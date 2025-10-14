A Finn, a Case, Geese, and No Kings—Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 14-20

And what shows are you looking forward to this week?
Tuesday, October 14
Open Mic with DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia
B-Sides with Justin Spenner @ Barely Brothers
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Organ Trio @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Vincent Lima with Chance Emerson @ Fine Line
Love Band, Pity Party, Record Prophets, The Menagerie @ Green Room
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Mike Cramer, Peter Kavanaugh @ Metronome Brewery
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Heavy Quitters, the Envies, Luke Enyeart @ Mortimer’s
Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s
Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin @ Parkway Theater
Mel Bryant & the Mercy Makers with Keep for Cheap and SallyForth @ Pilllar Forum
Bo Staloch with Emma Ogier @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
October Conspiracy Series featuring ditch pigeon, king sized coffin, and *Splash!* @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club
DICE with Ray and Paul @ Turf Club
Backpack Kid and Grizz Lee @ Underground Music
Sammie Jean Cohen (Residency) @ White Squirrel
Doll Chaser, Sad Boy Union, Grumble and the Ghost, & Vayga @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, October 15
Madilyn Mei with Amelia Day @ Amsterdam
Songwriter’s Showcase @ Aster Cafe
White Dune (Album Release) + Thomas Wincek + The Nunnery @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Other Country Ensemble with Slovczech @ Bryant Lake Bowl
1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s
Barlow’s Marvin Gaye Tribute @ Crooners
A Tribute to Connie Francis feat. Diane and Emy Miller @ Dakota
Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing
Nyttu Chongo @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34
- Craig Finn & The Band of Forgiveness with James Felice @ Fine Line—Probably the most impressive moment of Finn’s quite impressive new set, Always Been, comes on the closing song, “Shamrock,” which notes the shift from SA to Speedway to show the passage of time—and the guy hasn’t even lived here in decades. Now that’s an eye for detail. If the strugglers on Hold Steady albums always hold out a hope for salvation that’s reflected in the sweep of the music, Finn’s solo albums center on quieter vignettes about similar down-and-outers set to the sympathetic accompaniment of a back-up band inspired by ’70s singer-songwriter rock. This sort of project can be a danger for a writer with a literary bent, but Finn avoids easy epiphanies or ironies. And his characters express themselves with far fewer justifications than most folks of good fortune or bad typically go in for, even if I get the uncomfortable feeling that one of them is going to ask to sleep on my couch “just for tonight.”—Keith Harris
Joey Valence & Brae @ First Avenue
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Flavor Jam - Spooky @ Green Room
The Adam Wolff Trio @ Metronome Brewery
Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon
Chazz Reed Halloween Karaoke Party @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Subseason with Paperbark, Tacit Rainbow @ Pilllar Forum
Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern
Juice Lord (EP Release) @ 7th St Entry
The Flying T, Yes We Are @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Gullywasher @ 331 Club
Acid Mothers Temple with the Macks @ Turf Club
St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel
Thursday, October 16
The Handburglars Takeover ft. Critter B2B Devoyd @ Abi’s
Cage the Elephant, Hey Nothing @ Armory
Clayton Ryan & Ross Thorn @ Aster Cafe
Liz Draper, Chris Hepola, Crystal Myslajek @ Berlin
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
The Customers, the Silverteens, the Right Here @ Cloudland
Acme Jazz Company with Arne Fogel @ Crooners
Juke the Buffalo with Tectonics and Enigmaknots @ Day Block Brewing
Ida Metsberg and Kyle Gray Young @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Chaparelle with Esther Rose @ Fine Line
- Jonathan Richman @ First Avenue—Still boyish in face and perspective at 74, Richman may be the only septuagenarian in rock would even try to pull off "That Older Girl," about how it stings to fall for a 15-year-old when you’re only 14, let alone make it sound like it happened just yesterday. Yet the rest of Richman’s latest album, Only Frozen Sky Anyway, primarily looks forward: He has one eye on mortality, and he tends to wax mystical about passing to some other plane, but not in a particularly woo-woo way. Anyway, he’s got other plans to make besides dying. "But We Might Try Weird Stuff" is the most considerate suggestion of getting kinky you’ll ever hear, and as he strolls through an unnamed European city on a Saturday night, taking in the sights and sounds, he ventures into his own version of the Bee Gees’ “Night Fever.” With regular drummer Tommy Larkins along for the ride, Richman will revisit his past material as well. There will be dancing in lesbian bars, Pablo Picasso will somehow escape being called the asshole that he was, and that summer feeling, it’s gonna haunt you.—Keith Harris
Shawn Phillips @ Fitzgerald Theater
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Dirty P’s Thirsty 3rd Thursdays with the Liquor Pigs, Cornbread and/or the Feelin’ @ Hook and Ladder
Heartland Souvenirs (EP Release) & Eli Gardiner (Single Release) @ Icehouse
Revefleur, The Lamellas, Agony in the Living Room @ Klash
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
Peter Kogan Jazz Presents Two Tenors @ Metronome Brewery
Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Beethoven Fifth Symphony @ Orchestra Hall
Duck Bomb with Threads Electric and Golden Satellite @ Pilllar Forum
2428, 13 Howell @ Schooner Tavern
Beach Vacation with Cool Heat @ 7th St Entry
Richard Kriehn with Joyann Parker & Mark Lamoine @ 318 Cafe
Cross Pollination with Knife Emoji, oceanOgrapher, squinny @ 331 Club
Handsome Midnight, MLLT, Bridal Style, & DJ Eros @ Underground Music
WIGGLE ROOM IV – BE AGGRESSIVE with Gartex, Stainka, Sirwootalot, Serenity @ Uptown VFW
Devaney & Friends ft. Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel
VOSH with North Innsbruck, Night Audit, & Shading the Sun @ Zhora Darling
Friday, October 17
Crankdat with Kompany B2B LEVEL UP, Reaper, Machaki @ Armory
The Federales with Taylor James Donskey @ Aster Cafe
Jackson Peters & Owen Brady @ Berlin
Aby Wolf & Laurels String Quartet @ Berlin
DJ D-Mil, Some Shitty Cover Band @ Boardwalk
Drinkwine with Friends Band @ Blues Saloon
Local Dope $#%T @ Can Can Wonderland
- Cole Pulice with Molly Raben @ Cedar Cultural Center—Since relocating from the Twin Cities to Oakland, saxophonist Pulice has taken ambient in intriguing new directions. On their latest, Land's End Eternal, Pulice plays guitar for the first time, and some of it reminds me of Jon Hassell without the exoticism.—Keith Harris
Jamaica’s Family Fundraiser Four @ Club Underground
Adam Wolff Trio featuring Rachel Holder @ Crooners
Minute by Minute: Doobie Brothers & Yacht Rock Tribute @ Crooners
Andrew Walesch and His Orchestra @ Dakota
Ami Burbul Band, Rockin’ Iguanas @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub
Latino Rock/Punk Fest @ Eagles 34
Neko Case with Des Demonas @ First Avenue
anni xo (Album Release) with Clovers Daughter, Sophie Hiroko, & LAAMAR @ Hook and Ladder
Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder
Take That Back featuring Joan Hutton and Sue Orfield @ Jazz Central
70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
Aaron Seymore Quintet with Nathan Walker @ Memory Lanes
Green Line Quintet @ Metronome Brewery
GB Leighton @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Temptations and the Four Tops @ Mystic Lake
In This Moment, Dayseeker @ Myth Live
Beethoven Fifth Symphony @ Orchestra Hall
Richard Goode Plays Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 14 @ Ordway
Dan Wilson and Humbird @ Parkway Theater
Unattractive Giant Monster with Selfish Teammate, Suburban Muscle @ Pilllar Forum
Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern
Disconcé ⏤ A Night of 1000 Beyoncés with Priscilla Es Yuicy and Cariño @ 7th St Entry
Lent, Tre Spiritus @ Terminal Bar
Speed Riders, the Boot R&B, Postal Bois @ 331 Club
The Tubs with Foyer Red @ Turf Club
Jim Byron (Record Release), Dr. Simon R. Calder, Hayley Anne @ Uptown VFW
City of Acid: Acidbat, Jobot, Andy Fargo @ Uptown VFW
Paul McCartney @ U.S. Bank Stadium
New Medicine @ Varsity Theater
DesertX with Oliver Phibes, Perennial @ White Squirrel
Toussaint Morrison with Traveling Suitcase @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, October 18
- Geese with Racing Mount Pleasant @ Amsterdam—I've yet to hear what so many do in these unlikely critics' darlings. Every time I warm up to the way they flap their drums and guitars, there's Cameron Winter's honking vocals to make do with.
SNV—Big Tunzy Entertainment @ Bazemnt
Worldwide Discotheque @ Black Hart
DJ Ys, the Whiskies @ Boardwalk
Joshua Espinosa (Album Release) with Tom Lieberman, Blake Hartman and The Gut Buckets @ Bryant Lake Bowl
The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Bunker’s
Pachyan with Mndsgn with Michi @ Cedar Cultural Center
Dedicated Enemy, Partial Traces @ Cloudland
Momma with Rafaella and Bugsy @ Coffman Memorial Union
Classic Women Songwriters with Maud Hixson & Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Amy: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse @ Crooners
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with La Conja & Molly Kay Stoltz @ Crooners
RevellionFest: Punk ‘n Spice, Hold the ICE @ Day Block Brewing
Tiny Traces, Fiona Hayes, Nic Bell & the Wilderman @ Driftwood Char Bar
Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub
Psychic Vampire, Night Freak, American Muscle, Rubberman @ Dusty’s
LGBTQ Women’s Dance @ Eagles 34
Sons Of The East with Kim Churchill @ Fine Line
Matt Maeson with Wells Ferrari @ First Avenue
Out 4 Blood as Linkin Park, Rakuyo as System of a Down, Javelin as Crow B @ Flying V
Smile Like You Mean It, Supersoaker @ Gambit Brewing
DJs Vougeeli x Effygasm @ Gidi
Lainey Wilson @ Grand Casino Arena
DragMixx feat. Aura Ginn, Splash, Iggy Handsome, Crow Shay, Saint Reign Cassadine, Ovary Analytica @ Green Room
- NO KINGS TWIN CITIES: Fall (of Fascism) Festival @ Hook and Ladder—Folks, you don’t need me to tell you it’s bad out there. Not only is an unchecked loon (and not the kind we like) dismantling everything worthwhile about the federal government, but it’s highly likely that ICE thugs will soon rappel into Minneapolis to kidnap our neighbors and teach us unruly antifascists a lesson. There are plenty of No Kings events planned for the metro on Saturday, including rallies in downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul, but as our inflatable comrades in Portland have shown us, we don’t just need to organize—we need to party. The Hook and Ladder is stepping up with a post-rally “Fall (of Fascism) Festival” that offers live music, games, a dunk tank, food trucks, drinks, and community. And events like this are a reminder of why we need places like the Hook, which isn’t so healthy financially these days, so kick them a buck or two if you can.—Keith Harris
Pierre Lewis with Dale Alexander @ Jazz Central
High & Mighty @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
Greg Volker and the River @ Memory Lanes
The Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera Company @ Metronome Brewery
The Paul Harper Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
Northstar Halloween Bash @ Midway Saloon
Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Rewind: The Ultimate 2000s Night @ Myth Live
Beethoven Fifth Symphony @ Orchestra Hall
Fall Sensory-Friendly Concert @ Orchestra Hall
Richard Goode Plays Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 14 @ Ordway
Lost Island Society with Halfway Down and Dingus @ Pilllar Forum
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Home Is Where with Forests, rugh, and Fly Over States @ 7th St Entry
Vader & Kataklysm with Malevolent Creation & Skeletal Remains @ Studio B
Pearl Monkey, Muscle Fork @ Terminal Bar
Miki Berenyi Trio with Gina Birch and The Unreasonables and DJ Jake Rudh @ Turf Club
Prize Horse, Mold, Peeler @ Underground Music
Kpop Club Night @ Varsity Theater
Greg Volker & The River Band with Danser, Dani Marti Moreno @ White Squirrel
My Cousin Dallas with Teeth @ White Squirrel
The Infernos with Supermodified, Grim Lot @ White Squirrel
Busey, Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, & Spit Takes @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, October 19
Gravezig with Die Ghost, White Crosses, Inhuman Scourge, and Death of the Heron @ Amsterdam
J.I.D. with Young Nudy @ Armory
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Old and New Friends with Bryan Nichols: Kaleena Miller/Bryan Nichols/Davu Seru/Cody McKinney @ Berlin
Eric Ziegenhagen and 10 Items of Fewer @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Bruce Henry and Dean Magraw @ Cedar Cultural Center
Ada Lea, Nat Harvie @ Cloudland
Songs by Boys by Girls @ Crooners
Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Django Genesis with the Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners
The Brass Messengers @ Crooners
Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota
Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Co-Mingl Presents: The Beautiful Ones @ Granada
Opera On Tap TC presents Something Wicked This Way Comes… @ Metronome Brewery
Amazing Grace! @ Orchestra Hall
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac @ Orpheum Theatre
Dan Wilson and Humbird @ Parkway Theater
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Rio Romeo with Jhariah @ 7th St Entry
Open Jazz Jam with Dan Carpel @ Volstead’s
Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel
Monday, October 20
Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar
Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Steve Clarke ‘n Band @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Charlie Sexton @ Northrop
Yellow Roses with the Lamellas and Spiderlily @ Pilllar Forum
Leæther Strip with Damascus Knives @ Red Sea
Mating Ritual with Low Hum @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Womenfolk Presents Caitlin Robertson & Wildrose Fox @ 331 Club
Acoustic Jam Session @ Utepils Brewery
Courtney Yasmineh @ White Squirrel
Stephanie Was & The Secret Izz with the Best Meds, Randall Throckmorton @ White Squirrel
Activity with Wolfbabycup & Caitlin Angelica @ Zhora Darling