Charli XCX, Paul Simon, and Loads More on Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 22-28

Lotta big names in this week's listings. Personally, I'll be hitting the Paul Simon show tonight (look for a review tomorrow) and I'm waiting to find out if I get to review Charli XCX on Saturday. Part of me would honestly rather catch Tyshawn Sorey at the Walker, but a job's a job, right?

Tuesday, April 22

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

John Splithoff with Evann McIntosh @ Amsterdam

Johnny Lied @ Aster Cafe

Nena Bernat @ Berlin

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Lady Blackbird @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Half Alive @ Fillmore

Pattie Gonia Presents SAVE HER! @ First Avenue

New Band Night with Ergot, Pretty Pretty Please, The Grieving Pines, & Too Snoozed @ Green Room

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pop Punk Princess DJ Hot Topic Fanclub + DJ Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimers

Paul Simon @ Orpheum Theatre—Simon’s farewell tour ended seven years ago, but some guys just don’t settle into retirement so easily. This tour is dubbed “A Quiet Celebration,” and the 83-year-old bard has suffered severe hearing loss so he’s chosen “intimate venues with optimal acoustics”—hence the Orpheum. Since his premature finale, Simon has released Seven Psalms, a song cycle that will take up a half hour or so of this show; depending on my mood, I find it unobtrusively slight, pretentiously overdone, or gently moving. He’ll return to the oldies for a second set, giving fans one last chance (for real this time?) to hear the romantic realist of the ’70s, the reborn middle-aged tourist who made Graceland, and the better half of & Garfunkel. Anyone who’s considered hitting multiple nights should be aware that he’s apparently sticking to the same setlist each evening.—Keith Harris Simon’s farewell tour ended seven years ago, but some guys just don’t settle into retirement so easily. This tour is dubbed “A Quiet Celebration,” and the 83-year-old bard has suffered severe hearing loss so he’s chosen “intimate venues with optimal acoustics”—hence the Orpheum. Since his premature finale, Simon has released Seven Psalms, a song cycle that will take up a half hour or so of this show; depending on my mood, I find it unobtrusively slight, pretentiously overdone, or gently moving. He’ll return to the oldies for a second set, giving fans one last chance (for real this time?) to hear the romantic realist of the ’70s, the reborn middle-aged tourist who made Graceland, and the better half of & Garfunkel. Anyone who’s considered hitting multiple nights should be aware that he’s apparently sticking to the same setlist each evening.

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

BoyWithUke with Ethan Bortnick @ Palace Theatre

Ragefuture Open Mic @ Palmer’s

Vlad Holiday with New Translations @ 7th St Entry

April Conspiracy Series featuring Eldest Daughter, DC Leonhardt, Tennessee Stiffs @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Adam Kiesling @ 331 Club

Smoking Popes and Off With Their Heads with Mary Jam @ Turf Club

Luke Combs UK @ Uptown VFW

Geoff Tate’s Operation Mindcrime @ Varsity

Ali Grey’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Unattractive Giant Monster (Residency) with Dado Set, Big Into @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, April 23

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Miya Folick, Olivia Kaplan @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Soulja Boy @ Cabooze

Bob: The Music of Dylan @ Crooners

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Tinsley Ellis @ Dakota

Jenny & the Bets, Pencil Neck @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

THE BROWNING with SWARM & The Defect @ Green Room

Marijuana Death Squads @ Icehouse

Maurice Jacox and the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics Residency @ Mortimer’s

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer’s

The Silos with Jonathan Rundman @ Parkway

Parasota Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Jane Remover with Dazegxd and d0llywood1 @ 7th St Entry—This critically acclaimed digital anarchist sits near the top of my list of my “am I so out of touch?” artists. Their new album Revengeseekerz ups the mayhem level to create what Pitchfork calls “an inferno of raw thoughts that pushes everything—rap, pop, voice, their artistic persona—to the breaking point.” Oh my! My aged ears hear noise as an outward manifestation of internalized confusion, which is a familiar enough avant-pop M.O. and always a thrill when it jibes with your sensibility. So no, not my thing, but I credit for putting in the work.—Keith Harris This critically acclaimed digital anarchist sits near the top of my list of my “am I so out of touch?” artists. Their new album Revengeseekerz ups the mayhem level to create what Pitchfork calls “an inferno of raw thoughts that pushes everything—rap, pop, voice, their artistic persona—to the breaking point.” Oh my! My aged ears hear noise as an outward manifestation of internalized confusion, which is a familiar enough avant-pop M.O. and always a thrill when it jibes with your sensibility. So no, not my thing, but I credit for putting in the work.

Fuzzy Math Jazz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Twin Town Strings @ 331 Club

Vincent Neil Emerson with Leon Majcen @ Turf Club

Normal Bias, Burning, E.T., & Darkling I Listen @ Underground Music Venue

Joywave @ Varsity

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

King Caesar, Curve, & Blacklighter @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, April 24

Meanest Genus @ Acadia

ONEWE @ Amsterdam

Ryan Lee Jones and Jeremy Elijah @ Aster Cafe

Dale Alexander @ Berlin

Jimmy Farace Quartet @ Berlin

Pumps & Pearls @ Black Hart

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Shrimp Olympics, Minka, Controversial New Skinny Pill @ Cloudland

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Junior Brown @ Dakota

Switchgrass, Baseline Bad, Waxing @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

NIIS with POLLYANNA & Surly Grrly @ Hook and Ladder

Love with Johnny Echols with Baby Lemonade @ Hook and Ladder

Federico Aubele @ Icehouse

Regional Jazz Trio @ Icehouse

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

ZODIAC with DJ Shannon Blowtorch + DJ Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer’s

Ursa Minor, Murder Curious, and Eastern River Cooters @ Palmer’s

The Favorite Things with Lutheran Heat and the Hilltop Pines @ Pilllar Forum

Mux Mool @ Red Sea

Scott Allen & the List, Wandering Suns @ Schooner Tavern

Cryogeyser with Flooding @ 7th St Entry

The Daily Norm, Joe Kelly, Ambient Toad @ 331 Club

Deep Sea Diver with Byland @ Turf Club

Winterforever, Couch Potato Massacre @ Underground Music Venue

Riverboat Gamblers with Fret Rattles, Visual Learner @ Uptown VFW

Paleface Swiss @ Varsity

Root River Jam @ White Squirrel

Phantom Fields @ White Squirrel

Oister Boy, Pullstring, & Golden Satellite @ Zhora Darling

Friday, April 25

Big Wiz/Mike the Martyr @ Acadia

Bad Bad Hats, Gully Boys, Kiss the Tiger, and Lighter Co. @ Amsterdam

LSZEE with Zingara, Vincent Antone, and jordnmoody @ Armory

Larry McDonough Quartet (Album Release) @ Aster Cafe

Stephanie/Charlie/Ben @ Berlin

Kevin Sun Quartet @ Berlin

Andrew Broder and Friends @ Berlin

2 Dykes Walk Into Bar @ Black Hart

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: Spring Bling Edition @ Cabooze

The Anti-Queens, the Venomous Wire, Tightwire @ Cloudland

Arne Fogel with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Dave Bennett Quartet @ Crooners

Our House: Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young @ Crooners

Junior Brown @ Dakota

The Great Northern, Bring Your Mom @ Driftwood

Second Chance Prom @ Dudley Riggs Theatre

Miss Shannon's Sock Hop featuring: Twin Cities Hot Club @ Eagles 34

Katz and Dogs @ Eagles 34

Yukimi (of Little Dragon) @ Fine Line

The Powerpop Girls ⏤ Sabrina + Chappell + Charli @ First Avenue

Tim Goodwin with Tom Mobry @ Ginkgo Coffee

Daft Disco: A French House & Disko Party @ Granada

Anna Devine (EP Release) with Kiernan, Ava Levy, and Lily Blue @ Green Room

Brat Night @ Green Room

Zeppo with TH3 @ Icehouse

Aaron Hedenstrom Quartet @ Jazz Central

Gawm x Gladez @ The Loft

The Blue Velvet Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Cellar Dwellers @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Metal Joe Metal Show @ Modist Brewing

Jus Justice The Band + Arvell Genius & Infinity Suite + DJ Sophia Eris + Sounds by Mixie @ Mortimer’s

Søndergård Conducts Future Classics @ Orchestra Hall

Jasmine Choi Plays Mozart’s Second Flute Concerto @ Ordway

LP Project @ Padraigs

NANOBASH 3! With DJ Nanobyte, Student 1, Gonkama, Shy Ex, Jayso Creative @ Palmer’s

Ty Segall @ Parkway

Usurp Synapse with Missouri Executive Order 44 @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Murs with Platinum Max, Noa James, and 3rd Wrld @ 7th St Entry

Manifest Brutality, Half Step, Hits & the Mrs., Duck Bomb @ Terminal Bar

Courtney Yasmineh, Ira Haze, Stony River @ 331 Club

Them Coulee Boys with Janakey @ Turf Club

River City Rejects @ Underground Music Venue

Feral Dance Prom Night @ Uptown VFW

Twin Tribes & the Chameleons @ Varsity

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Glass-Eyed Brother, The Montys, D. Santos @ White Squirrel

Wax Appeal @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, April 26

DJ Buster Baxter @ Acadia

Keller Williams @ Amsterdam

LSZEE with Levity, Artifakts, + Sortof Vague @ Armory

Fever Field and Dude Lagoon @ Aster Cafe

Berhanu/Carpel/Ostrow @ Berlin

Paul Hecht’s Pyrography @ Berlin

Andrews Broder and Friends @ Berlin

Lord of the Fundraiser @ Black Hart

Swag @ Bunker’s

The Response: A National Poetry Month Concert ft. Locksmith @ Cabooze

The Dirty Pretty, Letters, the Customers @ Can Can Wonderland

Excellence Festival @ Capri Theater

Corey Medina & Brothers with Midnite Express @ Cedar Cultural Center

Corine, Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers, Darkling I Listen @ Cloudland

Arne Fogel with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Linda Purl @ Crooners

UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensemble One @ Crooners

Martin Sexton @ Dakota

Stone Ark with Monarch and Toadstool @ Day Block Brewing

Lodge, Em & the Gems @ Driftwood

Tomboyy, Wilbur, and DJ Ian Rans @ Dusty’s

Leslie Rich and Rocket Soul Choir, Other Stars, The Latchkey Party @ Eagles 34

Denzel Curry @ Fillmore—Curry put out an excellent mixtape last year, King of the Mischievous South, Vol. 2 that he later expanded into an even better “real” album King of the Mischievous South. (What is an album anymore even?) But those offer just a taste of what the Miami rapper, a ferocious live performer, is like onstage.—Keith Harris Curry put out an excellent mixtape last year, King of the Mischievous South, Vol. 2 that he later expanded into an even better “real” album King of the Mischievous South. (What is an album anymore even?) But those offer just a taste of what the Miami rapper, a ferocious live performer, is like onstage.

Chloe Moriondo with Sex Week @ Fine Line

Maribou State @ First Avenue

Ethereal Tomb, Fleshless Body @ Flying V

​The Modern Era, The Skinny Lovers, Clayton Ryan, J Bell & The Lazy Susan Band @ Green Room

Trench Size Trio @ Jazz Central

DragMixx @ Green Room

Twain @ Hook and Ladder

Nicholas David and Demitrious Rallis @ Icehouse

Cogito Ergo Sum @ Icehouse

Trench Size Trio @ Jazz Central

Mad Dubz with Rane & Fieldz @ The Loft

Blue Felix @ The Lyric

Metronome Youth Jazz Orchestra @ Metronome Brewery

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Birth Order + In Lieu + Müllet + DJ Cumstain @ Mortimer’s

La Maquinaria Norteña y Mi Banda El Mexicano @ Myth

Circus Symphonique @ Orchestra Hall

Jasmine Choi Plays Mozart’s Second Flute Concerto @ Ordway

Art Beagle’s Backup Band @ Padraigs

Liam Xiong @ Padraigs

Djo with Post Animal @ Palace Theatre

Tumbling Daisies, Paul Bergen & Boozewater, and Nathan Griner & Matthew Probst @ Palmer’s

The Special Consensus + Monroe Crossing @ Parkway

Quietchild with Flowtus and HighQ @ Pilllar Forum

Spectrum Rebirth @ Red Sea

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern

The Bright Light Social Hour with TABAH @ 7th St Entry

Charli XCX @ Target Center—As Brat goes, I stand by —Keith Harris As Brat goes, I stand by my year-end verdict : “The 32-year-old-est album ever made.” Also the coolest album of 2024, if that even needs saying, with all the pleasures and limitations that superlative entails, from a too-pure bitchy attitude to dubious taste in scene girls (Julia Fox OK fine, Dasha Nekrasova zzzzz). Far from expressing invulnerability, Charli’s “don’t you wish you were me” is the last gasp of a 360 party girl fessing up to everyday doubts, less trenchant when she bemoans the perils of fame (regular jobs suck too, lady) than when she frets that Lorde thinks she’s a pseud, considers motherhood, and bids farewell to late hyperpop genius Sophie. (Best party girl anthem? The bonus track where Billie Eilish eats her out.) Her state-of-the-art pop will sound great and boomy in an arena as 32-year-olds of all ages cling defiantly to their bratty youth.

J Streitz and the Long Odds, The Union Suits @ Terminal Bar

Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing, Wailing Loons, Ancient Waves @ 331 Club

All Kinds of Heavy @ TRXX WRHS

Jeremy Messersmith with The Nunnery @ Turf Club

Popstar, Smoke Free Home @ Underground Music Venue

The Limns, Push and Turn, Izzy Cruz @ Uptown VFW

Tyshawn Sorey Trio & Greg Osby @ Walker Art Center — Drummer Tyshawn Sorey is the kind of figure contemporary jazz always requires: deeply familiar with the music’s history yet never weighed down by the demands of tradition. Sorey has celebrated his elders—Adagio (for Wadada Leo Smith) snagged him a Pulitzer last year, and he’s composed a song cycle for Josephine Baker, Perle Noire: Meditations for Josephine—but he’s also followed the music where it leads him. Most recently, he’s focused on the trio he appears with tonight, rounded out by pianist Aaron Diehl and bassist Harish Raghavan; for the first set, they’ll draw from their two albums together, Mesmerism (2022) and Continuing (2024). Sax veteran Greg Osby sits in on the later set, and for a taste of where that might go, sample The Off-Off Broadway Guide to Synergism, a live album that Sorey’s trio recorded with Osby at the Jazz Gallery in New York. $25 for each set. —Keith Harris Drummer Tyshawn Sorey is the kind of figure contemporary jazz always requires: deeply familiar with the music’s history yet never weighed down by the demands of tradition. Sorey has celebrated his elders—Adagio (for Wadada Leo Smith) snagged him a Pulitzer last year, and he’s composed a song cycle for Josephine Baker, Perle Noire: Meditations for Josephine—but he’s also followed the music where it leads him. Most recently, he’s focused on the trio he appears with tonight, rounded out by pianist Aaron Diehl and bassist Harish Raghavan; for the first set, they’ll draw from their two albums together, Mesmerism (2022) and Continuing (2024). Sax veteran Greg Osby sits in on the later set, and for a taste of where that might go, sample The Off-Off Broadway Guide to Synergism, a live album that Sorey’s trio recorded with Osby at the Jazz Gallery in New York. $25 for each set.

Wandering Leaf Brewing 2nd Anniversary Party @ Wandering Leaf Brewing Co.—When Wandering Leaf opened in 2023, —Jay Boller When Wandering Leaf opened in 2023, none other than Racket described the plant-heavy St. Paul brewery as “a conservatory all year round… a 16-tap oasis on West Seventh.” Now, as the place turns two, it’s time to party. Wandering Leaf enlisted a killer fleet of food trucks for its big b-day bash, including: ( Racket fav ) Wrecktangle Pizza, ( Racket fav ) MN Dairy Lab, Amazing Momo, Burger Fundamentals, and Tried and True Confections. Tunes-wise, you’ll get live sets from the Bugle Boys, Little Fevers, and ( Racket fav ) Monica LaPlante, whose last name, it must be stated, summons the many green guys littering the taproom. There’ll be activities for all ages (a bounce house, cornhole, giant Jenga), special beer releases, and “DOGS!” Write organizers: “Last year we captured photos of over 20 dogs. Let’s beat our record this year! Make sure to ask our beertenders for a dog treat!” Sounds like a plan.

Emmy Woods with Courtney Yasmineh @ White Squirrel



Big Trouble @ White Squirrel



Alexander Natalie, Halfway Down, Labrador Wild @ White Squirrel



Good Morning Midnight, Disaster Kid, Dot Operator, Full Catholic @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, April 27

Will Roberts @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

StoLyette Sundays (feat. Maggie Morrison) @ Berlin

Frail Talk + Canary Room @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Dream Of The Wild, JoJo Green, The Holy North, and Hot Jupiters @ Cabooze

Noise Party Vol. 10 @ Cedar Cultural Center

Sara Renner @ Crooners

By Request! The Great Songs of Bob Dylan, James Taylor and Jim Croce @ Crooners

Room3 (Album Release) @ Dakota

Bawaa Basslines Vol. 1 @ Day Block Brewing

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Emerson Woodshed Collective @ Dual Citizen

Make Ready, Devil Dodger, Seculants @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Sweet Amanita @ 56 Brewing

Pardyalone with Austin George and Jon Wiilde @ Fine Line

Penny & Sparrow with Field Guide @ First Avenue

Salute @ Green Room

Jazz Appreciation Month @ Hook and Ladder

Awa Mally @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective Presents Feria de Abril @ Icehouse

Night Shift Dance Party @ Icehouse

Aberration @ Metronome Brewery

Jack Schabert @ Metronome Brewery

DJ Minnie Blanco @ Mortimer’s

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Justin Hayward @ Pantages Theatre

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Killed by Kiwis, Admiral Fox, Doll Chaser, and Lee Chenvert @ 7th St Entry

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Babyjake @ Turf Club

Minnesota Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival @ Union Depot—Organizers tout the fourth-annual Minnesota Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival, which comes to Union Depot this weekend, as “the only festival of its kind in Minnesota and likely the entire United States devoted to celebrating the Qeej instrument, Hmong folk arts, and Hmong music and dance.” (The Qeej is a wind instrument made from bamboo that plays a special role in Hmong funeral rituals; you can watch it in action and learn more about it here courtesy of Twin Cities PBS.) The festival will also have crafts and cultural activities for kids, plus food vendors for hungry folks of all ages.—Em Cassel Organizers tout the fourth-annual Minnesota Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival, which comes to Union Depot this weekend, as “the only festival of its kind in Minnesota and likely the entire United States devoted to celebrating the Qeej instrument, Hmong folk arts, and Hmong music and dance.” (The Qeej is a wind instrument made from bamboo that plays a special role in Hmong funeral rituals; you can watch it in action and learn more about it here courtesy of Twin Cities PBS.) The festival will also have crafts and cultural activities for kids, plus food vendors for hungry folks of all ages.

Calabrese with Zombeast, Vazum, Stranger Gallery @ Uptown VFW

Randy’s Gathering @ White Squirrel

Emma Jane, Joe Kelly, Sandie Magerster,Fairy Boat Music, Devotion, JOWL @ White Squirrel

Monday, April 28

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

L.S. Dunes with From Indian Lakes and Plague Vendor @ Amsterdam

Joey Alexander @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

Arch Enemy @ Fillmore

Ben Kweller with Cheese Touch @ Fine Line

AWOLNATION with Bryce Fox @ First Avenue

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Savannah Conley with Lucky Kilmartin and Absolutely Yours @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Cause For Concern with Duck Bomb, Threads Electric @ White Squirrel