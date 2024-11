Don’t Blame Us, We Voted for Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 5-11

As brother Finneas pursues his love of lush textures and the star herself gets so torchy you might think she’s got another musical Billie on the brain, Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, often hits soft. But it still does hit, with the singer finding comfort in her own body and fending off internet rumors as she… hmm, what’s that euphemism again? Ah yes, “explores her sexuality.” Sometimes, those explorations are sweet, as on “Birds of a Feather,” but I’m more partial to the carnal “Lunch” (“it’s a craving not a crush”), the furthest into the red Billie has pushed her libido—at least until she popped up on the remix of “Guess” slavering about how she wants to get in Charli XCX’s undies.