3D Dinos! Xenomorphs! Vincent Price! It’s a Scary Week in Movies!

It may not feel like it, but summer's winding down. Soon there will be no more outdoor movies, no more cheap kiddie matinees. But movies? There will still be movies.
Thursday, August 24
Amores Perros (2000)
Grandview 1&2
From back when Iñárritu was good. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.
The Italian Job (1969)
The Heights
The only Italian job I know is a-makin' da pizza! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Alien (1979)
Parkway Theater
This is why people should just not go into space. $9/$12. Pre-show trivia: 7:30 p.m. Movie: 8 p.m. More info here.
Frankenweenie (2012)
Powderhorn Park
What if Frankenstein's monster was... a dog? Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
The Bad Guys (2022)
Riverview Theater
Animal villains try to go straight. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.
Friday, August 25
Grease (1978)
Lake Harriet
A nice Australian girl is inspired by a friend's pregnancy scare to slut it up for a local hoodlum. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
Megalodon: The Frenzy (2023)
Trylon
Emma Roberts's dad battles five sharks. $6. 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m. Monday-Wednesday 5 p.m. More info here
Twin Dragons (1992)
Trylon
Two Jackie Chans! $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.
Double Impact (1991)
Trylon
Two Jean-Claude Van Dammes! $8. 9:15. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5:15 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, August 26
Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
Alamo Drafthouse
Paul Rudd looks so young in this. $10. 1:15 p.m. More info here.
Renée Fleming's Cities that Sing: Paris
AMC Rosedale 14
Opera! $21.48. 3 p.m. More info here.
Shiva Baby (2020)
The Main
Recommended to anyone who finds Uncut Gems too laidback. $10. 9:45 p.m. Sunday & Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.
Black Adam (2022)
Morris Park
The Rock really wanted to be a superhero. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Parkway Theater
Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.
When Am I Supposed to Start Feeling Sad? (2023)
Trylon
A short film from first-time director Ariel LaFollette-James. $5. 4 & 4:45 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, August 27
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2004)
Alamo Drafthouse
"Goblet" doesn't even look like a real word, does it? $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.
American Graffiti (1973)
AMC Rosedale/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek
The movie that invented boomer nostalgia. $16.20. 4 p.m. Also Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.
Violent Streets (1974)
Trylon
A yazuka soldier is brought out of retirement. $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.
Monday, August 28
Good Burger (1997)
Alamo Drafthouse
You millennials and your childhood nostalgia. $15.04. 6:15 p.m. More info here.
Coraline (2009)
AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON
Henry Selick’s creepy adaptation of the Neil Gaiman book. $16.20. 7 p.m. Also Tuesday. More info here.
House of Wax in 3D (1953)
Emagine Willow Creek
Vincent Price as you've always wanted to see him. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Ruthless People (1988)
The Heights
'80s comedy at its most gloriously crass. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2021)
Van Cleve Park
RIP Chadwick Boseman. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
Tuesday, August 29
Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)
Luxton Park
Remember how much hype there was behind this piece of crap? Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
Riverview Theater
Not such a secret anymore, is it, pets? Also Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.
Wednesday, August 30
Miss Congeniality (2000)
The Commons
An FBI agent walking in heels? What a wacky concept! Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.
Class of Nuke 'Em High (1986)
Emagine Willow Creek
Another Troma classic. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Follow the links for showtimes.
The Eternal Memory
An aging couple worries that Alzheimer's disease will rob a husband of all his memories.
Golda
Helen Mirren is Golda Meir.
The Hill
An inspirational sports movie.
Jurassic Park in 3D
The 30th anniversary of the dino blockbuster, the 10th anniversary of its 3Dification.
Retribution
Another Liam Neeson thriller.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Follow the links for showtimes.
Back on the Strip
Barbie (read our review here)
Beauty and the Beast
Blue Beetle
Elemental
Gran Turismo
Haunted Mansion
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (read our review here)
Lakota Nation vs. United States
Landscape with Invisible Hand
The Last Voyage Of The Demeter
The Little Mermaid
Meg 2: The Trench
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)
Oldboy
Oppenheimer (read our review here)
Passages
Strays
The Super Mario Brothers
Talk to Me
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Theater Camp