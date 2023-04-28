Skip to Content
News

Welcome to a Very Special Friday Open Thread

OK, really it's just like the others. But we think they're all very special.

8:43 AM CDT on April 28, 2023

Open thread: It’s like hangin’ out on swings with a friend.

As we do every Friday, we're turning this page over to you, our much-adored readers, to say what's on your minds. Judging from past weeks, you got some shit to say.

This is the space where I usually hit you with some kind of prompt, to get the ball rolling. So how's this: With May just days away, what are your big plans for the month ahead? (As always, feel free to ignore this and just talk about whatcha want.)

