3D Dinos! Xenomorphs! Vincent Price! It’s a Scary Week in Movies!

It may not feel like it, but summer's winding down. Soon there will be no more outdoor movies, no more cheap kiddie matinees. But movies? There will still be movies.

Thursday, August 24

Amores Perros (2000)

Grandview 1&2

From back when Iñárritu was good. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

The Italian Job (1969)

The Heights

The only Italian job I know is a-makin' da pizza! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Alien (1979)

Parkway Theater

This is why people should just not go into space. $9/$12. Pre-show trivia: 7:30 p.m. Movie: 8 p.m. More info here.

Frankenweenie (2012)

Powderhorn Park

What if Frankenstein's monster was... a dog? Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

The Bad Guys (2022)

Riverview Theater

Animal villains try to go straight. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Friday, August 25

Grease (1978)

Lake Harriet

A nice Australian girl is inspired by a friend's pregnancy scare to slut it up for a local hoodlum. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Megalodon: The Frenzy (2023)

Trylon

Emma Roberts's dad battles five sharks. $6. 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m. Monday-Wednesday 5 p.m. More info here

Twin Dragons (1992)

Trylon

Two Jackie Chans! $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Double Impact (1991)

Trylon

Two Jean-Claude Van Dammes! $8. 9:15. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, August 26

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Paul Rudd looks so young in this. $10. 1:15 p.m. More info here.

Renée Fleming's Cities that Sing: Paris

AMC Rosedale 14

Opera! $21.48. 3 p.m. More info here.

Shiva Baby (2020)

The Main

Recommended to anyone who finds Uncut Gems too laidback. $10. 9:45 p.m. Sunday & Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Black Adam (2022)

Morris Park

The Rock really wanted to be a superhero. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

When Am I Supposed to Start Feeling Sad? (2023)

Trylon

A short film from first-time director Ariel LaFollette-James. $5. 4 & 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, August 27

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2004)

Alamo Drafthouse

"Goblet" doesn't even look like a real word, does it? $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

American Graffiti (1973)

AMC Rosedale/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

The movie that invented boomer nostalgia. $16.20. 4 p.m. Also Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Violent Streets (1974)

Trylon

A yazuka soldier is brought out of retirement. $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, August 28

Good Burger (1997)

Alamo Drafthouse

You millennials and your childhood nostalgia. $15.04. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Coraline (2009)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

Henry Selick’s creepy adaptation of the Neil Gaiman book. $16.20. 7 p.m. Also Tuesday. More info here.

House of Wax in 3D (1953)

Emagine Willow Creek

Vincent Price as you've always wanted to see him. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Ruthless People (1988)

The Heights

'80s comedy at its most gloriously crass. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2021)

Van Cleve Park

RIP Chadwick Boseman. Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, August 29

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Luxton Park

Remember how much hype there was behind this piece of crap? Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Riverview Theater

Not such a secret anymore, is it, pets? Also Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Wednesday, August 30

Miss Congeniality (2000)

The Commons

An FBI agent walking in heels? What a wacky concept! Free. 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Class of Nuke 'Em High (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

Another Troma classic. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.



Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

The Eternal Memory

An aging couple worries that Alzheimer's disease will rob a husband of all his memories.

Golda

Helen Mirren is Golda Meir.

The Hill

An inspirational sports movie.

Jurassic Park in 3D

The 30th anniversary of the dino blockbuster, the 10th anniversary of its 3Dification.

Retribution

Another Liam Neeson thriller.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Back on the Strip

Barbie (read our review here)

Beauty and the Beast

Blue Beetle

Elemental

Gran Turismo

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (read our review here)

Lakota Nation vs. United States

Landscape with Invisible Hand

The Last Voyage Of The Demeter

The Little Mermaid

Meg 2: The Trench

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)

Oldboy

Oppenheimer (read our review here)

Passages

Strays

The Super Mario Brothers

Talk to Me

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Theater Camp