What’s Your Favorite Park? That’s What We’re Asking in This Week’s Open Thread.

When I woke up to the rain this morning I thought about doing another boring weather-related Open Thread. But then I thought better of it. You're welcome.

Then I noticed that tomorrow is Free Park Day in Minnesota, an excellent chance to sample a state park of your choice.

So for this week's Open Thread, let's talk about our favorite parks. They could be neighborhood parks or state parks or national parks. Maybe you visit them regularly; maybe you've only been once and have been meaning to get back.

For over a decade I lived right up the street from Powderhorn, which is pretty close to my ideal of a community park. Then I moved west of I-35, and though it's not prohibitively distant, it's not in my regular orbit. I miss it.

As far as state parks go, my fairly boring answer is Jay Cooke, in part because it's about the perfect distance away. And also, if you do not know about camper cabins, I suggest you research them before your next state park excursion.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. (Even the weather.) This is your Open Thread, after all.