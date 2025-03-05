Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in February

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I revisited a few brands with new flavors, a beer company dabbling in THC, a super-can of weed, and a stoner cocktail. Alright, let's do this!

Piffton Pineapple Kush

About: This beverage is made by northeast Minneapolis restaurant/distillery Earl Giles.

Where I got it/price: I’ve seen this one at a handful of weed shops, including Marigold, but I don’t see it there now. So you might have to keep an eye out for it out in the wild. Or you can order it at Earl Giles for $13.

Flavor: When I cracked open this can it smelled like a baggie of fresh weed. As a pineapple lover, I was a little bummed that the drink didn’t taste like pineapple, but the name refers more to the infamous weed strain, not the fruit. That said, it’s not bad! If you like carbonated lemonade you’re gonna enjoy this.

Blast-off time: About 20 minutes.

Experience: This was an easy drink and with 10mg of THC per can, it does indeed get you high at the expected level.

Green Monké

About: That’s right. They spell “monkey” with an accent. That is how fancy this shit is. Also, they will not tell you anything about themselves on their website, but Google tells me they are a cannabis drink company with offices in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Where I got it/price: I got this at Hum’s for about $8.

Flavor: Have you ever been to the fair and smelled weed at the exact moment you also got a whiff of cotton candy? That is what greeted my nose upon cracking this thing open.

My notes from the evening: Tastes like sugar and weed, not blue raspberry. I’m pretty sure I have diabetes now.

Also, this thing is blue:

However! I just looked at the nutrition facts, and it only has 5 grams of sugar per can (a can of Coke has 39 grams). It does however, contain sucralose, so that must be why it’s SO SWEET. Bravo, I guess, for not tasting super artificial (at least in a sugary sense).

Blast-off time: About 15 minutes.

Experience: I don’t know that I would drink this again, but like cotton candy it was nice to enjoy once. It’s a 10mg-er too, so it’s on the stronger end of the spectrum.

Moonlight Moon Shot

About: This Minnesota company was founded by husband-and-wife team Allie and Carter Mann. They specialize in gummies, but also have THC in shot form. They also have some of the prettiest packaging in town.

Where I got it/price: I impulse bought this at Flipside for about $8.

Flavor: Do you like cherry lozenges? This is a Luden’s in liquid form. I happen to like cherry cough drops, so this doesn’t bother me, but that’s what it is. This is an easy 10mg drink; two hearty swigs and you’re done.

Blast-off time: About 25 minutes.

Experience: I was a little wary of it at first, because those 10-hour energy drinks that come in little bottles scare me. But Moonshot is the exact opposite—less UP and more mellow. I could also see this being fun to use in a cocktail or adding it to sparkling water. It’s certainly easier to drop one of these in your purse than to lug canned stuff around.

St. Ides Wild Raspberry High Tea

About: Boy, I learned a lot searching for info on St. Ides. Apparently it was a very popular high-alcohol (8.2% ABV) malt liquor beverage from PBR that rose to fame in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s, with commercials from Ice Cube, the Wu-Tang Clan, and Snoop Dogg, as well as a shout out from Elliott Smith. It also settled a few notable lawsuits in the ‘90s, including one from Chuck D for using his voice without permission and another from the state of New York for promoting drinking to underage minors. In 2021, they started making cannabis drinks.

Where I got it/price: This is another one of my random fridge finds. But I see they have it at Total Wine for $13.99 for a four-pack, which is pretty dang cheap.

Flavor: I love raspberry iced tea, even the super fake stuff. So I was ready to like this. It definitely smells like artificial raspberry, but it kinda tastes more like chapstick. The raspberry is a whisper once it’s on the tongue. There’s also a kind of burned/chemical aftertaste.

Blast-off time: About 30 minutes.

Experience: It took longer to drink this because I wasn’t super into the flavor. As a 10mg-er, it does get you where you need to go, but you can find something better. Or make your own raspberry iced tea and add a THC tincture to your serving.