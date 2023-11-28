Tis the Holiday Season and Tis Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
9:02 AM CST on November 28, 2023
Hey, it's my brother's birthday. Everyone wish him a happy birthday in the comments. (His name's Jonathan.)
Tuesday, November 28
Evan Kasseth (Album Release) @ Amsterdam
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Dakota
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
The Maine with flor and Daisy Grenade @ First Avenue
Kevin Gamble Trio @ Green Room
The Interstellar Cowboy Band + Jeremy Ylvisaker/Patrick Horrigan @ Icehouse
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Big Band @ Jazz Central
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Sounds of the Harvest @ Orchestra Hall
Airship Caravan, Lyla Abukhodair, Paul Cerar, and VIN @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: Becky Kapell @ 331 Club
November Conspiracy Series featuring ELOUR, Odd Prospect, Neon Sons @ 331 Club
Two Steppin’ Tuesdays with The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Unattractive Giant Monster (Residency) with Crime Scene Karaoke @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, November 29
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Maggie's Wednesdays: Mia Dorr @ Crooners
Dodging Potholes, the Creekside Ruffians @ Driftwood
Riverside Swing Band @ Eagles 34
Jim Byron, Lulu and the Shoe, Emmy Woods, Splash! @ Eagles 34
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
- Angel Olsen with Nona Invie @ First Avenue—You know, I had reservations about Olsen's large, ripe voice early on—felt like she was hogging all the feelings to herself and not leaving any for me to feel. But I warmed up some to Big Time last year, and a spring EP, Forever Means, consisting of table scraps left over from that album, holds up better than that description might suggest. And she released a version of Lucinda Williams's "Greenville" this fall that suggests true interpretative smarts. I wish you all a night of thoughtful, expansive heartbreak.
Chris Isaac @ Fitzgerald Theater
Trent Romans Band Residency @ Green Room
Free Music + Realtree + Lyn Corelle @ Icehouse
The Good, the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Sounds of the Harvest @ Orchestra Hall
Girl Named Tom @ Pantages Theatre
Early Planets @ ROK Music Lounge
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
The Dead Century with Amateur Hour and Electric Church @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Ray Barnard and Friends @ 331 Club
A Tribute to Patsy Cline ft. Potential New Boyfriend with Honky-Tonk Jump @ Turf Club
Austin James and The Reservoir Dogs @ Underground Music Venue
Sandbox Percussion @ Walker Art Center
Garden Street with Lee Chenvert, Poison Ivy, and the People @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 30
Destroy The Planet with Blame The Witness and Callus Soul @ Amsterdam
Thomas Abban + Wil Farr of Hurrah a Bolt of Light @ Aster Cafe
Shading the Sun, the Quillz, Autumn, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland
Holiday Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice! @ Crooners
Arne Fogel: A Crosby Holiday @ Crooners
The Dreamrunners, Honeytree @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Kitchen Dwellers with Armchair Boogie @ Fine Line
Fever Candlelight Party @ Granada
d'Lakes (Album Release) with Drug League, Spaceport @ Green Room
Rank Strangers, The Reach Outs, and BirdCop @ Hook and Ladder
Hiahli (EP Release) with Space Monkey Mafia, and Soctopus @ Hook and Ladder
Manual Transmission and Forever @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Gemstones, Deletist, and Emma Jeanne @ Palmer's
Crash Test Dummies with Carleton Stone @ The Parkway
Man Down, Sunken Planes @ ROK Music Lounge
Ian Vallor and the Vendettas @ Schooner Tavern
Belles with Brooke Lynn and Hailey James @ 7th St Entry
¡What!, Minor Setbacks, Ausgang City @ Terminal Bar
Nina Luna (EP Release) with Dark Bunny and rosie @ Turf Club
Boots & Needles with Sabyre Rae (Trio), The Little Lebowski Urban Achievers @ White Squirrel
Friday, December 1
CHILL: The Entire Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack, Played Live and Danced @ Amsterdam
20th Annual Jeff Arundel Holiday Show @ Aster Cafe
The Gated Community + Paperbacks @ Aster Cafe
Billy Johnson & the Hill Cats @ Bunkers
The SPCO's Northside Series @ Capri Theater
Bambaro with Lamaar and Hemma @ Cedar Cultural Center
Constant Insult, Neo Neos, Step Sister, Visual Learner @ Cloudland
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Tribute to the Music of Vince Guaraldi @ Crooners
Tony London: Christmas Dreaming @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Simon & Garfunkel Tribute Show @ Driftwood
The Strolling Clones @ Driftwood
YUHH, Mary Jam, Squirm, and Atomic Lights @ Eagles 34
All Women's Dance Party @ Eagles 34
VIAL and JER with Boy Jr. and Dial Tone @ Fine Line
Gimme Gimme Disco @ First Avenue
Good Morning Bedlam, People Brothers Band, The Wildwoods @ Green Room
Katy Guillen & The Drive with Allergen and ELOUR @ Hook and Ladder
Goatroaper (Album Release) with Pleasure Horse and The Foxgloves @ Hook and Ladder
XINAVERSE Vol. 2: Pheremones Release Party @ Icehouse
Davu Seru and Nathan Hanson @ Jazz Central
Joan of Profile @ KJ's Hideaway
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow @ The Lyric
In a Funk @ Minnesota Music Cafe
62nd Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop
Love and Joy Come to Joy @ Orchestra Hall
Mystery Meat, Poison Ivy, and JONGER @ Palmer's
Ella Vos with Blond in Car @ 7th St Entry
The New Standards @ State Theatre
Alina Maira, Oftener, Kate Malanaphy @ 331 Club
Joe Pug with Anna Tivel @ Turf Club
Caskmates and Tony Cuchetti @ Underground Music Cafe
Friday I’m in Love – A New Wave Music Video Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
Chrome Waves @ White Rock Lounge
The Matt Arthur Contraption @ White Squirrel
Saturday, December 2
CHILL: The Entire Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack, Played Live and Danced @ Amsterdam
Mineral Man + Nice and Blue @ Aster Cafe
Dan Ristrom & The Big Throwdown @ Bunkers
- Orkestar Bez Ime with Ukrainian Village Band @ Cedar Cultural Center—The Balkan party band has been kicking around now for 21 years, and they're anniversary-ing tonight at the Cedar with their pals in the Ukrainian Village Band. Should be a fun time.
Muun Bato, Sadkin, C. Kostra @ Cloudland
Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs: Naughty and Nice @ Crooners
Deb Brown (Album Release) @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Kathleen Johnson Presents: Classic Aretha @ Dakota
Fever Pitch, Atomic Beat, Queen of Pain, Wright Riot, REVO @ Driftwood
Anchorhead with James Eugene Russell, Pyper, Skulpture @ Eagles 34
The Japanese House with quinnie @ Fine Line
Pert Near Sandstone with Them Coulee Boys and Humbird @ First Avenue
Frogleg with Smokin' Joe @ Green Room
Rabeca (Album Release) with Goon Tribune and TABAH @ Hook and Ladder
Left Lane Cruiser, Fret Rattles, Joe Roberto’s Poverty Hash, and Placaters @ Hook and Ladder
Power Puff: A Queer Dance Party @ Icehouse
Leslie Vincent & Ted Godbout @ KJ's Hideaway
Ella Grace Quintet with Steve Kenny Quartet @ KJ's Hideaway
High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Love and Joy Come to Joy @ Orchestra Hall
Corelli’s Christmas Concerto @ Ordway
Dog Gamn, Bryn Battani and St. Rangers @ Palmer's
LowDown Brass Band with Porky’s Groove Machine @ 7th St Entry
The New Standards @ State Theatre
Chad Erickson & The Untimely, Renagade Escape, Ezekiel LaFostecasse @ Terminal Bar
The Symptones, The Get Together, Wish Wash @ 331 Club
- A Tribute to The Replacements ft. The Melismatics @ Turf Club—As you might expect, this edition of the semi-recurring late-fall Mats fête, focuses on the newly remixedTim. (Would it be gauche to link to my own essay on that reissue and the Replacements in general?) There are too many guest vocalists for me to list, and there will be some performances in the Clown Lounge as well.
Nolan Sawyer Watts (Album Release) @ Underground Music Cafe
Squidhammer, Defiled Sacrament, Disembodied Humanity, Begravement @ White Rock Lounge
EAR CANDY: VOL. 4: A Live Electronic Music Series @ White Squirrel
Goodbye Mordecai with Flowerstalks, Unattractive Giant Monster @ White Squirrel
Sunday, December 3
CHILL: The Entire Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack, Played Live and Danced @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
The Larry McDonough Aster Sunday Jazz Series @ Aster Cafe
A Stevie Wonder Experience @ Capri Theater
The Big Christmas Singalong @ Crooners
Arne Fogel: A Crosby Holiday @ Crooners
T. Mychael Rambo and the Dakota Present: Hands & Hearts for the Arts @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Mind Out Of Time, Loser Magnet, The Customers @ Green Room
GranVarietà ~ A Community Variety Show @ Hook and Ladder
Gary LaRue and his Rat Pack Band @ KJ's Hideaway
Reflections of Gratitude @ Orchestra Hall
Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs @ Ordway
Church of Cornbread: Cornbread Harris and His Band @ Palmer's
Eclectic Collective: Thinkers, Thumpers, Wailers & Baby Makers @ Palmer's
- NRBQ @ The Parkway—I'm glad these guys are still at it—though by "these guys" I guess I mean sole remaining member Terry Adams. Anyway, I bet their/his genre-hoppin' party rock is still a good time live.
Lily & Madeleine and Brian Dunne @ 7th St Entry
Heartless Bastards with Laney Jones @ Turf Club
Sentenced 2 Die, Maul, Deterioration, Valeska Surrat, Visceral Reaction @ White Rock Lounge
Monday, December 4
Travis Anderson Trio’s “Charlie Brown Christmas” @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
December Mondays with Zacc Harris @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
Hank Williams Tribute with Dan Newton, Dan Neale, and Dan Halen. @ White Squirrel
Read More:
