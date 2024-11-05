Don’t Blame Us, We Voted for Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 5-11

Let's hope we have a reason to be in a good mood when we go out this weekend.
Tuesday, November 5
- Knocked Loose with The Garden, Drain, + Militarie Gun @ Armory—I never miss a chance to see Knocked Loose when they roll through the Twin Cities, it’s just that—and I’m so sorry—they tend to tour with some of the worst bands imaginable. Nightmare blunt rotation lineups. But not so this time around; the biggest band in hardcore right now heads to the Armory this week with support from The Garden, Drain, and Militarie Gun. The Kentuckians’ latest LP, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, is one of the best heavy records of 2024, and it gave us the tremendous TikTok trend of guys throwing ass to “Suffocate.” But listen—we won’t judge ya if you just want to go holler along to the “arf arf” song. There’s no better election night distraction than this!—Em Cassel
International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Dasha with Adrien Nunez @ Fine Line
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Red Planet @ Metronome Brewing
Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Songbird Series @ Pilllar Forum
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime with Heatdome @ 331 Club
November Conspiracy Theory featuring Sammie Jean Cohen, Dani Erin @ 331 Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Ira Haze & The Straze Residency with The Lames, Farty Party @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 6
Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia
Haven Madison, Blake Proehl, Kaibrienne, KAYKO @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
The Strum Brothers @ Can Can Wonderland
Mariee Siou with Donnie Coco @ Cedar Cultural Center
UW Eau Claire Prime Time Combo @ Crooners
The Outcats, Open Mic Night @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Chat Pile with Agriculture and Porcelain @ Fine Line
Open Mic with Host Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Bethany Larson & The Bee's Knees with Helen, Roz Prickel @ Green Room
Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's
Son Boy with The Denim Boys, Nice and Blue @ Pilllar Forum
King Kustom & the Cruisers @ Schooner Tavern
Atta Boy with Me Like Bees @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Del Rey @ 331 Club
Bumpin Uglies with Tunnel Vision and Joey Harkum @ Turf Club
The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel
Lexie Modica woth Oak And The Woods, Eldest Daughter @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 7
Lespecial & Doom Flamingo @ Amsterdam
Admiral Fox (November Residency) with Lucas Kurmis + Sofie Riley @ Aster Cafe
Sarah Navratil & Dan Carpel @ Berlin
Ted Olsen Quartet feat. Aby Wolf @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's
SWEMO: Emo Night: Taylor's Version @ Cabooze
Spaceport, Caley Conway, Skinsuit @ Cloudland
And the Girls All Sang @ Crooners
Mossonello, Tony & Jackson Duo @ Driftwood
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Bear Hands with Worry Club and FènixDion @ Fine Line
Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop @ Granada
Snapped Live Band Open Night @ Green Room
ZEN Grass featuring Lake Monsters & Cousin Dad @ Hook and Ladder
Leslie Vincent + Jillian Rae @ Icehouse
Ben Goldberg, Todd Sickafoose, Scott Amendola @ Jazz Central
Choro Borealis @ Metronome Brewery
Dirty Lowdown Fools Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mary Elias's Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Music of John Williams @ Orchestra Hall
Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer's
Chemistry Set, Fever Pitch @ Schooner Tavern
Little Big Town with Sugarland and Castellows @ Target Center
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Supersuckers and Atomic Bitchwax @ Turf Club
Shane Smith & the Saints @ Varsity Theater
Record Prophets with Efmi, Little Lizard @ White Squirrel
Friday, November 8
Vundabar with Courting @ Amsterdam
Pretty Lights - Night 1 @ Armory
A Piano in Every Home (Album Release) with Ben Lubeck from Farewell Milwaukee @ Aster Cafe
The Willie August Project @ Berlin
Nelson Devereaux (Album Release) @ Berlin
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker's
The Dickies and the Queers with the 99'ers @ Cabooze
Neon Night: Dark Fantasy @ Can Can Wonderland
SPCO: Beethoven, Coleman and Tate @ Capri Theater
Woodzen, Izzy Cruz, Willingdone @ Caydence Coffee & Records
Dot Operator, Harlow, Laura Hugo @ Cloudland
Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Ann Reed & Joan Griffith @ Crooners
Happy Apple (Vinyl Release) @ Dakota
B & the Sting, the Soul Trustees @ Driftwood
Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
Death From Above 1979 with Teen Mortgage @ Fine Line
Animals As Leaders with Plini @ First Avenue
VLUSH with Kinfu, piersmog, HOTTIES-ONLY @ Green Room
The American Rock and Roll Experience @ Hook and Ladder
Dustin James (Cassette Release) with Cha Cha 9, Canary Room, & THE TRUE TWO @ Hook and Ladder
MaLLy + Last Word (Album Release) @ Icehouse
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Music of John Williams @ Orchestra Hall
Muja, Darren Sipity, Matt Fischer, Hytes, Hard R with MAKR, and Trevo Da Pain @ Palmer's
Matt Wilson & His Orchestra with Starfolk @ Parkway Theater
Baumgardner with Static Contour and Haze Gazer @ Pilllar Forum
Deep Alley Desires II @ Red Sea
Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern
Happy Landing with Arts Fishing Club @ 7th St Entry
The Calaveras Dance III @ Studio B
Ocho and Friends, Not Your Baby, Selfish Teammate @ Terminal Bar
Money Bones, Keagan Metyer & The Rumor, The Meyer Brothers @ 331 Club
Haley Heynderickx with Humbird @ Turf Club
Bonefire, Echo Signal, & Fxrmnk @ Underground Music Venue
The Surfrajettes with Black Widows @ Uptown VFW
Electric Feels Indie Rock & Indie Dance Party @ Varsity Theater
Ramson (Vinyl Release) with Billy The Shoe, Electric Church @ White Squirrel
Beulah Rue, Dead History, Diie, Two Harbors @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, November 9
Hockey Dad x Remo Drive with Tatiana Hazel @ Amsterdam
Pretty Lights - Night 2 @ Armory
Defiance: Music for the Movement @ The Artery MPLS
Amanda Grace + The Twins of Franklin @ Aster Cafe
Andrew Van Tassel Quartet @ Berlin
Sleepersound, Dallas Orbiter @ Can Can Wonderland
Legends Rewind/Co-MingL: All Night Long @ Capri Theater
Galleon, In Solid Air, The Grieving Pines @ Caydence Records & Coffee
- Prairie Fire Choir with Meghan Kreidler @ Cedar Cultural Center—With all these highfalutin, new-fangled touring acts coming through town each week, it’s easy to forget the musical treasures that exist right here in the Twin Cities. Don’t make that mistake with Prairie Fire Choir, the ever-changing vocal collective of 70+ members who belt out a cappella classics from the likes of Leonard Cohen, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Kimbra, Metallica, and Bill Withers with joy, skill, and an eye toward social justice. The crew’s 13th season wraps up tonight, and special member Meghan Kreidler of Racket rocker faves Kiss The Tiger will be singin’ right along. This finale, like all show’s this year, will benefit reproductive rights nonprofit Our Justice.—Jay Boller
Off With Their Heads, Mary Jam, Laugh Track @ Cloudland
Celebrating the Music of Stevie Wonder @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Happy Apple (Vinyl Release) @ Dakota
Brews, Beats, & Best Buddies @ Day Block Brewing
The Fab Hackmasters, the Great Northern @ Driftwood
Hot Press, Mean Magic & the Customers @ Dusty's
Ashley Cooke with Greylan James @ Fine Line
Reventón with DJ Cristian Baca @ First Avenue
The Get Together, Samantha Grimes, Nicholas David, & Demitrious Rallis @ Hook and Ladder
The Shackletons, Diet Lite, Oceanographer @ Hook and Ladder
Ozone Creations presents: AFRODISIA @ Icehouse
Alex Meffert Quartet+ @ Jazz Central
Valhalla Fest 2024 @ The Lyric
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing
Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall
Godspeed You! Black Emperor with Alan Sparhawk (of Low) @ Palace Theatre
Prairie Clamor, El Panasueco and Ciao Bello @ Palmer's
Briefcase with Annie and the Bang Bang and GWEN @ Pilllar Forum
ENIGMA - Yasmeenah, Paul Chang, AKKO @ Red Sea
New Havoline Supremes @ Schooner Tavern
Tina and the B-Sides with Cindy Lawson @ 7th St Entry
TVBOO with Shlump, Smith, & Mport @ Skyway Theatre
Ninajirachi, MGNA Crrrta, Tsu Nami @ Studio B
Haylee Ann, Ditch Pigeon, Frank and Janea, Geoffrey Fischbein @ Terminal Bar
Uspop, Absolutely Yours @ 331 Club
Tender with White China @ Turf Club
Iced Wrist, The Tale Untold, & Friends @ Underground Music Venue
The Steel Woods with Bones Owens @ Varsity Theater
Thomas Richey with Lexie Modica, David Robins @ White Squirrel
Burning Blue Rain with The Daily Norm @ White Squirrel
Canary Room with Kat & The Kodachromes, Embahn @ White Squirrel
Sunday, November 10
Equipment and Riley! with New Age Thief @ Amsterdam
Pretty Lights - Night 3 @ Armory
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Curated by Adam Linz (feat. Joe Strachan Trio) @ Berlin
David Wilcox @ Cedar Cultural Center
Miami Dolphins, Dusk, Visual Learner, Makin' Out @ Cloudland
Acoustic Gospel Roots with Joyann Parker @ Crooners
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
The Dip with Jordan Mackampa @ First Avenue
Synastry Sundays with DJ GirlBlunt @ Green Room
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with La Conja & Angela Rancone @ Icehouse
Sunday Jazz Series: NxtGn @ Metronome Brewery
Cabaret with Jen Burleigh-Bentz @ Metronome Brewery
The Music of John Williams @ Orchestra Hall
Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies Fall Festival @ Orchestra Hall
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's
Janie Miller’s Original Tribute to Patsy Cline with James Eugene Russell & His Enablers @ Parkway Theater
Letdown. with Jager Henry, Alyeska and Brooklane @ 7th St Entry
Emmy Woods & the Pine City Ramblers @ 331 Club
Hackensaw Boys with Brotherhood of Birds @ Turf Club
R&R Sundays with Jeff Ray @ White Squirrel
Unattractive Giant Monster @ White Squirrel
- Billie Eilish @ Xcel Energy Center—As brother Finneas pursues his love of lush textures and the star herself gets so torchy you might think she’s got another musical Billie on the brain, Eilish’s latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, often hits soft. But it still does hit, with the singer finding comfort in her own body and fending off internet rumors as she… hmm, what’s that euphemism again? Ah yes, “explores her sexuality.” Sometimes, those explorations are sweet, as on “Birds of a Feather,” but I’m more partial to the carnal “Lunch” (“it’s a craving not a crush”), the furthest into the red Billie has pushed her libido—at least until she popped up on the remix of “Guess” slavering about how she wants to get in Charli XCX’s undies.
Chutes, Josephine, the Spine Stealers @ Zhora Darling
Monday, November 11
Ekoh with Ryan Oakes @ Amsterdam
Yasmeenah & Shawna Lee @ Berlin
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
November Mondays, Curated by Mike Lewis @ Icehouse
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Robbinsdale Area Schools Annual Fall Music Festival @ Orchestra Hall
Sylvia Dieken with Bad Kitchen and Honey Tree @ Pilllar Forum
Pink Skies with Gabacho @ 7th St Entry
The Wild Feathers with Nathan Graham @ Turf Club
Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel
