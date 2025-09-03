Skip to Content
Music

Dusty’s Daze, Reggae Royalty, and the Most Fun Tribute of the Year in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 2-8

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

7:22 PM CDT on September 2, 2025

Photos provided|

Damian Marley, Clipse

Sorry this is a little late—that'll teach me to take a three-day weekend, right?

Tuesday, September 2

Darxko @ Acadia

Monarch with Afters & Sunsets Over Flowers @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Nicholas David @ Carbone’s

Ben Sidran @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Agony in the Living Room, Clung Tight, The Cameras, & The Daily Norm @ Green Room

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Contact Haiii with Byzarra @ Mortimer’s 

Old Timey Music @ Padraig’s

Palmer’s Songwriter’s Showcase @ Palmer’s

Hudson Freeman with Anna Devine and Ana Levy @ Pilllar Forum

Glitterfox with Jillian Rae @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

September Conspiracy Series featuring We Are the Willows with True Green @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Heat Dome @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Kneeland & Moreno (Residency) with Ritika & Shinjan, Marti Moreno @ White Squirrel

Academy Order, LOUM, Velour Tomb, & The Dead Electrics @ Zhora Darling

PUPVanessa Heins

Wednesday, September 3

Side Door @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study Open Jam @ Berlin

Agony In the Living Room, Gauze, and Fiona Hayes @ Amsterdam

Twine @ Bunker’s

Karaoke with Dani D @ Cabooze

Common Man @ Carbone’s

Tim, Dave, and Mike @ Carbone’s

Legacy @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

Ahmed & the Creators: A Tribute to Miles Davis @ Crooners

The Beatles Reimagined @ Dakota

Michael Grooves Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mommy Log Balls (Residency) @ Mortimer’s

  • PUP and Jeff Rosenstock with Ekko Astral @ Palace TheatreWell, this sure looks like the pop-punk event of the summer. The latest from the Canadian malcontents in PUP, Who Will Look After the Dogs?, is less conceptually bloated than its predecessor, The Unraveling of PUPTheBand. I don’t come to PUP for ideas—at least not beyond “I suck but so do you.” That’s not a real PUP lyric (at least not that I know of) but rest assured the new record is chockful of lines that you can’t believe they haven’t used already like “If you give me another chance/I'm probably gonna fuck it up anyway” and “Fuck everyone on this planet/Except for you.” Who knew there were so many hilarious ways of reminding the world that you’re a self-loathing loser. And speaking of self-loathing losers… well, actually, Jeff Rosenstock seems more at peace than ever on his latest, 2023’s HELLMODE. Which is not to say it doesn’t bop: “LIKED U BETTER” and “FUTURE IS DUMB” (boy is it) are vintage Rosenstock, they’re just paired with more reserved tracks like “HEALMODE.”—Keith Harris

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer’s

Jennifer Knapp @ Parkway

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

McKinley Dixon @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Maurice Jacox and Friends @ 331 Club

Ghostmade Cellophane, Nocturnal Villains, In the Distance, Accepting Fate @ Underground Music

Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Hey ILY, Haze Gazer @ Underground Music

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

  • Hunny Bear (Residency) with Astronomy Town, Heliocene @ White SquirrelIf you haven’t yet caught the inventive jazz-funk quartet Hunny Bear (singer and saxophonist Dan Anderson, guitarist Dan Abel, bassist J Cole Blodgett, and drummer Cartier Lafayette) the band will be performing once a month at the White Squirrel for a residency they’re calling Artificial Sweetener. For the first round they’ll be joined by Astronomy Town, who I spotlighted here, and jazz-rockers Heliocene for a night of grooving instrumental prowess.—Keith Harris
Kaitlin CassadyKelsey Rae

Thursday, September 4

Golden Valley String Band @ Acadia

Cass & Rachel with Dakota Andersen @ Aster Cafe

MVO Crewtets @ Bauhaus Brew Labs

Hoedown @ Bazemnt

  • Alex Koi x Kirin McElwain with Mikey Marget @ BerlinKoi and McElwain each have one foot in the club and one in the gallery.  Koi has lent her soprano to the mostly Detroit-based saajtak, while McElwain has played cello for Post Malone. (*Flintstones dinosaur voice* “It’s a living!”) These two highly credentialed musicians have teamed up for the experimental album Wake; it’s not due out till next year, but you can check out a few tracks here.—Keith Harris

Sylvia Jennings @ Berlin

The Rose Academy of Burlesque: Roses & Thorns @ Black Hart

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

The Kevin Gamble Quartet @ Crooners

The Super Tramps @ Crooners

Night People @ Dakota

Kyle Gray Young, Tommy Knox, Griffin @ Driftwood Char Bar

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Blacklighter and Guests @ Eagles 34

Open Mic Night @ 56 Brewing

Finn Wolfhard with the Snaps @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Fever Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons @ Granada

Fever Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Papersleeves and Freddy Fresh @ Indeed

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Dr. Mambo’s Combo, BZ3 Organ Trio @ Mears Park

Megastellar Open Mic @ Midway Saloon

Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Throwback Thursday with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer’s

  • Loudon Wainwright III @ ParkwayThe onetime bad boy of folk-rock (what a distinction, huh?) comes to town on the eve of his 79th birthday, which I mention primarily because he’s been making old age his subject for more than a decade, most recently on his latest studio album, Lifetime Achievement. As Wainwright puts it, “Almost all the songs I write, somehow pertain to me,” and his setlist these days includes not just seriocomic plights of the elderly like “I Remember Sex” but older vignettes about his career as a less-than-ideal father including “I Knew Your Mother” (“When love was the means, and you were the end”) and “Rufus is a Tit Man,” written before the younger Wainwright turned out very much not to be. At least that’s what I gather from Loudon Live in London, which dropped this past January—III’s fifth live collection, by my count, not counting two bootlegs that were later officially released, which is a lot of live albums for any folkie. But hey, he is old.—Keith Harris

Dean Sibinski with Loon Booster, and Sam & J @ Pilllar Forum

Danger Pins, Self Neglectors @ Schooner Tavern

Red Leather @ 7th St Entry

Thank You for Being a Friend feat. Jillian Rae, Katy Vernon, Annie Fitzgerald, & Sarah Morris @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Water Wave TV Presents: CITY TKOVR VOL. 10 @ Underground Music

SYNASTRY: girlblunt, *67, BEAB, Omari Eternal @ Uptown VFW

Ashtyn Barbaree with Mother Banjo @ White Squirrel

Clementine Was Right with the Favorite Things & Choke Cherry @ White Squirrel

The Over Unders, Two Weeks Past Never, & Garden Glow @ Zhora Darling

Marc RibotPhoto provided

Friday, September 5

Rada K & the Cicadas @ Acadia

Punk Rock Jeff: Benefit Show for Jeff Bockenhauer with Malos Pasos, Umbrella Bed, Cheap Glue, Flipp, and DJ/host Ryan Leno @ Amsterdam

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Back to School Bash @ Bazemnt

Hans Fuerst/Jonah Walt @ Berlin

Selam "Selamino" Seyoum Woldemariam @ Berlin

DJ McShellan @ Berlin

2 Dykes Walk Into a Bar @ Black Hart

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Do or Die @ Cabooze

  • Marc Ribot @ Cedar Cultural Center—As a bandleader, Marc Ribot has adapted his spiky guitar lines to Cuban montuno and John Zorn compositions over the years; he’s also taken on plenty of gigs as a sideman. (You may have heard him on Tom Waits or Elvis Costello records without knowing his name.) His last time through town was at the Dakota, fronting an organ trio called the Jazz-Bins. He’s even fronted what’s almost a conventional rock band by his standards, Ceramic Dog. But he’s not much for the standard singer-songwriter thing, so the new Map of a Blue City is a bit of a departure even for a guy whose entire career is a series of departures. Many of the album’s songs were written in the ’90s, and in addition Ribot performs the Carter Family’s “When the World’s on Fire” and sets Allen Ginsberg’s “Sometime Jailhouse Blues” to music. Tonight he’ll be joined by multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, the much-sought-after sideman who plays bass in Ceramic Dog.—Keith Harris

Two Harbors, Pink Nightmare, Lazenlow @ Cloudland

Express @ Cowboy Jack’s

Larry McDonough @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony Jazz Ensemble @ Crooners

PK Mayo Acoustic Trio @ Crooners

Charlie Parr @ Dakota

The Here Afters @ Day Block Brewing

Lost Evidence, Tiny Traces @ Driftwood Char Bar

Beer Choir @ Dual Citizen

Katia & the Upswing @ Eagles 34

Shotgun Johnny @ Eagles 34

The Teardowns, Zahra Wiedmann @ 50th and France

  • Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley & Stephen Marley @ FillmoreThe heir to his daddy’s vocal and moral authority, Damian seemed poised to arise as Bob’s clear successor in 2005 (whatever that meant a quarter-century after the legend’s death). Acknowledging hip-hop without wavering from reggae, Welcome to Jamrock was a commercial and artistic breakthrough, with standout production from co-headliner and half-brother Stephen. This latest tour doesn’t appear to officially celebrate the 20th anniversary of that album, but let’s face it, Damian did little to build off that achievement (aside from the 2010 collaboration with Nas, Distant Relatives, which I probably like more than you do) and neither did Stephen. But that doesn’t make it any less of an achievement.—Keith Harris

Broadway Rave @ Fine Line

Swing Youth, Tearaway, Sleepercell, Stepback @ Flying V

Clouds So Swift @ Gambit Brewing

DJ Tolzy @ Gidi

Katie Dahl @ Ginkgo Coffee

Man’s Best Party: A Sabrina Carpenter Night @ Green Room

Battle of the Bands @ Hinkley Grand Casino

MN String Gathering 2.0 @ Hook & Ladder

Gothess @ Hook and Ladder

Art Dept. @ Inbound BrewCo.

Nils Westdal Trio @ Jazz Central

Sweettooth x DMZ News Official @ The Loft

Drink 182 @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

The Customers with El Drifte @ Memory Lanes

The Blue Velvet Quarter @ Metronome Brewery

Sabin Rai and the Pharaoh @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Luke Callen @ Mystic Lake

ROA @ Myth Live

Reese Glover @ Off the Rails

Vishal and Sheykar @ Orpheum Theatre

Dave’s Manual @ Padraig’s

Loud Sun, Katy Pinky @ Palmer’s

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern

Caskey with ClicKlak @ 7th St Entry

Dizzy @ 318 Cafe

TV for Dogs, Battery Eyes, Orchid Club @ 331 Club

  • A Tribute to Shania Twain @ Turf ClubEveryone but fun-haters, folkie dead-enders, and sexists (lotta overlap there) now acknowledges Shania as a major country artist, and this annual tribute is the event she deserves. Last year’s iteration was one of the most fun shows I went to in 2024, and I can guarantee that this will be one of the most fun shows I’ll attend in 2025. In addition to ringleader Faith Boblett, this year’s Shanias include Andrina Brogden, Laura Hugo, Jillian Rae, Leslie Vincent, Molly Brandt, Clare Doyle, Sarah Morris, and Siri Undlin. All will be capably backed by ace cover band A Little Too Short To Be Stormtroopers. And if you’re not careful, someone will teach you how to line dance—or, in my case, try to.—Keith Harris

Jed Harrelson @ Underground Music

Crimes Against Ravers @ Uptown VFW

30+ Party @ Varsity Theater

The Scarlet Goodbye @ White Squirrel

Johnny Sincerely Orchestra with the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League @ White Squirrel

Suffering Hour, Gates of Dawn, & Kostnatěni @ Zhora Darling

James Brandon Lewis with the MesstheticsShervin Lainez

Saturday, September 6

Ratliff @ Acadia

Fast Fun Fest @ Amsterdam

The Black Keys, the Heavy Heavy @ Armory

Roz Prickel @ Aster Cafe

Raff Donn @ Bazemnt

Tim Sparks/Tom Lieberman/Ben Abrahamson @ Berlin

Selam "Selamino" Seyoum Woldemariam @ Berlin

Jumpsuit! @ Black Hart

Bad September @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Mikel Wright & the Wrongs @ Bunker’s

The Dirty Pretty, Primitive Broadcast Service, Watches @ Can Can Wonderland

Brian Halverson and Friends @ Carbone’s

  • The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis with Yr Knives @ Cedar Cultural CenterOn their own, the Messthetics—the rhythm section from Fugazi, teamed with guitar whiz Anthony Pirog—already have more jam than most rockers gone improv. So it was exciting to hear that the trio had teamed up with one of the most ambitious young saxophonists in jazz (early 40s still counts as young in this context). Lewis has long shown himself to be one of those guys sharp enough to know that the choice between trad and avant is a false one. His sound is big and inviting without pandering, and he slides into the Messthetics’ groove so neatly you’d think he was a regular. If you missed them at the Turf Club last year—well, you shouldn’t have, but here’s a second chance.—Keith Harris 

Full Catholic (Album Release), Oyster World, Lily Blue @ Cloudland

Nnenna Freelon @ Dakota

Lodge, Coolidge @ Driftwood Char Bar

Edith Heads, Valors, Danser @ Dusty’s

Tombstoner, Infuriate, Bare Knuckle Brawl, Major Malfunction @ Flying V

Gidipolis: Dj Hyfa x Dj Guy @ Gidi

Late Night Take Out @ Green Room

Pete Quirsfield Trio @ Jazz Central

Hostage Situation with Mile32, Fraxure, Big Blok @ The Loft

Maddcat Melby @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Troy Kittinger, Sammie Jean, the Old Smugglers @ Memory Lanes

The David Mitchell Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Marty Monroe @ Midway Saloon

Virgo Party featuring Special Edition with Jaybee @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Alexis Rose @ Modist Brewing

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake

Carrellee with Stranger Gallery, Speakeazie & Chrome Coda @ Mortimer’s

Ty Myers @ Myth Live

Life on a String @ Padraig’s

  • City Country Fest @ Palmer’sNo, this is not the untimely end of Palmer’s Bar—that’s happening next week. This all-day live music blowout is just a reminder of what we’re losing when Palmer’s, a goddamn Minneapolis institution if there ever was one, closes after a 119-year run. Twelve rootin’/tootin’ local bands are slated for City Country Fest 3, which’ll begin on the patio and head inside when it gets late. Headlining (more or less) outside are Racket-approved country ace Molly Brandt and outlaw guitar-slinger Cole Diamond (aka Ryan Otte), with intriguing "emo/alt-country" outfit the Hilltop Pines closing things down in the bar. Click here to see the full lineup.—Jay Boller

Cactus Blossoms @ Parkway

Agora Bomb with Anita Velveeta, Scrunchies, and Mary Jam @ Pilllar Forum

Thunderheads @ Schooner Tavern

Strings And Heart with ISLY @ 7th St Entry

White Crosses with Beyond Forever, Dead By 50, Impossible Prom Kings @ Studio B

Pat Frederick & Notorious Rebel Fiddle @ 318 Cafe

The Broken Buckles, Witch Tree, Sigcell @ 331 Club

Surf at Turf ⏤ A Tribute to Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys with Al Church and the Congregation @ Turf Club

UFAudio, Woolly Mack and Joe & The Mechanics @ Underground Music

Milkshake: A 2000s Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Overdressed Duo @ Water Works

Yeah Yeah Fine with Hebbajebba @ White Squirrel

The Ballroom Surfers with Chickaboom & Troglodyte @ White Squirrel

The Del-Viles with Bury ‘Em Deep, One Big Quilt @ White Squirrel

Jason Aldean @ Xcel Energy Center

Clovers Daughter, Stoney Point, & Pity Party @ Zhora Darling

The ShackletonsPhoto provided

Sunday, September 7

Scarlet Rivera & Chris Mulkey @ Aster Cafe

Effy + Kwey Present: Off Wax (feat. SoulFlower) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

High & Rising @ Cabooze

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records and Coffee

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Como Lakeside Pavillion

MMYYKK @ Dakota

Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Long Honeymoon @ Dual Citizen

  • Dusty's Daze @ Dusty's—The Northeast dive’s fifth annual festival gathers Dusty’s regulars like the Bill Patten Trio and Whiskey Rock and Roll Club, flashy performers like Grammas Boyfriend and Mark Mallman, and Instrumental jazz groups Room3 and the Riffin' Trio. And all for $10!—Keith Harris

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Madison Ryann Ward @ Fine Line

The Jazz Room: Tribute to Soul @ Granada

  • The Front Row Project @ Hook and Ladder—The Suburbs had to withdraw from this fundraiser, it’s true, but we still get the Shackletons and a jam led by an actual member of Foghat, not to mention Loki’s Folly, Devon Worley Band, the Melismatics, Sleeping Jesus, Products, Oister Boy and Yonder. Proceeds will go to the Project, which provides grants and studio time in honor of two much-missed local music fixtures: mega-fan Paul Engebretsen and musician Ed Ackerson.—Keith Harris

Dan Israel @ Hewing Rooftop

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

The Drift: A Night of Vinyl @ Mortimer’s

The Doobie Brothers @ Mystic Lake

Christopher David Hanson Band @ Mystic Lake

Deejay St. Joel @ Mystic Lake

  • Clipse @ Myth LiveFor a solid decade, the brothers Thornton, Pusha T, and Malice, made every other dope boy on the corner obsolete, riding Neptunes beats that were so hard that even moralizing twits like me, the kind who don’t think crack dealing and automatic weapons are the best things to happen to rap or humanity, had to take notice. Their 2025 reunion, Let God Sort Them Out, starts pointedly with “The Birds Don’t Sing,” about their dead parents, with John Legend lending histrionic gravitas—sure they’ll cop to having feelings, but they’re gonna take care of that straight off so they can get back to the grimy shit ASAP. Push and Malice don’t sound as hungry as they did 15 years ago, and they now fall back on terse tough guy-isms rather than spinning hard-boiled narratives. What’s more, Pharrell’s beats don’t hit as hard as they did before his life story was told onscreen via Legos. But the duo has still got the pure bile and the skill to back it up, and you don’t get a cosign from one of the world’s biggest toy companies if you don’t know a little something about hooks. That they’ve downsized from the Armory to Myth does make me wonder how much cash this tour is pulling in, but if you doubt Clipse’s commitment to their bank accounts, well, how many street rappers would be financially savvy enough to follow up “E.B.I.T.A.” with “F.I.C.O.”?—Keith Harris

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Rotundos with Vatos Tristes, Flyover States, Million Point Million, and Serpents of Serenity @ Pilllar Forum

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Telula with T3LULA @ 7th St Entry

Saliva with Earshot, The Founder with Austin J. Winkler, and LYLVC @ Studio B

Chastity Brown @ 318 Cafe

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

The Get Up Mondays with Rockabilly Mayhem @ White Squirrel

Tin Can Telephone with Roady Tate @ White Squirrel

Nako with Fierro & Waar Party @ White Squirrel

Monday, September 8

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Waylon Wyatt @ Fine Line

Gored @ Flying V

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Will They Kiss with Oceanographer and Ditch Pigeon @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Nikki & the Ruemates @ 331 Club

Diamond Island @ 331 Club

Fu Manchu with Year of the Cobra @ Turf Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Silver Or Lead with Somewhere Nice, Someday & Redeemer Shane Louis & Yvonne B @ White Squirrel

Wanderer, Wretched Blessing, Valeska Suratt @ Zhora Darling

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

