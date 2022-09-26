Chroma Zone Mural Party, Dog Fests, Pet Shop Boys: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Event Horizon Sign up to get our weekly list of the best things to do in town every Monday. Easy as that. Email Address Submit

Credit: QWANQWA

MONDAY 9.26

Global Roots Festival

Cedar Cultural Center

The Cedar’s bookings cover a lot of musical ground, but near the core of their mission is promoting a wide range of international music. And that’s rarely highlighted better than at the annual three-night Global Roots Festival, which begins tonight. Monday’s first installment features Puuluup, a group that explores the possibilities of the traditional Estonian horsehair bowed lyre, and QWANQWA, which does the same with traditional Ethiopian string instruments. Tuesday belongs to Heart of Afghanistan, four musicians who can’t perform in their homeland, but who reunited in the U.S. Wrapping things up on Wednesday will be Roopa Mahadevan’s project Roopa in Flux and Malawian street-buskers Madalitso Band. All ages. Free. 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 9.28

Stereolab

First Avenue

Electro-lounge Marxism en francais? You can’t believe how that blew our novelty-ravished Clinton-era minds. And Stereolab hardly stopped with that exotic fusion, creating something like pop music out of their eclectic junkbox of styles with Emperor Tomato Ketchup, then expanding further into the experimental, electronic, improvisatory realm we called “post-rock” for lack of a better term. The group faltered after the turn of the century, with romantically involved creative core Tim Gane and Laetitia Sadier breaking up and the death of guitarist Mary Hansen casting a pall over their endeavors. Following a decade-long hiatus that began in 2009, though, they’ve been touring again, and in the time since, they’ve also been releasing their previously uncollected tracks in the Switched On series, which wrapped up with its fifth volume this year. With Fievel Is Glauque. $35/$40. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. –Keith Harris

Rosy Simas Danse: She Who Lives on the Road to War

Weisman Art Museum/All My Relations Arts

Part art installation, part dance performance, She Who Lives on the Road to War examines potential paths to a peaceful future via indigenous history. The exhibit’s title is inspired by the life of Jigonhsasee, an ancient Haudenosaunee woman, known as the Mother of Nations, who once touted war between tribes but eventually changed her ways and advocated for peace. Can you imagine what that kind of turnaround would look like in today’s world? That’s kind of the point of this show, which encourages people to rest, grieve, and “consider how we can all work towards reconciliation during the dual pandemics of systematic racism and COVID-19.” You can see installations at both WAM and All My Relations Arts, and both venues will host dance performances during the show’s run. RSVP for free tickets and find the entire performance schedule here. Weisman Art Museum’s (333 E. River Rd., University of Minnesota, Minneapolis) show runs September 10 through February 5, while events at All My Relations (1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis) are from October 6 through December 15. –Jessica Armbruster

Credit: Photo by Valerie Oliveira Rosy Simas Danse, ‘She Who Lives on the Road to War’

THURSDAY 9.29

Amyl and the Sniffers

First Avenue

Amy Taylor must have known, “I’m short, I’m shy, I’m fucked up, I’m bloody ugly!” was the lyric from Amyl and the Sniffers’ latest album, Comfort to Me, that all the critics would quote, so why should I be the exception? She’s found a way to say “Here’s who I am!” that doesn’t have to be unique because it feels personal, and the band finds a similar identity as it rumbles underneath her rant epiphanies. Honestly, I’m more struck by her declaiming, “I’ve got plenty of energy,” followed by, “I don’t like misery. It passes through my body. I never hold on to the misery or grief.” Amidst its big, brawling blurtiness, Comfort to Me has something like tunes, something like a groove, and something like flow. And where so many punks (like so many non-punks) like to pretend they know either more or less than they do, you gotta appreciate the honesty of “Capital,” which is anti- and isn’t sure what to do about it, because, “I only just started learning basic politics.” With Bob Vylan and the Rumours. $30. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Credit: Chroma Zone 2022 Chroma Zone mural by Joy Spika on the west side of SpotWeld

FRIDAY 9.30

Chroma Zone Closing Weekend

Various Locations

This summer, Chroma Zone has been creating art for all around the Raymond/University area of St. Paul. This weekend, they’re celebrating the dozen or so new murals in the neighborhood with a multi-day party. The Friday night mural crawl from 5 to 8 p.m. will offer you a chance to meet the artists, as they’ll be hanging out near their projects. Or you can hop on Can Can Wonderland’s bus for a tour of a few pieces that are further out. At various locations you’ll find a bunch of things to see and do, including gallery receptions, hands-on art making, live music, drink specials, and a tour of the new FilmNorth site. On Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m., the party continues, with bike and more bus tours, metal casting, and live painting demos. It all ends with an artists’ talk and party from 6 to 8 p.m. at Can Can Wonderland. For a complete list of locations and happenings, visit chromazone.net and download an event map here. –Jessica Armbruster

Father John Misty

Palace Theatre

At age 41, it seems Father John Misty has outgrown shitposting. Gone are the Twitter beefs and japes; gone, in practice, is the Twitter account entirely. Once anchored by literary irony and a smirkingly apocalyptic worldview, Josh Tillman’s music has returned to its earnest roots on his latest, Chloe & the 21st Century. But that album, which dropped in April, came with some surprises, most notably the fact it’s a goddamn swooning, swinging jazz-folk record. It’s hardly the first reinvention of Tillman’s career, and critics embraced Chloe with restrained warmth. Additional insight into the creative left-turn is lacking, since Mr. Tillman has stopped doing press. It’ll be interesting to see how the once-puckish, still-golden-voiced indie star of the ‘10s interprets his rock-solid first four albums during this two-night run at the Palace. $45-$75. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Brittany Carney

Comedy Corner Underground

“I caught the eyes of this dog as it peed in the street, and I was just like… wow,” Carney says with a charmingly stilted affect. “I guess we’re both mammals… but who… in this exchange… holds more power?” Those are the types of delightful oddball observations you get from the Tokyo-raised, New York City-based comic who has opened for Colin Quinn, Moshe Kasher, and Chris Gethard. For a day job, Carney has written for HBO’s That Damn Michael Che and Adult Swim’s Teenage Euthenasia, and her standup has appeared on Comedy Central. Earlier this month she made Vulture’s vaunted “Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2022” list. This seems like one of those acts who’ll be too big for CCU pretty damn soon. Local comic Ateh Ekinde opens. $12. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 1501 S Washington Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Credit: Brittany Carney

SATURDAY 10.1

Collectors Day

Bell Museum

The Bell is celebrating 150 years in 2022, and that means all-new events like this weekend’s Collectors Day. It’s precisely what it sounds like: Members of the community will share their personal collections, be it rocks or dried mushrooms, Troll dolls or “dead things” (that one’s particularly intriguing). Vintage bags and purses, cookbooks, beer cans—they’re all on display during Collectors Day, along with some more natural-history-museum-adjacent items like 450-million-years-old Cephalopod fossils and minerals. (VHS tapes are notably absent… if they need me next year, they know where to find me.) All ages. Included in cost of admission. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul.—Em Cassel

Open Streets Minneapolis

Minnehaha

Open Streets are a lot like a block party, except instead of closing a side street these events shut down main drag. We’re talking Franklin Avenue, Minnehaha, Lake Street, West Broadway, and, this weekend, Lyndale Avenue. During each celebration the streets will be closed to cars but open to you, where you’ll find a variety of things to see and do, including sidewalk sales, parking lot concerts, chalk-art making, pop-up skate parks, impromptu yoga sessions, and summer beer patios. This installment, the grand finale of the season, will feature a mind-boggling 200+ locations to explore. Find the complete schedule at openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Minnehaha, from East Lake Street to East 46 46th Street, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Uptown Dog Fair

The Greenway & E. Bde Maka Ska Parkway

“Arf! Arf!” That, of course, is the sound a doggy makes. And you might just hear the unmistakable cry of the canine today near the Lake of the Isles Dog Park, where the folks behind the Uptown Art Fair are throwing the second annual Uptown Dog Fair. That means: dog vendors, the presence of rescue orgs, pet portraits, giveaways, photo-ops, and hilariously, a dog caricature artist. “Family fun with all well-behaved dogs are welcome!” organizers state in a real shot across the bow at bad dogs. Last year, food trucks selling human-grade food were part of the equation, so arriving hungry seems viable. Dogs rock and deserve as many fairs in their honor as possible. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find this event near the Greenway/E. Bde Maka Ska Parkway (aka head toward the Uptown Farmers’ Market patch), Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Credit: Megan Byers via Unsplash

SUNDAY 10.2

Canine Carnival

Sociable Cider Werks

As previously discussed, “Arf! Arf!” is the sound a doggy makes. Just making sure we’re all perfectly clear on that. Good? OK, good. With that established, may we present the week’s second, and arguably best, dog-centric event. Sociable’s Canine Carnival is sponsored by pitbull advocacy group My Pitbull Is Family, and it looks to be a real hoot. (Or a “howling good time,” if we wanted to “go there.”) We’re talkin’ costume contests, vendors galore, food, live music from the Insomniac, and more. All varieties of canine are welcome, provided they’re well-behaved, vaccinated, and on a non-retractable leash. Ten-percent of today’s sales will go to North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center and its stated mission of “licking discrimination.” Matty’s Heart & Soul Animal Rescue and Upper Midwest Great Dane Rescue will have adoptable pups on-site, which could lead to an adorable origin story about the family member you acquired while three drinks deep at the ol’ cidery. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. –Jay Boller

New Order, Pet Shop Boys

Armory

A nice, if pricey night out for Gen X moms and dads who’d like to #rememberthe80s. Estranged bassist Peter Hook just passed through town last month with his own take on New Order/Joy Division hits. Now we get the rest of the crew, who are similarly willing to dip into the Ian Curtis years. In contrast to all that acrimony, the Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have somehow kept their duo act together for four decades, and though their music doesn’t peak as brilliantly as it did in their prime, their albums have remained remarkably consistent—check out 2020’s Hotspot, if you don’t believe me. Tonight though, they’ll be bringing the oldies you paid for. With Paul Oakenfold. $112 and up. 6:30 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.–Keith Harris

Credit: Oktoberfest at Fulton Krampus is waiting for the season to change.

ONGOING

Gasthof’s Oktoberfest

Fulton’s NE Brewery

Outdoor parties: We host ‘em year round here in Minnesota, but we’re fast approaching the last weeks of celebration where it’s still low-effort comfortable to be outside. And that’s probably why each weekend is loaded with Oktoberfests, those beer-fueled fall parties that float us into the winter holiday clusterfuck. Fulton is teaming up with the now defunct Gasthof’s for two weekends of fall fun, mostly in the traditional vein. That means classic German beer, including Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr varieties, as well as Fulton brews. Live oompah music, stein raising, and spicy meat and carb-loaded foods like sausages and soft pretzels will be served up. Oh, and Krampus will be stopping by, too. Because, as you know, winter is coming. All ages. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 2-10 p.m. Saturdays. 2540 NE Second St., Minneapolis. Through October 1–Jessica Armbruster

Renaissance Festival

Festival Grounds

Huzzah! Ren Fest doth returneth to Shakopee, land of Valleyfair, Canterbury, and this historically accurate 15th-century village. Spending the day at the Fest is a choose your own adventure kind of thing, with plenty to see, do, and explore. Theater ranges from pun-tastic comedy to full-on Shakespeare, while a variety of bards will take the stage to play tunes of yore. Jousting is always a must-see, and you can try your own athletic skills at the archery booth. Folks looking for a real metal sword, viking hat, cosplay items, or really nice pottery peruse a variety of shops. Theme weekends are worth considering as well, as many offer special events like free wine and beer tastings. And yes, this fest sells beer and wine, so bust out your drinking horn if you got one. Find tickets and more info at renaissancefest.com. $15.50-$23.95 advance/$17.95-$26.95 at the gate; $63.95-$104.95 season pass. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, plus Friday, September 5. 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. Through October 2—Jessica Armbruster

We Are Working All the Time

Weisman Art Museum

Polish-born, Minneapolis-based artist Piotr Szyhalski creates posters that look like propaganda. But instead of promoting patriotism, he challenges the status quo, as his pieces proclaim things like, “Seek Truth From Facts,” “Rise Up!,” and “I can’t Breathe. If It’s No Covid, It’s the Police.” Szyhalski has been exploring “extreme historical phenomena” – think wars, labor movements, and protests against bad world leaders – since the ‘90s. In 2020, Szyhalski was set to have a retrospective exhibition at WAM. That show, of course, had to be postponed when the pandemic hit – an extreme historical phenomenon! During that time of lockdown and chaos, he entered another creative era, posting a new hand-drawn poster every day for 225 days. The resulting project, “COVID 19: Labor Camp Report,” was a hit, not just locally but internationally, with many pieces going viral. You can see some of these efforts in “We Are Working All the Time,” an epic exhibition showcasing Szyhalski’s 40-plus years of work, which includes posters, plates, installation, media, and other curious items. A public reception – the first real party that the museum has hosted since Covid – will be held this Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. Otherwise, you can see the show for free during museum hours until the end of the year. 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis. Through December 31–Jessica Armbruster