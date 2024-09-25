Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in September

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I revisited a few brands with new flavors, a beer company dabbling in THC, a super-can of weed, and a stoner cocktail. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

Two Saints’ Premium American Ale

About: It’s a beer, but it’s also a THC drink. Two Saints is a Minneapolis-based company founded by entrepreneur Peter Hanley and brewmaster Joe Snyder. They currently have two drinks on the market, both NA brews: an American ale and a grapefruit IPA.

Where I got it/price: $8 at Marigold.

Flavor: In the final days of summer, I often crave a light and easy-to-drink beer, so this guy caught my eye. Upon cracking it open, I was surprised to find that it really didn’t smell like beer; it didn't really smell like anything. But it tasted beer-adjacent, if not fully beery. I wouldn’t peg it as an American pale ale like Sierra Nevada or Lagunitas—there’s no pine or citrus notes coming through. If anything it reminds me more of a Hacker-Pschorr Weissbier. I enjoyed it regardless, and I did like the honey aftertaste.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes.

Experience: Since this is beer, it’s a lot easier to drink than a super bubbly seltzer. It went down smooth, hit hard (this is a 10mg can), and made it easy to turn in early.

Jessica Armbruster

Bauhaus Brew Lab’s Tetra Highbräu

About: Bauhaus is known for their solid lineup of beer and their huge, super colorful northeast Minneapolis location. While I’ve reviewed a handful of their THC bubbly over the years, this is the first time I’ve come across one of their NA beers.

Where I got it/price: At Surdyk’s in a four pack for $17.99.

Flavor: This one smells like beer! Like the American ale above, you’re not going to mistake this for a regular ol’ beer with alcohol, but it is a tasty effort, with floral notes and a nice honeyed flavor.

Blast-off time: Around 30 minutes.

Experience: It’s a 5mg can, so the effects are more subtle, which was what I was looking for on a chill Sunday afternoon of meal prepping.

Jessica Armbruster

Oliphant Brewing’s Smoked Peach Everyday

About: This Somerset, Wisconsin, brewery makes brews like “Dracula Weed,” “Peanut Butter Rodent,” and “Teenage Muten Ninja Roshi.” They also dabble in THC drinks, which tend to be on the sweet and sassy side. According to the can, Smoked Peach Everyday is a mix of “smoky peach and pineapple.”

Where I got it/price: $8 at Marigold.

Flavor: This is weird! I think I like it, or at least it grew on me as I drank it. It smells like peaches and tastes, at first, like bacon/liquid smoke. The porkiness mellows a few sips in, however, allowing the peach to come through. Sadly, the pineapple I was promised was MIA. But this is a nice juicy seltzer.

Blast-off time: About 15 minutes.

Experience: This 10mg THC/5mg CBD can is strong and relaxing. For me, this good for video game playing, as I could revisit it between gaming and enjoy how it evolves between sips.

Jessica Armbruster

Cookies’ Cereal Milk Delta 9 Gummies

About: Cookies is a San Fran-based company founded in 2010 by rap artist Berner and breeder/cultivator Jai. According to their website, the company has “over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products.” These are the kind of dudes who have been doing this for so long they can describe their flavors like wine. Check out their description for a flower called Cheetah Piss: “Sweet gelato upfront, with a funky, cakey finish.” Nice!

Where I got it/price: OK, I lost my receipt, but this was an impulse buy from the checkout desk at Marigold.

Flavor: These smell exactly like Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies. And at first they taste exactly like them too. But for me there’s a jarring disconnect between taste and texture. Cookies are supposed to be crunchy or dense and gooey, while these are more like the softer guts of a jellybean. And the aftertaste kinda reminds me of barf. However, this is supposed to be cereal milk flavor and I'm lactose intolerant, so I might just be having childhood flashbacks.

Blast-off time: These claim to be fast acting. I don’t know what that means in the weed world. Most products out there hit me faster than an Advil. These took 15 to 20 minutes.

Experience: At 5mg each, Cookies promises these are "hard-hitting." I would say I felt nice and blazed for 30 minutes, then moved on. It’s no 10mg evening obliterator like the Smoked Peach or the American Ale. But this is an intriguing brand, and I am interested in finding more to try from them.