Fashion Week MN, Fright Night Market, Bilbo Baggins’s B-day: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Event Horizon Sign up to get our weekly list of the best things to do in town every Monday. Easy as that. Email Address Submit

MONDAY 9.19

Fashion Week MN

Various Locations

It’s really hard to be fashionable during a pandemic. Hell, it’s really hard to regularly take a shower during a pandemic. But, as Fashion Week MN gently reminds us once again, taking the time to get dressed is an important part of being (and feeling!) human. The fall installment of this enduring fest kicked off on Sunday, runs through Saturday, and features a variety of events focusing on inclusion, sustainability, and street wear. A few highlights include Coalesce: 1922, a cocktail party and runway celebrating AAPI and BIPOC fashion from the era while showcasing current designers; Luxe Streetwear, a party that is part benefit, part runway show at Theodore Wirth Park; and Fusion, a pop-up market and catwalk highlighting couture and street looks from Energy Gear and Ramadhan Designs. Happenings range from free talks on vintage to spendy cocktail parties; you can find the whole schedule at fashionweekmn.com. Through Saturday –Jessica Armbruster

10 Years of Cheers

Indeed Brewing

Indeed is celebrating 10 years of slingin’ brews outta their northeast Minneapolis taproom, and they’re doing it with a whole weeklong shebang. Monday is comedy night, with sets from Ellie Hino, Tommy Ryman, Shannan Paul, Nate Abshire, and Mary Mack; on Tuesday, take a production tour and drink from your new commemorative pint glass. Wednesday is the Indeed We Can nonprofit night, Thursday takes a trip to Germany for “Little Munich,” and, on Friday, grab a punch card of neighboring craft spots that you can drop off at the taproom for a prize later. The fun ramps up on the weekend, with an all-day Saturday birthday hullabaloo and Sunday’s hangover brunch from Revival (you’ll need it after the all-day birthday hullabaloo). Find times and any ticket info, plus more info on the individual daily events, here. Through Sunday —Em Cassel

Gender-Free Square Dance

Fraternal Order of Eagles

Now spin your partner round and round… emphasis on partner, y’all! At this gender-free dance night, callers Sarah York and Shawn Glidden will steer clear of gendered language like “ladies and gents” or “guys and gals,” and folks of all identities are welcomed. Not an experienced stepper? Don’t have a partner? Not a problem—they’ll teach you all the dances, no prior square-dance knowledge or partner needed. There’s live music to get you steppin’, so dust off those cowboy boots and get ready to square off. Vax cards are requested at the door; masks are encouraged. $10 (cash only). 7:30-10:30 p.m. 2507 E. 25th St., Minneapolis. —Em Cassel

Credit: Seun Kuti

WEDNESDAY 9.21

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Dakota

Fela Kuti’s son Femi is probably the bigger draw with American audiences, but the Afrobeat revolutionary’s youngest son, Seun, really comes the closest to capturing the spirit of Fela’s galvanic political funk fusion. Inheriting dad’s band, Egypt 80, after Fela’s death in 1997 was a big help, though 14 was awfully young to take on that responsibility. Seun’s 2008 debut, Seun Kuti + Fela’s Egypt 80, remains the best recorded example of what he and his fellow Nigerian funkateers are capable of; his 2018 album, Black Times, demonstrates how consistent he has remained since then. And the times do seem to call more for Seun’s “Till we free, you and me, dem no go see last revolutionary” than Femi’s one-world uplift. But who needs recordings when you could be in the same room with this band? $40-$50. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. —Keith Harris

Pavement

Palace Theater

Yes, youthful late adapters, their set list does include “Harness Your Hopes,” the b-side that the Spotify algorithm cryptically decided was their most famous song. It’s also heavier on Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain and Slanted & Enchanted than the belatedly lauded Wowee Zowee, which might disappoint you, but as a Pavement traditionalist I welcome. Anyway, it’s a trip to watch a new generation take to the way Steven Malkmus’s oblique lyrics wend their path between curdled irony and cringe earnestness, proof that well-charted indirection can be more honest in its way (and funnier) than emotive blurting. Or maybe the kids just like how the guitars pull off that same expressive trick. Either way, our hearts are wide open. Truly. With Annalibera. $50-$125. 7:30 p.m. 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul; find more info here. —Keith Harris

THURSDAY 9.22

Bilbo Baggins’s Birthday

Can Can Wonderland

Last week, Racket readers learned how they can live like a hobbit. Now, for a much more agreeable price, you can party like one. According to organizers at Can Can Wonderland, Bilbo Baggins is turning 111, and his much younger cousin, Frodo, shares that birthday. (They don’t say how old the latter hobbit is turning; we’re not googling it.) To celebrate, the St. Paul bar is turning into Middle Earth’s favorite pub: The Prancing Pony. That means hobbit food, hobbit drink, and a night of delightful nerds donning Lord of the Rings costumes. We’ll let Bilbo himself tell you when the festivities begin: “If ever you are passing my way, don’t wait to knock! Tea is at four; but any of you are welcome at any time!” Free. 4-10 p.m. 755 Prior Ave. N. Suite #004, St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Credit: Oktoberfest at Fulton Krampus is waiting for the season to change.

FRIDAY 9.23

Gasthof’s Oktoberfest

Fulton’s NE Brewery

Outdoor parties: We host ‘em year round here in Minnesota, but we’re fast approaching the last weeks of celebration where it’s still low-effort comfortable to be outside. And that’s probably why each weekend is loaded with Oktoberfests, those beer-fueled fall parties that float us into the winter holiday clusterfuck. Fulton is teaming up with the now defunct Gasthof’s for two weekends of fall fun, mostly in the traditional vein. That means classic German beer, including Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr varieties, as well as Fulton brews. Live oompah music, stein raising, and spicy meat and carb-loaded foods like sausages and soft pretzels will be served up. Oh, and Krampus will be stopping by, too. Because, as you know, winter is coming. All ages. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fridays; 2-10 p.m. Saturdays. 2540 NE Second St., Minneapolis. Through October 1–Jessica Armbruster

Fright Night Market

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

A horror themed market filled with weird old stuff? Possibly cursed stuff? And there’s gonna be beer? Sold. This Friday, Cinema of the Macabre and Cemetery Man Vintage are bringing all this and more with their creepy-ass night market at Arbeiter. The party starts off with vendors offering a variety of oddities, including horror/monster/just plain weird T-shirts, VHS, posters, art, and collectibles. The lineup includes wares from hosts Cemetery Man Vintage, plus Tape Freaks, Cult Film Collective, Lori Barbero, Time Bomb Vintage, and Weird Punk Books. Food trucks will be stopping by and there will be plenty of beer offerings on tap, of course. Once the darkness sets in, delightfully ‘80s vampire nightmare schlock Fright Night will be shown on the big screen. Chairs and blankets are welcome. Free. The market starts at 5 p.m., and the movie is at 8 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Jim Norton

Acme Comedy Co.

At 54, Norton is an elder statesman in the comedy world. The very Jersey New Jersian got his start at 12, was discovered by Andrew Dice Clay in ‘97, and has over-shared kinky details about his sex addiction ever since. The fiery comic told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year that his anger issues are waning, in part to watching so many of his friends die in middle age—Greg Giraldo, Patrice O’Neal, Norm MacDonald. These days, the gifted joke teller hosts a SiriusXM show (Faction Talk) and a UFC-themed podcast (UFC Unfiltered), but he’s most zen when headlining clubs. Unlike many of his tough-guy peers, Norton isn’t scoring cheap heat these days by bullying trans people, as outlined in this sweet Vulture essay. In conclusion, enjoy this clip of Norton getting in a fight with Jesse Ventura. $33.35. 7-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Death Cab for Cutie

Surly Festival Field

Aging gracefully isn’t easy for an emo band. Thankfully, Ben Gibbard’s sad-boy lyricism has always relied on literary details instead of angsty wailing, while his band favored minor-key midtempo over fretboard slides. All that allowed Death Cab to mature with mostly strong results from their heyday as the posterband of The O.C. The Bellingham, Washington, group takes some interesting chances—like the spoken-word left turn “Fox Glove Through the Clearcut” and the Krautrocky single “Roman Candles”—on their 10th and latest album, Asphalt Meadows, which dropped last Friday to warm critical praise. Thao, fka Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, opens. $45. 5 p.m. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Credit: Image courtesy Walker Art Center Lambchop

Lambchop

Walker Art Center

Don’t be scared, fellow irreligionists—Kurt Wagner’s latest creation, The Bible, is merely spiritual in the broadest sense. It may also be the man-who-is-Lambchop’s most ambitionist record yet, and dude is not one for humble works. The upcoming album was produced by locals Andrew Broder and Ryan Olson right here in Minneapolis (making it Wagner’s first non-Nashville record), and the credits are stacked with more locals than I can list. Musically, it’s a bridge between past and future, as pedal-steel recalls the haunting country of Wagner’s younger days while the vocal manipulation of Auto-Tune and other electronic trickery summon ghosts of tomorrow as well. Fittingly, Wagner’s two Walker shows will debut the new material, which will be officially released on September 30, as well as Lambchop’s 2021 album, Showtunes. They’ll also kick off the Walker’s Performing Arts series for the year. $31.50 ($25 for Walker members). 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. —Keith Harris

SATURDAY 9.24

Star Trek Bar Crawl

Various locations

Set phasers to FUN: There’s a big ol’ Star Trek-themed bar crawl careening through northeast Minneapolis tonight. “All eras and life forms are welcome from Andorians to Xindi, so let all rivalries melt away as you enjoy a Romulan Ale, Kanar, or ‘Root Beer,’” tease organizers of the event, which will take drink-swilling Starfleet fans from 1029 Bar to Dusty’s to Dangerous Man to Knight Cap before finally arriving at 331 Club. Once stationed and tanked at the 331, costumed revelers can enjoy live music from Carnage the Executioner and Fistful of Datas. Living long and prospering means not driving your Starship Elantra drunk, so cabbing is encouraged while prop weapons are discouraged. Free. 5 p.m. Find more info here.—Jay Boller

Julia Jacklin

Fine Line

This breathy Australian songwriter broke through in 2019 with Crushing, which was less a “break up” album than a “reacclimating to life as a single person” album. While it has plenty of songs about crushing as well, her 2020 follow-up Pre Pleasure is more immersed in the world at large, while coping with the anxieties that the socially disinclined endure. “Lydia Wears a Cross” recalls the girlhood joy of singing about Jesus with other girls without actually believing, “I Was Neon” hyperfixates on a fretful chorus of “Am I gonna lose myself again,” and “Ignore Tenderness” addresses sexual dysfunction head on. And while many of her contemporaries have drawn their lyrical sensibility from Rumours, Jacklin gets that the rhythm section is really what made that album a classic—on ”Love, Try Not to Let Go,” that could almost be Mick and John holding “Dreams” down. With Katy Kirby. $20-$38. 8:30 p.m. 318 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. —Keith Harris

ONGOING

Artist Designed Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Now in its 15th year, Artist Designed Skyline Mini Golf returns to WAC for another season of putt putt played in the sky. No really: You’ll be heading up to the museum’s rooftop to play these 10 holes, which means you’ll see gorgeous city views in addition to the spectacle of the quirky course. The new hole this year, ​​Always Have Been Sewn, was designed by Asian American Organizing Project’s Youth Action Team, and was inspired by Hmong “story cloth,” a.k.a. a paj ntaub. Mini golf aficionado Tom Loftus also has two holes featured this year. $10. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday–Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 25—Jessica Armbruster

Renaissance Festival

Festival Grounds

Huzzah! Ren Fest doth returneth to Shakopee, land of Valleyfair, Canterbury, and this historically accurate 15th-century village. Spending the day at the Fest is a choose your own adventure kind of thing, with plenty to see, do, and explore. Theater ranges from pun-tastic comedy to full-on Shakespeare, while a variety of bards will take the stage to play tunes of yore. Jousting is always a must-see, and you can try your own athletic skills at the archery booth. Folks looking for a real metal sword, viking hat, cosplay items, or really nice pottery peruse a variety of shops. Theme weekends are worth considering as well, as many offer special events like free wine and beer tastings. And yes, this fest sells beer and wine, so bust out your drinking horn if you got one. Find tickets and more info at renaissancefest.com. $15.50-$23.95 advance/$17.95-$26.95 at the gate; $63.95-$104.95 season pass. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, plus Friday, September 5. 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. Through October 2—Jessica Armbruster

We Are Working All the Time

Weisman Art Museum

Polish-born, Minneapolis-based artist Piotr Szyhalski creates posters that look like propaganda. But instead of promoting patriotism, he challenges the status quo, as his pieces proclaim things like, “Seek Truth From Facts,” “Rise Up!,” and “I can’t Breathe. If It’s No Covid, It’s the Police.” Szyhalski has been exploring “extreme historical phenomena” – think wars, labor movements, and protests against bad world leaders – since the ‘90s. In 2020, Szyhalski was set to have a retrospective exhibition at WAM. That show, of course, had to be postponed when the pandemic hit – an extreme historical phenomenon! During that time of lockdown and chaos, he entered another creative era, posting a new hand-drawn poster every day for 225 days. The resulting project, “COVID 19: Labor Camp Report,” was a hit, not just locally but internationally, with many pieces going viral. You can see some of these efforts in “We Are Working All the Time,” an epic exhibition showcasing Szyhalski’s 40-plus years of work, which includes posters, plates, installation, media, and other curious items. The show for free during museum hours until the end of the year. 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis. Through December 31–Jessica Armbruster