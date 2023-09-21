This Week on the Big Screen: The RRReturn of ‘RRR,’ Talking Heads, and Twitter’s Favorite Kubrick Flick

Not to be one of those "you gotta see it in the theater!" clowns, but though you can watch Stop Making Sense, RRR, and Barry Lyndon at home, it ain't the same.

Thursday, September 21

Shaky Shivers (2023)

AMC Roseville 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Classic monsters threaten two young women at an abandoned camp. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Grandview 1&2

Alec Baldwin looks so young. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:50 p.m. More info here.

Friday, September 22

RRR (2022)

Lagoon Cinema

An "#ENCORRRE" (cute) screening of a movie that really does have it all. Dancing! Fire! Ferocious CGI beasts! More fire! Unbelievable feats of physical strength. Pathetic British colonials! All week. $5. More info and showtimes here.

Smoking Causes Coughing (2023)

Lagoon Cinema

I know John Waters has raved about it, but the comedy here does seem very French (perjorative). All week. $5. More info and showtimes here.

The Mosquito Coast (1986)

Trylon

Harrison Ford moves his family to the jungle and invents ice. $8. Friday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, September 23

The Mummy (1999)

Alamo Drafthouse

Just spent 15 minutes trying to think up with a good "Imhotep" pun and sometimes the joke just doesn't come, you know? $15.04. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/B&B Mall of America

This castle has legs! $14. 3 p.m. Sunday 3 & 7. Monday-Wednesday 7. More info here.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Lagoon Cinema

Not to be all "I had a girlfriend once" but I honestly don't remember much about this one because we sat in the back of the theater and made out the whole time. Also Sunday and Wednesday. $5. More info and showtimes here.

Sunday, September 24

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2010)

Alamo Drafthouse

If I remember right, this is the one with the Deathly Hallows. The second one. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Legally Blonde (2001)

Emagine Willow Creek

Disclaimer: Law school is bad and not fun actually. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 3:30 & 6:10 p.m. More info here.

Dans la nuit (In the Night) (1929)

The Heights

A rarely screened French silent with original music written and performed by the great Katie Condon. $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Amorosa (1986)

Trylon

The life and times of a Swedish writer of erotica. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, September 25

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Alamo Drafthouse

This sequel to The Mask went places I really wasn't expecting. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Howling (1981)

Emagine Willow Creek

I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by werewolves. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Clue (1985)

The Heights

Don't you just hate these new IP-derived movies? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, September 26

The Killing (1956)

Alamo Drafthouse

Sterling Hayden leads a hit at a racetrack. Does all go as planned? All does not. $7. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, September 27

Barry Lyndon (1975)

Alamo Drafthouse

Oh, hell yeah. This is Twitter's most beloved Kubrick film for a reason. $10. 6:30 p.m. Find more info here.

Class of Nuke 'Em High (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

More Troma Studios zaniness. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Grandview 1&2

No movie has ever made me this anxious. I had so much pent up energy afterwards I had to walk around the neighborhood for a half hour to burn it off. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

16MM Horror Show

Trylon

An "obscure entry in the 1970s horror pantheon." What could it be? $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Carlos: The Santana Journey

He probably shouldn't have gone on a weird anti-trans rant with a movie to promote.

Dumb Money

Reviews are calling this comic dramatization of the GameStop stock run "breezy," which is never a good sign.

Expend4bles

50 Cent is an Expend4ble now.

It Lives Inside

Familiar demonic possession story gets a cultural twist. (The girls are Indian.)

Stop Making Sense

Here's the thing though—The Name of This Band Is Talking Heads (especially the 2004 expanded re-release) is a better live album.

Sukhee

A Punjabi housewife has a life-changing experience at her high school reunion.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Barbie (read our review here)

Blue Beetle

Bottoms

Camp Hideout



Coco

Gran Turismo

A Haunting in Venice

The Inventor

Jawan

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (read our review here)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

The Nun II

Oppenheimer (read our review here)

The Retirement Plan

Talk to Me

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem