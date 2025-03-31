A New Chicken Tendie Chain, the End of Dangerous Man, and More March Restaurant News

The sun is shining and my stomach is growling. Let's get right into the news:

Now Open

Cafe Yoto

Big bowls of chubby udon noodles are the star attraction at Cafe Yoto, a new counter-service Japanese joint from longtime Kado No Mise chef Yo Hasegawa. We swung by the buzzy North Loop restaurant (548 N. Washington Ave. Suite #105, Minneapolis) earlier this month, and it’s worth a visit for more than the noodles—those donburi bowls are really something.

St. Pierre Steak & Seafood

Elsewhere in the North Loop (800 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, to be exact), St. Pierre Steak & Seafood is now open in the former Snack Bar space. It’s a sort-of rebirth of much-missed Minneapolis restaurant Burch Steak from chef Isaac Becker and partner Nancy St. Pierre, but it’s still a little Snack Bar-y, too.

Khue’s Kitchen

After a fire delayed the opening of Khue’s Kitchen, the restaurant is up and running in St. Paul’s MidCity Kitchen (693 Raymond Ave.). Chef Eric Pham, whose family runs the wonderful Quang, is behind this longtime pop-up turned brick-and-mortar. With Khue’s, he puts an updated spin on traditional Vietnamese dishes.

El Sazon at Eat Street Crossing

There’s been a lot of turnover at Eat Street Crossing, the food hall that opened in the old Arizona Studio building (2821 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis) two years ago. The two newest tenants are Hikari Hand Roll, which opened in January, and El Sazon Tacos & More, which debuted earlier this month. They join other newish stalls like House of Huế and Staff Meeting; we’ll have a more in-depth look at all the new stuff at ESC soon.

FRGMNT Coffee No. 5

Vowel-averse coffee shop FRGMNT just opened its fifth area location in the skyway at SPS Tower (333 S. Seventh Minneapolis), where they’re serving your standard coffee and espresso drinks, hot breakfast sandwiches, and creative rotating bevs.

Vern’s Tiki Bar

Neon Tiger, the dive bar in the back of Minneapolis’s menu-less cocktail bar Public Domain (119 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis), has been reborn as Vern’s Tiki Bar, with lots of tropical cocktails and bamboo accoutrements. There are also some small plates on the menu, and at least one sharable drink that arrives in flames.

Mad Chicken

It still sounds a little bit too much like a disease for my liking, but you’ve simply got to admit that the tendies and fries from Mad Chicken look damn good. The Milwaukee-based chain’s first Minnesota location just landed at 20 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis, where they’re serving chicken tenders on sandwiches, in bowls, in wraps, and on waffles.

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Fitchn

Fast-casual grain bowl/salad/sandwich joint Fitchn closed on March 7, less than a year after opening in Downtown East. “Opening Fitchn has been one heck of a ride. We cannot thank you enough for allowing us to fuel your days and nights with our feel-good fare over these past 9 months,” owners Joe Clark and Hailie Hoschka wrote in a social post.

Iron Door Pub

After a 10-ish-year run at 3001 Lyndale Ave. S. in Minneapolis, Lyn-Lake’s Iron Door Pub closed on March 23. “Despite our best efforts, we weren’t able to overcome the collective challenges that small businesses face at the moment,” the bar’s social media farewell reads.

Lago Tacos

Lyn-Lake is having a rough go of it: After 10 years at 2901 Lyndale Ave. S., Lago Tacos has announced it’ll close when its lease is up this May. You’ll still have ample Lago opportunities in the ‘burbs, though: Its locations in Excelsior and Plymouth will soon be joined by an Eagan outpost on the Vikings Lake campus, which is expected to open this summer.

Casablanca Restaurant & Lounge

Elsewhere in Lyn-Lake, Casablanca Restaurant & Lounge has closed as quietly as it opened; the restaurant landed at 626 W. Lake St., the longtime home of It’s Greek to Me, in the summer of ’23. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports that the phones are disconnected and that no one at Casablanca could be reached for comment.

Dangerous Man Brewing

“Like many in our industry, we’ve faced changes and challenges, and are in a position where we can make the call with intention, our staff, and future in mind.” So reads the farewell announcement from Dangerous Man Brewing, which dropped its final beer release, Last Call IIPA, on March 25. The once-beloved northeast Minneapolis brewery and taproom lost a lot of loyalists when it moved to Maple Lake, then asked for crowdfunding support to open a taproom there last year. The closure comes less than a year after that kerfuffle.

Café Cerés

What interesting timing! In 2024, 30-ish workers at four Café Cerés locations voted to unionize. They’ll never see a first contract: All four Daniel Del Prado-owned Café Cerés shops will close April 13, according to an email that went out to DDP Restaurant Group staff last week. We can’t help but be reminded about how Ann Kim shuttered her Uptown restaurant Kim’s last year, less than two months after workers voted to unionize. Anyway…

Sonder Shaker

I feel like Sonder Shaker, a very cozy little cocktail bar and restaurant at 130 E. Hennepin Ave. in northeast Minneapolis, was kind of an under-the-radar gem. (The local burger group loves its burgers.) It’ll close April 19, reports the MSP Business Journal, but the same team is opening an Italian restaurant in the space May 1. "We're not trying to do super high-end, high price points. We're trying to do casual, approachable, authentic and just really, really good Italian," executive chef Nate Docken tells the Biz J.

Saint Dinette

After many months, Saint Dinette wrapped up its long Minnesota goodbye on March 23. What else is there to say? RIP to a real one.

Tono's cheesesteaks are taking over. Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Hippo Pockets

What if Crunchwraps were filled with hamburger meat, or pizza toppings, or chicken and waffles? That’s the question answered by Hippo Pockets, a Centro creation that’s been operating as a ghost kitchen since 2023. Soon, HP will open its first brick-and-mortar location at 735 E. 48th St. in Minneapolis—the space that housed the recently shuttered Herbie Butcher’s Fried Chicken—according to Mpls.St.Paul Mag. Look for a June-ish opening.

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards.

Nokko

Look, we all miss Fast Eddie’s Pizza and agree that the way the pizza shop was pushed out by its landlord is evil bullshit. That being said… I’m not not looking forward to a new Southside sushi restaurant from Hide Tozawa, co-owner of Okome House and co-founder of Kyatchi (where he’s no longer involved). Nokko is headed for the former Fast Eddie’s space at 4747 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, per the Biz Journal. I have complicated feelings about this!

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

We first noticed Tono’s rapid expansion back in 2022, but the pizza and cheesesteak shop hasn’t slowed down a bit. After launching in 2019, an 11th Tono is being planned in the North Loop, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. It’s headed for 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis, and should open summer 2025.

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s (4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis), a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out.

Silverbird Roasting Co.

Aaaand not far from Marrone’s, Silverbird Roasting Co. is coming soon to the former Kruse Markit space (4237 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis), reports Bring Me the News. (Justice for Racket commenters who asked, “Why don’t they just put a good coffee shop in there?”) It’ll be the first brick-and-mortar for Silverbird’s Caitlin and Tony Querio, who’ve been roasting beans for local and national shops since 2020.

Moona Moono

Moona Moono, the Asian-American coffee shop and general store that’s coming to the former Paper Source space in Uptown (3048 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis), has an opening date: Saturday, April 12. Take a little look inside the space here.

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Pizza Karma Dinkytown

Pizza Karma, the extremely good restaurant that nearly topped our local pizza chain rankings, is about to open a Dinkytown location. This’ll be Pizza Karma’s fourth outpost (and first in Minneapolis), and they’re very, very close to opening, according to Instagram.

Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar

New life for the old Betty Danger’s! The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that a Tex-Mex restaurant called Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar is heading for 2501 Marshall St. NE in Minneapolis. The Ferris wheel and mini golf course? Not only are they staying, but they’re going to be joined by a dog-friendly patio.

Prince Coal-Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place. Prince Coal-Fired Pizza is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul (512 N. Robert St.). Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press.

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are!

Chi-Chi’s

Well goddamn! A good 20 years after shuttering its last location, the Minnesota-born Tex-Mex chain Chi-Chi’s is staging a comeback right here in MN. Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi’s founder Marno McDermott, has reached an agreement with Hormel Foods (which owns the CHI-CHI'S™ trademarks) to bring back the classic chain with “modern influences,” per a press release. The Star Tribune reports that the first two locations will be in the former Rojo Mexican Grills in St. Louis Park and Maple Grove.

Animales Brick and Mortar

After… oh, a year? of copy-pasting Animales’ tentative plans for a brick-and-mortar restaurant into the Racket Restaurant Roundup’s “In the Works” section month after month, we got confirmation that it is in fact happening! Founder and co-owner Jon Wipfli announced in August that Animales will head for the former Royal Foundry Distillery in the Harrison neighborhood (241 Fremont Ave. N, Minneapolis), with a 300-seat, family-friendly restaurant; a full bar; a patio; and even a dedicated play area for kids. HYFR. Look for it to open in 2025.

Rosalia No. 2

Rosalia, Daniel del Prado's popular Linden Hills pizza place, is opening a second location in northeast Minneapolis, according to the Biz Journal's Abby Bulger. This one's headed for the ground floor of the Rafter Apartments building at 333 E. Hennepin Ave., right by Surdyk's.

Tres Bandidos

BMTN also has the scoop on Tres Bandidos, which is heading to 143 Snelling Ave. N. in St. Paul. Luna and Anthony Ramirez, whose family owns Taco Libre and Mexatlan Supermercado, are behind Tres Bandidos, a counter-service spot which’ll specialize in barbacoa, carnitas, and rotisserie chicken, with an assortment of hot and cold sides.

Egg on a Roll No. 3

Hot on the heels of its new “flagship” location in Dinkytown, Egg on a Roll is expanding to the space above Padraigs Brewing (945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis). The egg sandwich shop truly is... on a roll.

Mosaic Coffee

Coming soon to Uptown in Minneapolis—where Queermunity just opened a cafe (3036 Hennepin Ave.), and Moona Moono is also opening a cafe (3048 Hennepin Ave.)—is Mosaic Coffee (3040 Hennepin Ave.). There's very little info out there about Mosaic at the moment, though an Instagram account promises "coffee w/ intention" and says the cafe is coming soon.

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space (2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis), and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. Expect a mid-2025 opening.

Sculpture Garden Eats

A restaurant for the Walker’s Sculpture Garden? Total no-brainer. Kind of can’t believe there isn’t one already. Mpls.St.Paul Mag’s Stephanie March had a great scoop on the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Walker’s teaming up to bring this new concession stand to life.

Saffron

Just know this news has the foodie in your life all a-tingle: Saffron, Sameh Wadi’s popular, groundbreaking, and much-missed Middle Eastern fine-dining restaurant, which closed in 2017, will make a return. That’s according to this scoop from Mpls-St.Paul Mag, whose Stephanie March caught up with Wadi earlier this month to talk about opening Saffron, closing Saffron, and the yearslong process it’s been to bring it back. (Did you know he was just 23 when Saffron opened? Wild stuff.) No lease yet, but it’s reportedly in the works.

Asia Village

Here’s some news that has the North Metro friend in your life ecstatic: The group behind Asia Mall in Eden Prairie has announced a similar concept called Asia Village slated for the Northtown Mall in Blaine (301 Northtown Drive NE). They’re teaming up with the folks behind Pho Mai and Keefer Court to bring the 130,000 square foot space to life, with hot pot, all-you-can-eat sushi, a Korean BBQ, and a grocery store. Renovations will start this August; it’s scheduled to open by late 2025.

New North Loop Project from Tim McKee

James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, Sea Change, Octo Fishbar) has his eyes set on the North Loop for a new project inspired by the Basque region of Spain. He's being tight-lipped about the new Minneapolis endeavor for now, but has revealed that it'll be somewhere on First Street and open sometime... sometime. Read more via the Strib.