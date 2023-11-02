Biopics, 2 Bella Thorne Movies, and the Start of Sound Unseen on the Big Screen This Week

We'll have more next week on Sound Unseen, which kicks off on Wednesday. Meanwhile there's also the Twin Cities German Film Festival and what appears to be the start of Oscars Season at the movies. Also one-time honorary local Bella Thorne is in two movies opening this week. What are the odds?

Thursday, November 2

Free (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

Don't be fooled by the title. They are charging admission for this. $16.26. 7 p.m. More info here.

Lakota Nation vs. United States (2023)

Capri Theater

A documentary about the centuries-long clash between the Natives of the Black Hills and the settler state. $5; free for North Side residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

Terrifier 2 (2022)

Emagine Willow Creek

Gross! $11. 6:15 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Social Network (2010)

Grandview 1&2

The movie that fooled people into thinking Mark Zuckerberg had psychological depth. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

100 Men and a Girl (1937)

The Heights

That's too many men! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

A Coffee in Berlin (2012)

The Main

A German flaneur's life changes overnight. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $10. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Gaza Surf Club (2017)

Trylon

Gazans escape their troubles temporarily by surfing in the Mediterranean. Donations requested. 8 p.m. More info here.

Christmas at Moose Factory (1971)

Walker Art Center

This short film is screening as part of a dialogue between Alanis Obomsawin, “the grandmother of Indigenous film,” and Danis Goulet. Free. 6 p.m. More info here.

Friday, November 3

Cleo (2019)

The Main

With the help of her famous imaginary friends, a woman must turn back time to save her family. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $6. 10 a.m. More info here.

Coming Out (1989)

The Main

The first East German film about homosexuality. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $10. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Scream It Off Screen

The Parkway

Another sold out Scream It Off Screen. We love to see it. $13/$19. 8 p.m. More info here.

Alien Apocalypse (2023)

Trylon

Starring the guy from Eddie and the Cruisers. $8. Friday-Saturday, Tuesday 5 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Wednesday 1 p.m. More info here.

Hi Mom! (1970)

Trylon

Robert De Niro is a Vietnam vet turned voyeuristic filmmaker who teams up with Black militants in this early Brian De Palma film. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, November 4

Trolls Band Together (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse

You—yes, you—could be among the first to see the new Trolls movie. $12.50. 2 p.m. More info here.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Alamo Drafthouse

Personally, I wouldn't have brought dinosaurs back to life, but maybe that's just me. $15.04 12:45 p.m. More info here.

Titanic: The Musical (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

My favorite song is the one that goes "Glug glug glurrrrrgh." Also Wednesday. $16.60. 3 p.m. More info here.

One, Two, Three (1961)

The Main

Billy Wilder's Cold War satire. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Berlin Alexanderplatz (2022)

The Main

A contemporary reimagining of the classic German novel. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The Main

Midnight Mayhem returns with a horror classic. $10. 10:15 p.m. More info here.

Short Circuit (1986)

The Parkway

Steve Guttenberg! Ally Sheedy! A robot! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Alanis Obomsawin Short Films

Walker Art Center

The Walker's series on the Indigenous filmmaker concludes with this presentation. The director will be in attendance. Free. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, November 5

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

Alamo Drafthouse

The best movie about long blonde hair every made. $10. 11:30 p.m. More info here.

The Last Waltz (1978)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

Never understood what gets folks so fired up about this one. $13.57. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

A Christmas Story (1983)

Emagine Willow Creek

You have got to be kidding me. Already? Also Wednesday. $8.45. 12:20 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Toy Story (1995)

The Heights

A benefit for the Groveland Food Shelf of Minneapolis. $15. 1 p.m. More info here.

Fritzi: A Revolutionary Tale (2019)

The Main

Animated story of an East German girl experiencing the events of 1989. Part of the Twin Cities German Film Festival. $10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Rhythm Is It! (2004)

The Main

The story of a unique The Rites of Spring production using amateur high school dancers. $10. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Deep Cover (1992)

Trylon

Laurence Fishburne is tempted by the criminal world while working for the DEA. $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, November 6

Adaptation. (2002)

Alamo Drafthouse

Remember when Charlie Kaufman wasn't a totally miserable bore? $10. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

K-LOVE: Live at Red Rocks

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

"The Christian movie event of the year." Also Tuesday. $16.26. 7 p.m. More info here.

Blood and Black Lace (1964)

Emagine Willow Creek

Sounds hot. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Singin' in the Rain (1952)

The Heights

This one sold out, but there's another screening next Monday. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, November 7

Nowhere (1997)

Alamo Drafthouse

Gregg Araki's self-described "Beverly Hills 90210 on acid." $7. 6:45 p.m. More info here.

The Stones & Brian Jones (2023)

Lagoon Cinema

I don't even want to think about what Nick Broomfield (director of Kurt & Courtney and Biggie & Tupac) thinks about Brian's death. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, November 8

Dazed and Confused (1994)

Alamo Drafthouse

Richard Linklater's classic hangout movie takes place in 1976. So if you made a similar movie in 2023, it'd be set in 2006. $10. 6:45 p.m. Find more info here.

Ghost in the Shell (1996)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

If there's one thing a cyborg assassin really needs, it's a huge rack. $12.50. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

How is it "02" and "the beginning"? $16.26. 7 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

A local notable picks a movie and you gotta show up to find out what. $10. 7 p.m .More info here.

Hellavision Television Network Presents: This Guy (2023)

The Main

An non-curated anthology of experimental animated shorts. $5. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Let the Canary Sing (2023)

The Parkway

Sound Unseen kicks off with this Cyndi Lauper documentary. Who doesn't love Cyndi? Nobody, that's who! $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50 (2023)

Riverview

Fifty years is a long time. $7. 7:00 p.m. More info here.

Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life (2023)

Trylon

A look at the prolific artist/designer. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Louder Than You Think: A Lo-Fi History of Gary Young and Pavement (2023)

Trylon

Learn more about the indie band's original madman drummer. Part of Sound Unseen. $15. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Divinity

This is one of the Bella Thorne movies.

The Marsh King's Daughter

Daisy Ridley has a traumatic past!

The Persian Version

An Iranian-American woman comes to terms with her family history.

Priscilla

Is this the story Sofia Coppola was born to tell or what?

Rumble Through the Dark

This is the other Bella Thorne movie.

Rustin

I'm not big on biopics, but Bayard Rustin deserves one and Colman Domingo deserves the role. Also, Chris Rock is Roy Wilkins?

What Happens Later

A new Meg Ryan romcom, just like in olden times.



Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

