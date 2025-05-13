Art-A-Whirl Weekend Is Nigh in Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 13-19

Looks like spring will end just in time for Art-A-Whirl this weekend, with clouds rolling in and temperatures dropping into the 50s. Don't worry—I'm sure it'll be hot and humid after that.

For your convenience, AAW events below are preceded by "Art-A-Whirl." I thought that up myself.

Tuesday, May 13

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Ale Möller with Bruce Molsky @ Cedar Cultural Center

Southside Aces @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Ice Nine Kills @ Fillmore

Bôa with Dream, Ivory @ First Avenue

Killed By Kiwis, Quail, Lydia @ Green Room

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Dowling & Donohue, Tom Feldmann @ Metronome Brewery

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Timeless Tuesdays @ Mortimers

Accordo @ Ordway

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s

Saint Motel with Brigitte Calls Me Baby @ Palace Theatre

Zen Open Jam @ Palmer’s

Karla Bonoff @ Parkway

Genevieve Heyward and BLOODLINE with Ava Levy and Bryn Battani @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable CIder Werks

Katy Perry @ Target Center—Anyone going to this? No, I mean, really—is anyone going to this? Anyone going to this? No, I mean, really—is anyone going to this?

May Conspiracy Series featuring Lena Elizabeth, Freque, & Charles @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Dan Israel @ 331 Club

SASAMI with Mood Killer @ Turf Club

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Cheap Bouquet (Residency) with Joe Bartel, Ditch Pigeon, Buckls @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, May 14

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Great River School Does the ’80s @ Amsterdam

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

New Orthodox, the Poor Nobodys, Brendan Wells @ Cloudland

Vinnie Rose @ Crooners

Peter Asher @ Dakota

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Ice Nine Kills @ Fillmore

SPELLLING with oeurth @ Fine Line

The Soap Girls @ Green Room

Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Zacc Harris Group @ Metronome Brewery

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics Residency @ Mortimers

Mike Wolter and Friends @ Palmer’s

Randy Casey & the Swamp Donkeys, Dive Bar Orchestra @ Schooner Tavern

Kyle Gordon with JamesG @ 7th St Entry

Lenz and Frenz, Ian Alexy @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Doug Collins and the Receptionists @ 331 Club

The Band Feel with Lighter Co. @ Turf Club

Ghostmade Cellophane, Touch of Malice, Ecphasis @ Underground Music Venue

Anees @ Uptown Theater

Isabel Larosa @ Varsity

Paul Bergen & Friends @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe (Residency) with Izzy Cruze Band, Color Cord @ White Squirrel

Stranger Gallery, Redder Moon, The Trapezoids, Darkling I Listen @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, May 15

Sargasso @ Acadia

Megan Moroney with Charlie Worsham @ Armory—Maroney is one of the few gals that country radio currently acknowledges, and if you guessed that means she has to write smarter and sing prettier than the boys while also playing it cute enough that no one’s ego gets bruised, well, ding, ding, ding. Her 2023 debut, Lucky, showcased her witty turns, with Moroney telling a bro it won’t work out “Cause I sleep on my side/And you sleep with everyone” and apologizing to her Georgia fam after falling for a Volunteers fan on “Tennessee Orange.” Though “28th of June” (about a former anniversary that’s now just another day) and “No Caller ID” (don’t answer, Megan!) display her more lovelorn side on her 2024 follow-up Am I Okay, there’s some residual spunk on tracks like “Man on the Moon,” about putting an ex where he belongs. I’ll try not to hold it against her that she had “a little thing” (her words) with Morgan Wallen a few years back. Maroney is one of the few gals that country radio currently acknowledges, and if you guessed that means she has to write smarter and sing prettier than the boys while also playing it cute enough that no one’s ego gets bruised, well, ding, ding, ding. Her 2023 debut, Lucky, showcased her witty turns, with Moroney telling a bro it won’t work out “Cause I sleep on my side/And you sleep with everyone” and apologizing to her Georgia fam after falling for a Volunteers fan on “Tennessee Orange.” Though “28th of June” (about a former anniversary that’s now just another day) and “No Caller ID” (don’t answer, Megan!) display her more lovelorn side on her 2024 follow-up Am I Okay, there’s some residual spunk on tracks like “Man on the Moon,” about putting an ex where he belongs. I’ll try not to hold it against her that she had “a little thing” (her words) with Morgan Wallen a few years back.

MNAKED: Lisa Deguiseppi & RJ Vocal @ Aster Cafe

Trius @ Berlin

Anthony Cox/John C.S. Keston/Suwal Singh @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Bato Bato! @ Cedar Cultural Center

Hyooman, True Lust, Spaceport @ Cloudland

Colleen Raye @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Peter Asher @ Dakota

Party 4 Parties @ Day Block Brewing

Ostrom Bros Band, Steve Solkela @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Cheekface with Pacing @ Fine Line—Much as I’ve loved this wry little L.A. band from the start, I didn’t expect them to have so much staying power. But their cleverness hasn’t dimmed on their new album, Middle Spoon, their fifth in seven years (and that’s not counting the five additional EPs). Greg Katz begins with the blunt statement “Cigarettes can kill but if they don’t they make you stronger” and drops talky asides like “We love dust because it is so cool/So of course we can't wait to be it/Dust I mean, not cool.” But for all their smarts and tunes, what keeps these hopelessly online wise guys and gal humming along is that they’re a slick little rhythm machine. I mean gosh, “Military Gum,” featuring McKinley Dixon, is actual rap-rock. Much as I’ve loved this wry little L.A. band from the start, I didn’t expect them to have so much staying power. But their cleverness hasn’t dimmed on their new album, Middle Spoon, their fifth in seven years (and that’s not counting the five additional EPs). Greg Katz begins with the blunt statementCigarettes can kill but if they don’t they make you stronger” and drops talky asides like “We love dust because it is so cool/So of course we can't wait to be it/Dust I mean, not cool.” But for all their smarts and tunes, what keeps these hopelessly online wise guys and gal humming along is that they’re a slick little rhythm machine. I mean gosh, “Military Gum,” featuring McKinley Dixon, is actual rap-rock.

Mayday Parade with Microwave, Grayscale, and Like Roses @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Shannon Curtis—’80s Kids @ Hook and Ladder

KYM and the Kick (Album Release) with Alonzo, Poison Ivy & the People @ Hook and Ladder

Willie Waldman Project @ Icehouse

Peter Kogan Jazz Presents @ Metronome Brewery

Dark Click with Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

James Ehnes Plays Dvořák @ Orchestra Hall

Dark Star Orchestra @ Palace Theatre

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach @ Palmer’s

Rodents, 2.4.2.8. @ Schooner Tavern

Matthew Logan Vasquez with Jacob Alan Jaeger @ 7th St Entry

Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Anything You Want @ 331 Club

Wild Horses with Thomas Sticha @ Turf Club

Anxiety Society, The Owl-Eyes, Sleepy Eye @ Underground Music Venue

Davey & the Midnights, The Driftless Revelers @ Uptown VFW

Devaney & Friends with Chris Perricelli @ White Squirrel

Wisper with Mishi Mega, Sanctuary, Waterline @ White Squirrel

Dan Chouinard & Kevin Kling @ Woman’s Club

Visa Card, Selfish Teammate, Daisy Hex, Mullet @ Zhora Darling

Friday, May 16

Catastrophic Heroes @ Acadia

Quartet Life Crisis and Retro//Modern @ Amsterdam

Allison Mahal & Van Isaacson @ Aster Cafe

Art-A-Whirl: Maria and the Coins, Heavy Metal Brass Band, Viva Knievel @ Bauhaus

Dan Carpel/Chris Graham/Miguel Hurtado @ Berlin

Eric Jacobson Quartet @ Berlin

Chris Wilbourn (aka Felix of Heiruspecs) @ Berlin

Dragged Out @ Black Hart

Art-A-Whirl: Blazz, Echtoo, RBA, RadiateELF, Ryan-C, Slutmachine @ Broken Hearts Tattoo

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

UnoTheActivist @ Cabooze

J-Mo on the Beat and the J Lighters @ Can Can Wonderland

Art-A-Whirl: Josh Katzenmeyer @ California Building

Art-A-Whirl: Best Intentions, the Beavers, Chemistry Set @ Casket Arts Building

Bronson Arm, Disasteratti, Primitive Broadcast Service @ Cloudland

Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony @ Crooners

The Prime Time Trio @ Crooners

Purple Reign: Remembering Prince @ Crooners

The Verve Pipe @ Dakota

Dead North and Luke LeBlanc @ Day Block Brewing

Lev & Olga with Zoya, Gossamer, the Filthy Famous @ Driftwood

Embahn, Bella Larsen and the Scene Kids, Catfish Seagal @ Eagles 34

Soda Pop @ Eagles 34

Art-A-Whirl: 26 Bats!, Eleganza!, Greg Grease, Bathtub Cig, Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Eastside Food Co-op

Art-A-Whirl: Emily Rhea, Funk N Spuds, Xelias Aerial Arts, Chutes, Lighter Co @ Elias Metal Studio

Peter Bjorn and John with Beemer @ Fine Line

Larkin Poe with Amythyst Kiah @ First Avenue

Art-A-Whirl @ Flying V Music

Sparrow Road @ Ginkgo Coffee

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Green Room

Steeling Dan + the Super Tramps @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

DJ Lemony Starlight Vinyl Night @ Icehouse

Art-A-Whirl: Gifted Handz, Barlow, Thomas Abban, Early Eyes @ Indeed Brewing

Jason Fabus @ Jazz Central

Art-A-Whirl: Schutte/McKinney/Ylvisaker @ Kickernick Building

The Resistance @ The Loft

Jon Elconin Quartet (EP Release) with Bryn Battani @ Metronome Brewery

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

James Ehnes Plays Dvořák @ Orchestra Hall

Coleman’s Sandbox Premiere with William Eddins @ Ordway

Michael August @ Padraigs

The Dead Century @ Padraigs

Hüsker Dü Tribute Show with Greg Norton & His Büddies @ Palmer’s

Art-A-Whirl: Meat Raffle Ska, Lea Elizabeth, Elska, Zaq Baker Band @ Q.arma Building

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

Shredders @ 7th St Entry

Art-A-Whirl: Electric Church, Machinery Hill, Of the Orchard, Northern Hammer @ Sociable Cider Werks

Art-A-Whirl: Jun and Liliana, Why Worry?, Marie Nelson @ Solar Arts

Jack Klatt, Jake La Botz @ Terminal Bar

Art-A-Whirl: Big Salt, Uspop @ 331 Club

Art-A-Whirl: Retrofizz, Carnage the Executioner @ Twin Ignition

The ExSPHEREience with Trompe le Monde, & SMILE like you mean it @ Uptown VFW

Jensen McRae @ Varsity

Chris Holm & Friends @ White Squirrel

Footnote and the Devine with Economic Headwinds, 23 Watts @ White Squirrel

Raison d'Être Opera Presents The Mother of Us All @ Woman’s Club

Saturday, May 17

Faux Pseudo @ Acadia

It’s Broadway, Baby! @ Amsterdam

Paul Frantzich & David Anania @ Aster Cafe

Art-A-Whirl: The Dalmatian Club, Terrell X and the Unknown Potential, Faith Boblett, McNasty Brass Band, Vicious Vicious, Tabah, White Boy Summer @ Bauhaus

Adam Linz/Joe Strachan @ Berlin

Tommaso Moretti’s Inside Out 4tet @ Berlin

DJ Amy Pickett B2B Allen Hz @ Berlin

Melange @ Black Hart

Art-A-Whirl: Queen Jeanne, the Audacity, the Favorite Things, Lazenlow @ Broken Clock Brewing

Art-A-Whirl: Shreddingnillo, Cavernousmaw, Sashabangzz, Moses, MollyXParton @ Broken Hearts Tattoo

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

Vibes: The Outdoor Function @ Cabooze

Strictly R&B: Taurus Takeover SZN 2 @ Cabooze

Art-A-Whirl: Shibumi String Quartet @ California Building

Rock U Music Showcase @ Can Can Wonderland

Art-A-Whirl: Patrick Adkins/Alma Engebretson, Joan Griffith, Joel Shapira, Chris Lomheim @ Casket Arts Building

The Crosses, Laugh Track, Meditation @ Cloudland

Tiny Toones Fundraising Event @ Crooners

Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

What’s in a Name @ Crooners

The Wailers @ Dakota

Calvarosa, Orlando & the Rumors @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

MMIR Benefit @ Eagles 34

Art-A-Whirl: Xelias Aerial Arts, The King James, Uncle Katy, Slumber, Danser, Dad Bod, Purple Funk Metropolis, Creeping Charlie @ Elias Metal Studio

Art-A-Whirl: Choices Outdoor DJ @ 56 Brewing

Hippie Sabotage @ Fillmore

SPEED with Whispers, Out4Blood, and Lack @ Fine Line

The Devil Makes Three with Bridge City Sinners @ First Avenue

Art-A-Whirl @ Flying V Music

Official Breakaway Music Festival Singles Only Pre-Party @ Green Room

The Belfast Cowboys with Mark Joseph & American Soul, the de'Lindas @ Hook and Ladder

JOEY feat. AllDay & Jam E.Z. @ Hook and Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

Katy Tessman (Album Release) with Annie & Kari and Favourite Girl @ Icehouse

Dilla Day @ Icehouse

Art-A-Whirl: Palms Psalm, Anita Velveeta, Lighter Co, Dilly Dally Alley, Juice Lord, Obi Original and the Black Atlantics, Dylan Salfer Band, Black Market Brass @ Indeed Brewing

Chris Hepola Quartet @ Jazz Central

Yulitron @ The Loft

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Weekly DJ: MPLS House @ Modist

Chamber Music in the Hall @ Orchestra Hall

Mending the Sky @ Orchestra Hall

Coleman’s Sandbox Premiere with William Eddins @ Ordway

Mellifera @ Padraigs

Shredding Flannel @ Padraigs

Tyler Herwig @ Padraigs

Pink Tower, Holiday, Garth, and Karaoke Crime Scene! @ Palmer’s

Art-A-Whirl: Corey Stewart, Mel Tones, Paper Chain, Handsome Traveler, Whispered the Rabbit, Gently Gently, Irish Diplomacy, July Fighter, Michael Wright and the Wrongs @ Q.arma Building

The New Back Alley @ Schooner Tavern

Mallrat with Anna Shoemaker @ 7th St Entry

Art-A-Whirl: Owen Trestad and the Occasionals, Ringo Shine, Beggars, Manias, Harlow, Keep for Cheap @ Sociable Cider Werks

Art-A-Whirl: Jerry Esnough, Max Rewitzer, Cathy English, Vittorio & the Strangers, Zoë Says Go @ Solar Arts

Glass Eyed Brother, Arcana 81, Bookowski @ Terminal Bar

Art-A-Whirl: Speed Riders, Mary Jam, Socktopus @ 331 Club

Art-A-Whirl: Riffin’ Griffin, Car Crush, Cattle Dog @ Turbo Tim’s

Flipp with Cretin Avenue Hop @ Turf Club

Art-A-Whirl: Trevor McSpadden, Keith Secola, David Huckfeldt, Cornbread Harris, Dan Israel, Izzy Cruz @ Twin Ignition

Chemical-X @ Underground Music Venue

Sequence: Malion, Jen-E, D Untethered @ Uptown VFW

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity

My Cousin Dallas @ White Squirrel

Catastrophic Heros with Evernoir, Ecphasis @ White Squirrel

Deceased, the Grand Demise of Civilization @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, May 18

Bryan Miller @ Acadia

Marvelous, Vinny Franco and the Love Channel, Fuchsia @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Art-A-Whirl: Backyard Boombox @ Bauhaus

Imagined by Nelson Devereaux: NTHNL + Hidden Bastille + Old Feels @ Berlin

Art-A-Whirl: The Confused @ Broken Clock Brewing

Lucy London @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Star Bandz and Raq Baby @ Cabooze

Dhaxal, Suge, Somali Museum Dance Troupe @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Bird Show @ Crooners

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Benmont Tench @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Dusty Forever, Kansas Plates, and Voulouse @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Music of Queen + More for Kids @ First Avenue

Art a Whirl @ Flying V Music

Nicholas David and Demitrious Rallis @ Icehouse

Louyah with Ryman Leon @ Icehouse

Art-A-Whirl: Marvellous, BAKKWOODDRIFT feat. Solorah, Clare Doyle, Salty Dog, A K P L, Javier Santiago @ Indeed Brewing

Joey Thursday with Canadian Girlfriend @ Metronome Brewery

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Metronome Brewery

Annual Spring Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Coleman’s Sandbox Premiere with William Eddins @ Ordway

Art Beagle’s Backup Band @ Padraigs

The Changeups @ Padraigs

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Art-A-Whirl: Kyle Saxe, OCE, Hiba Hassan, The Jayboys, Yardbarn Jubilee @ Q.arma Building

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

DeathbyRomy with heffy @ 7th St Entry

Art-A-Whirl: SJMS, Twin Town Band @ Sociable Cider Werks

Art-A-Whirl: Joe Kemmerling, Marko Fields, Jeff Kasbaum @ Solar Arts

Art-A-Whirl: Jake La Botz & Mikkel, Diane, Switchyard @ 331 Club

Art-A-Whirl: Havana Quartet, Lucy Michelle, the Nunnery, Edie & Craig @ Twin Ignition

Kat and the Hurricane and Biitchseat @ Underground Music Venue

Nekrogoblikon @ Varsity

Art Dept. @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Godot and thisworldisnotkind @ Zhora Darling

Monday, May 19

Marbin @ Acadia

Willie Wisely & Tommy Barbarella Organ Combo @ Dakota

Open Mic @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Momma with Wishy @ Fine Line

Bob “Slim" Dunlap Tribute and Memorial @ First Avenue

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

Cowaoke with Ben Mooker @ Palmer’s

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Womenfolk Presents Rachel Ries @ 331 Club

Acoustic Jam Session @ Utepils

Joe Kelly with Robyn Jamner, The Daily Norm, & Ambient Toad @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken, Patty Peterson, Judi Vinar, & Rachel Holder @ Woman’s Club