Don’t Blame Us, We Voted for Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 5-11

Let's hope we have a reason to be in a good mood when we go out this weekend.

Tuesday, November 5

Knocked Loose with The Garden, Drain, + Militarie Gun @ Armory—I never miss a chance to see Knocked Loose when they roll through the Twin Cities, it’s just that—and I’m so sorry—they tend to tour with some of the worst bands imaginable. Nightmare blunt rotation lineups. But not so this time around; the biggest band in hardcore right now heads to the Armory this week with support from The Garden, Drain, and Militarie Gun. The Kentuckians’ latest LP, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, is one of the best heavy records of 2024, and it gave us the —Em Cassel I never miss a chance to see Knocked Loose when they roll through the Twin Cities, it’s just that—and I’m so sorry—they tend to tour with some of the worst bands imaginable. Nightmare blunt rotation lineups. But not so this time around; the biggest band in hardcore right now heads to the Armory this week with support from The Garden, Drain, and Militarie Gun. The Kentuckians’ latest LP, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, is one of the best heavy records of 2024, and it gave us the tremendous TikTok trend of guys throwing ass to “Suffocate.” But listen—we won’t judge ya if you just want to go holler along to the “arf arf” song . There’s no better election night distraction than this!

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Cimaron 615 @ Dakota

Jon Miller @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Dasha with Adrien Nunez @ Fine Line

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewing

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Songbird Series @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime with Heatdome @ 331 Club

November Conspiracy Theory featuring Sammie Jean Cohen, Dani Erin @ 331 Club

Wednesday, November 6

Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia

Haven Madison, Blake Proehl, Kaibrienne, KAYKO @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Teiku @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

The Strum Brothers @ Can Can Wonderland

Mariee Siou with Donnie Coco @ Cedar Cultural Center

UW Eau Claire Prime Time Combo @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

The Outcats, Open Mic Night @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Chat Pile with Agriculture and Porcelain @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Bethany Larson & The Bee's Knees with Helen, Roz Prickel @ Green Room

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

India Ramey @ Mortimer's

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's

Son Boy with The Denim Boys, Nice and Blue @ Pilllar Forum

King Kustom & the Cruisers @ Schooner Tavern

Atta Boy with Me Like Bees @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Del Rey @ 331 Club

Bumpin Uglies with Tunnel Vision and Joey Harkum @ Turf Club

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Lexie Modica woth Oak And The Woods, Eldest Daughter @ White Squirrel

Thursday, November 7

Groovetronixx @ Acadia

Lespecial & Doom Flamingo @ Amsterdam

Admiral Fox (November Residency) with Lucas Kurmis + Sofie Riley @ Aster Cafe

Sarah Navratil & Dan Carpel @ Berlin

Ted Olsen Quartet feat. Aby Wolf @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

SWEMO: Emo Night: Taylor's Version @ Cabooze

Spaceport, Caley Conway, Skinsuit @ Cloudland

And the Girls All Sang @ Crooners

Judith Owen @ Dakota

Mossonello, Tony & Jackson Duo @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

W.A.S.P. @ Fillmore

Bear Hands with Worry Club and FènixDion @ Fine Line

Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop @ Granada

Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room

ZEN Grass featuring Lake Monsters & Cousin Dad @ Hook and Ladder

Leslie Vincent + Jillian Rae @ Icehouse

Ben Goldberg, Todd Sickafoose, Scott Amendola @ Jazz Central

Choro Borealis @ Metronome Brewery

Dirty Lowdown Fools Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias's Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe



The Music of John Williams @ Orchestra Hall

Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer's

Mathca Fever @ Pilllar Forum

Chemistry Set, Fever Pitch @ Schooner Tavern

Harrison Storm @ 7th St Entry

Little Big Town with Sugarland and Castellows @ Target Center

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Supersuckers and Atomic Bitchwax @ Turf Club

Shane Smith & the Saints @ Varsity Theater

Record Prophets with Efmi, Little Lizard @ White Squirrel

Friday, November 8

Strictly Herbal @ Acadia

Vundabar with Courting @ Amsterdam

Pretty Lights - Night 1 @ Armory

A Piano in Every Home (Album Release) with Ben Lubeck from Farewell Milwaukee @ Aster Cafe

Club K-Pop @ Bar Fly

The Willie August Project @ Berlin

Nelson Devereaux (Album Release) @ Berlin

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker's

The Dickies and the Queers with the 99'ers @ Cabooze

Neon Night: Dark Fantasy @ Can Can Wonderland

SPCO: Beethoven, Coleman and Tate @ Capri Theater

Woodzen, Izzy Cruz, Willingdone @ Caydence Coffee & Records

Dot Operator, Harlow, Laura Hugo @ Cloudland

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Ann Reed & Joan Griffith @ Crooners

Urban Classic @ Crooners

Happy Apple (Vinyl Release) @ Dakota

B & the Sting, the Soul Trustees @ Driftwood

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Death From Above 1979 with Teen Mortgage @ Fine Line

Animals As Leaders with Plini @ First Avenue

Smallweeds @ Ginkgo Coffee

VLUSH with Kinfu, piersmog, HOTTIES-ONLY @ Green Room

The American Rock and Roll Experience @ Hook and Ladder

Dustin James (Cassette Release) with Cha Cha 9, Canary Room, & THE TRUE TWO @ Hook and Ladder

MaLLy + Last Word (Album Release) @ Icehouse

Garrett Jones+ @ Jazz Central

Zeitgeist @ Metronome Brewery

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Music of John Williams @ Orchestra Hall

Reese Glover @ Padraigs

Muja, Darren Sipity, Matt Fischer, Hytes, Hard R with MAKR, and Trevo Da Pain @ Palmer's

Matt Wilson & His Orchestra with Starfolk @ Parkway Theater

Baumgardner with Static Contour and Haze Gazer @ Pilllar Forum

Deep Alley Desires II @ Red Sea

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern

Happy Landing with Arts Fishing Club @ 7th St Entry

The Calaveras Dance III @ Studio B

Ocho and Friends, Not Your Baby, Selfish Teammate @ Terminal Bar

Money Bones, Keagan Metyer & The Rumor, The Meyer Brothers @ 331 Club

Haley Heynderickx with Humbird @ Turf Club

Bonefire, Echo Signal, & Fxrmnk @ Underground Music Venue

The Surfrajettes with Black Widows @ Uptown VFW

Electric Feels Indie Rock & Indie Dance Party @ Varsity Theater

Broommaker @ White Squirrel

Ramson (Vinyl Release) with Billy The Shoe, Electric Church @ White Squirrel

Beulah Rue, Dead History, Diie, Two Harbors @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, November 9

Trae Sheehan @ Acadia

Hockey Dad x Remo Drive with Tatiana Hazel @ Amsterdam

Pretty Lights - Night 2 @ Armory

Defiance: Music for the Movement @ The Artery MPLS

Amanda Grace + The Twins of Franklin @ Aster Cafe

Tres Elements @ Berlin

Andrew Van Tassel Quartet @ Berlin

McGinnis @ Berlin

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker's

Sleepersound, Dallas Orbiter @ Can Can Wonderland

Legends Rewind/Co-MingL: All Night Long @ Capri Theater

Galleon, In Solid Air, The Grieving Pines @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Prairie Fire Choir with Meghan Kreidler @ Cedar Cultural Center—With all these highfalutin, new-fangled touring acts coming through town each week, it’s easy to forget the musical treasures that exist right here in the Twin Cities. Don’t make that mistake with Prairie Fire Choir, the ever-changing vocal collective of 70+ members who belt out a cappella classics from the likes of Leonard Cohen, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Kimbra, Metallica, and Bill Withers with joy, skill, and an eye toward social justice. The crew’s 13th season wraps up tonight, and special member Meghan Kreidler of —Jay Boller With all these highfalutin, new-fangled touring acts coming through town each week, it’s easy to forget the musical treasures that exist right here in the Twin Cities. Don’t make that mistake with Prairie Fire Choir, the ever-changing vocal collective of 70+ members who belt out a cappella classics from the likes of Leonard Cohen, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Kimbra, Metallica, and Bill Withers with joy, skill, and an eye toward social justice. The crew’s 13th season wraps up tonight, and special member Meghan Kreidler of Racket rocker faves Kiss The Tiger will be singin’ right along. This finale, like all show’s this year, will benefit reproductive rights nonprofit Our Justice.

Off With Their Heads, Mary Jam, Laugh Track @ Cloudland

Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Celebrating the Music of Stevie Wonder @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Happy Apple (Vinyl Release) @ Dakota

Brews, Beats, & Best Buddies @ Day Block Brewing

The Fab Hackmasters, the Great Northern @ Driftwood

Hot Press, Mean Magic & the Customers @ Dusty's

612 Juke @ Eagles 34

Chase Atlantic @ Fillmore

Ashley Cooke with Greylan James @ Fine Line

Reventón with DJ Cristian Baca @ First Avenue

Ken Saleska @ Gambit Brewing

Left on Red @ The Garage

The Get Together, Samantha Grimes, Nicholas David, & Demitrious Rallis @ Hook and Ladder

The Shackletons, Diet Lite, Oceanographer @ Hook and Ladder

Ozone Creations presents: AFRODISIA @ Icehouse

Alex Meffert Quartet+ @ Jazz Central

Valhalla Fest 2024 @ The Lyric

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall

Trench Size Trio @ Padraigs

Godspeed You! Black Emperor with Alan Sparhawk (of Low) @ Palace Theatre

Prairie Clamor, El Panasueco and Ciao Bello @ Palmer's

Briefcase with Annie and the Bang Bang and GWEN @ Pilllar Forum

ENIGMA - Yasmeenah, Paul Chang, AKKO @ Red Sea

New Havoline Supremes @ Schooner Tavern

Tina and the B-Sides with Cindy Lawson @ 7th St Entry

TVBOO with Shlump, Smith, & Mport @ Skyway Theatre

Ninajirachi, MGNA Crrrta, Tsu Nami @ Studio B

Ana Gabriel @ Target Center

Haylee Ann, Ditch Pigeon, Frank and Janea, Geoffrey Fischbein @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Uspop, Absolutely Yours @ 331 Club

Tender with White China @ Turf Club

Iced Wrist, The Tale Untold, & Friends @ Underground Music Venue

Wookiefoot @ Uptown Theater

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

The Steel Woods with Bones Owens @ Varsity Theater

Thomas Richey with Lexie Modica, David Robins @ White Squirrel

Burning Blue Rain with The Daily Norm @ White Squirrel

Canary Room with Kat & The Kodachromes, Embahn @ White Squirrel

Sunday, November 10

Oscar Goldman @ Acadia

Equipment and Riley! with New Age Thief @ Amsterdam

Pretty Lights - Night 3 @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Curated by Adam Linz (feat. Joe Strachan Trio) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunker's

Maddy O'Neal @ Cabooze

David Wilcox @ Cedar Cultural Center

Miami Dolphins, Dusk, Visual Learner, Makin' Out @ Cloudland

Acoustic Gospel Roots with Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Southside Aces @ Crooners

Tina Schlieske @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

King Diamond @ Fillmore

TR/ST with Thoom @ Fine Line

The Dip with Jordan Mackampa @ First Avenue

Synastry Sundays with DJ GirlBlunt @ Green Room

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with La Conja & Angela Rancone @ Icehouse

Sunday Jazz Series: NxtGn @ Metronome Brewery

Cabaret with Jen Burleigh-Bentz @ Metronome Brewery

The Music of John Williams @ Orchestra Hall

Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Janie Miller’s Original Tribute to Patsy Cline with James Eugene Russell & His Enablers @ Parkway Theater

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Letdown. with Jager Henry, Alyeska and Brooklane @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods & the Pine City Ramblers @ 331 Club

Hackensaw Boys with Brotherhood of Birds @ Turf Club

Kiss of Life @ Uptown Theater

R&R Sundays with Jeff Ray @ White Squirrel

Unattractive Giant Monster @ White Squirrel

Billie Eilish @ Xcel Energy Center—As brother Finneas pursues his love of lush textures and the star herself gets so torchy you might think she’s got another musical Billie on the brain, Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, often hits soft. But it still does hit, with the singer finding comfort in her own body and fending off internet rumors as she… hmm, what’s that euphemism again? Ah yes, “explores her sexuality.” Sometimes, those explorations are sweet, as on “Birds of a Feather,” but I’m more partial to the carnal “Lunch” (“it’s a craving not a crush”), the furthest into the red Billie has pushed her libido—at least until she popped up on the remix of “Guess” slavering about how she wants to get in Charli XCX’s undies. As brother Finneas pursues his love of lush textures and the star herself gets so torchy you might think she’s got another musical Billie on the brain, Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, often hits soft. But it still does hit, with the singer finding comfort in her own body and fending off internet rumors as she… hmm, what’s that euphemism again? Ah yes, “explores her sexuality.” Sometimes, those explorations are sweet, as on “Birds of a Feather,” but I’m more partial to the carnal “Lunch” (“it’s a craving not a crush”), the furthest into the red Billie has pushed her libido—at least until she popped up on the remix of “Guess” slavering about how she wants to get in Charli XCX’s undies.

Chutes, Josephine, the Spine Stealers @ Zhora Darling

Monday, November 11

Ekoh with Ryan Oakes @ Amsterdam

Yasmeenah & Shawna Lee @ Berlin

Las Migas @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Dehd with Gustaf @ Fine Line

November Mondays, Curated by Mike Lewis @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Robbinsdale Area Schools Annual Fall Music Festival @ Orchestra Hall

Sylvia Dieken with Bad Kitchen and Honey Tree @ Pilllar Forum

Pink Skies with Gabacho @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Sidewalk Diamonds @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Wild Feathers with Nathan Graham @ Turf Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel