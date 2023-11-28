Skip to Content
Music

Tis the Holiday Season and Tis Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

9:02 AM CST on November 28, 2023

Luke Rogers; provided|

Angel Olsen; Orkestar Bez Ime

Hey, it's my brother's birthday. Everyone wish him a happy birthday in the comments. (His name's Jonathan.)

Tuesday, November 28

Evan Kasseth (Album Release) @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Maine with flor and Daisy Grenade @ First Avenue

Kevin Gamble Trio @ Green Room

The Interstellar Cowboy Band + Jeremy Ylvisaker/Patrick Horrigan @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Big Band @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Sounds of the Harvest @ Orchestra Hall

Leo Kottke @ Ordway

DJ Zachmouth @ Palmer's

Ira Wolf @ Pilllar

Airship Caravan, Lyla Abukhodair, Paul Cerar, and VIN @ 7th St Entry

Eptic @ Skyway Theatre

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

November Conspiracy Series featuring ELOUR, Odd Prospect, Neon Sons @ 331 Club

Two Steppin’ Tuesdays with The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Unattractive Giant Monster (Residency) with Crime Scene Karaoke @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, November 29

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie's Wednesdays: Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Deb Talan @ Dakota

Dodging Potholes, the Creekside Ruffians @ Driftwood

Riverside Swing Band @ Eagles 34

Jim Byron, Lulu and the Shoe, Emmy Woods, Splash! @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

  • Angel Olsen with Nona Invie @ First AvenueYou know, I had reservations about Olsen's large, ripe voice early on—felt like she was hogging all the feelings to herself and not leaving any for me to feel. But I warmed up some to Big Time last year, and a spring EP, Forever Means, consisting of table scraps left over from that album, holds up better than that description might suggest. And she released a version of Lucinda Williams's "Greenville" this fall that suggests true interpretative smarts. I wish you all a night of thoughtful, expansive heartbreak.

Chris Isaac @ Fitzgerald Theater

Trent Romans Band Residency @ Green Room

Eric Carranza @ Icehouse

Free Music + Realtree + Lyn Corelle @ Icehouse

The Good, the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Sounds of the Harvest @ Orchestra Hall

DJ Blue Mouth @ Palmer's

Girl Named Tom @ Pantages Theatre

Major Sosa @ Pilllar

Early Planets @ ROK Music Lounge

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

The Dead Century with Amateur Hour and Electric Church @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Ray Barnard and Friends @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

A Tribute to Patsy Cline ft. Potential New Boyfriend with Honky-Tonk Jump @ Turf Club

Austin James and The Reservoir Dogs @ Underground Music Venue

Sandbox Percussion @ Walker Art Center

Garden Street with Lee Chenvert, Poison Ivy, and the People @ White Squirrel

Thursday, November 30

Destroy The Planet with Blame The Witness and Callus Soul @ Amsterdam

Thomas Abban + Wil Farr of Hurrah a Bolt of Light @ Aster Cafe

Shading the Sun, the Quillz, Autumn, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland

Holiday Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice! @ Crooners

Arne Fogel: A Crosby Holiday @ Crooners

The Cactus Blossoms @ Dakota

The Dreamrunners, Honeytree @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Kitchen Dwellers with Armchair Boogie @ Fine Line

Luke Grimes @ First Avenue

Fever Candlelight Party @ Granada

d'Lakes (Album Release) with Drug League, Spaceport @ Green Room

Rank Strangers, The Reach Outs, and BirdCop @ Hook and Ladder

Hiahli (EP Release) with Space Monkey Mafia, and Soctopus @ Hook and Ladder

Dean Ganros @ Icehouse

Noise Party Vol. V @ Icehouse

Manual Transmission and Forever @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Lotion @ Mortimer's

The Gemstones, Deletist, and Emma Jeanne @ Palmer's

Crash Test Dummies with Carleton Stone @ The Parkway

Man Down, Sunken Planes @ ROK Music Lounge

Ian Vallor and the Vendettas @ Schooner Tavern

Belles with Brooke Lynn and Hailey James @ 7th St Entry

¡What!, Minor Setbacks, Ausgang City @ Terminal Bar

Fuzzy Math Jazz @ 331 Club

Nina Luna (EP Release) with Dark Bunny and rosie @ Turf Club

Boots & Needles with Sabyre Rae (Trio), The Little Lebowski Urban Achievers @ White Squirrel

Friday, December 1

CHILL: The Entire Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack, Played Live and Danced @ Amsterdam

Slander — Night 1 @ Armory

20th Annual Jeff Arundel Holiday Show @ Aster Cafe

The Gated Community + Paperbacks @ Aster Cafe

Billy Johnson & the Hill Cats @ Bunkers

The SPCO's Northside Series @ Capri Theater

Bambaro with Lamaar and Hemma @ Cedar Cultural Center

Constant Insult, Neo Neos, Step Sister, Visual Learner @ Cloudland

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Tribute to the Music of Vince Guaraldi @ Crooners

Tony London: Christmas Dreaming @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Gunhild Carling @ Dakota

Simon & Garfunkel Tribute Show @ Driftwood

The Strolling Clones @ Driftwood

YUHH, Mary Jam, Squirm, and Atomic Lights @ Eagles 34

All Women's Dance Party @ Eagles 34

Meshuggah @ Fillmore

VIAL and JER with Boy Jr. and Dial Tone @ Fine Line

Gimme Gimme Disco @ First Avenue

Good Morning Bedlam, People Brothers Band, The Wildwoods @ Green Room

Katy Guillen & The Drive with Allergen and ELOUR @ Hook and Ladder

Goatroaper (Album Release) with Pleasure Horse and The Foxgloves @ Hook and Ladder

XINAVERSE Vol. 2: Pheremones Release Party @ Icehouse

Chastity Brown @ Icehouse

Davu Seru and Nathan Hanson @ Jazz Central

Joan of Profile @ KJ's Hideaway

Jojo Green @ KJ's Hideaway

Keys N Krates @ The Loft

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow @ The Lyric

In a Funk @ Minnesota Music Cafe

62nd Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop

Love and Joy Come to Joy @ Orchestra Hall

Mystery Meat, Poison Ivy, and JONGER @ Palmer's

Ella Vos with Blond in Car @ 7th St Entry

The New Standards @ State Theatre

Glass Eyes @ Terminal Bar

Alina Maira, Oftener, Kate Malanaphy @ 331 Club

Joe Pug with Anna Tivel @ Turf Club

Caskmates and Tony Cuchetti @ Underground Music Cafe

Friday I’m in Love – A New Wave Music Video Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

Chrome Waves @ White Rock Lounge

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ White Squirrel

Saturday, December 2

CHILL: The Entire Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack, Played Live and Danced @ Amsterdam

Slander — Night 2 @ Armory

Mineral Man + Nice and Blue @ Aster Cafe

Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers

Muun Bato, Sadkin, C. Kostra @ Cloudland

Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs: Naughty and Nice @ Crooners

Deb Brown (Album Release) @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Kathleen Johnson Presents: Classic Aretha @ Dakota

Fever Pitch, Atomic Beat, Queen of Pain, Wright Riot, REVO @ Driftwood

Anchorhead with James Eugene Russell, Pyper, Skulpture @ Eagles 34

The Japanese House with quinnie @ Fine Line

Pert Near Sandstone with Them Coulee Boys and Humbird @ First Avenue

Claudia Schmidt @ Ginkgo

Frogleg with Smokin' Joe @ Green Room

Rabeca (Album Release) with Goon Tribune and TABAH @ Hook and Ladder

Left Lane Cruiser, Fret Rattles, Joe Roberto’s Poverty Hash, and Placaters @ Hook and Ladder

Chris Holm @ Icehouse

Tim Sparks Trio @ Icehouse

Power Puff: A Queer Dance Party @ Icehouse

Leslie Vincent & Ted Godbout @ KJ's Hideaway

Ella Grace Quintet with Steve Kenny Quartet @ KJ's Hideaway

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Love and Joy Come to Joy @ Orchestra Hall

Corelli’s Christmas Concerto @ Ordway

Dog Gamn, Bryn Battani and St. Rangers @ Palmer's

Trailer Trash @ The Parkway

Scalise, Emma Jeanne @ Pillar

LowDown Brass Band with Porky’s Groove Machine @ 7th St Entry

The New Standards @ State Theatre

Neffex @ Studio B

Chad Erickson & The Untimely, Renagade Escape, Ezekiel LaFostecasse @ Terminal Bar

The Symptones, The Get Together, Wish Wash @ 331 Club

Nolan Sawyer Watts (Album Release) @ Underground Music Cafe

Dirty Honey @ Uptown Theater

Squidhammer, Defiled Sacrament, Disembodied Humanity, Begravement @ White Rock Lounge

EAR CANDY: VOL. 4: A Live Electronic Music Series @ White Squirrel

Goodbye Mordecai with Flowerstalks, Unattractive Giant Monster @ White Squirrel

Sunday, December 3

CHILL: The Entire Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack, Played Live and Danced @ Amsterdam

Pierce the Veil @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Larry McDonough Aster Sunday Jazz Series @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

A Stevie Wonder Experience @ Capri Theater

The Big Christmas Singalong @ Crooners

Arne Fogel: A Crosby Holiday @ Crooners

T. Mychael Rambo and the Dakota Present: Hands & Hearts for the Arts @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Mind Out Of Time, Loser Magnet, The Customers @ Green Room

GranVarietà ~ A Community Variety Show @ Hook and Ladder

The Eclectics @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Gary LaRue and his Rat Pack Band @ KJ's Hideaway

Adam Daniel @ KJ's Hideaway

Reflections of Gratitude @ Orchestra Hall

Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's

Eclectic Collective: Thinkers, Thumpers, Wailers & Baby Makers @ Palmer's

  • NRBQ @ The ParkwayI'm glad these guys are still at it—though by "these guys" I guess I mean sole remaining member Terry Adams. Anyway, I bet their/his genre-hoppin' party rock is still a good time live.

Rat Bath @ Pilllar

Lily & Madeleine and Brian Dunne @ 7th St Entry

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Heartless Bastards with Laney Jones @ Turf Club

Sentenced 2 Die, Maul, Deterioration, Valeska Surrat, Visceral Reaction @ White Rock Lounge

Monday, December 4

Travis Anderson Trio’s “Charlie Brown Christmas” @ Dakota

Acoustic Jammers @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

August Burns Red @ Fillmore

December Mondays with Zacc Harris @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

DJ Brian Engel @ Palmer's

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

The Bussard @ 331 Club

No Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Hank Williams Tribute with Dan Newton, Dan Neale, and Dan Halen. @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

