Wanna Watch 2 Late-Night Movies About Guys Trying to Figure Stuff out in L.A.?

Do you miss midnight movies? I do—in theory. That's why it's nice that two local theaters—the Main Cinema and the Riverview Theater—have started playing late-night movies that won't keep you up too late on Saturday. "Late Night at the Riverview" (showing Chinatown this week) starts at 11 p.m., and the Main's monthly "Midnight Mayhem" series (showing The Big Lebowski this week) begins at an eminently reasonable 10 p.m. But fear not, enemies of sleep: The Parkway's monthly screening or Rocky Horror waits until the clock strikes 12, and the Grandview's regular Saturday rep film (Do the Right Thing, this week) starts only one minute earlier.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, August 3

Frozen (2013)

AMC Southdale

Remember when Idina Menzel came to town before the Super Bowl and made a little joke on Twitter quoting “Let It Go” and we all roasted her for saying it was cold when it was 47 degrees? That ruled. All week. $9.39. Showtimes and more info here.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Grandview 1&2

A beautifully filmed look at the dynamics of neighborhood life, right up to its explosive ending. $12. 9:20 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Cruella (2021)

Loring Park

I hope we've finally emerged from the "what trauma shaped this villain?" era. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Brazil (1985)

Parkway Theater

Dystopian plastic surgery! $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

The Croods: A New Age (2020)

Riverview Theater

The Croods get super into Windham Hill. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Friday, August 4

Vertigo (2022)

Lake Harriet

Someone's messing with Jimmy Stewart's head! Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway Theater

Vote for your favorite local short films by screaming. You will not believe how fun this is. $10/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Chinatown (1974)

Riverview Theater

Hate to be all film bro about it, but kind of a perfect movie. Also Saturday. $5. 11 p.m. More info here.

Shaft (1971)

Trylon

Sometimes misremembered as camp, Gordon Parks's Black private eye flick is just a solid film. $8. 7 p.m. Saturday 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Shaft's Big Score (1972)

Trylon

If one Shaft movie isn't enough for you. $8. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Dead Presidents (1995)

Walker Art Center

Black Vietnam vets struggle to readjust back home. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, August 5

Spirited Away (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

Miyazaki at his most dreamlike, playful, and haunting. 1:15 p.m. $10. More info here.

Princess Mononoke (1997)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Bloomington 13 at Mall of America

The brutal, beautiful Miyazaki tale of environmental devastation and struggle. Through Wednesday. $16.20. 3 p.m. More info here.

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Emagine Willow Creek

Tom AND Jerry? In this economy? Through Tuesday. $3. 10:50 p.m. More info here.

Oceans Eleven (2001)

Lake Harriet

Nothing better than some guys pullin' off a heist. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

CatVideoFest (2023)

The Main

Cats doing cute stuff! $12. Saturday-Sunday 2:10 p.m. More info here.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Main

Never heard of it. Could you quote a few lines to jog my memory? Part of the "Midnight Mayhem" series. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Parkway Theater

Imagine being a kid and getting to see Totoro for the first time. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, August 6

Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone (2001)

Alamo Drafthouse

They all look so young! 6:30 p.m. $10. More info here.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Emagine Willow Creek

Featuring the werewolf boy who only dates girls with the same name as him. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:20 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Samurai Wolf (1966)

Trylon

Warning: This Hideo Gosha samurai flick contains no lycanthropy. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Monday, August 7

Paddington 2 (2018)

Alamo Drafthouse

Hugh Grant: "I genuinely believe it may be the best film I've ever been in." I think he's right? Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Grease (1978)

Alamo Drafthouse

A nice Australian girl is inspired by a friend's pregnancy scare to slut it up for a local hoodlum. $15.04 6:30 p.m. More info here.

A Bay of Blood (1971)

Emagine Willow Creek

Also known as Ecology of Crime, Chain Reaction, Carnage, Twitch of the Death Nerve and Blood Bath. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Encanto (2021)

Linden Hills Park

Just say BruNO. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Jules (2023)

The Main

A small town Pennsylvania man befriends an ET. Free for MSP Film Society members. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, August 8

Hoodwinked! (2005)

Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Wow, I forgot this Little Red Riding Hood cartoon reboot even existed. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Trolls Word Tour (2020)

Riverview Theater

This is the one about poptimism, right? Also Wednesday. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Wednesday, August 9

The Toxic Avenger (1984)

Alamo Drafthouse

The movie that made Troma Films. $10. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Il Barbiere di Siviglia

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

A 2014 Met performance, presented as a summer encore. $19.44. 1 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Strange World (2022)

The Commons

This title is not even trying. Free. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Top Gun (1986)

Grandview 1&2

Manly pilots contend to see who gets to be the Top Gun who has to be the Bottom. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

The Road Warrior (1981)

Parkway Theater

This is what I assume Australia is actually like. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Tokyo Pop (1988)

Trylon

A snapshot of the rock scene in '80s Japan, as seen through the eyes of a visiting American played by Carol Burnett's daughter. Presented by Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Set It Off (1996)

Walker Art Center

Queen Latifah and pals plan a bank robbery. $12/$15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Dreamin' Wild

Walton Goggins alert

Meg 2: The Trench

Suggested tag line: "This time, there's a trench."

Shortcomings

An adaptation of the Adrian Tomine graphic novel.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

I saw a review refer to this as an "authentic" telling of the story. Glad that Hollywood is finally respecting Ninja Turtle culture.

Til Death Do Us Part

A bride must fight off her would-be groom and his groomsmen.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Barbie (read our review here)

Elemental

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (read our review here)

Insidious: The Red Door

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)

No Hard Feelings

Oppenheimer (read our review here)

Past Lives (read our review here)

Sound of Freedom

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (read our review here)

Talk to Me

Theater Camp