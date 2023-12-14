British Hoods, British Ads, and ‘An American in Paris’ on the Big Screen This Week

As the year winds down and the prestige pictures come out in force, there are still a few gems scattered among the Xmas trimmings in our special screenings. I strongly recommend The Long Good Friday, which is every bit as grubby and brutal as you want a British mob movie to be.

Special Screenings

Thursday, December 14

Magnolia (1999)

Grandview 1&2

Why are movies so long these days? $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Female Trouble (1974)

The Heights

It's a John Waters Christmas movie! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Trylon Hallmark Holiday Special

Trylon

A collection of visual kitsch assembled by your Trylon pals. $8. 7 p.m. Sold out. More info here.

2023 British Arrows Awards

Walker Art Center

Once more, these "adverts," as the Brits say, will take over the Walker for December, and tix will go fast. Through Sunday. $18+. Times and more info here.

Friday, December 15

Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Trylon

I still say if this doesn't charm you, you're some kind of monster. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

An American in Paris (1951)

Trylon

Make it a Gene Kelly weekend. $8. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, December 16

Brazil: The Director's Cut (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

In case you missed it at the Trylon last week. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, December 17

Love Actually (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

Remember when Lindy West wrote a whole book about hating this movie? Different times. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Elf (2003)

Alamo Drafthouse

This is absolutely your last chance to see Elf in a movie theater this December. $15.04. 3:35 p.m. More info here.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

Emagine Willow Creek

Seriously, I tear up just thinking about it. Also Wednesday. $9. 1 & 7:10 p.m. More info here.

The Boys in the Boat (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

The University of Washington rowing team makes it to the 1936 Olympics, if that's what you're into. $11. 4 p.m. More info here.

The Found Footage Festival

The Heights

A hilarious tour through some obscure VHS finds. Unfortunately, both shows are sold out. $15. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Home Alone (1990)

The Parkway

If you like this movie, you're a cop. $5-$10. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Long Good Friday (1980)

Trylon

There's nothing quite like a gritty British gangster flick, and this one has Bob Hoskins at his best. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, December 18

The Grinch (2018)

Alamo Drafthouse

Eww, they made another animated version of The Grinch? Through Thursday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

The Iron Claw (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse

An advance screening of the new wrasslin' movie, with a livestream Q&A. $14.50. 7 p.m. Tuesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

Alamo Drafthouse

Never heard of it. $15.04. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Silent Night Deadly Night Part 2 (1987)

Emagine Willow Creek

Oh, it's garbage day all right. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Gremlins (1984)

The Heights

Girl, are you a gremlin? 'Cause I want to get you wet and multiply. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, December 20

Deep Cover (1992)

Alamo Drafthouse

Laurence Fishburne is tempted by the criminal world while working for the DEA. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Before Sunrise (1995)

Grandview 1&2

Ethan Hawke—irritating or charming? Vote in the comments! $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Die Hard (1988)

The Parkway

Don't. Even. Say. It. $9-$12. Pre-movie trivia at 7:30 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Ex Machina (2015)

Showplace ICON

I would quite simply not build a sexy robot that was strong enough to kill me. $7. 7 p.m. More info here.

Elves (1989)

Trylon

Baz Luhrmann's splashy biopic about the King of Ro—wait, what's that? Oh, Elves. Sorry. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

The Cello

A Saudi horror movie starring Jeremy Irons? Well, how about that?

Monster

A new Hirokazu Kore-eda is always reason to celebrate.

Wonka

I have had enough of these biopics!

Ongoing in Local Theaters

The Boy and the Heron (read our review here)

Christmas With the Chosen: Holy Night

Die Hard

Dream Scenario (read our review here)

Eileen

Godzilla Minus One (read our review here)

The Holdovers (read our review here)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Maestro

The Marvels

Napoleon (read our review here)

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Saltburn (read our review here)

The Shift

Silent Night

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (read our review here)

Thanksgiving

Trolls Band Together

Waitress: The Musical

Wish