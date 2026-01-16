Skip to Content
Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread: How Are You Fighting Back?

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:30 AM CST on January 16, 2026

Em Cassel
50Comments

Well, here we are. The ICE occupation is ongoing, the damage to our community and to our neighbors is real. But every day we also hear stories about ordinary Minnesotans stepping up to protect and support people in danger and in need.

So this week, I'd like to ask: What are you doing to fight back?

It doesn't have to be anything dramatic and heroic. Maybe you've been out on the streets. Maybe you're contributing to mutual aid. Maybe you're coordaining with a neighborhood group chat. Whatever it is, let us know. Or let us know what you've seen other people do that's kept your courage and spirits up.

I'd like to share a story from yesterday that inspired me. I was driving home from Hosmer Library when a SUV with Illinois plates sped past me and I saw a guy in camo running down the sidewalk.

When I turned my car around I saw three ICE goons tackling a Latino man in the street. But I also saw a young woman, all by herself, whistling and filming. She'd just walked out of a corner store and when she saw what was happening, she set her groceries down and sprang into action, on her own. That's Minnesota right now.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

