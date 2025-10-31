BOO! It’s a Very Special Halloween Open Thread About… Voting?

Yes, today is Halloween, and ordinarily I'd dedicate this Open Thread to discussions of a decidedly spooky nature.

But next Tuesday is Election Day, and what could be scarier than that, amirite folks?

So yeah, consider this your last chance to gripe, electioneer, ask questions, or otherwise opine on 2025 local elections on our site before the big day.

I'll start. Though Racket doesn't do political endorsements, we don't hide our views as individuals either. And good lord does Minneapolis need a new mayor.

Jacob Frey has been a singularly corrosive figure in Minneapolis politics. He's chosen to antagonize and belittle those he disagrees with rather than working toward consensus. And this has been a political decision—he and his allies have found that bashing "the DSA-aligned" City Council can be an cynically effective PR tool.

Thanks to the "strong mayor" amendment that passed in 2020, Frey has more power than any Minneapolis mayor ever. Since day one he has had—and we'll keep saying this until it sinks in with the Nextdoor crowd—full authority over the police department. And yet nothing that goes wrong in the city is his fault.

OK, that's enough from me. We'd also love to hear about non-Minneapolis elections, because we know we're too centered on our own city.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want (including Halloween). This is your Open Thread, after all.