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Opinion

Uh Oh, It’s an Open Thread About Dating

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:40 AM CDT on September 25, 2026

They’re both thinking, “Finally, I found someone who loves orange juice as much as I do.”

|Getty Images for Unsplash+
36Comments

I am told there are people who enjoy dating, and it's a big world with lots of different kinds of folks in it, so that may be true.

But most people I know find it an onerous chore. So why not, then, perform an onerous chore in order to meet new people, as Alex Robinson did this week with the Buckthorn Removal Singles Club?

I know many of you Racket members are old married people. But if there are any young single people—or even old single people like me—how are you meeting people these days? What works? What doesn't? Or have you realized you're just romantically defective and given up? (Raises hand.)

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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