Welcome to a Very Special Friday Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning this page over to you, our much-adored readers, to say what's on your minds. Judging from past weeks, you got some shit to say.

This is the space where I usually hit you with some kind of prompt, to get the ball rolling. So how's this: With May just days away, what are your big plans for the month ahead? (As always, feel free to ignore this and just talk about whatcha want.)