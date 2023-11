Tis the Holiday Season and Tis Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

You know, I had reservations about Olsen's large, ripe voice early on—felt like she was hogging all the feelings to herself and not leaving any for me to feel. But I warmed up some to Big Time last year, and a spring EP, Forever Means, consisting of table scraps left over from that album, holds up better than that description might suggest. And she released a version of Lucinda Williams's "Greenville" this fall that suggests true interpretative smarts. I wish you all a night of thoughtful, expansive heartbreak.