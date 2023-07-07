Skip to Content
Opinion

Can We Have the Friday Open Thread Outside?

Or can we at least meet up and talk face to face?

9:46 AM CDT on July 7, 2023

Beth MacDonald via Unsplash|

This is all of us sitting outside together.

25Comments
OK, the weather's not quite as nice as it was yesterday (a little overcast), but it's still going to be on the temperate side and the air is not clogged with burning Canadian trees and the stench of the planet dying.

That brings me to a topic the Racket staff has chatted about amongst ourselves, and we've seen mentioned right here on the ol' Open Thread: IRL meetups. How many of you would be game for the (potential awkward but still rewarding) opportunity to go someplace and talk to us and each other? If so, where?

Like a lot of ideas that we have for the future of Racket (and believe me, we do have a lot of ideas for the future of Racket), there might be a little gap between ideation and implementation, if you know what I'm saying. (If you don't, I mean we might not get to this right away.) Still worth mulling!

Anyway, you know how this works: Chat about whatever, including reviews of Taste of Minnesota and/or the municipal laser light show. Talk away, friends!

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

