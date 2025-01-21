Anniversaries, Reunions, and Drone Highlight Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 21-27

Rumor has it the cold will be less extreme by the weekend, so you'll be able to crawl out of your winter refuge and check out some music.
Tuesday, January 21
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunker’s
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Ben Barnes with Charles Jones, Sophia James, and Zoe Sparks @ Fine Line
Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central
Opera Karaoke @ Metronome Brewery
River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Duck Bomb with Abby Barth and Susan Fohrenkamm @ Pilllar Forum
OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cedar Werks
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
January Conspiracy Series featuring Dot Operator, Bridal Style @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Jeff Ray @ 331 Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Eldest Daughter (Tuesday Night Residency) with Joan Of Profile, The Trash Catties @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, January 22
Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia
Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Mike Michel (Residency) @ Barbette
The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin @ Berlin
Theology MAGfest @ Can Can Wonderland
Kashimana @ Como Park Conservatory
Ben Weaver (Listening Party) @ Creation Audio
I Honestly Love You: Beloved Songs of Olivia Newton John @ Crooners
The Get Up Mondays @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Thomas Abban (Residency) @ Green Room
Starlight Song-Swap with David Huckfelt & Molly Brandt @ Icehouse
Maurice Jacox and the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer’s
Blow the FM Radio with 1947 and Fretrattles @ Pilllar Forum
Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern
The Dregs with Polivon, SoulFlower, Yana the Mooncricket @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Dan Rumsey @ 331 Club
MoonCats, Cold Sweat, & Squid City Slingers @ Underground Music Cafe
Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, January 23
Emma Woods & Sasha Mercedes @ Aster Cafe
Dick Von Dyke Karaoke @ Black Hart
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
DJ Nuzumi @ Can Can Wonderland
Noites Cariocas - Sounds of Brazil with Choro Borealis @ Crooners
Thomasina Petrus and the Selby Ave Brass Band @ Crooners
Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota
Wilson Parc @ Day Block Brewing
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Fragged Out, Rooin', Sons of Bliss, KVSKET, Non, and J Row @ Palmer’s
Mouthful with Thumper and Drey Dk @ Pilllar Forum
13 Howell, Institutional Green @ Schooner Tavern
Tom The Mail Man with Tahj Keeton @ 7th St Entry
Lena Elizabeth, Maybe Nebraska @ 331 Club
A Night of One Hit Wonders @ Turf Club
SYFN, Dog Gamn, Ditchpigeon, Miradores del Sol @ Underground Music Cafe
Ham Shannon with Linden and Holly @ White Squirrel
West On Wellesley with Zero Fox, The Comebacks @ White Squirrel
The Customers, 13 Howell, Field Hospital @ Zhora Darling
Friday, January 24
Big Wiz & Mike the Martyr @ Acadia
Housewek #33 ⅓ @ Beast Barbecue
Framework (Chris Bates/Jay Epstein/Chris Olson) @ Berlin
Mary Prescott’s “Lucent Ground” with Kengchakaj @ Berlin
Queenie Von Curves: Spotify (un)Wrapped @ Black Hart
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s
- Yonder, Kate Malanphy, Zone Rock Bride @ Can Can Wonderland—Oliver Gerber’s guitar lick, flashy but not wanky, is what hooks you on Yonder’s new single, “Oil Light.” Harmonies from Hattie Peach and Emma Jeanne are what keep you. And Peach’s violin break is an unexpected treat. The band celebrates the release of its EP, Memento Mori, tonight.—Keith Harris
- Drone Not Drones @ Cedar Cultural Center—We all know the origin story: After discombobulating a Rock the Garden crowd in 2013 with a noisy, extended version of "Do You Know How To Waltz?,” Low’s Alan Sparhawk said, simply, “Drone, not drones.” (Personally, I am a RTG Low-drone truther, and believe that while the performance might have slightly annoyed some in the crowd, it was hardly as divisive as urban legend has it. Then again, I wasn’t there.) From those three words sprung the idea for an event that’s now in its 10th year: A weekend of drone-based music serving as a benefit for Doctors Without Borders. The lineup hasn’t yet been announced, but expect the usual mix of ingenious local folks and out-of-town ringers, with more than 50 acts coming and going over the course of a 28-hour period. And you’re welcome to bring bedding and make a weekend of it.—Keith Harris
The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners
Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Jeffry Becker and the Gentlemen with J-Mo and the J-Lighters @ Day Block Brewing
The Strolling Clones, RED40 @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop @ Eagles 34
- Frank Black with she's green and DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue—Twenty years ago I wrote one of my first-ever stories, for the Academy of Holy Angels student newspaper, about a plucky public radio upstart that—get this—played indie-rock music. Now, was my atrociously written and unsourced article published months after 89.3 the Current launched, thus sapping it of any value or newsiness? It was, but hey, this blurb isn’t about me: It’s about the Current turning 20, an anniversary that’ll be celebrated with back-to-back Mainroom showcases. For the first night, the station recruited king Pixie Frank Black to perform his 1994 solo album, Teenager of the Year, in its entirety (see this recent Pitchfork deep-dive); Picked to Click runners-up She’s Green will open alongside DJ Jake Rudh. This is a Jake Tapper-approved event, people!—Jay Boller
The Last Waltz feat. Big Pink with Lamont Cranston @ Fitzgerald Theater
Brian Von Ahsen @ Ginkgo Coffee
Radio Moon Residency Parties @ Green Room
Mystery Meat with Jenny Matrix, C U Next Tuesday @ Hook and Ladder
Dancin’ in the Dead of Winter @ Hook and Ladder
Jeremy Dutcher: Motewolonuwok @ Icehouse
Toni Wolff’s Dream Wedding @ Jazz Central
Davu/Deano/Duo @ Metronome Brewery
Funkton Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Unattractive Giant Monster, The Silent Treatment, and Dashed @ Palmer’s
Admiral Fox with Kyrie Nova and the Defiant, BlueDriver, and Doll Chaser @ Pilllar Forum
Project: Code @ Rev Ultra Lounge
Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern
Christian Lee Hutson with Allegra Krieger @ 7th St Entry
- Kelsea Ballerini @ Target Center—As a big fan of Ballerini’s uncharacteristically personal Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, about the dissolution of her marriage to fellow country singer Morgan Evans, I wasn’t wholly thrilled with 2024’s Patterns, her return (or retreat) to the bright, broad country pop that established her career. But hey, that’s why she’s playing Target Center instead of the Armory this time through town. And few women in Nashville even get on the radio, let alone handle the fizzy stuff with the style and smarts that Ballerini does. I promise it ain’t all as bathetic as its lead single, the Noah Kahan duet "Cowboys Cry Too."—Keith Harris
Thor Leseman, Robert Dixon, Moonkats @ Terminal Bar
Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing, Embahn, Francis Emil Johnson @ 331 Club
McNasty Brass Band, Dilly Dally Alley, and Obi Original & The Black Atlantics @ Turf Club
Billy Joel Jr., Ghosting Merit @ Underground Music Venue
ANA KAZUKO, SYM1, REAL GIRL, NatanYael @ Uptown VFW
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Cut Rate Clones with Littleton, Desert Objects @ White Squirrel
Gimme Gimme Disco @ Varsity
Bad Idea, FarFarAway, Night Job @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, January 25
Ethan Ostrow and Dan Carpel @ Berlin
Tif Dynamite’s Winter Wonderland @ Black Hart
Red40, the Clean Plate Club @ Can Can Wonderland
Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners
The Songs of Louis Prima & Keely Smith @ Crooners
Dorothy Doring with Chris Lomheim @ Crooners
Dead By 50, Fragged Out, and Jake Schultz @ Day Block Brewing
Cronwood, B & the Sting, Ramoanin’ @ Driftwood
Gay Witch Abortion, Arctic Universe, Obchod Na Corze @ Dusty’s
Southern Resident Killer Whales (EP Release) @ 56 Brewing
The Vaccines with Thus Love @ Fine Line
- Beach Bunny, Bad Bad Hats, and MAKR AN ERIS @ First Avenue—The Current’s 20th anniversary bash continues with Chicago rockers Beach Bunny and two local acts whose 2024 albums were among my favorites: happily wed indie-poppers Bad Bad Hats and Sophia Eris's team up with the producer MAKR, the aptly named MAKR AN ERIS.—Keith Harris
The Last Waltz ft. Big Pink with the Belfast Cowboys @ Fitzgerald Theater
Vinny Franco & The Love Channel with LaSalle, Marvelous, Mayadda @ Green Room
Mississippi Hot Club @ Hook and Ladder
Save Democracy Dance Party @ Hook and Ladder
Ryan Picone Quartet @ Icehouse
- Zaq Baker's Very Unspectacular Book Release Party with Dylan Hicks + Halle Hanson @ Icehouse—Don't expect this event to be as mundane as its billing modestly suggests. Unspectacular is the title of Baker's first novel, which not only draws upon his knowledge of the music world but also seems to have something to do with cricket. If it's as witty and heartfelt as his songwriting it'll be certainly worth a read.—Keith Harris
Latin Soul Vibe @ Jazz Central
Freaky with Brainwrack @ The Loft
Wayne Anthony McFarlane @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Redwing Blackbirds First-Ever Second Annual Christmas Pageant @ Palmer’s
Art Beagle’s Backup Band @ Padraigs
Lissie with Airlands @ Parkway
Darkling I Listen, Sadkin, Magenta Vice @ Red Sea
Dave Rave and the Governors, LoLo’s Ghost @ Schooner Tavern
- Too Much Love @ 7th St Entry—If you know anything about First Avenue, and we pray you do, you’re aware that the downtown Minneapolis club has a long and deep dance history. First Ave’s early 21st century “indie sleaze" DJ era, to use a term we only half understand, was dominated by dance night Too Much Love. Launched in 2006 by DJ TML (Peter Lansky, then known as DJ Sovietpanda), the genreless party featured “everything from indie rock remixes, blog house, and electro to classic disco, house, and techno—often in the same night.” "What an exciting time it was for music," Lansky told the Strib last year. "YouTube was new, file-sharing was prevalent, and streaming didn't [yet] exist. For the first time, you could go out and hear artists and DJs play music without regard for genre or time period. It's hard to comprehend now, but it was a new concept." Lansky ended Too Much Love in 2014, returned for a single night last year, and promises this reunion show will highlight music from “every era.” We’re guessing millennials hoping for an Obama-era rave will still leave satisfied.—Jay Boller
Halfway to Pride @ Sociable Cider Werks
Sonic Affliction, Kylie Krick, Lost Evidence @ Terminal Bar
The Havana Sleeve, Warcake, Loonbooster @ 331 Club
Bev with Do Not Crush, Blood Cookie @ White Squirrel
The Right Here with The Favorite Things, The Boot R&B @ White Squirrel
Laugh Track with Tender Comrade & Hot Pursuit @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, January 26
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
- Songstress—A Tribute to Anita Baker @ Dakota—I constantly think about the revelation that Michael Jordan used to pump himself up before games by listening to Baker—and that he once taunted Jerry Stackhouse with the lyrics to "Giving You the Best That I Got." What a psycho that guy was.—Keith Harris
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood
TC Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Bachapalooza @ Minnesota Music Cafe
One Voice Mixed Chorus Presents Time & Trans(formation) @ Ordway
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
Lissie with Chris Koza @ Parkway
Sean Rowe with Social Animals (solo) @ 7th St Entry
The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club
Charlie Parr (January Residency) with Paper Wings @ Turf Club
Eternal Whispers Masquerade Ball: Euphoric Nation, Ascen/Dance, Serenity, DTB @ Uptown VFW
The Gated Community with Maybe Fiction, Macro Man @ White Squirrel
Stone Ark, In Solid Air @ White Squirrel
Emmy Woods with the Mooncats @ White Squirrel
Monday, January 27
The Mystery Mic: Ian Mcclean @ Acadia
Medium Zach (feat. Karl Remus) @ Berlin
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
World Music Monday @ Eagles 34
Geordie Greep with NNAMDÏ @ First Avenue
Only Every Monday @ Green Room
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Funky Fourth Mondays Monthly with The TH3 @ Palmer’s
Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern
The Cactus Blossoms (January Residency) with Erin Rae @ Turf Club