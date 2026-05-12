Exploring ‘Midwesternism’: A Photo Tour of the Upper Midwest

What is "Midwesternism"?

We'll let Minneapolis-based photographer Jordan van der Hagen explain.

Midwesternism is the great granddaughter of the Chamber of Commerce chair driving two towns over to shop at a dollar store because the grocery on Main Street couldn’t make the numbers work. Midwesternism is a volunteer fire crew maintaining a station built by a full-time department for a population that no longer exists. Midwesternism is a church that once held services in three languages now struggling to sustain just one.

The result is a landscape defined by tension and continuity. Built from collective ambition, labor, and cultural diversity, sustained through increasingly scattered and individualized efforts. Created under one set of conditions, lived in under another.

These are the stories I try to capture in my work. Not as grand narratives, but through the details that remain. A storefront still lit at night. A grain elevator holding the skyline. A civic building that still carries presence, even when its use has changed. These moments point to something larger. They show how places persist, how they adapt, and how they are carried forward. I see

them all across the Midwest. They are present on the lapping shores of Lake Michigan and in the blowing snowfields of North Dakota.

The Midwest, in this sense, is not simply a story of what has been lost, but of what it takes to hold onto a place when the systems and shared identities that created it no longer exist.