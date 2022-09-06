Tinariwen at Cedar, Oktoberfest Block Parties, Vegan Eats at Caydence: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

WEDNESDAY 9.7

Bryan Miller

Acme Comedy Co.

Don’t let Miller’s cheery, geeky Midwestern persona fool ya: The local comic’s sharp bits about passive aggression take swerving dark turns into punchlines about Guantanamo Bay. Miller has been slugging it out in the clubs for almost 15 years, and during that span he’s won Acme’s Funniest Person in the Twin Cities contest and appeared on Craig Ferguson’s Late Late Show. Noticing more typos in Racket than in City Pages? That’s because Miller was our ace copywriter back at CP. It’s great to see him headlining the best club in town. $18-$22. 8 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here.–Jay Boller

Kevin Gates

FRIDAY 9.9

Kevin Gates

Armory

Not long after this Baton Rouge rapper released his fantastic debut Islah in 2016, a felony weapons charge sidelined him. And the rat-a-tat “Intro” track that leads off Khaza, his latest, had me worried that time served had excessively hardened a rapper whose great strength was a three-dimensional emotional range beyond most of his peers. Good news, though: The album showcases the same alternately warm and prickly personality of a committed Muslim with a soulful drawl and a honeyed flow that won so many of us over on Islah. The hooks aren’t as bountiful as they were six years ago, but whether demonstrating his criminal bona fides or softening up on a track called simply “I’m in Love,” Gates remains a singular rapper. With Morray, Hunxho, and DJ Chose. All ages. $43 and up. 6:30 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Cocktails at the Castle

American Swedish Institute

We hoi polloi don’t get many chances to fraternate at urban mansions. That’s what makes these annual American Swedish Institute parties such a blast. Coinciding with the museum’s current “Morning Dip” exhibit, this edition comes with a curious fashion element: The suggested attire for guests is bathrobes and clogs. (“Clothing underneath your bathrobe is strongly encouraged,” organizes plead.) Robed attendees will enjoy activities inside the Turnblad Mansion and out in the gardens, including live music performances from Annie Mack and Little Fevers. Themed cocktails will be on the menu, as will food from the adjoining Fika Cafe. $30. 7 p.m. to midnight. 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.–Jay Boller

Star Party at Bell

Bell Museum

Stars: They’re just like us! Oh, wait… not these stars, sorry—the stars we’re talking about here are located a couple of light years away and probably aren’t all that relatable. Still, it’s pretty cool that you can head to the Bell Museum’s roof deck and peek at their shining gaseous masses via telescope, while inside the museum’s expert astronomy team takes you on a tour of the night sky via the planetarium. And speaking of the Bell, did you read our recent conversation with Lansing Shepard, who co-authored A Natural Curiosity: The Story of the Bell Museum? Free; register here. 7:45 p.m. 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul.—Em Cassel

Broken Clock Brewing

SATURDAY 9.10

Clocktoberfest

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

Yep, we’re entering that time of year when the summertime beer-based block parties segue into the fall lager-and-sausage fests. Case in point: Clocktoberfest 2022. During the day, Broken Clock will be releasing a few special German-style pints, and Sweet Lou’s Meats and Northeast Pretzels will be stopping by for some traditional eats. Nokomis Tattoo will be on hand if you’re looking to score some new body ink, and yard games will keep people busy in between live music sets. Tunes will be mostly chill, with singer-songwriter music and blues vibes from Jason Bradley, Lucy Red, and Abbot Blues Band. Free. Noon to 9 p.m. 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

The Shins

Orpheum Theatre

If they’re capable of changing Natalie Portman’s life, who are you to resist? Since 2012’s Port of Morrow, the Shins have more or less been a solo vehicle for frontman James Mercer, who’ll be digging deep into the classic catalog by playing the band’s beloved 2001 debut, Oh, Inverted World, from front-to-back. Ya know, the one with “New Slang” that wore out your iPod wheel in high school. “Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” Mercer said, reflecting on the 21-year-old LP. “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.” My recent re-listen confirms: World—the adventurous lo-fi Shins scaffolding that Mercer would later build out but rarely improve upon—still slaps. Portland, Oregon, band Joseph opens. $39.50-$104.50. 8 p.m. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.–Jay Boller

Tinariwen

Cedar Cultural Center

Two decades ago, before the Saharan blues of the Tuareg people had glutted the (we can’t still be calling it) “world music” market, this severe guitar band broke the style of their displaced people to a worldwide audience. In the years since, they’ve continued touring and recording strong if not always distinct albums as a mini-industry of Tuareg singers and guitarists arose around them, often providing music more varied and virtuosic. But there’s something bracing about Tinariwen that can get lost in the rocking blues of great axmen like Bombino or Mdou Moctar. Dance, trance out, marvel at the musicianship, do whatcha want. With Garcia Peoples. $35 advance/$40 day of show. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave. S. Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Open Streets Minneapolis: West Broadway

West Broadway

Open Streets are a lot like a block party, except instead of closing a side street these events shut down main drag. We’re talking Franklin Avenue, Minnehaha, Lake Street, and, this weekend, West Broadway. During each celebration the streets will be closed to cars but open to you, where you’ll find a variety of things to see and do, including sidewalk sales, parking lot concerts, chalk-art making, pop-up skate parks, impromptu yoga sessions, and summer beer patios. This installment includes free MetroTransit rides, standup comedy, health clinics, an artisan market, live radio broadcasts, and more at over 200 locations. Find the complete schedule at openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. West Broadway, from Penn Avenue North to Lyndale Avenue North, Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Blocktoberfest

Dual Citizen Brewing Co.

We’re big fans of beer (see proof) and Gully Boys (additional proof), so we’re obviously excited for this free GB-headlined bash at one of St. Paul’s coolest breweries. Also on tap (beer term), musically speaking: DJ Abilities, Blood $moke Body, Fenixdion, Jack Brass Band, and Pine & Fire. Dual Citizen will, of course, be handling the suds, while BBQ & Cruz, iPierogi, and Kona Ice are on food duty. Free. Noon. 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. –Jay Boller

Vegan Party

Caydence Records and Coffee

This Saturday, Caydence is celebrating all things vegan with a day of outdoor fun. This is a proper fest with a little bit of everything to see and do: Monstera Plant Co. will host a sidewalk sale during the day, offering gifts and plenty of greenery. Vegan grocers Eureka Compass and micro-business XmarX Mpls will be serving up vegan eats until they run out, and a ton of bands will be taking the stage, including Sounding Rod, Buckaroux Banshees, andthecanaryfell, Worn Mantle, XaogcX, GNAW, and Knoll, Wanderer. $15. 3-11 p.m. 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul. –Jessica Armbruster

Goldzilla

SUNDAY 9.11

Goldzilla

Long Lake Regional Park

If, like me, you hastily scanned the event name here and thought, “Oh, a Godzilla screening,” please allow me to direct you to the Goldzilla event page and the incredible graphic advertising it. Truly great stuff! Goldzilla, with an “l,” is hosted by Retrieve a Golden of the Midwest, and organizers promise it’s one of the biggest golden retriever events in the nation. You and your pup are welcome to join ‘em for this fun fair and walk, during which any money raised will go to support the organization’s efforts to rescue and rehome golden retrievers and golden mixes. (Can’t make it but want to support RAGOM’s efforts? You can donate to the cause here.) Free. 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. 1500 Old Hwy. 8, New Brighton.—Em Cassel

ONGOING

The Magic Flute: A Pickup Truck Opera

Various Locations

For the past 14 years, Mixed Precipitation has brought accessible opera shows to parks, gardens, and wineries throughout the metro and beyond. They used to go by “A Picnic Operetta,” but have rechristened themselves “A Pickup Truck Opera” as a nod to the 2011 Ford Ranger Pickup that serves as their ride and part of their stage. This year, they’ll be presenting their take on The Magic Flute, Mozart’s last production before he kicked it. The (modernized) plot follows a few young professionals facing burnout in their bullshit jobs, and explores the principles of Freemasonry. (Mozart was in the illuminati, y’all!) In addition to 18th century bangers, expect a few hits from Deee-Lite and Bjork. Make reservations at mixedprecipitation.org. $10-$20 suggested donation. Through September 11 –Jessica Armbruster

Artist Designed Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Now in its 15th year, Artist Designed Skyline Mini Golf returns to WAC for another season of putt putt played in the sky. No really: You’ll be heading up to the museum’s rooftop to play these 10 holes, which means you’ll see gorgeous city views in addition to the spectacle of the quirky course. The new hole this year, ​​Always Have Been Sewn, was designed by Asian American Organizing Project’s Youth Action Team, and was inspired by Hmong “story cloth,” a.k.a. a paj ntaub. Mini golf aficionado Tom Loftus also has two holes featured this year. $10. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday–Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 25 –Jessica Armbruster

Renaissance Festival

Festival Grounds

Huzzah! Ren Fest doth returneth to Shakopee, land of Valleyfair, Canterbury, and this historically accurate 15th-century village. Spending the day at the Fest is a choose your own adventure kind of thing, with plenty to see, do, and explore. Theater ranges from pun-tastic comedy to full-on Shakespeare, while a variety of bards will take the stage to play tunes of yore. Jousting is always a must-see, and you can try your own athletic skills at the archery booth. Folks looking for a real metal sword, viking hat, cosplay items, or really nice pottery peruse a variety of shops. Theme weekends are worth considering as well, as many offer special events like free wine and beer tastings. And yes, this fest sells beer and wine, so bust out your drinking horn if you got one. Find tickets and more info at renaissancefest.com. $15.50-$23.95 advance/$17.95-$26.95 at the gate; $63.95-$104.95 season pass. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, plus Friday, September 5. 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. Through October 2–Jessica Armbruster