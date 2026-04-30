Asher’s and Izakaya Kazama Open, 801 is 86’d, Bye-Bye Beast Barbecue, and More April Restaurant News

Tell us: Were you among the first in line for Sea Salt when it opened for the season?

Now Open

Izakaya Kazama

Near the top of my to-visit list right now is Izakaya Kazama, the new restaurant from Ramen Kazama chef Matthew Kazama. (Sorry, there really is no way to get through that sentence without saying “Kazama” several times.) The menu intrigues me—lots of small plates priced between $3–5—plus a Wagyu hambagu, tonkatsu ramen, and curries. 3406 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Asher's Bar & Grill

Asher’s, a neighborhood sports bar on the ground level of the Beach Club Residences near Bde Maka Ska, is now open, with a big menu of sandwiches and shareables and lots of TVs for your NHL playoff hockey viewing pleasure. (Go Wild, but more importantly? Go Flyers.) 2730 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Aubergine

Refined, rustic, and French as hell—Aubergine is St. Paul’s new old-world bistro. We swung by a soft open this month where I ate my first-ever œuf en gelée and my first-ever pâté en croûte, and also enjoyed a Beet Tarte Tatin I’m still thinking about. It’s early, still, but it already gets an emphatic oui from me. 525 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Mezzo Mezzo

The new restaurant at the Lofton Hotel Minneapolis is Mezzo Mezzo, which means "half and half" in Italian, according to its website. You can get coffee and pastries daily starting at 6 a.m., with “Roman-style” pizzas and other dishes, including housemade focaccia, later in the day. 601 N. First Ave., Minneapolis

Mother Dough Continues Expansion

David Fhima has opened a "flagship" Mother Dough Bakery on the skyway level of the U.S. Bancorp Center, with another Mother Dough planned to open inside of his North Loop restaurant Maison Margaux later this year. Even closing Fhima's can't get him down on downtown Minneapolis. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

No more Coastal in St. Paul. Provided

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Coastal Seafoods St. Paul

Three years ago, Coastal Seafoods’ St. Paul shop expanded into a bigger space on Snelling Avenue, with bigger cases and coolers, more not-fishy gourmet goods, and a restaurant, which would go on to serve one of the more buzzy burgers in town. But both the shop and restaurant closed April 11. “While it's hard to say goodbye, we are incredibly proud of the space we created and the community we built around it,” Coastal wrote on Instagram. 286 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul

801 on Nicollet

801 Restaurant Group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the Biz Journal reports, just five months after 801 on Nicollet opened. (801 Fish, which you may have deduced is also from the 801 group, was in that space for two-ish years prior.) 801 Chophouse, another sibling restaurant, is still operational, but 801 on Nicollet has closed. As we noted in December, this naming convention is confusing!!! 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

The Lowry

After 15 years in Uptown, the Lowry closed on April 26, citing “changing consumer behavior,” as well as “city specific mandates and economics” and “prolonged and disruptive Hennepin Avenue construction.” Is this a safe space to say that I always found their tagline—“Burgers. Whiskey. Oysters. Eggs.”—sort of off-putting? 2207 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis

Beast Barbecue

Revisiting this wonderful Racket story from 2024 about how Beast Barbecue became a house music hub, I was shocked to see that at no point did the writer include “putting the beats in beast.” Michaelangelo Matos, you’re a stronger man than I. Anyway, Beast is closing! After seven years on East Hennepin. That’s a bummer. Cool space doing cool things. Here’s an idea for the future: Bring back Legends! 825 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Hangry Joe’s

Chicken chain Hangry Joe’s, which came to the region in 2024, has abruptly closed all three of its local locations (Inver Grove Heights, Edina, Woodbury), per Bring Me the News. What a betrayal! You send a reporter to eat chicken so hot you’re required to sign a waiver, you think they’re gonna stick around longer than a few years… Multiple locations

Russell’s on Grand

As reported last month, Russell’s on Grand is closing as developer (and restaurant namesake) Todd Russell unloads his final remaining property. The last day of service is planned for May 9. 656 Grand Ave., St. Paul

Arch and River will open later this year at Water Works Park. Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Mo’ Bettahs

A fast-casual Hawaiian chain called Mo’ Bettahs is heading for Minnesota, with locations in Burnsville and Maple Grove, according to an April 7 press release. Mo’ Bettahs is known for its authentic Hawaiian plate lunches with macaroni salad, white rice, and your choice of meat. 410 County Rd. 42, Burnsville; 11611 Fountains Dr., Maple Grove

Arch and River

After Owamni makes its move to the Guthrie later this year, it will be replaced at Water Works Park by Arch and River, “a modern French bistronomie with an Afro-Caribbean twist,” per a release from the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board. The restaurant comes from B’beri Desserts owner Diane Moukouri and her husband, executive chef Fritz Ebanda, and should open later this year. 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis

Ducks on Lake

Fun scoop from Longfellow Whatever: Duck Duck Coffee will soon open a second location (dubbed Ducks on Lake) in the former Milkweed space at 39th & Lake. We love Duck Duck, whose owner Kat Naden has previously spoken with Racket about topics as varied as VHS tapes, mutual aid, and Michael Shannon. Look for Ducks on Lake to open as soon as late May. 3822 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

Shepherd’s Table Expanding

Another great LW scoop: Shepherd’s Table, the shop near Longfellow Park that has Minnesota-made meats and cheeses and really good sandwiches, is expanding into the address next door. The takeout-only space (they do currently have a few sidewalk tables during warmer months) is adding a dining room, which could open sometime this summer. 3708 E. 34th St., Minneapolis

Diane’s Place Expanding

And speaking of expansions: Had a hard time getting a table at Diane’s Place? Well… this news might not change that to be honest, but Diane Moua’s celebrated Hmong-American restaurant is getting a lot bigger, according to MSP Mag. Soon they’ll have seating for 100 (up from 65), and the garage space adjacent to the restaurant is becoming a grab-and-go cafe, (which will also service the patio). 117 14th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Smith Coffee and Cafe

Eden Prairie’s Smith Coffee and Cafe is opening a second location in the former D’Amico & Sons at 50th & France. Expect house-made pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch, and get a preview at the Edina Art Fair (June 5–7). 3948 W. 50th St., Edina

Bussin’ Birria Tacos

Bussin’ Birria, which currently serves quesabirria tacos at the Mall of America, is opening up a Minneapolis location this May. Get ready for street tacos, quesadillas, and churros. 3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

Banh Mi House

It is a simple fact that you can never have access to too much banh mi, so we’re happy to hear that Banh Mi House is heading for the former Fitchn space in Downtown East, per The Development Tracker. Expect a May-ish opening. 1024 Washington Ave S., Minneapolis

The Trailhead Cafe Powered by Aki’s BreadHaus

Theo Wirth’s Trailhead Cafe has a new restaurant partner: Aki’s BreadHaus! The Aki’s-led cafe will serve “approachable, high-quality fare anchored in fresh bread,” according to the Loppet Foundation, plus beverages from Broken Clock Brewing and Curioso Coffee. They’re “rolling out” operations (bread pun) throughout May, with a grand opening planned for the weekend of May 29–31.

Black Duck Spirits & Hearth

Black Duck Spirits & Hearth has rebranded as a "wood-fired Polish bistro" with 16 new “Slavic-inspired menu items,” per a release. Those items include beet aguachile, pierogi in butter sauce, “comforting” cabbage rolls, and Silesian dumplings—which look kind of like tiny, savory potato donuts? It’s all inspired by chef-owner Jason Sawicki’s recent trip to his family’s homeland. 2900 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Mixed Culture Brewing

Longfellow Whatever has the scoop on Mixed Culture Brewing, a new brewery that’s heading for the former One on One Bike Shop space. Qiuxia and Kevin Welch are Belgian-style beer lovers who actually lead beer tours in the region. Mixed Culture Brewing will be a coffee shop by day and a brewery by night, and they’re transforming the 10,000-square-foot outdoor area into a beer garden. Look for them to open later this year. 4461 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

S.A.W. Brewing

The old Burning Brothers Brewing building is getting a new gluten-free operation from some familiar faces—mother-daughter co-owners Tammie Hertz and Kasey Pate are opening S.A.W. Brewing in the space later this year. The Business Journal reports that Pate previously brewed at Burning Brothers for five years, and it’s good news for the gluten-avoidant: Right now, the nearest gluten-free brewery is ALT Brew in Madison. 1750 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul

Dangerous Man Taproom

Roughly three years after closing its Northeast taproom (and two after pissing off legions of faithful DM drinkers by attempting to crowdfund a taproom in Maple Lake) Dangerous Man will return to Minneapolis. It’s heading for the former home of HeadFlyer Brewing, which will close on April 5. DM announced the news on Instagram in early March, calling the takeover a “friendly passing of the torch.” Hm, so maybe the brewery bubble isn’t bursting after all? Three’s a trend… Expect them to open later this spring. 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Radish Farm Stop

I had a delightful time talking with Lily Gross, who’s opening Minnesota’s first farm stop in southwest Minneapolis this spring. What’s a farm stop, you ask? Well, it’s kind of like a farmers market that’s also a grocery store—at Radish, Gross will work with roughly 60 local producers of fruits, veggies, dairy, meat, and more to stock the shelves. They’ll also have a coffee shop, and the hope is to open sometime this spring. 5357 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis

Bill’s Bait Shop

The newest bar from Centro Restaurant Group, which is heading for the former Chicago’s Taste Authority space, has a fishy twist. Owner Jami Olson tells the Biz Journal she initially planned to open a second location of Bina’s, the restaurant group’s modern dive bar, but realized this neighborhood has its share of dives. Enter Bill’s Bait Shop—where they’ll have burgers, oysters, tinned fish, a walleye po’boy, and a “killer hot dog,” per a press release. 3101 42nd St. E., Minneapolis

Lonely's Bar

A new spot from Zhora Darling's Eric Odness and A1A Inner Peace design studio's Erik Hamline, Lonely’s Bar will open in early May at 117 SE Main St. in Minneapolis—that's the former home of Pracna on Main—according to Bring Me the News. Pracna opened in the 1890s, making it Minneapolis's oldest bar until it closed a decade ago. That's more good news for Main Street; I'm a fan of Cabana Club, which opened along that stretch last year in another long-empty space. 117 SE Main St., Minneapolis

Mike’s Red Tacos

Cali-based quesabirria chain Mike’s Red Tacos plans to open 15 locations in the Twin Cities area, according to QSR Magazine. Local franchisee Michael McGuire, who operates 23 Jersey Mike’s locations, is leading the charge. Multiple locations

CAVA

Elsewhere in chains, Minnesota will soon get its first two locations of Cava, the reigning king of yuppie slop bowl chains, according to The Development Tracker. The Mediterranean fast-casual brand is opening one location near the University of Minnesota campus inside The Station on Washington and another at The Shops at West End in Saint Louis Park. Multiple locations

Insomnia Cookies

While we’re at it… remember Insomnia Cookies? Still a thing! And still adding new locations, including one on Lake Street next to Bryant Lake Bowl, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Insomnia’s website says only that the location is “coming soon.” 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen

Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen, which currently operates a popular Brooklyn Park spot, is heading for Frogtown. The Biz Journal reports that the restaurant will move into the Frogtown Crossroads incubator space, and signs on the windows promise an April opening—but nothing looks like it's opened yet. 641 University Ave. W., St. Paul

Inti Kitchen and Bar

The former Revival space on Nicollet Avenue is getting a new restaurant from Chogyal Tenzin, a Tibetan refugee who’s planning a spiritual successor to Tibet Kitchen & Bar, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Tenzin tells the Journal it’ll have Tibetan dumplings, and hand-pulled noodles, plus Indian options like chicken tikka masala and curries. Look for Inti to open sometime this May. 4537 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Fathead Bill’s Sports Bar

Here’s a bit of text from The Development Tracker that made me think I was having a stroke: “Fathead Bill’s Sports Bar is coming to the former Pog Mahone’s space.” But apparently Fathead Bill’s is a thing (and so was Pog Mahone’s); TDT says one of the owners was previously involved with the nearby Corner Bar. The new sports bar should open this spring. 903 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis

Parcelle No. 2, 3, 4

Remember last month, when I said a second Parcelle was being planned for the North Loop? Well, that’s true… I just missed that the smoothie shop was also opening locations in downtown Minneapolis (inside LaSalle Plaza) and Wayzata. Conveniently, we just ranked all of their smoothies! Multiple locations

Owamni on the Move

Owamni, chef Sean Sherman's groundbreaking and award-winning Indigenous restaurant, is relocating from its Minneapolis home in the Water Works Pavilion to a few blocks away inside the Guthrie Theater. The news was announced in October, but we got an update this month via a press release: The new restaurant will be called Indígena by Owamni, reflecting a “a broader vision,” an expanded menu, and a space roughly twice as big as Owamni’s original home. MSP Mag reports that the restaurant will stay open at its current spot through the end of April while renovations at the Guthrie are underway; the release says to expect a late spring opening for Indígena by Owamni. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis

Asia Village Announces Tenants

Co-owner Michael Bui tells the Strib that Asia Village is only “about 70% finished,” but as the two-story food hall prepares to open inside Blaine’s Northtown Mall, he shared its official food lineup. Tenants include: Taiwanese chain 85°C Bakery Cafe, boba shop OneZo, noodle chains Hokkaido Ramen and Dagu Rice Noodle, Pho Mai Express, Sot House, Chingu Fried Chicken, Oday Creamery, Mochi Dough, and… you know what, here, have a gift link and read the whole list for yourself. 301 Northtown Dr. NE, Blaine

Haraz Coffee House

The former Iron Door at Lyn-Lake will soon house Haraz Coffee House, a Yemeni coffee chain with 30+ locations around the U.S., according to Bring Me the News. It’ll be the first Twin Cities location for Haraz, which had hoped for a March opening but does not appear to be open at this writing. 3001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Arizona Taco Co.

A New Hope-based spot called Arizona Taco Co. is moving into the former Arts & Rec space in Seven Points, according to Southwest Voices. The taco spot is taking over the former Arts & Rec space, which closed in 2023, and plans to make use of the big ol’ building with salsa and other dance nights. 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Martiya

Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahi is planning his very first sit-down restaurant. The Biz Journal reports that Martiya, an upscale East African restaurant, will open at Opportunity Crossing, the new mixed-used building at Lake Street and Nicollet in Minneapolis. Kahi hopes to open Martiya on July 4. 3030 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Killen’s

Peter Killen, formerly of area Irish pubs Kieran's and The Local, is opening an Irish pub of his own in the North Loop, per the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Killen’s will have a 30-seat horseshoe bar and a 50-seat patio, according to the Biz Journal, and a menu of Irish pub fare. Expect doors to open in May. 324 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis

Americano

Cocina Del Barrio at 50th and France closed October 1. In its place, there’ll be a new Daniel Del Prado restaurant called Americano with “Mad Men vibes,” reports MSP Mag. Barrio’s downtown Minneapolis location is staying open. 5036 France Ave. S., Edina

The Get Down Coffee Co. → Blue in Green Bistro

Proprietor Houston White has announced the closure of The Get Down Coffee Co., the North Minneapolis coffee shop he opened in 2021. He tells the Star Tribune it was time for something new: in this case, a bistro called Blue in Green (after the Miles Davis song) that’ll have a full food menu and a more upscale vibe. “I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White tells the Strib. 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis

Ono Hawaiian Plates

The North Loop Galley, which was home to Ono Hawaiian plates, closed earlier this summer. But Ono is sticking around; they announced this month that the restaurant will head for the former Guacaya Bistreaux space, not far from their former food hall home. 337 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks North Loop

We first noticed Tono’s rapid expansion back in 2022, but the pizza and cheesesteak shop hasn’t slowed down a bit. After launching in 2019, an 11th Tono is being planned in the North Loop, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. [Update: Opens May 2!] 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are! 601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space, and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. 2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s, a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out. 4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards. 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Gambino’s Coal Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place, which is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul. Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press. (Originally dubbed "Prince Coal Fired Pizza," the restaurant has since been renamed "Gambino's Coal Fired Pizza, per the Strib.) 512 N. Robert St., St. Paul

Saffron

Sameh Wadi’s Middle Eastern restaurant Saffron will officially return, an announcement we first teased… oh, ages ago. Wadi told MSP Mag that he purchased the former Young Joni space in Northeast in January ‘26, and Saffron should reopen within the next year-ish. 165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Wild Mind Will Keep Brewing

Wild Mind Ales closed in September after an 11-year run, but the space will keep on brewin’ thanks to the folks behind Berlin Music Bar in the North Loop. Per Axios Twin Cities, they’re going to “keep a brewing component” and add food to the equation, with Blue Fox Concepts working on the space. 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram. (And, yes, there has not been an update on Instagram since January 2025. We don't know if this is still happening, either!)