Doin’ Beers: 5 Minnesota Beers to Drink in October

The time of the old, deep earth magicks is nigh. Gourds of all sorts litter the landscape, and the sidewalks are covered with the detritus of once-vibrant foliage turned crimson and ocher with death. It is a time of rot and decay—our annual reminder that all things are ultimately compost for that which comes after.

Nevertheless, rejoice! Spooky season is upon us, and there’s a ton of spooky beer packaging to enjoy. We’re talking beers that would look great at an underground vampire rave, a seance, a couple’s costume party, a horror movie marathon, or a ritual sacrifice. And guess what? I've collected the best of them right here for you to peruse.

How did I pick them? I asked my youngest for help. Duh. In fact, each of these beers is certified “spooky” by my six year old, a foremost expert in vibes-based decision-making.

Elm Creek Brewing Co. and Drekker Brewing Co.: Second Breakfast

New Zealand Pilsner / 4.4% ABV / 28 IBU

I have to say I have never felt my inability to cover Drekker beers for this column more acutely than this month, when I had to pass up the surrealist horror of Drekker’s beer packaging because they made the mistake of being on the wrong side of the river. Do better, Drekker.

But, I suppose the folks at Champlin's Elm Creek were looking out for me when they partnered with Fargo's Drekker to brew this delicious little friend. They even seem to have stolen a bit of their surreal horror vibes given the presence of a rather chill skelly-boi floatin’ around on a ducky innertube right there on the can.

Second Breakfast is floral, with light citrus on the nose and a matching flavor. The malt is light and crisp. They say they used floor-malted Pilsner malt—which is thought to contribute a more complex malt character—but if it is, it’s hidden under everything going on hop-wise. But, I’m not particularly sad about it given that hop character is the star of New Zealand-style pilsners.

Nissa Mitchell

Modist Brewing Co: Ghost Vision—Citra Mosaic

Hazy IPA / 6.0% ABV / ?? IBU

Modist has made a variety of “Ghost Vision” beers over the years, but I believe that this is the “ghost” with the most ghosts on the can. More ghosts per pint than any beer I’ve had, in fact. I feel like that’s got to be worth something.

Ghost Vision’s aroma is spiced lemon rind, while the beer itself is extra creamy, with a light citrus bitterness, and dry effervescent finish. If you’re looking for a sophisticated hazy—one that’s not just going to lure you in and whack you upside the head with sweet juice—this ghost might be your Casper.

Fun fact: Modist’s Untappd description currently reads, “We make flavored poison.” A+, no notes.

Nissa Mitchell

Inbound BrewCo: Ghoul’s Drool

American Red Ale / 6.6% ABV / 47 IBU

I’m a really big fan of American red ales, which is an incredibly frustrating fact given how few breweries make them these days. So, I was not just surprised, but in fact elated, to see that Inbound made an American red ale and put it in a spooky package, almost as if to say, “cover this in your October Racket column, Nissa.” Well, don’t mind if I do, friendo.

Ghoul’s Drool has a dark and slightly sweet aroma, and it tastes like warm cherries with a hint of coffee. The beer’s moderate bitterness dries it out a bit on the tongue, preventing it from getting cloying or building too much, which is appreciated here. Red ales aren’t session beers, but you could have a couple of these, easy.

Nissa Mitchell

Insight Brewing Co.: Troll Way IPA

American IPA / 7.0% ABV / 75 IBU

Troll Way is a great American IPA, and the only reason I haven’t covered it up to now is the fact that, well, it’s already a local classic. Do you really need me to recommend a beer that’s existed for a full decade, and that’s got pretty good distribution throughout the Twin Cities? My six year old says “yes.” It’s got a troll on the can. Trolls are spooky. I couldn’t argue with this logic, and I am actually happy to have an excuse to cover a Minnesota staple.

Troll Way, in case you’re new to Minnesota or have been living under a rock, has a fruity citrus and pine aroma. However, its flavor skews more toward lemon and bitter grapefruit rind, evened out with a medium-bodied malty sweetness. It’s a great citrus-forward American IPA.

Nissa Mitchell

Falling Knife Brewing Co.: Adrift In Space

“Juicy” IPA / 6.7 ABV / ?? IBU

Every now and then a new “it” hop variety hits the brewing scene. And, it’s pretty safe to say that the “it” hop of the moment is Nectaron. Known for passion fruit, peach, grapefruit, and pineapple aromas, it’s popping up in all sorts of juicy and hazy IPAs.

Falling Knife’s Adrift In Space is a great example of what brewers can do with it. For its part, Adrift in Space has a strong grapefruit flavor with a light citrus aroma and slight malt sweetness. It’s straightforward. It’s tasty. It’s got a skeleton in a spacesuit on the can. What more can you ask for?