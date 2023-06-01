The Movies Seem to Have Gotten a Little Gayer All of the Sudden

As I was compiling this week's listings, I started to notice a running theme among several of the movies, and then I remembered—of course, it's Pride Month. Happy Pride!

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, June 1

The Last Dragon (1985)

Capri Theater

This movie will now always remind me of the Tessa Thompson performance art scene in Sorry to Bother You. $5; free for North Side residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

In the Palm of Your Hand (1951)

The Heights

This June, the Heights will be featuring the films of Mexican director Roberto Gavaldón. In this one, a widow seeks revenge against a scam artist. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Better Off Dead (1985)

Parkway Theater

Another movie about how suicide was funny in the '80s. With pre-show trivia at 7:30 p.m. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Waite Park

The The Godfather: Part II of Sonic the Hedgehog movies. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Friday, June 2

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway Theater

Vote for your favorite local short films by screaming. You will not believe how fun this is. $10/$13. 8 p.m. More info here.

The Little Mermaid (2023)

Trylon

Nope, not that one. Not that one either. Don't you just love the public domain? $8. Friday & Sunday 1 p.m. Saturday & Monday-Wednesday 5 p.m. More info here.

Lady Snowblood (1973)

Trylon

A partial inspiration for Kill Bill, but way more than that too. $8. 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.

KiKi (2016)

Washburn Fair Oaks

This "unofficial sequel" to Paris Is Burning documents the drag and vogueing scene in New York. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, June 3

Purple Rain (1984)

Alamo Drafthouse

Never heard of it. $10. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

AMC Southdale

I only saw about 10 minutes of this, but it was cute. 11 a.m. More info here.

Die Zauberflöte

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace Icon

You may know it better as The Magic Flute. Presented live from the Met. $26.50. 11:55 a.m. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Suga: Live From Japan

Emagine Willow Creek/Showplace ICON

The Korean rapper's "D-Day" tour, live. $37.63. 7 p.m. More info here.

Laurel and Hardy Comedy Festival

The Heights

Nothing funnier than a fat guy and a skinny guy getting into scrapes. Also Sunday, but that one's sold out. $15. 1 p.m. More info here.

Midnight Mayhem: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

The Main

Is this sequel as gay as promised? $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, June 4

But I'm a Cheerleader (2000)

Alamo Drafthouse

A movie from olden times, back before all the teens were queer. $10. 11:25 a.m. More info here.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1983)

AMC Southdale 16

Gotta say, the de-aging tech here is amazing. Also Wednesday. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Ellie and Abbie (and Ellie's Dead Aunt) (2020)

Emagine Willow Creek

A lesbian ghost advises her shy, closeted niece. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Purple Rain (1984)

Emagine Willow Creek

Again, never heard of it. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 3:20 & 6 p.m. More info here.

Party Girl (1995)

Trylon

As It's a Wonderful Life taught us, there is truly no sadder fate than becoming a librarian. $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, June 5

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Alamo Drafthouse

The prequel to Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Through Wednesday. $5. 10:45 a.m. More info here.

Pink Flamingos (2006)

Alamo Drafthouse

John Waters' classic of transcendent bad taste. $10. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Shin Kamen Rider (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14

As Hongo Takeshi awakens one morning from uneasy dreams he finds himself transformed in his bed into a "grasshopper-hybrid cyborg." Also Tuesday at Emagine Willow Creek. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Deadly Friend (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

The studio actually demanded that Wes Craven make it gorier. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Rules of the Game (1939)

The Heights

Jean Renoir's classic upstairs-downstairs comedy. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, June 6

Turning Red (2022)

Audubon Park

It's a metaphor for menstruation. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

The God Man (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

A movie about Jesus. Finally! $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, June 7

Casino Royale (2006)

Alamo Drafthouse

Eva Green is quite attractive. $10. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Lost City (2022)

The Commons

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum romance the stone. Read our full review here. Free. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

The Virgin Suicides (1999)

Grandview 1&2

One of the best movies about long blonde hair every made. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

How Love Won: The Fight for Marriage Equality in Minnesota (2016)

The Main

Let's all feel good about Minnesota. $10. 7 p.m .More info here.

Tape Freaks

Trylon

What have those freaks got in store for us this month? $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

The Boogeyman

Turns out he is real.

Chile '76

A woman's life is changed when she shelters a Pinochet dissident.

It Ain't Over

A Yogi Berra doc.

Sanctuary

A dominatrix refuses to let a man end their relationship.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Not gonna lie—it's fuckin' great.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

About My Father

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Blackberry (read our review here)

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Evil Dead Rise

Fast X



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)

Kandahar

The Little Mermaid

The Machine

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

You Hurt My Feelings