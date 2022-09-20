Can a Concert Calendar Be TOO Complete?: September 20-26

There are plenty of nostalgia shows on the bill again this week, though one of the more established acts, Lambchop, has undertaken a complete sound overhaul with help from some Twin Cities all-stars. And there are plenty of shows you’ll be nostalgic about attending 20 years from now. P.S. We’re sponsoring Julia Jacklin at the Fine Line, so come by and say hi while you’re buying a high-quality all-cotton Racket T.
Tuesday, September 20
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
The Contortionist with River of Nihil @ Cabooze
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
- Jake Shimabukuro with Justin Kawika Young, Tim Sparks, and Dean Magraw @ Fitzgerald Theater
Stringed instrument showcase of the week, hands down. Hawaiian uke phenom Shimabukuro is fresh off a duets LP, Jake & Friends, replete with big names like Willie Nelson and Bette Midler. He’s joined by fellow Hawaiian songwriter Young, and two elders who need little introduction: Versatile North Carolina acoustic instrumentalist Tim Sparks and ever-fluid local jazz ax-master Dean Magraw.
Kindohm and Jesse Whitney, Heckadecimal, Ryann Daisy Swimmer @ Icehouse
Divide and Dissolve with Thor CB and DIN.DRONE @ 7th St Entry
August Conspiracy Series featuring The Common Practice, Ben Cook-Feltz @ 331 Club
Workers Playtime, Dan Israel @ 331 Club
Zeal & Ardor with Sylvaine and Imperial Triumphant @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Kinda Fonda Wanda (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel
The Killers @ Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, September 21
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
John Craigie with Maya De Vitry @ Cedar Cultural Center
Urban Classic Presents The 21st Night of September @ Crooners
Wake Eddie, Jesse Street Band @ Driftwood
- Stella Donnelly with Maria BC @ Fine Line
2019 was a great year for female Australian singer songwriters. (See Julia Jacklin below). Donnelly’s Beware of the Dogs, released that year, targeted horrible men of all flavors with acid accuracy. Her newest, Flood, is subtler and broader, less concerned with scoring direct hits than with working her way through her own emotional maze. Maturity, you might call that. Looks like 2022 is also a great year for female Australian singer songwriters.
Vacation, Green/Blue, Petty Larcenists @ Hook and Ladder
Space Between @ Hook and Ladder
Honeybutter + Mike Kota @ Icehouse
Mad Mojo Jett (Wednesday Residency) with France Camp, Tang and the Tabs @ Mortimer’s
Ice Climber, Broken Arrows, Malamiko, The Del-Viles and Thrash Can @ Palmer’s
The Black Opry Revue Tour @ 7th St Entry
KFAI House Party Presents Paul Barry Blues Band @ 331 Club
Triathalon with Victor Internet @ Turf Club
St. Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel
Thursday, September 22
Ozone Creations, Kaleem the Dream, Parachutes, and Mati @ Amsterdam
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Glitter Trip, the Not News, the Soul Trustees @ Driftwood
Denim & Diamonds DJ Night @ Dusty’s
American Aquarium with Jesse Daniel @ Fine Line
- Elyse Jones + Ashley DuBose + Allie McIntosh @ Icehouse
An expert three-hand game of local R&B at Icehouse tonight. Jones’s new single, “Robbie,” burbles with ’80s pop-funk spritz and doesn’t forget to end with a climactic key change. Her new album, Canvas, will be out next year, but you can pick up an advance copy here. DuBose, the most familiar name in the pack thanks to her time on The Voice, proves there’s plenty of life and creativity left after TV. And McIntosh, a talented 16-year-old with one EP behind her, has teamed up producer Lazerbeak for a new one, due soon.
Chris Davies and the Promise Land Band @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s
Live Skull with Upright Forms and Mar Habrine @ 7th St Entry
Ben Platt with Aly & AJ @ Target Center
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Lena Elizabeth, Freaque, Rachel Kurtz, Mariah Mercedes @ 331 Club
Marlon Williams with Jo Schornikow @ Turf Club
Adam and Ava Levy Residency @ White Squirrel
Friday, September 23
The Black Mariah Theater with Mayda and Killed By Kiwis @ Amsterdam
Steve Katz and the Hungry Ghosts @ Aster Cafe
Lucibela with Douala Soul Collective @ Cedar Cultural Center
Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland @ Crooners
Funkin Right, the Groovatoons, Woodlawn Boulevard @ Driftwood
Landon Conrath with Lupin and Why Not @ Fine Line
The Foxgloves (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder
Billy Iuso with Kung Fu Hippies @ Hook and Ladder
Brother Ali @ Icehouse
Maria and the Coins with Colin Bracewell @ KJ’s Hideaway
Impaler, Dumpster Juice and The Silent Treatment @ Palmer’s
Lady Heat Presents All Dressed Up & Nowhere To Go But Palmer’s! @ Palmer’s
The Shabby Road Orchestra performs Abbey Road @ Parkway
Noah Vonne with Faith Boblett and John Forrest and the Model Citizens @ 7th St Entry
Sorry For Party Rocking @ Studio B
Plooky, Dr. Goon and The Daily Tribune @ 331 Club
Jackie Kean with Party Foul & Goodbye Mordecai @ The Treasury
Milkshake! A Late 90’s / Early 2000’s Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
DLC (Down Loadable Collective) @ White Squirrel
Saturday, September 24
Dearly Departed with Odds of an Afterthought and Leaving Hope @ Amsterdam
Kid Dakota + Fathom Lane @ Aster Cafe
‘70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunkers
- “Do You Think You Protect Me?” with Jillian Rae + Emily Haavik @ Cedar Cultural Center
Along with sets from local singer-songwriters Rae and Haavik, the centerpiece of this night is the premiere of the video for Haavik’s stirring protest song against sexual violence “Do You Think You Protect Me?” Proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction will benefit MNCASA (Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault).
Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band @ Dakota
Crazy Cheater, Anthony James Roo & the Red Quarters @ Driftwood
The Gaslight Anthem with Tigers Jaw @ Fillmore
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit @ First Avenue
This ace songwriter, flash guitarist, and all around decent human being will be celebrating the addition of his star to the First Ave wall. And maybe if we scream nicely he’ll play his version of the Allmans’ “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed.”
KRE8 SH!T with The Soviet Machines, M.A.Y, & Honey @ The Garage
Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse
North Country Singers @ KJ’s Hideaway
The Twin Cities Seven with Peter Goggin Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway
Ginny and the Fizz (EP Release) @ Mortimer’s
Nachito Herrera and the Havana Jazz All Stars @ Ordway
- Denzel Curry with AG Club, redveil and PlayThatBoiZay @ Palace Theatre
No one would accuse hard-spitting Curry of excessive chill, but his new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, downshifts from the intensity ofTA13OO with sparer, less aggressive production, the better to showcase the South Floridian’s expert flow. I expect him to be considerable more amped live, though.
Triple Sex Shakedown with Sexton, the Sexrays, and Sex Cells @ Palmer’s
The Nitty Gritty with DJs Brian Engel and Blue Funk @ Palmer’s
Quivers with Real Numbers and Working @ 7th St Entry
Mirror of Being @ Skyway Theatre
Eslabon Armado @ State Theatre
Star Trek Bar Crawl with Fistful of Datas, Carnage the Executioner @ 331 Club
Together Pangea with The Cavves and Kids Ski Free @ Turf Club
Sunday, September 25
Dream Of The Wild – Marcus King Afterparty @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Pierre Bensusan @ Cedar Cultural Center
Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Tamino with Molly Dean @ Fine Line
Colores: A Service Industry Dance Night @ Icehouse
Marcus King with Neal Francis, Ashland Craft and Dean Delray @ Palace Theatre
Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
Mike Younger with Annie Mack and the Ray Barnard Band @ Palmer’s
Jake Blount with Bad Posture Club @ 7th St Entry
Monday, September 26
Puuluup and QWANQWA! @ Cedar Cultural Center
Pick-a-Rib Three: The Music of The Benny Goodman @ Dakota
Hollow Coves with Ocie Elliott @ Fine Line
- Dinosaur Jr. with Ryley Walker @ First Avenue
A year later than expected, the 17-years reunited, 39-years established trio brings Sweep It Into Space to town. It’s their fifth album since Lou Barlow rejoined the fold, and though they’ve hardly mellowed with age, the world has grown more raucous, so J Mascis’ sprawling guitar and drawling questioning feel comforting, like a pilled, rumpled blanket from your childhood. Just bask in it, baby. Crafty noisemaker and Twitter shitposter Riley Walker is an ideal opener.
Brian Nichols’ Jazz Mondays @ Icehouse
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club