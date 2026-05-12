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Exploring ‘Midwesternism’: A Photo Tour of the Upper Midwest

Forty scenes of grain elevators, Main Streets, railroad tracks, and towering beers.

11:12 AM CDT on May 12, 2026

All photos by Jordan van der Hagen
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What is "Midwesternism"?

We'll let Minneapolis-based photographer Jordan van der Hagen explain.

Midwesternism is the great granddaughter of the Chamber of Commerce chair driving two towns over to shop at a dollar store because the grocery on Main Street couldn’t make the numbers work. Midwesternism is a volunteer fire crew maintaining a station built by a full-time department for a population that no longer exists. Midwesternism is a church that once held services in three languages now struggling to sustain just one.

The result is a landscape defined by tension and continuity. Built from collective ambition, labor, and cultural diversity, sustained through increasingly scattered and individualized efforts. Created under one set of conditions, lived in under another.

These are the stories I try to capture in my work. Not as grand narratives, but through the details that remain. A storefront still lit at night. A grain elevator holding the skyline. A civic building that still carries presence, even when its use has changed. These moments point to something larger. They show how places persist, how they adapt, and how they are carried forward. I see
them all across the Midwest. They are present on the lapping shores of Lake Michigan and in the blowing snowfields of North Dakota.

The Midwest, in this sense, is not simply a story of what has been lost, but of what it takes to hold onto a place when the systems and shared identities that created it no longer exist.

With that in mind, enjoy van der Hagen's beautiful (and sometimes haunting) photo tour of the Upper Midwest below.

The Maco and Some Roses—Virginia, Minnesota

Waiting for a Strike—Avon, Minnesota

The Phoenix General Store—Phoenix, Michigan

The Intersection of Fourth & Pearl—La Crosse, Wisconsin

The Four Food Groups—Port Wing, Wisconsin

The Church on Main Street—Minong, Wisconsin

The Albany Oil Co.—Albany, Minnesota

The 5 a.m. Plow—Laurium, Michigan

Sleepy Eye Grade Crossing—Sleepy Eye, Minnesota

Shipwatcher's Picnic—Marquette, Michigan

Radioactive Buck—Becker, Minnesota

Processing Advertisement—Coleraine, Minnesota

Pontooning the Sunken Dredge—Mason, Michigan

Outside of the Corner Grocery—St. Martin, Minnesota

Onto the Next Pasture—St. Martin, Minnesota

On Reliance—Kansas City, Missouri

On a Quiet Country Highway—St. Charles, Minnesota

No Light Beer—Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Nighthawks for a Small Town—Mora, Minnesota

Nightfall at Mowan's—New Ulm, Minnesota

League Night—Laurium, Michigan

Lake Superior Sunrise—Marquette, Michigan

In an Empire of Cattlemen—Kansas City, Missouri

Ideal Morning—Minneapolis, Minnesota

Hill's Hardware Hank—Wabasha, Minnesota

Happy Holidays—Horace, North Dakota

Fresh Snow on the Prairie—Casselton, North Dakota

Flying High at Shute's Saloon—Calumet, Michigan

Fix Me a Neon Toilet Mr. Dentzer—Chicago, Illinois

First Greenie of the Day—Minneapolis, Minnesota

Evening Grocery Store—Copper City, Michigan

Cruising Past City Hall—Cedar Mills, Minnesota

Butcher's Crossing—Belgrade, Minnesota

All photos by Jordan van der Hagen

Bins in Silence—Mapleton, North Dakota

Bill Angst Auto—Winona, Minnesota

Big Beers—La Crosse, Wisconsin

Beneath the Overpass—Kansas City, Missouri

Beneath Stone Arches—Minneapolis, Minnesota

A Town Hall Without a Town—Ahmeek, Michigan

160 Acres in the Valley—Lanesboro, Minnesota

Jordan van der Hagen
@thejvandy@thejvandy

Jordan van der Hagen (he/him) is a Minneapolis-based urban designer and photographer interested in the relationship between infrastructure, memory, and place. Through both professional and personal work, he explores how cities evolve, how people connect to them, and what we can do to create more memorable places.

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