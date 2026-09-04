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We’re Doin’ Something a Little Different for Our Annual Labor Day Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

12:25 PM CDT on September 4, 2026

Most of the stock photos for “retirement” show old people sitting on benches.

|Photo by Matt Bennett on Unsplash
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On this occasion in the past, I've asked about your work history, and your parents' work history. Another time, I asked about your experiences with work-from-home.

But as we (and I hope that includes you) enter another three-day weekend, during which we ideally do not labor at all, let me ask this: What would you do if you didn't have to work for a living?

Personally, I've always said that I would have no problem at all not working. I was born to retire, baby. (Don't get me wrong: I will never be able to afford retirement.)

Of course, I would continue to do much of what I now do as "work": writing, listening to music, watching movies, reading books. But it would be on my own schedule.

How about you? How would you fill your days if it was only up to your whim?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

I skipped the obvious Dolly pick in favor of another song from the same album:

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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