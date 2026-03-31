A Bunch of New Breweries and Sports Bars Are in the Works, Plus: a ‘Bait Shop’

Not a ton of openings this month, but hoo boy, there have been a lot of announcements about new stuff coming soon: a handful of sports bars, a trio of breweries, a few chains that plan to land in MN for the first time… it’s been a busy March.

Plus, we’ve got exciting news about all of the restaurants at Asia Village in Burnsville, updates on Owamni’s move to the Guthrie, and news about Lonely’s Bar, a “bait shop,” and Minnesota’s first farm stop.

Before we get to all of that, a little bit of homework Please check out Justine Jones’s updated guide for helping folks in and out of the restaurant industry recovering from the effects of Operation Metro Surge. There are a ton of great resources to support in there, including food drives, rent assistance funds, and restaurants and businesses that still need your help.

Okay, now on to the news…

Now Open

OG Zaza Grand Ave.

OG Zaza’s fifth brick-and-mortar is now slingin’ pies on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, where it replaced the egg sandwich shop Big E. It’s conveniently located next to Grand Ole Creamery, which seems like the makings of a nice lil dinner and dessert, don’t ya think? 750 Grand Ave., St. Paul

7 Spices

In February, Midtown Global Market welcomed two new restaurants: Trio Plant Based and Pizza Luna. This month, those newbies were joined by 7 Spices, a new Somali spot which celebrated its opening right after the end of Ramadan. The restaurant comes from Sadiaa Hassan, according to MN Monthly, who originally opened 7 Spices in Karmel Mall. 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

Nur House Cafe

In a former Starbucks in downtown Minneapolis, Fatuma Ali and two of her brothers have opened Nur House Cafe—an idea she had after noticing how Starbucks customers of different backgrounds were “hacking” the menu to make drinks from their cultures. “When you have seven, eight, nine, 10 people all coming in with the exact same modification, you start to wonder,” Ali tells the Star Tribune. “People are just yearning for representation.” 515 St. Fourth St., Minneapolis

Solomon's Bakery

Last month, an eagle-eyed Racket commenter tipped us off to the fact that Solomon's Bakery, “an institution at the Mill City Farmers Market,” is now operating in the tiny Northeast building that housed the original Slice Pizza. It’s not open to the public just yet, according to Solomon’s website, but you can place an order for pickup at that location. I’m a huge, huge fan of their mushroom potato turnover! 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Tender Lovin' Chix is on the move Em Cassel

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Fhima’s

Chef David Fhima has quietly closed his downtown Minneapolis restaurant; Fhima's last day was March 8. Long a downtown booster, he tells the Strib that the future of Fhima's could be elsewhere: “People have a lot more choices today. They don’t have to go downtown in order to eat. I’m a city guy, but [the suburbs] have been good to us, and I think that’s Fhima’s next move.” And he’s not giving up on downtown, either, as you’ll see in the “Just Announced” section below… 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis

Pajarito

Pajarito on West Seventh closed temporarily during Operation Metro Surge, but the restaurant won’t reopen. Their 10-year lease was up, and co-owner Stephan Hesse cites “the ever-changing restaurant industry” in this chat with the Pioneer Press. Pajarito’s Edina location will remain open, though—Hesse says it’s “still busy.” 605 Seventh St. W., St. Paul

Russell’s on Grand

Developer Todd Russell opened his namesake tavern in the old Tavern on Grand space just two years ago, but he’s seeking to sell his last remaining property, which is the one that houses Russell’s. You have some time to get over there yet; he tells the PiPress the last day of service is Saturday, May 9. 656 Grand Ave., St. Paul

Tender Lovin’ Chix Relocating

Tender Lovin’ Chix, which opened on the corner of 27th and Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis about a year and a half ago, is looking to relocate, Jason DeRusha reports. I like their tenders! 2700 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Ichigo Tokyo Crepes → Midtown Global Market

Ichigo Tokyo Crepes is on the move: Owner Mia Oi is leaving her location at Nicollet Avenue and 34th Street and heading for the nearby Eat Street Crossing food hall, per the Business Journal. Their big opening at ESC is April 1, but the current location will stay open until its lease is up at the end of May. 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Sun Street Breads

We’ve known it was coming since July, but it’s still a bummer: Sun Street Breads served its last plate of biscuits and gravy on March 22. Its owners told MSP Mag they’re heading up north to open a BBQ joint. 4600 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Dangerous Man Brewing

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Mixed Culture Brewing

Longfellow Whatever has the scoop on Mixed Culture Brewing, a new brewery that’s heading for the former One on One Bike Shop space. Qiuxia and Kevin Welch are Belgian-style beer lovers who actually lead beer tours in the region. Mixed Culture Brewing will be a coffee shop by day and a brewery by night, and they’re transforming the 10,000-square-foot outdoor area into a beer garden. Look for them to open later this year. 4461 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

S.A.W. Brewing

The old Burning Brothers Brewing building is getting a new gluten-free operation from some familiar faces—mother-daughter co-owners Tammie Hertz and Kasey Pate are opening S.A.W. Brewing in the space later this year. The Business Journal reports that Pate previously brewed at Burning Brothers for five years, and it’s good news for the gluten-avoidant: Right now, the nearest gluten-free brewery is ALT Brew in Madison. 1750 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul

Dangerous Man Taproom

Roughly three years after closing its Northeast taproom (and two after pissing off legions of faithful DM drinkers by attempting to crowdfund a taproom in Maple Lake) Dangerous Man will return to Minneapolis. It’s heading for the former home of HeadFlyer Brewing, which will close on April 5. DM announced the news on Instagram in early March, calling the takeover a “friendly passing of the torch.” Hm, so maybe the brewery bubble isn’t bursting after all? Three’s a trend… Expect them to open later this spring. 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Radish Farm Stop

I had a delightful time talking with Lily Gross, who’s opening Minnesota’s first farm stop in southwest Minneapolis this spring. What’s a farm stop, you ask? Well, it’s kind of like a farmers market that’s also a grocery store—at Radish, Gross will work with roughly 60 local producers of fruits, veggies, dairy, meat, and more to stock the shelves. They’ll also have a coffee shop, and the hope is to open sometime this spring. 5357 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis

Izakaya Kazama

After closing TokiDoki Burger last year, chef Matthew Kazama has shared his plans for the space adjacent to Ramen Kazama. He tells MSP Mag that Izakaya Kazama will be counter-service, like Ramen Kazama, but will have lots of small-plate options—plus, of course, an abundance of beers and sakes. You’ll be able to check it out super soon: Grand opening is April 1. 3406 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Bill’s Bait Shop

The newest bar from Centro Restaurant Group, which is heading for the former Chicago’s Taste Authority space, has a fishy twist. Owner Jami Olson tells the Biz Journal she initially planned to open a second location of Bina’s, the restaurant group’s modern dive bar, but realized this neighborhood has its share of dives. Enter Bill’s Bait Shop—where they’ll have burgers, oysters, tinned fish, a walleye po’boy, and a “killer hot dog,” per a press release. 3101 42nd St. E., Minneapolis

Lonely's Bar

A new spot from Zhora Darling's Eric Odness and A1A Inner Peace design studio's Erik Hamline, Lonely’s Bar will open in early May at 117 SE Main St. in Minneapolis—that's the former home of Pracna on Main—according to Bring Me the News. Pracna opened in the 1890s, making it Minneapolis's oldest bar until it closed a decade ago. That's more good news for Main Street; I'm a fan of Cabana Club, which opened along that stretch last year in another long-empty space. 117 SE Main St., Minneapolis

Mike’s Red Tacos

Cali-based quesabirria chain Mike’s Red Tacos plans to open 15 locations in the Twin Cities area, according to QSR Magazine. Local franchisee Michael McGuire, who operates 23 Jersey Mike’s locations, is leading the charge. Multiple locations

CAVA

Elsewhere in chains, Minnesota will soon get its first two locations of Cava, the reigning king of yuppie slop bowl chains, according to The Development Tracker. The Mediterranean fast-casual brand is opening one location near the University of Minnesota campus inside The Station on Washington and another at The Shops at West End in Saint Louis Park. Multiple locations

Insomnia Cookies

While we’re at it… remember Insomnia Cookies? Still a thing! And still adding new locations, including one on Lake Street next to Bryant Lake Bowl, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Insomnia’s website says only that the location is “coming soon.” 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen

Angelea’s Soul Food Kitchen, which currently operates a popular Brooklyn Park spot, is heading for Frogtown. The Biz Journal reports that the restaurant will move into the Frogtown Crossroads incubator space, and signs on the windows promise an April opening. 641 University Ave. W., St. Paul

Inti Kitchen and Bar

The former Revival space on Nicollet Avenue is getting a new restaurant from Chogyal Tenzin, a Tibetan refugee who’s planning a spiritual successor to Tibet Kitchen & Bar, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Tenzin tells the Journal it’ll have Tibetan dumplings, and hand-pulled noodles, plus Indian options like chicken tikka masala and curries. Look for Inti to open sometime this May. 4537 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis

Fathead Bill’s Sports Bar

Here’s a bit of text from The Development Tracker that made me think I was having a stroke: “Fathead Bill’s Sports Bar is coming to the former Pog Mahone’s space.” But apparently Fathead Bill’s is a thing (and so was Pog Mahone’s); TDT says one of the owners was previously involved with the nearby Corner Bar. The new sports bar should open this spring. 903 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis

Asher’s Bar and Grill

Perhaps you prefer to watch sports along the shores of Bde Maka Ska? Soon you can: The Strib has the scoop on Asher’s Bar and Grill, which is replacing Chilango at the Beach Club. It’s set to open the week of April 20, with pulltabs and an “approachable” vibe. 2730 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

General Sports Bar

A “country club vibe without the country club fees”: That’s the pitch for General Sports Bar, which will open at 50th and France sometime this summer. They’ll have 25 TVs and tons of tap beers, plus breakfast served daily, according to an Instagram post. Wondering what’s behind this mini-sports bar boom? So was the Biz Journal, which has a neat little trend piece about it. 5034 France Ave. S., Minneapolis

Parcelle No. 2, 3, 4

Remember last month, when I said a second Parcelle was being planned for the North Loop? Well, that’s true… I just missed that the smoothie shop was also opening locations in downtown Minneapolis (inside LaSalle Plaza) and Wayzata. Conveniently, we just ranked all of their smoothies! Multiple locations

Owamni on the Move

Owamni, chef Sean Sherman's groundbreaking and award-winning Indigenous restaurant, is relocating from its Minneapolis home in the Water Works Pavilion to a few blocks away inside the Guthrie Theater. The news was announced in October, but we got an update this month via a press release: The new restaurant will be called Indígena by Owamni, reflecting a “a broader vision,” an expanded menu, and a space roughly twice as big as Owamni’s original home. MSP Mag reports that the restaurant will stay open at its current spot through the end of April while renovations at the Guthrie are underway; the release says to expect a late spring opening for Indígena by Owamni. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis

Asia Village Announces Tenants

Co-owner Michael Bui tells the Strib that Asia Village is only “about 70% finished,” but as the two-story food hall prepares to open inside Blaine’s Northtown Mall, he shared its official food lineup. Tenants include: Taiwanese chain 85°C Bakery Cafe, boba shop OneZo, noodle chains Hokkaido Ramen and Dagu Rice Noodle, Pho Mai Express, Sot House, Chingu Fried Chicken, Oday Creamery, Mochi Dough, and… you know what, here, have a gift link and read the whole list for yourself. 301 Northtown Dr. NE, Blaine

Mother Dough Continues Expansion

David Fhima's is opening a "flagship" Mother Dough Bakery location on the skyway level of the U.S. Bancorp Center, per the Strib, and opening another Mother Dough inside of his North Loop restaurant Maison Margaux later this year. Even closing Fhima's can't get him down on downtown Minneapolis. Eighth Street and Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis

In The Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Haraz Coffee House

The former Iron Door at Lyn-Lake will soon house Haraz Coffee House, a Yemeni coffee chain with 30+ locations around the U.S., according to Bring Me the News. It’ll be the first Twin Cities location for Haraz, which had hoped for a March opening but does not appear to be open at this writing. 3001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Arizona Taco Co.

A New Hope-based spot called Arizona Taco Co. is moving into the former Arts & Rec space in Seven Points, according to Southwest Voices. The taco spot is taking over the former Arts & Rec space, which closed in 2023, and plans to make use of the big ol’ building with salsa and other dance nights. 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Martiya

Afro Deli owner Abdirahman Kahi is planning his very first sit-down restaurant. The Biz Journal reports that Martiya, an upscale East African restaurant, will open at Opportunity Crossing, the new mixed-used building at Lake Street and Nicollet in Minneapolis. Kahi hopes to open Martiya on July 4. 3030 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Killen’s

Peter Killen, formerly of area Irish pubs Kieran's and The Local, is opening an Irish pub of his own in the North Loop, per the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Killen’s will have a 30-seat horseshoe bar and a 50-seat patio, according to the Biz Journal, and a menu of Irish pub fare. Expect doors to open in May. 324 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis

Americano

Cocina Del Barrio at 50th and France closed October 1. In its place, there’ll be a new Daniel Del Prado restaurant called Americano with “Mad Men vibes,” reports MSP Mag. Barrio’s downtown Minneapolis location is staying open. 5036 France Ave. S., Edina

The Get Down Coffee Co. → Blue in Green Bistro

Proprietor Houston White has announced the closure of The Get Down Coffee Co., the North Minneapolis coffee shop he opened in 2021. He tells the Star Tribune it was time for something new: in this case, a bistro called Blue in Green (after the Miles Davis song) that’ll have a full food menu and a more upscale vibe. “I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White tells the Strib. 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis

Aubergine

The former Revival space on St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill will soon become Aubergine, “a restaurant that celebrates Lyonnaise cuisine with Minnesota ingredients,” per the Star Tribune. Bjorn and Megan Jacobse say you’ll see a lotta eggplant at their new restaurant, hence the name, along with other seasonal French fare. 525 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Ono Hawaiian Plates

The North Loop Galley, which was home to Ono Hawaiian plates, closed earlier this summer. But Ono is sticking around; they announced this month that the restaurant will head for the former Guacaya Bistreaux space, not far from their former food hall home. 337 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks North Loop

We first noticed Tono’s rapid expansion back in 2022, but the pizza and cheesesteak shop hasn’t slowed down a bit. After launching in 2019, an 11th Tono is being planned in the North Loop, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are! 601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space, and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. 2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s, a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out. 4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards. 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Gambino’s Coal Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place, which is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul. Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press. (Originally dubbed "Prince Coal Fired Pizza," the restaurant has since been renamed "Gambino's Coal Fired Pizza, per the Strib.) 512 N. Robert St., St. Paul

Saffron

Sameh Wadi’s Middle Eastern restaurant Saffron will officially return, an announcement we first teased… oh, ages ago. Wadi told MSP Mag that he purchased the former Young Joni space in Northeast in January ‘26, and Saffron should reopen within the next year-ish. 165 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Wild Mind Will Keep Brewing

Wild Mind Ales closed in September after an 11-year run, but the space will keep on brewin’ thanks to the folks behind Berlin Music Bar in the North Loop. Per Axios Twin Cities, they’re going to “keep a brewing component” and add food to the equation, with Blue Fox Concepts working on the space. 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram. (And, yes, there has not been an update on Instagram since January 2025. We don't know if this is still happening, either!)