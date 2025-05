Art-A-Whirl Weekend Is Nigh in Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 13-19

Maroney is one of the few gals that country radio currently acknowledges, and if you guessed that means she has to write smarter and sing prettier than the boys while also playing it cute enough that no one’s ego gets bruised, well, ding, ding, ding. Her 2023 debut, Lucky, showcased her witty turns, with Moroney telling a bro it won’t work out “Cause I sleep on my side/And you sleep with everyone” and apologizing to her Georgia fam after falling for a Volunteers fan on “Tennessee Orange.” Though “28th of June” (about a former anniversary that’s now just another day) and “No Caller ID” (don’t answer, Megan!) display her more lovelorn side on her 2024 follow-up Am I Okay, there’s some residual spunk on tracks like “Man on the Moon,” about putting an ex where he belongs. I’ll try not to hold it against her that she had “a little thing” (her words) with Morgan Wallen a few years back.