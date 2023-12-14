British Hoods, British Ads, and ‘An American in Paris’ on the Big Screen This Week

As the year winds down and the prestige pictures come out in force, there are still a few gems scattered among the Xmas trimmings in our special screenings. I strongly recommend The Long Good Friday, which is every bit as grubby and brutal as you want a British mob movie to be.
Special Screenings
Thursday, December 14
Magnolia (1999)
Grandview 1&2
Why are movies so long these days? $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.
Female Trouble (1974)
The Heights
It's a John Waters Christmas movie! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
The Trylon Hallmark Holiday Special
Trylon
A collection of visual kitsch assembled by your Trylon pals. $8. 7 p.m. Sold out. More info here.
2023 British Arrows Awards
Walker Art Center
Once more, these "adverts," as the Brits say, will take over the Walker for December, and tix will go fast. Through Sunday. $18+. Times and more info here.
Friday, December 15
Singin' in the Rain (1952)
Trylon
I still say if this doesn't charm you, you're some kind of monster. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.
An American in Paris (1951)
Trylon
Make it a Gene Kelly weekend. $8. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5:15 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, December 16
Brazil: The Director's Cut (1985)
Alamo Drafthouse
In case you missed it at the Trylon last week. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, December 17
Love Actually (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse
Remember when Lindy West wrote a whole book about hating this movie? Different times. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Elf (2003)
Alamo Drafthouse
This is absolutely your last chance to see Elf in a movie theater this December. $15.04. 3:35 p.m. More info here.
It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
Emagine Willow Creek
Seriously, I tear up just thinking about it. Also Wednesday. $9. 1 & 7:10 p.m. More info here.
The Boys in the Boat (2023)
Emagine Willow Creek
The University of Washington rowing team makes it to the 1936 Olympics, if that's what you're into. $11. 4 p.m. More info here.
The Found Footage Festival
The Heights
A hilarious tour through some obscure VHS finds. Unfortunately, both shows are sold out. $15. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.
Home Alone (1990)
The Parkway
If you like this movie, you're a cop. $5-$10. 11 a.m. More info here.
The Long Good Friday (1980)
Trylon
There's nothing quite like a gritty British gangster flick, and this one has Bob Hoskins at his best. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Monday, December 18
The Grinch (2018)
Alamo Drafthouse
Eww, they made another animated version of The Grinch? Through Thursday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.
The Iron Claw (2023)
Alamo Drafthouse
An advance screening of the new wrasslin' movie, with a livestream Q&A. $14.50. 7 p.m. Tuesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
Alamo Drafthouse
Never heard of it. $15.04. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
Silent Night Deadly Night Part 2 (1987)
Emagine Willow Creek
Oh, it's garbage day all right. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Gremlins (1984)
The Heights
Girl, are you a gremlin? 'Cause I want to get you wet and multiply. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, December 20
Deep Cover (1992)
Alamo Drafthouse
Laurence Fishburne is tempted by the criminal world while working for the DEA. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.
Before Sunrise (1995)
Grandview 1&2
Ethan Hawke—irritating or charming? Vote in the comments! $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Die Hard (1988)
The Parkway
Don't. Even. Say. It. $9-$12. Pre-movie trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
Ex Machina (2015)
Showplace ICON
I would quite simply not build a sexy robot that was strong enough to kill me. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.
Elves (1989)
Trylon
Baz Luhrmann's splashy biopic about the King of Ro—wait, what's that? Oh, Elves. Sorry. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
The Cello
A Saudi horror movie starring Jeremy Irons? Well, how about that?
Monster
A new Hirokazu Kore-eda is always reason to celebrate.
Wonka
I have had enough of these biopics!
Ongoing in Local Theaters
The Boy and the Heron (read our review here)
Christmas With the Chosen: Holy Night
Die Hard
Dream Scenario (read our review here)
Eileen
Godzilla Minus One (read our review here)
The Holdovers (read our review here)
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Maestro
The Marvels
Napoleon (read our review here)
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Saltburn (read our review here)
The Shift
Silent Night
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (read our review here)
Thanksgiving
Trolls Band Together
Waitress: The Musical
Wish