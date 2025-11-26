Time to Give Thanks on This Week’s Open Thread, You Ingrates!

Since I've taken on the task of coming up with a new Open Thread prompt every week, I've developed a newfound appreciation for holidays.

On a holiday weekend, I no longer have to think up random queries like "What is the best kind of soap?" or "Who would win in a fistfight: Steve Grove or Jacob Frey?" Instead I can simply and unimaginatively ask (for instance) "What are your plans for Thanksgiving?"

And that's what I'm asking. And yes, to be annoying, I am also going to echo the instruction given to me back in my 12-step days and ask you what you're grateful for this holiday season.

Me, I'm grateful that I'm not traveling this weekend, that I am celebrating Thanksgiving with friends, and that my cancer remains whupped after three years. And also, because I get paid just to type silly words like these into a box.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.