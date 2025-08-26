End the Summer With Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

We all know summer isn't really over. In fact, September can be one of the most pleasant months of the year. But I needed a hook for the headline, and Labor Day is this Monday.

Los Lobos Piero F. Glunt

Tuesday, August 26

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

BrakeShift, Gossamer, Rock Melon @ Amsterdam

State Fair: Los Lobos, The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band, Rosie Flores, Talking Dreads @ Bandshell—Mexican-American roots-rockers Los Lobos blasted out of East L.A. in the '80s with a soulful Chicano-rock sound that made lots of the heartland rockers then in vogue sound kinda wimpy and strained. Rather than resign themselves to being "that 'La Bamba' band" after a fluke Richie Valens cover landed them on the pop charts, they swerved into more experimental ventures in the '90s with producer Tchad Blake. (Think of them as progenitors of Wilco in that way.) It wasn't quite like old times when they returned to straight-up rocking in the '00s, so it was heartening that their 2021 album, Native Sons, which collected covers of Los Angeles bands from the '60s and '70s such as Buffalo Springfield and War, had a bit of the old spark. But albums hardly tell the full story of Los Lobos. They're a live band. And tonight, they're a free live band, so take advantage of that. Incidentally, I caught last night's show, and the setlist was extremely titled toward a fair crowd, with the early albums strongly represented. No complaints here—those records smoke, and they also ripped through Colossal Head's "Mas y Mas" and brought opener Rosie Flores out for a few. Best Bandshell show I'd seen since George Clinton in 2018.—Keith Harris

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Celebration Brass Quintet @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

John Pizzarelli Trio @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Mary Strand & the Garage @ Father Hennepin Park

Kevin Gamble Trio @ Indeed Brewing

Percolators Band @ Loring Park

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Rightful Heirs @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s

Old Timey Music @ Padraig’s

RageFuture Open Mic @ Palmer’s

Blue Drifters @ Park Tavern

State Fair: Poppa Bear Norton, U.S. Navy Band, Wild Horses @ Schilling Amphitheater

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

State Fair: Def Leppard with Brother Cane @ State Fair Grandstand

State Fair: Jaybee and the Routine, Intoxicats, Hank Thunander Band @ Summit Stage at the Bazaar

Ben Vogel, Califea Cowboys @ Terminal Bar

August Conspiracy Series featuring Laura Hugo, Clare Doyle, Lazy Scorsese @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Lonesome Dan Kase @ 331 Club

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra @ White Squirrel

ELOUR (Tuesday Residency) with Tripple Fiddle, Delicate Friend @ White Squirrel

Boy Jr. & KOPPS with Rigby @ Zhora Darling

Ozomatli Press photo

Wednesday, August 27

Rock Melon (Album Release) Toadstool, and Mayfly Moon @ Amsterdam

TIna Schlieske @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Tayler Holder, Country Roads: The Music of John Denver, Sarah Gayle Meech and The Meech Boys, Parrothead Paradise - A Jimmy Buffett Tribute @ Bandshell

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study Open Jam (feat. Desert Noir Trio) @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Carbone’s

Sweet Rhubarb @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Ann Reed and Joan Griffith @ Crooners

Ozomatli @ Dakota—"How could these guys have been around for 30 years?" I asked myself. Then I remembered that 1995 was 30 years ago. And then I remembered that my personal Ozomatli fave, Street Signs, came out 20 years ago. Time! It passes! The six band members who remain were there at Ozomatli's founding, when the group devised its blend of… well, just about everything. Rock, rap, jazz, funk, salsa, reggae—whatever groove the song calls for, they're ready for it. I just gave a quick listen to their most recent album, Marching On, and they've still got it.—Keith Harris

Mill City Caravan, ¼ Past Halftime, Quarter Moon @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

BEER, American Muscle, Neo Neos @ Eagles 34

—Jay Boller The Suburbs @ Excelsior Commons Park —Me, personally, speaking for myself? I’ve never been to Excelsior Commons Park, but my investigation into the venue after bopping around Google’s Street View leads me to believe it’s a cute little stage on the shore of Lake Minnetonka. And tonight—thanks to the Excelsior Morning Rotary Club, the city, and, of course, auto shop Youngstedts—that stage will host one of the most influential Minnesota bands of all time. These days, the Minneapolis punk/new wave act is more or less the Chan Poling/drummer Hugo Klaers show, with a talented lineup of (relatively) young ringers filling out the roster. (Co-leader Beej Chaney died unexpectedly earlier this year.) At any rate: Watching the Suburbs turn a suburban lakeside park into Jay's Longhorn Bar for a night is well worth the price of admission, which happens to be free.

Spout Press Presents Locker Room Talk: Women in Private Spaces @ Hook and Ladder—Locker Room Talk: Women in Private Spaces won the Minnesota Book Award for best anthology this year, and tonight publisher Spout Press has gathered three of its contributors to show us why. Kao Kalia Yang, Alison McGhee, and Casey Jarrin are all Minnesota-based writers who share one trait: They're not tied down to any genre, working in memoir, children's books, genre fiction, and poetry as the mood strikes them. The collection spotlights moments women share with one another when they think no one else is listening, offering an opportunity for (hopefully empathetic) dudes to eavesdrop and other women (presumably) to relate. In addition to the readings, there's also music from community choir Kith + Kin Chorus, prog-folkers Whispered the Rabbit, and psych-rockers Squinny.—Keith Harris

Big Woods Brass @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Maurice Jacox and the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Chelsea Drugstore @ Mystic Lake

The Bill Patten Trio @ Palmer’s

DB Cooper @ Park Tavern

Groove Scenario @ Red Sea

Hiahli with Socktopus and Bryn Battani @ 7th St Entry

State Fair: Lady Midnight, Cole Diamond, Gary Rue’s Magic Carpet Ride @ Schilling Amphitheater

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

State Fair: Hank Williams Jr. with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous

Superlatives @ State Fair Grandstand

State Fair: Alma Adina, Cafe Accordion Orchestra, Gizzae @ Summit Stage at International Bazaar

Linkin Park @ Target Center

Jazz Night with Garrett Jones @ Terminal Bar

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club

Chara, Flickr, Market @ Underground Music

Family Dinner with Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Loki's Folly, Larrikins, & Former Crush @ Zhora Darling

Lady Midnight Photo provided

Thursday, August 28

House Party Takeover @ Abi’s

Velvet Ghoul @ Acadia

Death of the Heron, Uxia, Ghostmade Cellophane, and Grave Society @ Amsterdam

Ashtyn Barbaree with Katy Tessman @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Tayler Holder, Country Roads: The Music of John Denver, Sarah Gayle Meech and The Meech Boys, Parrothead Paradise - A Jimmy Buffett Tribute @ Bandshell

HEYARLO’s Shifting Forms (EP Release) @ Berlin

dealdrugger B2B vlush @ Berlin

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Hunny Bear, Knife Emoji, & Mockturnal @ Can Can Wonderland

Flavor Crystals, Another Heaven, Me Me Me @ Cloudland

Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band @ The Commons

Talk of the Town Orchestra @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Patty Peterson Presents Jazz Women All Stars @ Crooners

Corey Medina and Brothers @ Crooners

Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials @ Dakota

The Jury, Lochtune @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Chief Opossum, Celeste Yeats and 1947 @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Camile & Friends featuring Camile Baudoin, Curt Obeda, Chad Whittaker, Geoff Prettner @ Hook and Ladder

DJ Blue Funk @ Indeed Brewing

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Duck Bomb @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gigi & Johnny @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Zodiac feat. Shannon Blowtorch & Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer’s

Deep Fortune, Storm Coffee, Basement Heroes @ Palmer’s

Doll Chaser with Chaser, Kyrie Nova and the Defiant, Splendid, Killed by Kiwis @ Pillar Forum

Capital Soiree with Callback and LASALLE @ 7th St Entry

State Fair: Lady Midnight, Cole Diamond, Gary Rue’s Magic Carpet Ride @ Schilling Amphitheater

Scott Allen & the List, Chicks and Troggs @ Schooner Tavern

State Fair: Daryl Hall with the Rascals @ State Fair Grandstand

State Fair: Brass Solidarity, Cafe Accordion Orchestra, Gizzae @ Summit Stage at International Bazaar

James Case @ 318 Cafe

Dream of the Wild @ 331 Club

PARISHES, d'Lakes, and Side Saddle Sirens @ Turf Club

Ill Omen, Bare Knuckle Brawl, Major Malfunction, & Xawaro @ Underground Music

Sidestreet Detour @ White Squirrel

Littleton, Carcetti, & Lutheran Heat @ Zhora Darling

Dwynell Roland Press photo

Friday, August 29

Katelyn White, Damn Phibian, Fiona Hayes, Fox Trap, The 1947 @ Acadia

Collidoscope, VITAL VICE, Mickyle James @ Amsterdam

Second Hand Dan @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Karla Perez: Selena: The Show, Sarah Morris, Tonic Sol-fa, Mariachi Campanas de America @ Bandshell

L’Frankie @ Bazemnt Lounge

Undertones @ Bear Cave Brewing

Anna Dolde, Klo Vivienne Garoute @ Berlin

Leja Hazer @ Berlin

Straight, No Chaser: An Evening of Thelonious Monk @ Berlin—Folks, I am a true blue Monkhead ("Blue Monk" head?) and any tribute to the high priest is gonna grab my attention faster'n you can say "Ba-Lue Bolivar Ba-Lues-Are." And the quartet of local musicians gathered tonight are skilled enough to do the great one's knotty works justice. The ace rhythm section consists of Joey Van Phillips on drums and Chris Bates on bass, while Chris Thomson will get his Johnny Griffin/Charlie Rouse (and maybe even his Trane/Newk) on, while Kavyesh Kaviraj has the simultaneously enviable and unenviable task of taking the piano stool. The beauty will be ugly, the rootie tootie will be little, and the mood will be Monk's.—Keith Harris

Nudie Nubies Burlesque @ Black Hart

DJ D-Mill and Some Shitty Cover Band @ Boardwalk

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Mechanix on the Patio @ Cabooze

School of Rock St. Paul - Youth Road Crew @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Mistress Ginger Sings Rodgers and Hart @ Crooners

R Factor @ Crooners

St. Paul & the Mpls Funk All-Stars @ Dakota

A Night of Patsy Cline with Juliette Angelo @ Day Block Brewing

The Getup Mondays, Freezerburn @ Driftwood

Meat Raffle Ska with Prizefighters and Wright Wyatt @ Eagles 34

The Weeping Covenant, American Tender, Sick Eagle @ Eagles 34

They Live, North Innsbruck, Serpent @ Eagles 34

Anni XO, Mira Babel @ 50th and France

Doug Otto and Hillary Thavis @ Ginkgo Coffee

Reventon: End of Summer Bash @ Green Room

Friday After Next featuring Fanaka Nation, Hard_r, Wave Cheqq, DJ Minnie Blanco, Chico Chi @ Hook and Ladder

Creeping Charlie @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Will Clarke @ The Loft

Beer Choir @ Metronome Brewery

Marlena Molly & Kaylin Kole @ Midway Saloon

Illwin @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Jay Avion & the Sonic Boom @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Tear Dungeon @ Mortimer’s

DJ Diesel @ Mystic Lake

Lover: The Unofficial Eras Tour @ O’Shaughnessy

Art Beagle’s Back Up Band @ Padraig’s

Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch & Friends @ Palmer’s

Tim O’Brien Quartet @ Parkway

Admiral Fox with Ghosting Merit, Soulflower, Malamiko @ Pilllar Forum

12th House Sun with Hey, ily!, Jenny Matrix and Peeler @ 7th St Entry

Rich Mattson and the Northstars, Miss Georgia Peach @ Schooner Tavern

State Fair: The Avett Brothers, the Milk Carton Kids @ State Fair Grandstand

State Fair: Malamanya, Los Elegidos De La Música Norteña, Tyte Phitt @ Summit Stage at International Bazaar

Deftones @ Target Center

Lost Evidence, Tri Polar Disorder, NAKOS @ Terminal Bar

Anything You Want, Shelton & Co. @ 331 Club

McNasty Brass Band with Radiochurch and Green Line @ Turf Club

The Free Zander Concert @ Underground Music

2Dtox : 2D+CON OFFICIAL AFTER-PARTY @ Uptown VFW

Miguel Hurtado @ Volstead’s

Cassandra Johnson with Alexander Natalie @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe with Big Salt @ White Squirrel

Deth Rali with wolfbabycup & Basic Printer @ Zhora Darling

PIle Dónal Cían Lakatua

Saturday, August 30

AirLands @ Aster Cafe

The Coles @ Acadia

Labor Day Jam Feat. Flicker, Glencircle, & Boxed Goods @ Amsterdam

State Fair: Karla Perez: Selena: The Show, Sarah Morris, Tonic Sol-fa, Mariachi Campanas de America @ Bandshell

Saturday Night Vibez—International Night @ Bazemnt

Chris Graham @ Berlin

Solomon Lindenberg Trio @ Berlin

Shannon Blowtorch @ Berlin

Sugar and Spice @ Black Hart

DJ Ys and Good for Gary @ Boardwalk

High & Mighty @ Bunker’s

Mousai Presents Hope on Deck @ Cabooze

Stone Arch Rivals, Sammie Jean Cohen @ Can Can Wonderland

Matthew French + Sarah Morris @ Carbone’s

Life with Blazing Eye @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Manix, Dingus, Visual Learner @ Cloudland

The Everly Covers @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Urban Classic Presents Pure Soul @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Sings Joe Cocker @ Crooners

David Cook @ Dakota

Clean Plate Club with J-Mo on the Beat and Polivon @ Day Block Brewing

The Dissenters, Perro Solar @ Driftwood

The Creekside Ruffians, the Hobbled, and Johnny O’Brien @ Dusty’s

Renegade Escape @ Eagles 34

Atari @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

K Camp with Fresco Trey, Domani, and bdifferent @ First Avenue

Big Blue Moon & D.M.C.A. Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Live Music after MNUFC @ Midway Saloon

Maxx Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Tabah, Jacob Mullis (Single Release), Aesha Minor (Single Release) @ Mortimer's

Jesse Totushek @ Mystic Lake

Vinyl Night @ Padraig’s

Paul Cerar (EP Release) with Quiet Child and Mint Vintage @ Palmer’s

Ecphasis with Rahvn, Monolith, and Sons of Bliss @ Pilllar Forum

Pile with NNAMDÏ @ 7th St Entry—"We are the trees that lean toward the sun," Rick McGuire sings to begin Pile's ninth album, Sunshine and Balance Beams, a self-definition that's not exactly, well, optimistic, but does hint at a willingness to survive tough times. You might say the same about the guitar break that follows, as pinched as a vine writhing its way out of the darkness. In short, this Boston band is back to their old exhaustedly, exhaustively rocking post-hardcore ways after a detour into gloomy soundtrack synths on their 2023 (post-post-hardcore?) album, All Fiction. Sometimes I wish they'd bask in that sunshine a bit (it is possible!), but I'll settle for the climactic musical moments they earn. I will continue to direct your attention to sui generis opener NNAMDÏ, whose latest, 2022's Please Have a Seat, is full of unexpected instrumental shifts (the heavy guitar punctures the synths of "Dibs") and curlicued tunes (like a lot of effortlessly melodic writers, NNAMDÏ twists and turns when he gets bored). Holding it all together is a falsetto that (to quote, um, me) "modulates along a continuum between Frank Ocean and Bon Iver without succumbing to the temptations of self-absorbed electro-sensualism." Songs like "Some Days" ("I wake up ready to run") suggest he's afflicted with his share of free-floating anxiety, and he's not crazy about flying either. So his playfulness in the face of it all is a real achievement. What a fun, weird, inventive, restless guy.

State Fair: Clare Doyle, Mary Cutrufello, Jack Klatt, MIloe, P.O.Sat Schilling Amphitheater

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

State Fair: Nelly with Ja Rule, Mýa, and Ying Yang Twins @ State Fair Grandstand

State Fair: Malamanya, Los Elegidos De La Música Norteña, Tyte Phitt @ Summit Stage at International Bazaar

Popstickle!, Pissmists @ Terminal Bar

The Envies, TV for Dogs, Sandpaper @ 331 Club

Girl Ultra with Valgur @ Turf Club

Gothess Skate Night @ Twin CIties Skate Studio—I love that goth skate nights have gone from a clever novelty event to a regular thing. Tonight DJ Q and PRSPHNE of Gothess will be providing the gloomy tunes, so skate like it's the end of the world, darksiders.—Keith Harris

Pity Party, Joan of Profile, Honey Please, & SYFN @ Underground Music

MAUL, Melpomone, Zero Place, Disappear Forever, & andthecanaryfell @ Underground Music

FLUID FREQUENCIES: DUTCHESS x GOSSAMER, Squid, Lucid Lazer @ Uptown VFW

Patrick Adkins @ Volstead’s

John Penny @ Water Works

Wren & Wilde with Chris Depoian, Will Durie @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Sunsets Over Flowers with the Skeleton Crew, Simple Motions @ White Squirrel

DUG with Museum of Light, Birth Order, & In Lieu @ Zhora Darling

Ber Photo provided

Sunday, August 31

Home Visit @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Michaelton, Kavyesh Kaviraj, Sami Knox (with Wormdove) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

1st Annual All White Labor Day Bash @ Cabooze

Junior and the Jukes @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Gifted Handz @ Crooners

Beautiful Vision: The Essential Songs of Van Morrison @ Crooners

Nunnabove @ Dakota

Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Emerson Woodshed Collective @ Dual Citizen

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Clover’s Daughter @ Eagles 34

Steel Rail @ Eagles 34

La Santa Grifa & DHARIUS @ Fillmore

Exiled/Habeas Corpus/Desecration @ Flying V

The Ocean Blue with DJ Jake Rudh @ Hewing Rooftop

The Jolly POPs @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

J-Mo On The Beat and The J-Lighters @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Valentino Khan @ The Loft

Fender Bender @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

The Flute Sisters (Suchismita & Debopriya Chatterjee) @ O’Shaughnessy

Freak Fest with Vaz, Skoal Kodiak, Gay Witch Abortion, New Confusion, and Obchod Na Korze! @ Palmer’s

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Aidan Canfield with Quentin October @ 7th St Entry

State Fair: Joyann Parker, Uncle Muskrat, Cindy Lawson at Schilling Amphitheater

State Fair: Pamela McNeil, Bato Bato!, Native Pride Dancers @ Summit Stage at the Bazaar

State Fair: Amateur Contest Finals @ State Fair Grandstand

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ 331 Club

Gabriella Sweet @ 331 Club

Open Jazz Jam with Pete James Johnson @ Volstead’s

Greg Volker & the River @ White Squirrel

Martin Devaney with John Ewing @ White Squirrel

Deletists with Drug League, Girdle Of Judith @ White Squirrel

The Real Chuck NORAD will perform at Palmer's final Brass Bash. Photo provided

Monday, September 1

Rob Tobias @ Acadia

Dimitri Rallis Improv Night @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Naval Aviation Alumni Choir @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Sawyer's Dream @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Anti-Skip Protection @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Brass Bash @ Palmer's—Things are winding down over at Palmer's, so why not take Labor Day to pop in on the joint's final Brass Bash? Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra dabble in global musics, the Real Chuck Norad get a bit trippier, Funky Spuds call their style "sousaphunk" and Trumpet Band—OK, I think you can figure that out for yourself. Stick around for Cornbread Harris, whose Sunday residency at Palmer's will end soon too.—Keith Harris

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

State Fair: Joyann Parker, Uncle Muskrat, Cindy Lawson at Schilling Amphitheater

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

State Fair: Music of Taylor Swift & More for Kids featuring Bri & The Anti-Heroes @ State Fair Grandstand

State Fair: Pamela McNeil, Bato Bato!, Native Pride Dancers @ Summit Stage at the Bazaar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvère @ 331 Club

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel