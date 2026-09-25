Freeloader Friday: 130 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

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William Villalongo and Shraddha Ramani, 'Black Homeowners in the States and Territories of the U.S'

FRIDAY

“Printing Black America: Du Bois’s Data Portraits in the 21st Century”

Artist William Villalongo and urbanist Shraddha Ramani's collaborative reimagining of W.E.B. Du Bois's groundbreaking data visualizations. There will be an opening reception on Fri. from 6:30–9 p.m., followed by a panel discussion on Sat. at 1 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; highpointprintmaking.org.

Funky Friday ft. TH3

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock ‘n’ roll. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

And I found A Way

“Emotional-hardcore power-trio.” With Southpaw, Shrive, Pommel. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ahem, Good Doom, The Envies

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Northern Infinity

Ambient. 7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Bambi Alexandra

With the Suicide Horns. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Adam and Ava

6:15–7:15 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Gavin Strappe (of JigJam)

7:30–8:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

A reveler at last year's Oktoberfest at Fulton.

Fulton Oktoberfest

Before the big holidays arrive later this season we’ve got one of the more underrated to-dos: Oktoberfest, which is basically beer Christmas, with a beer tent instead of a beautifully lit fir tree. One such tent is popping up at Fulton’s manufacturing facility, where revelers will find a variety of seasonal brews from Fulton as well as historic German breweries like Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr. Each day there will also be plenty of traditional entertainment, from Bavarian dancers to live music of oompah origin. Or be the entertainment yourself at the stein-holding competition or the weiner toss (the meat, not the dog). Typical German festival eats will be on the menu, including a three-foot-long brat (meterwurst) and schnitzel, as well as traditional American fair food (cheese curds and jalapeno poppers). It’s free to attend, but drink tokens will set you back about $10.50 a piece. All ages. 4–10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Fulton NE Production Brewery, 2540 Second St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

PryesFest



Featuring Oktoberfest beers, eats, and music. Fri.-Sun. through Oct. 4. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

1881 Oktoberfest



Check out guest breweries, live music, beer, games, a cooking station with traditional German food, and more. 5–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Oktoberfest at Bauhaus Brew Labs



With special beers, DJ sets, and games. 3–11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

DOGtoberfest Saint Paul Brewing

DogtoberFest



Featuring a dog market, dog costume contest, specials on pup cups, and a dog portrait artist. 4–8 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Luce Line Brewing Oktoberfest



Featuring all kinds of special beers, a kolsch service (Fri.), plus a keg-tapping ceremony, contests, live music, and food trucks (Sat.). Noon to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Oktimberfest at Big Wood Brewery



Featuring beer, tunes, and popup eats. Noon to midnight Fri.–Sat. 3429 Centerville Rd., Vadnais Heights.

Utepils Brewing’s Oktoberfest



Featuring fashion competitions, vow renewals, stein-holding and pretzel-eating contests, live music, free meat raffles, a German spelling bee, and kids’ activities. Find more info here. Free Fri.; $7.82 Sat. 4–9:30 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sat. 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

John Ireland Boulevard Bridge Reopening Party

Join the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a pedestrian-only event with info on the bridge’s history and new improvements, sign-making for the upcoming Twin Cities Marathon, and food trucks. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. John Ireland Blvd. Bridge, St. Paul.

Cozy Night Book Fair

Shop local booksellers and authors plus witchy items from Mystic Cryptid. 4–8 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Gothic Vintage Sale

This month’s macabre installment includes finds from Vampire Vintage, Exhumed & Reborn, and Gentlemen’s Quarters. Wild Hare Salon. 5–9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Northrup King Building, Wild Hare Collective, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin City Skaters at Rice Park Promo

Roller Disco in Rice Park

Twin Cities Skaters host this weekly skate party. Bring your wheels or rent some for free. 5:30–9:30 p.m. Fri. through Sep. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

“Arts & Aging”

“Arts & Aging”

Paintings, photographs, textiles, sculpture, writing, and mixed-media work by artists 55 and older. UROC Gallery, 2001 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.

National Dance Day Dance Party

This family-friendly dance for all ages features hip-hop, Afro fusion, Latin, ballroom, ballet, and jazz tunes. 6:30–8:30 p.m. Speak the Word Church International, 515 Jersey Ave. S., Golden Valley; find more info here.

Stevie on the Roof



Stevie Ray of Stevie Ray’s Improv Company performs a week’s worth of sets on the roof to raise funds for his space and Chanhassan Dinner Theatres. 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 5 p.m. to midnight Fri.; 4–6:30 p.m. Sat. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 West 78th St., Chanhassen.

Downtown St. Paul's Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Red Bull Flugtag Provided

SATURDAY

Red Bull Flugtag

Watch costumed competitors fly off a 30-foot-tall deck in homemade contraptions in an attempt to stay airborne the longest. Noon to 4 p.m. Bohemian Flats Park, 2150 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Fright Night Market

The cloudy skies, the chill in the air, the rain… these dreary days can only mean one thing: Mice are making their annual invasion of my house. Oh and also, it’s almost Halloween! Start your spooky season early with this free horror market, where you can find memorabilia, VHS tapes, original art, vinyl, and books. Falling Knife will also have DJs and live tarot readings from 6–9 p.m., and at 9 there’ll be a mystery horror movie on the big screen in the parking lot. Bring a lawn chair and come hungry/thirsty; there’ll also be plenty of bevs and burgs from the Burger 101 Food Truck. Free. 6–10 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Co., 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Selby Days

This neighborhood festival is part art fair, part nature celebration, and part boot-scootin’ boogie. That may sound like a weirdo combo, but like peanut butter and jelly it just works. At Selby Grove (736 Selby Ave.) there will be line-dancing, acoustic jams, and singalongs all day, along with mechanical bull rides, a beer tent, and food trucks. The Butterfly Grove (741 Selby Ave.) is all about mural making and kids’ activities, while the Creative Hearts Yard (622 Selby Ave.) is where makers, artists, and artisans will sell their wares. Other pockets to explore in the area include a plant sale, a fresh food market, and sidewalk sales from the nearby vintage vendors. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Selby Avenue & Grotto Street, St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessics Armbruster

Open Streets Minneapolis Photo taken by Mike Beck

Nicollet Open Streets

I may be biased because it’s in my neighborhood, but this is the best Open Streets event of the year. This Saturday, two miles of Nicollet Avenue will close to cars to make it easier to bike and walk along one of south Minneapolis’s main drags. This is a street that’s got it all: fancy restaurants, dive bars, ethnic grocers, thrift shops, yoga studios, salt caves, daycare centers, auto repair garages, single-family homes, apartment complexes, and parks. That makes for an Open Street with a lot going for it; last year’s event included pop-up concerts, folks selling fruit out of coolers, secondhand-clothing sidewalk sales, tabletop gaming, fired-up grills offering all kinds of meats, and cheap beer. Hell yeah, Nicollet Avenue. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nicollet Avenue, from Lake Street to 46th Street, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessics Armbruster

Doug Collins & the Receptionists

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

David Ebner Tribute Show

Yeah Yeah Fine, Los Demas, special guests. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

One Big Quilt

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

DPFKS, Off Planet, The Dirtpops

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Deano and the Dinosaurs

7:30–11:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Grunge Unplugged

7–10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Grazetoberfest

Enjoy beer and food specials, games, contests, prizes, and live polka. 5–9 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest at Saint Paul Brewing

Beer, German foods, contests, games, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

An ArtStart Community Celebration

Featuring food trucks, a free art supply table, hands-on activities, visits from ArtCars and the Poetry Bus, live music from Brass Solidarity and Batucada do Norte, and performances from Los Alegres Bailadores, Rondo Double Dutch, stilt walkers, and more. 3–6 p.m. ArtStart, 1459 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul.

Oktoberfest at Brühaven

Contests, beers, and tunes. 2–10 p.m. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

“Merciless: Indigenous Lands Since 1776” at WAM Marlena Myles, 'Grandmother Earth 1'

“Merciless: Indigenous Lands Since 1776”

Three Indigenous artists—Natchez Beaulieu, Marlena Myles, and Missy Whiteman—critically re-examine Indigenous history. An opening festival on Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. includes a Native vendor fair, participatory art-making demos, curator- and artist-led tours, Trickster Tacos, and live performances by musician Keith Secola and friends. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Parkway, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Sky Poems: A Poetry and Flag-Raising Event

Award-winning poet Danez Smith, current Minneapolis Poet Laureate Junauda Petrus, and former Minneapolis Poet Laureate Heid E. Erdrich have collaborated with artist and flag-maker A.P. Looze to create hand-sewn flags. The poets will read recent work in response to Operation Metro Surge while flags are raised. 2–4 p.m. The Land Stewardship Project Flag Pole, 821 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.



Harvest Moon Festival

Join the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute for this third-annual Harvest Moon Festival. It’s not a celebration of Neil Young (though we’re sure he’d approve) or the venerable farm RPG franchise (unclear how Nintendo would feel), but rather a community-led event that recognizes the hard work neighbors have put in “to make collective stewardship of the Roof Depot site a reality,” as organizers put it. If you haven’t heard, the EPNI’s purchase of the site is moving forward after the Legislature finally approved $4 million in funding for the project earlier this May—that alone is worth celebrating, and should make this year’s Harvest Moon Festival a little extra special. Expect food, live art and music, resources and skill-sharing from local groups, and the warm and fuzzy feeling you get when neighbors come together for a common cause. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. East Phillips Park, 2399 17th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Linden Hills Falls Fest

Featuring live music, drinks tent, sports and exercise activities, and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Linden Hills Park, 3100 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Marydale Festival

With live music, food, local art, and family-friendly fun. Noon to 5 p.m. Marydale Park, 542 Maryland Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.

Dock 6 Pottery’s Members’ Market

Shop local pottery. 2–7 p.m. Dock 6 Pottery, 2701 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

Fall Table Open Studios & Gathering

Check out Q.arma artists then head to the courtyard for a potluck. Bring a dish if you’d like to contribute. Noon to 10 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Nourish: A Feast for Your Eyes

This group art show features art focused on food. Noon to 8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 3rd Floor Gallery #332, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Nature Printing Salon

Join artist Becca David for an outdoor art-making adventure. 2–4 p.m. Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Midwest Marbling: Demonstrations

Learn about marbling and try your hand at it. Noon to 6 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Dakota Block Party Provided

Dakota Block Party

The Dakota rocks, Minneapolis rocks, and those two truths will be on full display during this free downtown block party that’s taking over Nicollet Mall for another year. Live music will go down at three locations: jazzy stuff inside, with the New Standards headlining at 9:30 p.m.; music education from MacPhail and swing dancing with Southside Aces at the Quinlan Room; and the outdoor main stage is set to host L.A. Buckner & Big Homie (see Racket’s profile here), Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Liv Warfield, Dylan Salfer, and reliably excellent headliners Sounds of Blackness featuring Jamecia Bennett. Adults can peruse a craft and vintage market, while youngsters can go nuts in the Treble Makers Kids' Corner that features tunes from the Bazillions, an instrument "petting zoo," face painting, donut decorating, tie-dying, sparkly hair extensions, and sidewalk chalk art. The Dakota's excellent kitchen will handle grub with an assist from area food trucks; intoxicating bevs will be served up by Pryes and the Wine Co. Free. 2–10 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Democracy Denim Pop-Up Weekend

This jean company is giving away 1,000 pairs of women’s jeans this weekend. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Journey, 1625 Hennepin Ave., Suite 150, Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Odditorium

This pop-up with special guests includes vintage, antiques, art, and plain ol’ weird stuff. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

OK, Little Trinket Market

Featuring trinket trading, local makers, collectibles, and more. Grab a green wristband so others know you're down for a trade. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Backstory Coffee, 432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

Oktoberfest at MartinPatrick3

Find luxury in the alleyway. With a market, local makers, music, a beer garden, and eats. Noon to 4 p.m. Also Oct. 3. MartinPatrick3, 212 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Unlimited Fall Makers Market

Shop local artists and artisans. Noon to 5 p.m. The Mermaid Entertainment and Event Center, 2200 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View.

Vendorfest

Shop local vintage vendors on the sidewalk. 3 p.m. to evening. 316 Vintage, 316 S. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Cars and Caves Courtesy of Steve Olson

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. This month’s showcase will focus on German cars, and donations will benefit St. Jude. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Art in the Park

Featuring food, live music, and nearly 100 artists, artisans, and makers to explore. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Afton Town Square Park, 3418 St., Croix Trail S., Afton.

Apple Valley Fall Craft and Gift Expo

Shop crafters, upcyclers, artisans, and artists. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Perfectly Unique Craft & Gift Expo, 14452 Hayes Rd., Apple Valley.

4th Annual Community Car Show

Check out vintage, classic, unique, and specialty vehicles, plus tours and an overview of the Lift Garage's mission. This event benefits Lift Garage, a Minneapolis nonprofit providing affordable auto repair services to low-income Minnesotans.10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Allina Health East Lake Street Clinic parking lot (directly behind Lift Garage), 3024 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.

Dan Israel

Rock. 6:30–9:30 p.m. Wicked Wort Brewing, 4165 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale.

Chinese Cultural Celebration

Featuring a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Purple Rain” using traditional instruments, dragon and lion dances, drum performances, and cultural showcases. 12:30–5:30 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Pleasant Street Art Walk Promo

8th Annual Pleasant Street Art Walk

With local artists, live art demonstrations, live music, food trucks, vendors, collective art projects, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4667 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake.

The Great Bricksworth Get-Together

Featuring a beer release, screen printing with Twin City tees, face painting, lawn games, bouncy house, and more. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bricksworth Beer Co., 12257B Nicollet Ave., Burnsville.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Stillwater Flea Market

Featuring nearly 200 vendors and crafters every month. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. Through Oct. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 3. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

TC Vintage Flea Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

The Totally Rad Vintage crew host this market. Noon to 5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Paris Flea Market on France

Shop vintage, art, and more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Czech and Slovak Fest

God bless the organizers of this 37th annual celebration of this Czechoslovakian/Slovakian culture for the broad promise of "ethnic food." In practice, that'll mean delicious Central European street fare like lángos, schnitzel, and koláč, the latter of which will be consumed in vast quantities during an eating contest. You can also expect traditional music, folk dancing, puppetry, gymnastics, and juggling, plus Czech-style beer flowing like the damn Vltava River. They may say "zadarmo ani kuře nehrabe" (translation: "chickens don't dig for free"), but this Prague-style party proves good, free things do still exist... unlike Czechoslovakia. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Czech and Slovak Sokol Minnesota, 383 Michigan St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Schooner Music Jam

Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Adam Wetterling

Rock/grunge/funk. With Jonah Paul, J-Mo On the Beat. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

North Country Singers

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bookhouse Trio



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Tom Feldmann



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

MojoKickball

According to the website, this is an open-to-all, 6-ball kickball game that adds elements of tag, dodgeball, and hot potato into one sport. 1–3 p.m. Kenwood Park Field #2, 2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Hamel Lions Club Flea Market

Featuring hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of weird stuff. 6 a.m. to noon through Sep. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

Hosted by the Maplewood Area Historical Society. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Sep. Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 Cty. Rd. D E., Maplewood; find more info here.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Stevens Square Farmers Market Sundays

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sep. Stevens Square Park, 1820 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.