Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Opinion

Time to Give Thanks on This Week’s Open Thread, You Ingrates!

We're turning Racket over to you, the readers—a little earlier this week.

10:23 AM CST on November 26, 2025

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash
2Comments

Since I've taken on the task of coming up with a new Open Thread prompt every week, I've developed a newfound appreciation for holidays.

On a holiday weekend, I no longer have to think up random queries like "What is the best kind of soap?" or "Who would win in a fistfight: Steve Grove or Jacob Frey?" Instead I can simply and unimaginatively ask (for instance) "What are your plans for Thanksgiving?"

And that's what I'm asking. And yes, to be annoying, I am also going to echo the instruction given to me back in my 12-step days and ask you what you're grateful for this holiday season.

Me, I'm grateful that I'm not traveling this weekend, that I am celebrating Thanksgiving with friends, and that my cancer remains whupped after three years. And also, because I get paid just to type silly words like these into a box.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Music

At A Queer Ritual, Bonds Are Built on Blood and Benefit Shows

With a two-day festival, the queer-focused heavy music series broadens the scope of its brutal catharsis.

November 26, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 115 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Black Friday parties, bike rides, Friendsgivings, and so many holiday markets.

November 26, 2025
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: 2 of the Best New Movies of 2025

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

November 25, 2025
Music

Plenty to Give Thanks for in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

November 25, 2025
Books

Mary Lucia Didn’t Owe Us a Memoir (But I’m Glad She Wrote It)

Lucia's storytelling in 'What Doesn’t Kill Me Makes Me Weirder and Harder To Relate To' recalls maudlin lyrics set to a bright pop chord progression.

November 25, 2025
See all posts