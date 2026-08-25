All the Music at the Fair (and Everywhere Else) in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Aug. 25-31

I've got very good news for the fair-avoidant among you—this year's musical counter-programming is way stronger than usual. Though if you do find yourself on the fairgrounds you'll hear plenty worth listening to—Margo Price for free! Below I've helpfully and ingeniously labeled fair performances (all ticketed, most of the free ones) with "State Fair."

Quicksand Photo provided

Tuesday, August 25

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Quicksand, Bane @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Jim Messina @ Dakota

Vibronauts @ Dock & Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Lakewood Cemetery @ Father Hennepin Park

Mo Lowda & The Humble with Beemer @ Fine Line

1Verse @ Granada

Death of the Heron, Glass Casket, Galleon @ Green Room

Funk N’ Spuds @ Indeed Brewing

Black Label Society @ Ledge Amphitheater

Lazy Scorsese @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Rüfüs Du Sol @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Mother Coyote @ Peavey Plaza

RJ Vocal, Ambient Toad, Helen @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Sabai x Hoang @ Skyway Theater

Combichrist @ Studio B

August Conspiracy Series featuring Soul Tribe, Nur-D, Solana and the Sunsets @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Mike Munson @ 331 Club

Nitzer Ebb, Rhys Fulber, Sam Woodman @ Turf Club

Todd Rundgren @ Uptown Theater

Xavier Wulf @ Varsity Theater

Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Alex & Toke’s Acoustic Tuesdays feat. Kate Malanaphy, Sam Hellman @ White Squirrel

Seer, Crypt.id, Semi Infamous, & X1ztyr @ Zhora Darling

Lucki Photo provided

Wednesday, August 26

PIG, Cyanotic, Absynthe of Faith, DJ Fenris @ Amsterdam

Tomten & Friends @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Dean Harrington & Pavel Jany @ Carbone’s

Andra Suchy @ The Commons

Jennifer Eckes and Kevin Werner Hohlstein @ Crooners

Ann Reed and Joan Griffith @ Crooners

Jim Messina @ Dakota

The Rockin’ Iguanas @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents @ Eagles 34

Lucki @ Fillmore

Hibah Hassan @ Harriet Island

Raquel Rodriguez, Cameron Wright @ Icehouse

Peace of Cake @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Star Monster @ The Loft

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Cowboy Rogue @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Toto, Christopher Cross, the Romantics @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Seafoam Green Tangerine, Carhearts, Postcards @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

New Diplomat, shadingthesun, Conzemius @ 7th St Entry

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

Hannah Hendrickson @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ 331 Club

Family Dinner with Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel

Breathe Eazy Ent. Presents Battle of the Bands 2026 @ White Squirrel

The Violet Ghost, Osenya, Mach Fox, & Color in Reverse @ Zhora Darling

Musiq Soulchild Photo provided

Thursday, August 27

Gods vs. Goddesses: A Toga Takeover @ Abi’s

Tori Evans, Hibah Hassan, Mike Rafferty, Jazicality @ Acadia

Rosie Daze Band @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Free and Easy @ The Bazaar

A Container: JT Bates & Friends @ Berlin

Crates: Big Science by Laurie Anderson @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Red Meat, Bad Idea, Laugh Track @ Cloudland

Erin Livingston and Linda Peterson @ Crooners

Mistress Ginger @ Crooners

The Music of Rufus and Chaka Khan @ Crooners

Musiq Soulchild @ Dakota

Spud & His Buds, Sonic Sea Turtles, Fiona Hayes @ Day Block Brewing

City of Lakes Chorus @ Dock & Paddle

Dad Joke, Gonzo’s Planet @ Driftwood Char Bar

Paul Bergen @ Dubliner Pub

Palomino Breeze @ Dubliner Pub

Riffin’ Trio @ Dusty’s

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

August Ouest & Watchmen, Grateful Zed @ Eagles 34

Nino Paid, 1up Tee @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

State Fair: Bonnie Raitt with Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monste Gentlemen @ Grandstand—If your Raitt familiarity starts with her Grammy-winning 1989 comeback Nick of Time, you’re in for a treat—her run of ’70s albums, where she explored a warmer and folkier version of the blues than was being warped into hard rock and metal elsewhere at the time, stacks up against the work of just about any of your faves, especially the white ones. And if you stopped listening sometime in the ’90s when “Longing in Their Hearts” and its ilk suggested she’d committed the rest of her years to VH1 adult mush, you’re missing out too. In fact 2022’s Just Like That… (not to be confused with the similarly titled Sex and the City sequel), her most recent album, is the kind of ace collection of songs that seems so easy to put together till you realize how few others do. Helps that she still plays killer slide guitar and retains a voice that made her sound mature back when she was a kid.—Keith Harris If your Raitt familiarity starts with her Grammy-winning 1989 comeback Nick of Time, you’re in for a treat—her run of ’70s albums, where she explored a warmer and folkier version of the blues than was being warped into hard rock and metal elsewhere at the time, stacks up against the work of just about any of your faves, especially the white ones. And if you stopped listening sometime in the ’90s when “Longing in Their Hearts” and its ilk suggested she’d committed the rest of her years to VH1 adult mush, you’re missing out too. In fact 2022’s Just Like That… (not to be confused with the similarly titled Sex and the City sequel), her most recent album, is the kind of ace collection of songs that seems so easy to put together till you realize how few others do. Helps that she still plays killer slide guitar and retains a voice that made her sound mature back when she was a kid.

R&B vs. Slow Jamz @ Gidi

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Cornbread’s 99 1/3 B-Day Party Extravaganza @ Hook and Ladder

Edie Carey @ Icehouse

State Fair: Vertical Horizon @ Luther Auto Bandshell

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Ozone Creations, Bakkwooddrift, and Gifted Handz @ Mia

The Get Up Mondays @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Drums of Navarone, DJ Sheleena @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Santana, the Doobie Brothers @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Deep Purple, Kansas @ Mystic Lake Casino

A Tribute to Neil Young @ Parkway Theater

Lake Davi, Eldest Daughter, Deletist @ Pilllar Forum

Crowd Pleaser Thursdays @ Red Sea

State Fair: Nur-D @ Schilling Amphitheater

Scott Allen & the List, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern

Slow Magic, Shrimpnose @ 7th St Entry

Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ 331 Club

Trish Toledo, Rudy De Anda @ Turf Club

Maeken Rose @ White Squirrel

Lipstinger, Dirty 930, Duck Bomb @ White Squirrel

Tame Impala Photo provided

Friday, August 28

Ken Valdez @ Animales

Rachel Bearinger, Dead North @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Free and Easy @ The Bazaar

Chris Bates Trio @ Berlin

Terminal Quartet @ Berlin

Human Earth, Shehrzad @ Berlin

Jay Walker & the Rectifiers @ Blues Saloon

Good for Gary with DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Dan Ristrom @ Bunker’s

Real Numbers, Absolutely Yours, Shady Cover @ Cloudland

Gunhild Carling @ Crooners

Leslie Vincent @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony @ Crooners

Musiq Soulchild @ Dakota

Jezebel Sweet, Scraps, Averdale @ Day Block Brewing

The Quantum Mechanics @ Dock & Paddle

Freezerburn, the Paramedics @ Driftwood Char Bar

Salsa Dancing with Capi @ Dual Citizen

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Chicky Rooster, Tim Casey & the Martyrs @ Eagles 34

Colin Bracewell, Mira Babal @ 50th & France

The Garden @ Fillmore

Internet Kids ⏤ Hyperpop Dance Party ft. PiNKII @ Fine Line

12 Gauge Autopsy, Nyhilist, Taste of Vervain, Echoes of Regret, Sonata @ Flying V

Liam Vance @ Ginkgo Coffee

State Fair: “Weird Al” Yankovic, Puddles Pity Party @ Grandstand

Promiscuous: A 2000s Club Bangers Throwback Party @ Green Room

Brass Funkadelic, Emerson Avenue, Amie Austin & the Rumble @ Hook and Ladder

Gradience, Milwaukee Deep, Social Pariah, Dumb N Evil @ Hook and Ladder

Meghan Kreidler + Diane Miller @ Icehouse

The Tyler Lustek Confluence @ Jazz Central

The Undergroove @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Sickick @ The Loft

Let ‘Er Rip @ Mainstreet Bar

Milk @ Metronome Brewery

The Zillionaires @ Minnehaha Bandstand

A Classic Tribute to Smokey Robinson @ Minnesota Music Cafe

State Fair: Vertical Horizon @ Luther Auto Bandshell

Please Return, Calla Mae, Issy @ Pilllar Forum

State Fair: Nur-D @ Schilling Amphitheater

Ovrfwrd, Twin Citizen @ Schooner Tavern

Alabama Shakes @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Tame Impala @ Target Center—People who once took Kevin Parker way too serious now give him way too much grief, and ain’t that just how it goes. On his latest, Deadbeat, Mr. Impala sounds, as ever, unpushy and slightly stoned. He’s made enough industry connections that Blackpink’s Jennie hopped on a remix of “Dracula,” and now he’s playing big ol’ sports arenas. Sure the lyrics are often willfully mundane, maybe a little dippier, but the songs are still pretty catchy. And isn’t that the point?—Keith Harris People who once took Kevin Parker way too serious now give him way too much grief, and ain’t that just how it goes. On his latest, Deadbeat, Mr. Impala sounds, as ever, unpushy and slightly stoned. He’s made enough industry connections that Blackpink’s Jennie hopped on a remix of “Dracula,” and now he’s playing big ol’ sports arenas. Sure the lyrics are often willfully mundane, maybe a little dippier, but the songs are still pretty catchy. And isn’t that the point?

Man Down, Justin Payne, Larrkins @ Terminal Bar

Leatherman @ 318 Cafe

Ghost Mouth, Muun Bato, Pew Pew @ 331 Club

Oroborus @ Underground Music

The Assortment @ Uptown VFW

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

4th Annual SummerSlam of Tribute Bands @ Zhora Darling

Margo Price Photo provided

Saturday, August 29

The Big Bag Bash @ Acadia

Matthew French @ Animales

Atliens, ISDED @ Armory

Tabah, Society Green @ The Arthouse

State Fair: Good for Gary @ The Bazaar

Joel Shapira Trio @ Berlin

Arman Sangalang Quartet @ Berlin

Blodwar @ Eagles 34

Miracle Debt, Pleasure Cube, Diaphine, Adam @ Eagles 34

Matcha Fever @ Bunker’s

Afromatic feat. Sam Opoku @ Cabooze

Capri Big Band @ Capri Theater

Thunderheads Duo @ Carbone’s

Couch Potato Massacre, Lipstick Homicide, The Punchlines, Dingus @ Cloudland

Lee Engele and Jesse Mueller @ Crooners

Andra Suchy & The Cat Ladies with Molly Brandt & Eric Julio Carranza @ Crooners

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective and Ryan Picone Quartet with Ben Abrahamson @ Crooners

Musiq Soulchild @ Dakota

China Ryder @ Day Block Brewing

Stonewalker, the Wildermen, and the Boot R&B @ Day Block Brewing

Mischke, Malone, Michael, & Chris @ Dock & Paddle

The Handsome Devils @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Silverteens, Scott Allen & the List @ Dusty’s

Pond @ Fine Line

DJ Patio Party @ Fulton Brewing

Skyla Tylaa, Kei x Tolzy @ Gidi

Cody Johnson @ Grand Casino Arena

State Fair: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis @ Grandstand—The Minneapolis Sound that the Flyte Tyme duo helped pioneer extended far beyond Minnesota, and tonight’s special guests reflect that legacy. Sure you get hometown heroes like the Time’s Morris Day & Jerome Benton, Ann Nesby & Sounds of Blackness, and—the big news—Stokley reunited with the full Mint Condition crew. But they’ll be joined by New Editioners Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant, New Kid Jordan Knight (whose 1999 Jam/Lewis production “Give It to You” smoked most of his younger teenpop rivals), along with Yolanda Adams, Ruben Studdard, and Shanice Wilson. To paraphrase a Jam/Lewis collaborator who will not be in the house, this should be quite an escapade.—Keith Harris The Minneapolis Sound that the Flyte Tyme duo helped pioneer extended far beyond Minnesota, and tonight’s special guests reflect that legacy. Sure you get hometown heroes like the Time’s Morris Day & Jerome Benton, Ann Nesby & Sounds of Blackness, and—the big news—Stokley reunited with the full Mint Condition crew. But they’ll be joined by New Editioners Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant, New Kid Jordan Knight (whose 1999 Jam/Lewis production “Give It to You” smoked most of his younger teenpop rivals), along with Yolanda Adams, Ruben Studdard, and Shanice Wilson. To paraphrase a Jam/Lewis collaborator who will not be in the house, this should be quite an escapade.

Samambo 2010s @ Green Room

Daikaiju, Christy & the CC Club, Scrunchies, Grumpys

Indigo Room with DJ Ibaby, DJ KP, DJ Rae @ Hook and Ladder

Leslie Perez, JonCarlos + Gabriella @ Icehouse

The Roundabouts @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Beauz @ The Loft

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

State Fair: Margo Price @ Luther Auto Bandshell—This summer, Price released a fiery half-hour of music titled Days of Unrest, including Woody Guthrie’s all-too-timeless “Deportee,” Blaze Foley’s “Oval Room” (“He’s the president, but I don’t care”), Charlie Daniels’s “Long Haired Country Boy” (appropriately gender-swapped), and Dylan’s still-kickin’ “Maggie’s Farm.” Her proud rural leftism is sure to piss off a few of those in attendance. As for the “Luther Auto Bandshell”... well, that’s the new and (sorry!) inferior name of the stage we’d come to know as the Leinie Lodge. This is the sort of thing that the dead-enders who want to bring back the old racist state flag should be protesting.—Keith Harris This summer, Price released a fiery half-hour of music titled Days of Unrest, including Woody Guthrie’s all-too-timeless “Deportee,” Blaze Foley’s “Oval Room” (“He’s the president, but I don’t care”), Charlie Daniels’s “Long Haired Country Boy” (appropriately gender-swapped), and Dylan’s still-kickin’ “Maggie’s Farm.” Her proud rural leftism is sure to piss off a few of those in attendance. As for the “Luther Auto Bandshell”... well, that’s the new and (sorry!) inferior name of the stage we’d come to know as the Leinie Lodge. This is the sort of thing that the dead-enders who want to bring back the old racist state flag should be protesting.

R-Factor @ Mainstreet Bar

Shatter, Major Malfunction, Damage Case, Human/Nature @ Memory Lanes

A Classic Tribute to Smokey Robinson @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Suicideboys @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Deorro and 3BALLMTY @ Myth Live

Bars Over Bars Showcase with June tha Kid, DD the Spektrum, John Doe Whoa, and Chris Mike Jensen @ Pilllar Forum

St. Paul Get Down @ Raspberry Island—All summer long, local hip-hop hopefuls from ages 14–24 have been working with mentors on their craft. Now they’ll get to show off their stuff while sharing the stage with some real pros. Headliners Chali 2na and Cut Chemist will be joined by locals Juice Lord, Big Zach, Student 1, and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Band.—Keith Harris All summer long, local hip-hop hopefuls from ages 14–24 have been working with mentors on their craft. Now they’ll get to show off their stuff while sharing the stage with some real pros. Headliners Chali 2na and Cut Chemist will be joined by locals Juice Lord, Big Zach, Student 1, and the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Band.

State Fair: The Honeydogs @ Schilling Amphitheater

Jon Sullivan Band @ Schooner Tavern

Alabama Shakes @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Fighting the Urge, Scarlet Tangerines @ Terminal Bar

Leatherman @ 318 Cafe

A Tribute to Shania Twain @ Turf Club—When Twain was hitting her commercial peak in 1997 or so, the idea of the Turf Club hosting a tribute to the pop-country star would have been as unthinkable as… well, as First Avenue owning the Turf. But times change, and not always for the worse. Tonight, in what has become a late summer tradition, a panoply of local singer-songwriters will belt the hits they grew up with, and you’ll know all the words. So color your hair. Do what you dare. The lineup: Molly Brandt, Kathy Callahan (of Gully Boys), Rachel Calvert (of Barbaro and Triple Fiddle), Maria Coyne (of Maria and the Coins), Laura Hugo, Emma Jeanne (of Sallyforth), Raffaella, Jillian Rae, and Leslie Vincent, all backed as always by the (just slightly movie-misquoting) A Little Too Short To Be Stormtroopers band.—Keith Harris When Twain was hitting her commercial peak in 1997 or so, the idea of the Turf Club hosting a tribute to the pop-country star would have been as unthinkable as… well, as First Avenue owning the Turf. But times change, and not always for the worse. Tonight, in what has become a late summer tradition, a panoply of local singer-songwriters will belt the hits they grew up with, and you’ll know all the words. So color your hair. Do what you dare. The lineup: Molly Brandt, Kathy Callahan (of Gully Boys), Rachel Calvert (of Barbaro and Triple Fiddle), Maria Coyne (of Maria and the Coins), Laura Hugo, Emma Jeanne (of Sallyforth), Raffaella, Jillian Rae, and Leslie Vincent, all backed as always by the (just slightly movie-misquoting) A Little Too Short To Be Stormtroopers band.

Ahem @ Underground Music

4th Annual 80s New Wave Prom @ Uptown VFW

Peter Goggin @ Volstead’s

Sanctuary Strings @ Water Works

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Danger Bad, Robots From The Future, Naptaker @ White Squirrel

Crazy Clyde Presents: The Return of MC Pirate Pants @ Zhora Darling

Lambchop Photo provided

Sunday, August 30

Pøstcards, Free Candy, Quarter Moon, Quarter-Past-Halftime @ Acadia

End of Summer Party @ Animales

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

State Fair: Good for Gary @ The Bazaar

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Communion Season 20:03 @ Cabooze

Shangjaru @ Cedar Cultural Center

Another Heaven, Virginia Creeper, Cowboy Thoughts @ Cloudland

Andy Fleser @ Crooners

A Billy Joel State of Mind with Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Lambchop @ Crooners

Brass Messengers, the Real Chuck NORAD @ Crooners

Paris Nights @ Dakota

Como Pops Ensemble @ Dock & Paddle

Junior & the Jukes @ Dock & Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Waking Murphy @ Dubliner Pub

Mary K & the Realistix @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Down the Road @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Granada

State Fair: Sierra Ferrell, Tanya Tucker @ Grandstand

ABBAsolutely Fab @ Hewing Hotel

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Matty & the Subtle Validation @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Long Honeymoon @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

State Fair: Margo Price @ Luther Auto Bandshell

Nolan Mancl-Saxon Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Ray LaMontagne @ Orpheum Theatre

Awake for the Fall, Crimson Soul, Duck Bomb @ Pilllar Forum

State Fair: The Honeydogs @ Schilling Amphitheater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Boozewater @ 331 Club

David Huckfelt @ 331 Club

Ham Shannon @ White Squirrel

Bryan Odeen @ White Squirrel

Venus Yevu, Bunny Blaze, Maggie Black, Aly Meier @ White Squirrel

Naked Eye, The Lamellas, The Dirty Pretty, Bev @ Zhora Darling

Pop Wagner Valerie Jardin

Monday, August 31

State Fair: The Fabulous Armadillos @ The Bazaar

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Jennifers Rule the World @ Crooners

Dorothy Doring and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Chopin’s Heart @ Dakota

Celebration Brass Quintet @ Dock & Paddle

Candlelight: Tribute to Adele @ Granada

State Fair: Tommy James and the Shondells, Herman’s Hermits @ Grandstand

L.A. Buckner @ Icehouse

Johnny Table All-Stars @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

State Fair: Sugar Hill Band with Melle Mel and Scorpio @ Luther Auto Bandshell

Second Breakfast String Band @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Dave Matthews Band @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

State Fair: Keith Secola and the Rangers, Gary Farmer @ Schilling Amphitheater

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

MikelParis of O.A.R. @ Turf Club

Pop Wagner @ White Squirrel

Lucas Kurmis, One Big Quilt, Emerson Island @ White Squirrel