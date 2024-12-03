December Is Here, and So Is Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 3-9

There may be snow on the ground and trees for sale in the lots, but in the music world, the holiday season hasn't quite kicked into gear. But this may be your last week before the seasonal fare and annual celebrations take over.

Tuesday, December 3

Will Durle @ Acadia

Stella Prince with Matcha Fever, Joan of Profile, LaSalle @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunker’s

Cool Yule with the WPK Trio feat. Judi Vinar & Peter Vircks @ Crooners

Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Jon Miller @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

JS Ordara (December Residency) with Jeremy Ylvisaker and JT Bates @ Icehouse

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewing

Grooves ft. DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Palmer’s Songwriting Showcase @ Palmer’s

The Empty Pockets @ Parkway

Songbird Series @ Pilllar Forum

The Thing with Lighter Co. @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Workers Playtime with Dan Israel @ 331 Club

December Conspiracy Series featuring El Drifte, Lunaderos @ 331 Club

Sam Greenfield @ Turf Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Glitterpit with Despondent, Neighbor Dog, Ty And The My Mys @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, December 4

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Late Earl @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Enter the Void @ Can Can Wonderland

The Tanner Taylor Trio @ Crooners

Home for the Holidays @ Crooners

Southside Aces @ Dakota

The Grainbelters and Houseband @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Riverside Swing Band Christmas Show @ Eagles 34

Blood Incantation, Midwife @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmers

Sassafrass with Barnacle, stone ark, Berzica @ Pilllar Forum

Them Dots @ Schooner Tavern

Belles with Trevor Martin and Monique Smaz @ 7th St Entry

Cyndi Lauper @ Target Center—For a proper distillation of the Cyndi Lauper aura, I urge you to consult —Jay Boller For a proper distillation of the Cyndi Lauper aura, I urge you to consult this 1984 Letterman clip . In it, we see peak Lauper—an unusual, irrepressible punk-rock girl from Queens who, yes, just wants to have fun. And write hits. She has had so many hits, from the oft-covered “Time After Time,” to her own cover of Roy Orbison’s “I Drove All Night,” to penning the music and lyrics for the Broadway hit Kinky Boots. Now 71, Lauper just embarked on what’s being billed as her farewell tour, and the early reviews are mostly positive; Variety praised the setlist selection, including a revisit of her 1983 cover of Prince’s “When You Were Mine,” as well as Lauper’s feminism-forward monologues that lend a VH1 Storytellers quality to the show. Gayle, a 20-year-old pop-rocker from Texas, opens the Minneapolis tour stop.

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Greet Death with Prize Horse @ Turf Club

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Celebrating the Music of Tom Waits @ White Squirrel

King Caesar with Primitive Broadcast Service, Helseher, and Blacklighter @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, December 5

Traderscrypt @ Acadia

Admiral Fox (December Residency) with Willow Waters + Rabeca + Ghosting Merit @ Aster Cafe

Dale Alexander @ Berlin

Cody Steinmann Trio (Album Release) @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Lemon Bucket Orkestra with Ukrainian Village Band @ Cedar Cultural Center

Tanner Taylor Trio @ Crooners

Sue Scott's Island of Discarded Women with Sarah Stoesz and Keri Noble @ Crooners

Travis Anderson Trio @ Dakota

Dogpile & American Pleasure Dome @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Drew Baldridge with Tori Martin and Dylan Wolfe @ Fine Line

Vic Volare’s Cocktail Karaoke @ Granada

Kiss the Tiger (December Residency) with Big Salt @ Icehouse

The Best of Bach @ Orchestra Hall

Leo Kottke with Nellie McKay @ Ordway

Monica LaPlante, Sex Scenes, Oyster World, and Neo Neos @ Palmer’s

The Tolerables with Delilah Daybreaks and My Kid Banana @ Pilllar Forum

The Customers, Danger Pins @ Schooner Tavern

Dad Bod, WBS, Chutes, and Yonder @ 7th St Entry

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Little Fevers with Pleasure Horse, Betty Won't, and Echo Parlor @ Turf Club

Jerrika Mighelle @ White Squirrel

Calla Mae with Lydia, Ray Gun Youth, Hot Bagels @ White Squirrel

Connie Evingson & Mary Louise Knutson @ Woman’s Club of Minneapolis

Friday, December 6

Emanada @ Acadia

Topiary Blush + Thomas Richey @ Aster Cafe

House Proud @ Beast Barbecue

Nick Bhalla @ Berlin

Righteous Rooster @ Berlin

Billy Johnson & the Hill Cats @ Bunker’s

Flamin’ Oh’s with Faith Boblett @ Cabooze

Hardcore Karaoke @ Can Can Wonderland

Demos & Deadlines, Bird Bass, Disposable Days @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Antje Duvekot with Seth Glier @ Cedar Cultural Center

Prodrome, Shrive, Onlytime @ Cloudland

The Tanner Taylor Trio @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony & Friends @ Crooners

Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Joe Pug & Robert Ellis @ Dakota

J-Mo on the Beat and the Jayliners with the Rowdy Gents @ Day Block Brewing

Old Friends Band, the Record Club @ Driftwood

Cortez the Killer (Album Release) with Lifestyle Shakes, Nato Coles & BDB, Visual Learner @ Eagles 34

Dallas Orbiter, Redshift Headlights, Manias @ Eagles 34

Tophouse with Griffin William Sherry @ Fine Line

Viva Knievel @ First Avenue

Last Shot at Redemption, The Light in the Ocean (TLITO), The Broken Rule @ The Garage

Paul Vance @ Ginkgo Coffee

A Very Merry Vicsmas @ Granada

Late Nite Take Out @ Green Room

Willow Storm & The Lightning Bolts @ Hook and Ladder

Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz & Friends @ Hook and Ladder

Maria and the Coins with Molly Brandt + Raegan Elizabeth @ Icehouse

Joan Hutton Quartet @ Jazz Central

Haliene with EGZOD & Awakend @ The Loft

Honeymoon Madness with Cook County @ Metronome Brewing

UMN Marching Band @ Northrop

The Best of Bach @ Orchestra Hall

Eli Gardiner, Ira Haze and The Straze and Spaghetti Monetti and The Sauce @ Palmer’s

Ms. Dorothy & the Sky’s the Limit @ Papa Legba

Doll Chaser with Kyrie Nova & the Defiant, Shitty Kickflips, and thumper @ Pilllar Forum

Ratio @ Red Sea

20th Annual Jeff Arundel Holiday Show @ River Room

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Mason Ramsey with Halle Kearns @ 7th St Entry

The New Standards @ State Theatre

Landfill Harmonic, Don't Kill the Kids, WAAR Party @ Terminal Bar

Night Of Joy, Tender Comrade, Field Hospitals @ 331 Club

Church of Cash @ Turf Club

Dirty South vs. West Coast Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Jingle Bop @ Varsity Theater

Inside Llewyn Davis @ White Squirrel

Hunny Bear with Emerson Island, Heliocene @ White Squirrel

Quicksand with Pilot to Gunner & Unstable Shapes @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, December 7

Dead, Dead Swans @ Acadia

Capitol Guitars 20 Anniversary Bash @ Amsterdam

The Way Back Yard + Jed LaPlante @ Aster Cafe

Will Schmid Quartet @ Berlin

Jumpsuit @ Black Hart

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Galleon, In Solid Air, The Grieving Pines @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Flowers Now: A Celebration of Black Elders @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ann Hampton Callaway @ Crooners

A Swinging Motown Holiday @ Crooners

Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The English Beat @ Dakota

TCK, Snow Removal Blues Band @ Driftwood

Switchyard and El Drifte @ Dusty’s

The Forever Young Band @ Eagles 34

Wolves of Glendale with Loreweavers @ Fine Line

Dillinger Four and Extreme Noise Records 30th Anniversary Show @ First Avenue—Extreme Noise is like the beating heart of punk culture in the Twin Cities, a rare tactile place to feel a sense of community between house shows and message boards. The all-volunteer crew behind it started celebrating the 30th anniversary this past summer with a string of very loud showcases, and now we’re getting what appears to be the main event: an all-ages Mainroom bash with hometown punk greats Dillinger Four, their only local gig of the year. "With these shows, the emphasis is on all ages and bringing all the different generations of the punk scene together as much as possible,” longtime Extreme Noise volunteer Phil Schwarz —Jay Boller Extreme Noise is like the beating heart of punk culture in the Twin Cities, a rare tactile place to feel a sense of community between house shows and message boards. The all-volunteer crew behind it started celebrating the 30th anniversary this past summer with a string of very loud showcases, and now we’re getting what appears to be the main event: an all-ages Mainroom bash with hometown punk greats Dillinger Four, their only local gig of the year. "With these shows, the emphasis is on all ages and bringing all the different generations of the punk scene together as much as possible,” longtime Extreme Noise volunteer Phil Schwarz explained to Racket in July. Schwarz will be spinning with other DJs at First Ave, where there’ll be a fun sampler platter of opening bands: Home Front, Canal Irreal, Condominium, and Buio Omega.

Graden Hill @ Gambit Brewing

Claudia Schmidt @ Ginkgo Coffee

MATI with Kwey, Gr3g, Mack OC @ Green Room

Black Widows (Vinyl EP Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Grrrl Scout: Don the Gay Apparel @ Hook and Ladder

The Other Ol’ Blue Eyes @ Icehouse

Hemma with Trash Date and Hazelcreak @ Icehouse

Paul Harper Quartet @ Jazz Central

K Motionz @ The Loft

Jessie Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewing

Vocalessence @ Northrop

The String Queens @ Ordway

The Serfs @ Padraigs

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead @ Palace Theatre

Modern Wildlife, Gentleman Speaker, and Falcon Arrow @ Palmer’s

Jim Brickman @ Pantages Theatre

Trailer Trash @ Parkway

The Cameras with Brother Means Ally, The Penny Peaches, Anything You Want @ Pilllar Forum

Pandemonium: Harder Faster @ Red Sea

Tommy Bentz Band @ Schooner Tavern

Gavn! with Kate Yeager and Adam Yokum @ 7th St Entry

Layz with Calcium, Jkyl & Hyde, AlienPark @ Skyway Theatre

The New Standards @ State Theatre

IDLE FLO, Anna Houston, Down on Curfew @ Terminal Bar

SnoBall 2024, Holiday Sing Along with Eric Radloff, Elour @ 331 Club

Bloodline, Vinny Franco and the Love Channel, Tarias and the Sound, and The Dalmatian Club @ Turf Club

Polivon, SoCal Kyle, Emily and the Space Butterflies @ Underground Music Venue

Virtual Riot @ Uptown Theater

Mustard Plug with The Prizefighters, & Stacked Like Pancakes @ Uptown VFW

Pissfest @ Varsity Theater—If the old punk guard’ll be at First Ave this Saturday, the younger, queerer cohort will be at the second annual Pissfest. That’s where buzzy local pop-punk trio Vial—whose thoughts on —Jay Boller If the old punk guard’ll be at First Ave this Saturday, the younger, queerer cohort will be at the second annual Pissfest. That’s where buzzy local pop-punk trio Vial—whose thoughts on TikTok and touring are available via Racket—will lead a showcase featuring NYC-based Hopeless Records signees Sorry Mom, Virginia punks Destructo Disk, Picked to Click finisher Anita Velveeta , and the wonderfully named MC/drag performer Kenty Poussée Fatale. Why is it called Pissfest? Well, Vial timed the inaugural one to the 2023 release of their Nirvana cover , “Territorial Pissings,” and it seems they figured: Why interrupt a good thing mid-stream?

Meshell Ndegeocello @ Walker Art Center—At 56, Ndegeocello is far from the brashly androgynous neosoul precursor who broke on MTV in the ’90s. On her recent albums, the nimble bassist mixes jazz, funk, and poetry in equal measures; her latest, No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, is a conversation of sorts with Audre Lorde as well as Baldwin, keyed to a belief that Black liberation will require art as well as power. I’m curious to see how the record, which includes appearances from multiple spoken-word poets, takes shape in a performance that’s being called “a theatrical live rendition.”—Keith Harris At 56, Ndegeocello is far from the brashly androgynous neosoul precursor who broke on MTV in the ’90s. On her recent albums, the nimble bassist mixes jazz, funk, and poetry in equal measures; her latest, No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin, is a conversation of sorts with Audre Lorde as well as Baldwin, keyed to a belief that Black liberation will require art as well as power. I’m curious to see how the record, which includes appearances from multiple spoken-word poets, takes shape in a performance that’s being called “a theatrical live rendition.”

The Gated Community with Paperbacks @ White Squirrel

Ear Candy Vol. 9 @ White Squirrel

Edith Head with Hot Press, Mean Magic @ White Squirrel

Burlesque Brunch @ Zhora Darling

Quicksand with The Rope, Pilot to Gunner, and Pill Cutter @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, December 8

Swing Brunch with Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Curated by Ross Hutchens (feat. Mike McClure) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Ben Cook-Feltz @ Cedar Cultural Center

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Crooners

Co-MingL @ Crooners

Nicholas David @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

The 45th Annual John Lennon Tribute @ First Avenue

Rock n Roulette 2024: A She Rock Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder

Thirsty River @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Jen Burleigh-Bentz @ Metronome Brewing

Sunday Jazz Series: NxtGn @ Metronome Brewing

A St. Thomas Christmas: Cherishing Peace @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Anthony Shore’s Christmas with Elvis @ Parkway

Daisycutter with Dead History, Toilet Rats, Linus @ Pilllar Forum

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Johnny Delaware with C.M.M. @ 7th St Entry

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers, Slapdash Bluegrass Band @ 331 Club

Girli @ Turf Club

R&R Sundays with Jeff Ray @ White Squirrel

Serf Revolt with the Dirty Pretty @ White Squirrel

Monday, December 9

Carinda’s Variety Open Mic @ Acadia

Desert Noir @ Berlin

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Barlow + Carisa @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewing

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Sarah Jane Music School Showcase @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Saint Paul Mudsteppers @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Lost Island Society with Fairooz Nazifa, Fumbler @ White Squirrel