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Weed Weviews: 3 Things I Tried in April

Three very different drinks from three very different companies.

1:20 PM CDT on April 30, 2026

Jessica Armbruster
2Comments

Welcome to Weed Weviews, a verbal foible that’s become the very real name of this monthly column. Think of it like our Doin’ Beers series, but for weed. This month I dabbled with Granny's orange soda, a light and breezy seltzer, and an NA brew. Alright, let's do this!

Jessica Armbruster

Granny’s Sunny-G

About: This Minnesota company makes the best (only?) THC-laced pretzels in town, from sweet to savory flavors. They also dabble in gummies and canned beverages with a kick.

Where I got it: The Dabbler Depot has 'em for $17.99 for a four-pack.

Flavor: The can tells me that I should be tasting notes of mandarin, blood orange, and tangerine. I would say that Sunny-G is giving me notes of orange Gatorade, orange Fanta, and that super concentrated orange juice that comes in a tube in the freezer section. But when the art on the can looks this cartoony you know you’re getting something that can punch through a wall like the Kool-Aid Man, not something natural or sophisticated. This one delivers.

Blast-off time: Probably around 30 minutes? 

Experience: This is a 10 mg can that is rosin infused, which means it gets you where you there smooth and easy. I didn’t feel blasted on this stuff; for me it was a consistent slow buzz that kept me going with a (mostly) clear head.

Jessica Armbruster

Falling Knife’s Herbal Trip

About: Northeast Minneapolis's Falling Knife Brewing Co. is known for its beers, pinball-filled backroom, and the ever-faithful T-Wolves fans in the taproom. It’s also making some really great THC bevvies.

Where I got it: I also found this at Flipside Dispensary for $5 a can (four-packs are $16). 

Flavor: Last month, I tried the Grape Vape from Falling Knife and loved it. Herbal Trip is a little less intense, more of a whisper of a drink. There’s a little bit of hoppy bitterness, and a little bit of miscellaneous fruitiness (I think I’m smelling passionfruit here?). I like it. Sometimes you’re in the mood for a kiddie juice box, sometimes you want a La Croix. Herbal Trip is more of the latter.  

Blast-off time: Probably around 20 minutes? 

Experience: This is a 5 mg can with no sugar and zero calories, so it’s a lighter effect all-around for sure. But it’s a 16 oz can, so you’ll almost feel like you’re drinking a tallboy here, and the buzz level feels comparable, too. 

Jessica Armbruster

Tripleswitch Brewing Co.’s Uno Mas

About: These folks hail from Charlotte, North Carolina, and specialize in beers both NA and THC-laced. 

Where I got it: Found this guy at Marigold for about $6.

Flavor: I’ve been intrigued by the NA beer world and am trying to learn the flavor profiles since they are a bit different than the stuff with alcohol in it. Uno Mas is a Mexican lager that definitely hits a beer note, but it also won’t fool you into thinking it’s the real thing. I do like what I am tasting here, though. I’m getting a little bit of honey, a big iced tea flavor, and a note reminiscent of lickable postage stamps. I do appreciate that it has that pleasantly metallic aftertaste you get with real beer.

Blast-off time: Probably around 20 minutes? 

Experience: Uno Mas is fun to drink, especially when you are new to "fake" beer and are trying understand the flavors you’re tasting. This is a 5 mg THC can with another 5 mg of CBD, which gives you a head and body buzz similar to a pint of lager.

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