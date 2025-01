Anniversaries, Reunions, and Drone Highlight Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 21-27

If you know anything about First Avenue, and we pray you do, you’re aware that the downtown Minneapolis club has a long and deep dance history. First Ave’s early 21st century “indie sleaze" DJ era, to use a term we only half understand, was dominated by dance night Too Much Love. Launched in 2006 by DJ TML (Peter Lansky, then known as DJ Sovietpanda), the genreless party featured “everything from indie rock remixes, blog house, and electro to classic disco, house, and techno—often in the same night.” "What an exciting time it was for music," Lansky told the Strib last year . "YouTube was new, file-sharing was prevalent, and streaming didn't [yet] exist. For the first time, you could go out and hear artists and DJs play music without regard for genre or time period. It's hard to comprehend now, but it was a new concept." Lansky ended Too Much Love in 2014, returned for a single night last year, and promises this reunion show will highlight music from “every era.” We’re guessing millennials hoping for an Obama-era rave will still leave satisfied.