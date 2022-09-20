Can a Concert Calendar Be TOO Complete?: September 20-26

There are plenty of nostalgia shows on the bill again this week, though one of the more established acts, Lambchop, has undertaken a complete sound overhaul with help from some Twin Cities all-stars. And there are plenty of shows you’ll be nostalgic about attending 20 years from now. P.S. We’re sponsoring Julia Jacklin at the Fine Line, so come by and say hi while you’re buying a high-quality all-cotton Racket T.

Tuesday, September 20

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

The Contortionist with River of Nihil @ Cabooze

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Dehd with EXUM @ Fine Line

Jake Shimabukuro with Justin Kawika Young, Tim Sparks, and Dean Magraw @ Fitzgerald Theater

Stringed instrument showcase of the week, hands down. Hawaiian uke phenom Shimabukuro is fresh off a duets LP, Jake & Friends, replete with big names like Willie Nelson and Bette Midler. He’s joined by fellow Hawaiian songwriter Young, and two elders who need little introduction: Versatile North Carolina acoustic instrumentalist Tim Sparks and ever-fluid local jazz ax-master Dean Magraw.

Kindohm and Jesse Whitney, Heckadecimal, Ryann Daisy Swimmer @ Icehouse

Thea Ennen @ KJ’s Hideaway

Divide and Dissolve with Thor CB and DIN.DRONE @ 7th St Entry

August Conspiracy Series featuring The Common Practice, Ben Cook-Feltz @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Dan Israel @ 331 Club

Zeal & Ardor with Sylvaine and Imperial Triumphant @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Kinda Fonda Wanda (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

The Killers @ Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, September 21

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

John Craigie with Maya De Vitry @ Cedar Cultural Center

Urban Classic Presents The 21st Night of September @ Crooners

Wake Eddie, Jesse Street Band @ Driftwood

Stella Donnelly with Maria BC @ Fine Line

2019 was a great year for female Australian singer songwriters. (See Julia Jacklin below). Donnelly’s Beware of the Dogs, released that year, targeted horrible men of all flavors with acid accuracy. Her newest, Flood, is subtler and broader, less concerned with scoring direct hits than with working her way through her own emotional maze. Maturity, you might call that. Looks like 2022 is also a great year for female Australian singer songwriters.

Scott Keever @ Granada

Vacation, Green/Blue, Petty Larcenists @ Hook and Ladder

Space Between @ Hook and Ladder

Honeybutter + Mike Kota @ Icehouse

Mad Mojo Jett (Wednesday Residency) with France Camp, Tang and the Tabs @ Mortimer’s

Pavielle @ Northrop

Ice Climber, Broken Arrows, Malamiko, The Del-Viles and Thrash Can @ Palmer’s

The Black Opry Revue Tour @ 7th St Entry

Crowded House @ State Theatre

KFAI House Party Presents Paul Barry Blues Band @ 331 Club

Marsgarb @ 331 Club

Triathalon with Victor Internet @ Turf Club

Ohma Lay @ Varsity Theater

St. Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel

Thursday, September 22

Ozone Creations, Kaleem the Dream, Parachutes, and Mati @ Amsterdam

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

The Potash Twins @ Dakota

Glitter Trip, the Not News, the Soul Trustees @ Driftwood

Denim & Diamonds DJ Night @ Dusty’s

American Aquarium with Jesse Daniel @ Fine Line

Elyse Jones + Ashley DuBose + Allie McIntosh @ Icehouse

An expert three-hand game of local R&B at Icehouse tonight. Jones’s new single, “Robbie,” burbles with ’80s pop-funk spritz and doesn’t forget to end with a climactic key change. Her new album, Canvas, will be out next year, but you can pick up an advance copy here. DuBose, the most familiar name in the pack thanks to her time on The Voice, proves there’s plenty of life and creativity left after TV. And McIntosh, a talented 16-year-old with one EP behind her, has teamed up producer Lazerbeak for a new one, due soon.

Chris Davies and the Promise Land Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Live Skull with Upright Forms and Mar Habrine @ 7th St Entry

Rein @ Studio B

Ben Platt with Aly & AJ @ Target Center

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Lena Elizabeth, Freaque, Rachel Kurtz, Mariah Mercedes @ 331 Club

Marlon Williams with Jo Schornikow @ Turf Club

Adam and Ava Levy Residency @ White Squirrel

Friday, September 23

The Black Mariah Theater with Mayda and Killed By Kiwis @ Amsterdam

Steve Katz and the Hungry Ghosts @ Aster Cafe

High & Mighty @ Bunkers

Lucibela with Douala Soul Collective @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland @ Crooners

Jamecia Bennett @ Dakota

Funkin Right, the Groovatoons, Woodlawn Boulevard @ Driftwood

Landon Conrath with Lupin and Why Not @ Fine Line

Salsa Del Soul @ Granada

The Foxgloves (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Billy Iuso with Kung Fu Hippies @ Hook and Ladder



Brother Ali @ Icehouse

Maria and the Coins with Colin Bracewell @ KJ’s Hideaway

Inhuman @ The Loft

Impaler, Dumpster Juice and The Silent Treatment @ Palmer’s

Lady Heat Presents All Dressed Up & Nowhere To Go But Palmer’s! @ Palmer’s

The Shabby Road Orchestra performs Abbey Road @ Parkway

Noah Vonne with Faith Boblett and John Forrest and the Model Citizens @ 7th St Entry

Sorry For Party Rocking @ Studio B

Plooky, Dr. Goon and The Daily Tribune @ 331 Club

Jackie Kean with Party Foul & Goodbye Mordecai @ The Treasury

Thee Sacred Souls @ Turf Club

Milkshake! A Late 90’s / Early 2000’s Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Bears Den @ Varsity Theater

DLC (Down Loadable Collective) @ White Squirrel

Saturday, September 24

Dearly Departed with Odds of an Afterthought and Leaving Hope @ Amsterdam

Kid Dakota + Fathom Lane @ Aster Cafe

‘70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunkers

“Do You Think You Protect Me?” with Jillian Rae + Emily Haavik @ Cedar Cultural Center

Along with sets from local singer-songwriters Rae and Haavik, the centerpiece of this night is the premiere of the video for Haavik’s stirring protest song against sexual violence “Do You Think You Protect Me?” Proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction will benefit MNCASA (Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault).

Marilyn Maye @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band @ Dakota

Crazy Cheater, Anthony James Roo & the Red Quarters @ Driftwood

The Gaslight Anthem with Tigers Jaw @ Fillmore

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit @ First Avenue

This ace songwriter, flash guitarist, and all around decent human being will be celebrating the addition of his star to the First Ave wall. And maybe if we scream nicely he’ll play his version of the Allmans’ “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed.”

KRE8 SH!T with The Soviet Machines, M.A.Y, & Honey @ The Garage

Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse

Zacc Harris Trio @ Icehouse

Brother Ali @ Icehouse

North Country Singers @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Twin Cities Seven with Peter Goggin Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Yultron @ The Loft

Ginny and the Fizz (EP Release) @ Mortimer’s

Nachito Herrera and the Havana Jazz All Stars @ Ordway

Music of Iran @ Ordway

Denzel Curry with AG Club, redveil and PlayThatBoiZay @ Palace Theatre

No one would accuse hard-spitting Curry of excessive chill, but his new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, downshifts from the intensity ofTA13OO with sparer, less aggressive production, the better to showcase the South Floridian’s expert flow. I expect him to be considerable more amped live, though.

Triple Sex Shakedown with Sexton, the Sexrays, and Sex Cells @ Palmer’s

The Nitty Gritty with DJs Brian Engel and Blue Funk @ Palmer’s

Quivers with Real Numbers and Working @ 7th St Entry

Mirror of Being @ Skyway Theatre

Eslabon Armado @ State Theatre

Star Trek Bar Crawl with Fistful of Datas, Carnage the Executioner @ 331 Club

Together Pangea with The Cavves and Kids Ski Free @ Turf Club

Actors @ Uptown VFW

Nate Case @ White Squirrel

Sunday, September 25

Dream Of The Wild – Marcus King Afterparty @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Pierre Bensusan @ Cedar Cultural Center

Marilyn Maye @ Crooners

Michael Monroe @ Crooners

Larry McCray @ Dakota

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Tamino with Molly Dean @ Fine Line

Scott Zosel Trio @ Icehouse

Colores: A Service Industry Dance Night @ Icehouse

Marcus King with Neal Francis, Ashland Craft and Dean Delray @ Palace Theatre

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

The Sapsuckers @ Palmer’s

Mike Younger with Annie Mack and the Ray Barnard Band @ Palmer’s

Jake Blount with Bad Posture Club @ 7th St Entry

Dan Schwartz @ 331 Club

Carlaoke!!! @ White Squirrel

Monday, September 26

Pale Waves @ Amsterdam

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Puuluup and QWANQWA! @ Cedar Cultural Center

Pick-a-Rib Three: The Music of The Benny Goodman @ Dakota

Hollow Coves with Ocie Elliott @ Fine Line

Dinosaur Jr. with Ryley Walker @ First Avenue

A year later than expected, the 17-years reunited, 39-years established trio brings Sweep It Into Space to town. It’s their fifth album since Lou Barlow rejoined the fold, and though they’ve hardly mellowed with age, the world has grown more raucous, so J Mascis’ sprawling guitar and drawling questioning feel comforting, like a pilled, rumpled blanket from your childhood. Just bask in it, baby. Crafty noisemaker and Twitter shitposter Riley Walker is an ideal opener.

Brian Nichols’ Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel