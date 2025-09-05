Skip to Content
Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us About the Worst Landlord You’ve Ever Had

As we do every week at this time, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:57 AM CDT on September 5, 2025

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
38Comments

Landlords! We all hate them, right? When the revolution comes (any day now), you rent-seeking leeches will have some 'splaining to do.

Me, I'm a lifelong renter. I will never become a homeowner because law school ruined me financially (as I always say, taking out student loans was like buying a house that doesn't exist). But I also I like the idea of making someone else fix stuff for me.

And honestly, I've had very good luck over the years. (If you're reading this, Joe, you're one of the good ones.) True, I've dealt with some "characters." I rented from a nutty old lady in Brooklyn because the best way to save money on rent in New York is always to find a nutty old landlord who doesn't realize how badly they can gouge you.

Probably my biggest apartment nightmare came early, with the first place I rented in grad school. There was a leak in the kitchen ceiling that the owner took forever to fix. But once he did, since there was also a leak in the roof, the patched ceiling immediately started leaking again. Then the clowns he hired made a bigger hole in the roof, covered it with tarpaper during a storm, and I woke up in the middle of the night to find the entire ceiling bulging with rainwater.

Then again, the very worst situation I ever lived in was an old frat house in Seattle overrun by hippies who let their friends drift in and eat my food. But that's a story for another time.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

