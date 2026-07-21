The Forests Are on Fire and So Is Your Complete Concert Calendar: July 21-27

How are we midway through July already? Best not to think about it and just plan the week ahead. There's a lot to choose from.

Pavement Photo provided

Tuesday, July 21

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Suzie Toot @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

Niny Salem @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Liv Warfield @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Hamm Sammies @ Father Hennepin

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Indeed Brewing

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Janelle & Simply Fusion Trio @ Loring Park

Lydia Sophia @ Minnehaha Bandstand

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Old Timey Music Session @ Padraigs

Pavement, Nap Eyes @ Palace Theatre—Let me tell ya something about Pavement… no, wait, actually I have nothing to say about Pavement —Keith Harris Let me tell ya something about Pavement… no, wait, actually I have nothing to say about Pavement that I didn’t say here . But there are so many touring indie vets out there on the road this summer cashing in on your nostalgia (not that I begrudge them) that I had to mention one of ’em at least. Stephen Malkmus and his pals get the nod over the still un-unretired LCD Soundsystem (OK, I begrudge them a little) and the still sullen Modest Mouse (I can’t shake memories of their dreary 2015 Rock the Garden set). Pavement offers the full-catalog exhumations that bigger-than-cult, smaller-than-mass band reunion should. Hope they get off the road before the enthusiasm wanes.

Joshua David, Laura Hugo, Garret Nasset, Boom @ Pilllar Forum

Alex Lahey, Gay Meat @ 7th St Entry

Omnivore: Music for Hungry Ears @ Resource MPLS—Title aside, this wide-ranging three-day “experimental mini-fest,” organized by singer-songwriter Dylan Hicks, will feature no ophthalmological lectures. At least I don’t think so. Each day includes a musical performance, then a literary reading, maybe “an improvised collaboration between the writer and the musician,” and closes with a performance by Hicks and his band the Small Screens, which will feature material from their upcoming album (oh, now I get it) Photopsia. Friday serves up musician Kata Fried and poet Hallee Kirkwood; Saturday offers improvisational duo Davu Seru (drums) and deVon Russell Gray (keys) plus a reading from Michael Kleber-Diggs; and Sunday wraps up with trombonist JC Sanford’s EQ (guitarist Toivo Hannigan, bassist Erik Fratzke, and drummer Ben Ehrlich) and writer Patrick Nathan. I recognize just enough of those names for my curiosity about the others to be sparked.—Keith Harris Title aside, this wide-ranging three-day “experimental mini-fest,” organized by singer-songwriter Dylan Hicks, will feature no ophthalmological lectures. At least I don’t think so. Each day includes a musical performance, then a literary reading, maybe “an improvised collaboration between the writer and the musician,” and closes with a performance by Hicks and his band the Small Screens, which will feature material from their upcoming album (oh, now I get it) Photopsia. Friday serves up musician Kata Fried and poet Hallee Kirkwood; Saturday offers improvisational duo Davu Seru (drums) and deVon Russell Gray (keys) plus a reading from Michael Kleber-Diggs; and Sunday wraps up with trombonist JC Sanford’s EQ (guitarist Toivo Hannigan, bassist Erik Fratzke, and drummer Ben Ehrlich) and writer Patrick Nathan. I recognize just enough of those names for my curiosity about the others to be sparked.

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

July Conspiracy Series featuring Paul Lawrence LaPlant Road @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Tom Feldman @ 331 Club

Flagman, Popstar @ Underground Music

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Lo Mismo, Paperbark, Erik Tinberg @ White Squirrel

Thelma and the Sleaze, Sparrow Hawk, Paisley Fields @ Zhora Darling

Poppy Photo provided

Wednesday, July 22

Khary @ Acadia

Dashed, Circle Circle, Sugarcoat, Modern Wildlife @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

Mikey Marget x SpectacleCase & Kevin Gamble Quartet @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Matt & Laurel with Zander @ Carbone’s

The Foxgloves @ Cedar Cultural Center

Giant Valley String Band @ The Commons

Red Eye Ruby @ Como Park Conservatory

Gilbert Toriven @ Crooners

Michael Gold Jazz Quartet @ Crooners

Eat a Feat @ Crooners

Saturday Lights Out @ Driftwood Char Bar

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

Blank Hellscape, Feel Free Hi-Fi @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Presents Lena and the Lovekills @ Eagles 34

Poppy @ Fillmore

Lucero, Justin Wells @ First Avenue

Diane Miller Presents MN Music Night @ Icehouse

Brio Brass @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Cowboy Rogue @ Minnesota Music Cafe

5 Seconds of Summer @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival, Electric Eden @ Parkway Theater

The Central, Scarer, Vin, Pommel @ Pilllar Forum

Pendulum Hearts @ Schooner Tavern

The Family Crest @ 7th St Entry

Bad Habit @ Terminal Bar

Maybe Nebraska, Switchyard @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with New Havoline Supremes 331 Club

MC Chris, Swell Rell @ Turf Club

The Good Word, Leviathan, Maria's Tears, Damage Case @ Underground Music

Nine Vicious @ Varsity Theater

The Cassidys @ Volstead’s

Family Dinner with Doug and Sarah @ White Squirrel

Carhearts, RSSSK, Moonsault @ White Squirrel

The Sloppy Boys @ Zhora Darling—If you’re a fan of the extended “Boys” comedy universe (Birthday Boys, Doughboys, Sloppy Boys, and, for a real deep cut, Deli Boys), you’ve had this one circled on your calendar for months. The Sloppy Boys are Tim Kalpakis, Jefferson Dutton, and —Jay Boller If you’re a fan of the extended “Boys” comedy universe (Birthday Boys, Doughboys, Sloppy Boys, and, for a real deep cut, Deli Boys), you’ve had this one circled on your calendar for months. The Sloppy Boys are Tim Kalpakis, Jefferson Dutton, and onetime Racket interview subject Mike Hanford, and they're both a party-rock band and a cocktail review podcast. Tonight’s all about the L.A. trio’s fun, funny, and (somewhat surprising, considering the subject matter) occasionally formidable rock ‘n’ roll. Expect Sloppy Boys favorites like “Here for the Beer,” “Smashing the Plates,” and "Mastah Bong Rippah," alongside the best stage banter you'll hear all year. For devoted Twin Cities-based Slopheads, Christmas is truly coming in July. Craving a localish angle? Birthday Boy Dave Ferguson married the heiress to the Cannon Falls-headquartered Ferndale Farms turkey fortune, a fact his sketch-group buddies in the Sloppy Boys celebrated earlier this year

Shady Cove Photo provided

Thursday, July 23

Gator Gang Takeover @ Abi’s

Shiner Shine Entertainment @ Acadia

Grassicana @ Amsterdam

The Hanson Family Band @ Animales

Scott Cheever & Joe Cruz @ Aster Cafe

Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez, SOLORAH the Essence @ Berlin

Crates: Three by Four Tet @ Berlin

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

Rachel Wyre @ Bryant Square Park

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Wild Child @ Cedar Cultural Center

Erin Livingston and Linda Peterson @ Crooners

Audrey Q Plays Fiona Apple @ Crooners

Explosion Big Band @ Crooners

Toronzo Cannon @ Dakota

Snow Removal Big Band @ Dock & Paddle

Shannon and Dan Flaherty @ Dubliner Pub

The Sudd Brothers, Morgan Richards

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Poison Rhythm Section, Soup Activists, Chorus Truly, Chutes @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

School of Rock All Stars @ Granada

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Find Your Frequency: Where's Baldo, DJ Scoops, 1TT, Rain Drop, Cosmic Bitch @ Hook and Ladder

The Montvales @ Hopkins Downtown Park

Shady Cove, Molly Dean @ Icehouse

Clovers Daughter @ Landmark Center

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Salsa Del Soul, Tropical Zone Orchestra @ Mears Park

Zorongo @ Metronome Brewery

DJ TaliaKnight @ Mia

Chuck Solberg Blues Band @ Midway Saloon

Lake Country Jazz Collective @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Gigi & Johnny @ Minnesota Music Cafe

John Williams’ Greatest Scores @ Orchestra Hall

When the Sun Sets, Exit 122, Halfway Down, Portside Dive @ Pilllar Forum

Backyard Boogie with DJ Bakeshow Baker @ Pimento

Chemistry Set, Nathan Walker Music @ Schooner Tavern

Harvey Street, Bright Young Things, Syncline @ 7th St Entry

Forrest Frank, Tori Kelly, Cory Asbury & the Figs @ Target Center

Nikki Lemire Trio, Matthew French @ 318 Cafe

Nick Elstad Trio, the Wooden Nickel Factory, Jack Klatt @ 331 Club

Rattle and Hum, Kars 4 Skids @ Turf Club

The Squirez, Isssy, Kurt Russell's Muscles @ Underground Music

The Convalescence, Squidhammer @ Underground Music

Body Heat! Live Band Burlesque Funk Show @ Volstead’s

John's Garage, SongBirks & Dean @ White Squirrel

Chick Singer, Shot Down in Flames @ White Squirrel

Longfellers @ Wooden Ship Brewery

Trace Amount, Lunacy, Insula Iscariot @ Zhora Darling

Birthday Suits Photo provided

Friday, July 24

Zeus Rebel Waters @ Acadia

Fiona Hayes (Single Release) @ Amsterdam

TH3 @ Animales



Tribeville Festival Deluxe feat. Wizkid @ Armory

Thomas Sticha @ Aster Cafe

Dan Ferstenau @ Bear Cave

Calvin Caron’s American West Quintet @ Berlin

Radio Pocho @ Berlin

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

The Tire Fires @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Mikel Wright & the Wrongs (CD Release) @ Bunker’s

Magic Tuber Stringband with Mother Shipton @ Cedar Cultural Center

Products Band, Angel Band, Oyster World @ Cloudland

Eaux Claires @ Carson Park, Eau Claire—“Wake up babe, I got us Dylan tix!” “Oh cool, I really want to check out that new amphitheater!” “Ha, no, I mean Bon Dylan tickets.” Yes, as this long-dormant western Wisconsin gathering swings back into action, festmeister Justin Vernon will be singing his Dylan faves—probably —Keith Harris “Wake up babe, I got us Dylan tix!” “Oh cool, I really want to check out that new amphitheater!” “Ha, no, I mean Bon Dylan tickets.” Yes, as this long-dormant western Wisconsin gathering swings back into action, festmeister Justin Vernon will be singing his Dylan faves—probably more faithfully than Bob ever does , if that’s a selling point. I respect EC for not trying to bowl you over with big names: There’s no Paul Simon, Wilco, or Chance the Rapper this time around. But Aimee Mann singing Bachelor No. 2 and R&B auteurs Dijon and Daniel Caesar ain’t nothing to sneeze at. As always with Eaux Claires, the music is only half the fun (OK, maybe 3/4 of the fun). This year the fest will have writers in residence hosting panels and discussions: You can catch locals Katie Ka Vang and Benjamin Percy as well as (relevant to my interests) rock critic Amanda Petrusich and celebrated autofiction novelist Sheila Heti, who was once married to a rock critic.

Linda Peterson @ Crooners

Southbound All Stars @ Crooners

‘66: Talkin’ Bout My Generation @ Crooners

Corey Medina @ Crooners

Michael Loonan @ Crooners

Just the Two of Us: The Music of Grover Washington Jr. & Bill Withers @ Dakota

Ditch Pigeon, Miid, Johnny Sincerely Orchestra @ Day Block Brewing

Bernadette Spray @ Dock & Paddle

Bring Your Mom @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Jim McGowan @ Dubliner Pub

Wooly Mack, U.F. Audio @ Eagles 34

Ukrainian Village Band @ Eagles 34

Meghan Kreidler, Isla Anderson @ 50th & France

One Direction Night @ Fine Line

United We Dance @ First Avenue

DJ Faaji x Cedis Boyz @ Gidi

Keegan White @ Ginkgo Coffee

Girls Rock N Roll Retreat Showcase @ Granada

Djangofest @ Hook and Ladder

Smell My Pillow (Album Release), Simple Motion @ Hook and Ladder

Race Hoglund @ Jazz Central

Tim Fast and Dan Raza @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

New Primitives @ Mainstreet Bar

Senor Blues @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Good the Bad and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

John Williams’ Greatest Scores @ Orchestra Hall

Zeppo @ Parkway Theater

Rudegirl @ Schooner Tavern

Kill Bill the Rapper, Ashtin Larold @ 7th St Entry

Jon Garon & Friends @ 318 Cafe

Nosio, Killed by Kiwis @ 331 Club

Dustin Lynch @ Treasure Island

Birthday Suits, Panel, Me Me Me @ Turf Club—We use “beloved” way too much here at Racket. Really, we’re always asking each other, “Can’t you use another word?” What can I say? The Twin Cities is just full of intense belovers. There’s no dodging it here, though—the noisy duo of guitarist Hideo Takahashi and drummer Matthew Kazama long ago earned the “b” word in perpetuity. Birthday Suits doesn’t reunite often now that Kazama has become a ramen impresario, but this is a special benefit for Peelander Zee, the Austin, Texas-based punks who were injured in a terrible traffic accident two months ago in Albuquerque.—Keith Harris We use “beloved” way too much here at Racket. Really, we’re always asking each other, “Can’t you use another word?” What can I say? The Twin Cities is just full of intense belovers. There’s no dodging it here, though—the noisy duo of guitarist Hideo Takahashi and drummer Matthew Kazama long ago earned the “b” word in perpetuity. Birthday Suits doesn’t reunite often now that Kazama has become a ramen impresario, but this is a special benefit for Peelander Zee, the Austin, Texas-based punks who were injured in a terrible traffic accident two months ago in Albuquerque.

The Spirit of Versailles, Sinking Steps Rising Eyes, Motee, Unsouling @ Underground Music

Transmission Presents Party On! @ Uptown VFW

Love in the Club @ Varsity Theater

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrefello Band @ White Squirrel

ValleyKil, Heliocene, Marvin Magic @ White Squirrel

Miracle Blood, Wanderer, Baumgardner, Welt @ Zhora Darling

Megan Moroney Photo provided

Saturday, July 25

Clint Niosi, Cap'n Seabeard, Paper Chain, Dog Gamn @ Acadia

Evernorth (EP Release), Our Common Collapse, Chrome Coda @ Amsterdam

Doug Collins & the Receptionists @ Animates

Matt Caflisch Band @ Animales

Lake Street Live @ Arbeiter Brewing—Lake Street is for lovers, —Jay Boller —Lake Street is for lovers, as Lifter Puller once proclaimed , but between the unrest and Operation Metro Surge that Minneapolis thoroughfare hasn’t been feeling the love this decade. That changes tonight! Hosted by Arbeiter Brewing Co. and the Lake Street Council, Lake Street Live is a family-friendly fest. Like any self-respecting block party, that means a rippin’ roster of live music (American Cream Band, Brandyn Tulloch, Cowboy Thoughts, Los Malos Pasos, Oyster World, Butter Boys, Good Morning Midnight, Ciao Bello), food trucks (La Tortilla, Amazing Momo, Trio Plant-Based), and local vendors. “Come for the music. Stay for the community. Leave knowing you helped keep Lake Street thriving,” organizers write, noting that donations will benefit the Lake Street Council’s outreach efforts with immigrant-owned businesses

Kray Klaas (Single Release) @ Aster Cafe

Saturday Night Vibes: LIB Independence Celebration @ Bazemnt

Rusty Buckle @ Bear Cave

Steven Hobert, Tim O’Keefe @ Berlin

Kelly Doyle feat. Nelson Devereaux @ Berlin

Justis Brokenrope @ Berlin

Russ Parrish & the Lone Oaks with DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

Trash Can DJs, Catalogue @ Broken Heart Tattoo Club

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunker’s

Will Effertz @ Carbone’s

World Peace, Prosthetic, I Owe This Land a Body, Human Body, Rime @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum, Wendy Eisenberg @ Cedar Cultural Center—Though Eisenberg is known for her experimental bent, Wendy Eisenberg is, no mistaking it, a singer-songwriter album. But they stretch that elastic not-quite-genre beyond its bounds with dexterous finger-picking and violin-not-fiddle accompaniment and questions like “What could be relaxing about an old myth dying?” Start with “Another Lifetime Floats Away,” a collection of childhood memories (“My mother makes breakfast, she keeps me alive”) that will remind you of your own mortality. A lot of it kind of sounds like the Roches, whose singer-songwriter records were plenty experimental in their own way.—Keith Harris Though Eisenberg is known for her experimental bent, Wendy Eisenberg is, no mistaking it, a singer-songwriter album. But they stretch that elastic not-quite-genre beyond its bounds with dexterous finger-picking and violin-not-fiddle accompaniment and questions like “What could be relaxing about an old myth dying?” Start with “Another Lifetime Floats Away,” a collection of childhood memories (“My mother makes breakfast, she keeps me alive”) that will remind you of your own mortality. A lot of it kind of sounds like the Roches, whose singer-songwriter records were plenty experimental in their own way.

The Stress of Her Regard, Toilet Rats, Razordaisies @ Cloudland

Linda Peterson @ Crooners

Pam Linton & the Cotton Kings with Sherwin Linton @ Crooners

The R Factor @ Crooners

The Schmids @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

The Over Unders, Monarch, the Social Cues @ Day Block Brewing

Mill City Machine @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Rich Mattson & the Northstars, Miss Georgia Peach, Dragnet @ Dusty’s

Goldfish, Alboa @ Fine Line

Off Campus Night @ First Avenue

Atomic Lights, Cut Rate Clones, Los Malos Pasos @ Gambit Brewing

Ray Bonneville @ Ginkgo Coffee

Candlelight: Tribute to Trent Reznor @ Granada

Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Granada

Love FM Summer Fling @ Green Room

Trailer Trash, Jack Knife and the Sharps @ Hook and Ladder

im Sparks, Ben Abrahamson, and Gary Raynor @ Icehouse

Paul Harper Quartet @ Jazz Central

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Amanda Grace, SYM1, Andra Suchy, DJ Mickey Breeze @ Loring Park

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Tyte Phitt @ Mainstreet Bar

King Caesar, Velvet Ghoul, Liminality @ Memory Lanes

Amaz’en: A Tribute to Frankie Beverly and Maze with Ray Covington @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Brunch Karaoke @ Mortimers

The Mavericks @ Mystic Lake Casino

Hilary Duff @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater—We’ve heard plenty of “I’m not a kid anymore” records in the past, but Luck… or Something is something rarer: a former teenpop star’s midlife crisis album. Marital squabbles, sexual droughts, sibling estrangement, petty jealousy—in the old days, a biz veteran like 38-year-old Duff would have picked up an acoustic guitar to get this generically personal, but she sticks to synths and big drums. And her song about strained friendships quotes Blink-182. (Some of these cuts address what I'll call a lack of marital intimacy so bluntly—see "I'm touching myself looking at porn/'Cause you don't even look my way no more"— I'd be worried about Duff's marriage if her husband wasn’t her producer.) Though there’s no great lyrical insight here and the hooks are just OK, but I keep listening. Maybe it’s just because for a child star to suffer from such ordinary anxieties is kind of an achievement.—Keith Harris We’ve heard plenty of “I’m not a kid anymore” records in the past, but Luck… or Something is something rarer: a former teenpop star’s midlife crisis album. Marital squabbles, sexual droughts, sibling estrangement, petty jealousy—in the old days, a biz veteran like 38-year-old Duff would have picked up an acoustic guitar to get this generically personal, but she sticks to synths and big drums. And her song about strained friendships quotes Blink-182. (Some of these cuts address what I'll call a lack of marital intimacy so bluntly—see "I'm touching myself looking at porn/'Cause you don't even look my way no more"— I'd be worried about Duff's marriage if her husband wasn’t her producer.) Though there’s no great lyrical insight here and the hooks are just OK, but I keep listening. Maybe it’s just because for a child star to suffer from such ordinary anxieties is kind of an achievement.

JVNA with Elephante @ Myth Live

John Williams’ Greatest Scores @ Orchestra Hall

Art Beagle’s Backup Band @ Padraigs

Cracked Actor @ Padraigs

Larry McCray Band @ Parkway Theater

Bunny Blood, Million.point.Million, Gauze, Virginia’s Basement @ Pilllar Forum

Cole Diamond @ Schooner Tavern

Blu & Exile, Sirplus, Dwynell Roland @ 7th St Entry

Wonky Willa, Buku, Jason Leech, Overeazy @ Skyway Theatre

Megan Moroney, JP Saxe, Solon Holt @ Target Center—With Cloud 9 her third brilliant country-pop record in four years, Moroney’s in this for the long haul. Once again producer Kristian Bush and assorted song doctors tone up the hooks to accentuate that purty catch in her voice just right, and if anything she effervesces more poppily than ever—she’s so infatuated on the title track she’s even fine getting Pepsi when she wants a Coke. Of course she’s even better when she’s heartbroken or pissed: Try “You don't like my short black dress/Well, it's going out tonight/And if it hits a floor, it won't be yours this time,” “What doesn’t kill you calls you six months later,” and a nasty line about ex Riley Green’s veneers. Kacey Musgraves fans who give Moroney a pass ‘cause she’s too Nashville deserve to never know what they’re missing.—Keith Harris With Cloud 9 her third brilliant country-pop record in four years, Moroney’s in this for the long haul. Once again producer Kristian Bush and assorted song doctors tone up the hooks to accentuate that purty catch in her voice just right, and if anything she effervesces more poppily than ever—she’s so infatuated on the title track she’s even fine getting Pepsi when she wants a Coke. Of course she’s even better when she’s heartbroken or pissed: Try “You don't like my short black dress/Well, it's going out tonight/And if it hits a floor, it won't be yours this time,” “What doesn’t kill you calls you six months later,” and a nasty line about ex Riley Green’s veneers. Kacey Musgraves fans who give Moroney a pass ‘cause she’s too Nashville deserve to never know what they’re missing.

Megaton Communion Slash Fire, First Out @ Terminal Bar

Michael Shynes @ 318 Cafe

The Old Smugglers, the Hazy Phase, Johnny Sincerely @ 331 Club

House of Heavy: Nu Metal + Metalcore Nights @ Turf Club

Madeleine Kelson, Sammie Jean @ Underground Music

Heat On Beat x Elite EDM x Winn Presents: OG NIXIN @ Uptown VFW

Mama Liberia @ Varsity Theater

Andra Suchy @ Water Works

Laraaji with Arji OceAnanda @ Westminster Presbyterian Church

Lars Nelson Band, UFaudiO @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

David Lopez @ White Squirrel

Parachute Pandas, Rada K & the Cicadas, Kurt Russell's Muscles @ Zhora Darling

Dylan Hicks & Small Screens Photo provided

Sunday, July 26

Al Church’s Sunday Service @ Animales

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Curated by Aida Shahghasemi @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

NONPOINT, Spineshank, (Hed) P.E. @ Cabooze

Lord Buffalo, Lovely Dark @ Cloudland

Suzanne Paris and Dale Alexander @ Crooners

Songs From the French Quarter @ Crooners

Monroe Wright III @ Crooners

Boiled in Lead @ Crooners

Keiku Matsui @ Dakota

Hopkins Westwind Concert Band @ Dock & Paddle

Bavarian Musikmeisters @ Dock & Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Debbie Briggs @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Liberian Independence Celebration Day @ Gidi

Rogue Valley @ Hewing Hotel

PV$$Y CNTRL @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Robbinsdale City Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis Pops @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Target Spots, Frankie Torres, Blood Quantum @ Loring Park

Davin Willis Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Sunday Scaries @ Mortimers

Legacy of Lilith Fair @ Parkway Theater

Photopsia: Risk Factors and Treatments @ Resource MPLS

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Dakota Dave Hull @ 331 Club

The Capstone Volunteers, Of the Orchard, Agony in the Living Room @ Underground Music

RxBandits, Catbite @ Varsity Theater

Clint Niosi, Nikki Matteson and Rich Rue, Ditch Pigeon @ White Squirrel

Conduit Presents: Minds on Fire @ White Squirrel

Blood, Bath, & Beyond, Redeemer Shane Louis, Chippu, Somewhere Nice, Someday @ White Squirrel

Trhä, Saidan, Barbelith, Eudaemon @ Zhora Darling

Audrey Hobert Photo provided

Monday, July 27

Deradoorian, Greg Fox @ Berlin

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Jennifer Eckes and Kevin Werner-Hohlstein @ Crooners

The Singer’s Voice hosted by Dan Chouinard featuring Ann Reed @ Crooners

Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim @ Dakota

Audrey Hobert @ First Avenue—My defenses were up with this one. Hobert has co-written with bland-out queen Gracie Abrams and her brother is Malcolm Todd, who is basically Steve Lacy’s own private Pat Boone. But Hobert’s full-length debut, Who’s the Clown?, is a decent little tour of the perils of dating in your 20s, from guys whose beds don’t have headboards to “When I'm drunk at the club I wanna be felt up” to “Don’t go back to his ass/That shit is a trap.” So why’s she keep at it? Like the lady says, “Sue me/I want to be wanted.” With pop-star imitators a given, I’ll take Xeroxed Olivia over carbon copy Taylor when it comes to second-stringers, because jokes that try a little too hard are easier to get across than strained candor.—Keith Harris My defenses were up with this one. Hobert has co-written with bland-out queen Gracie Abrams and her brother is Malcolm Todd, who is basically Steve Lacy’s own private Pat Boone. But Hobert’s full-length debut, Who’s the Clown?, is a decent little tour of the perils of dating in your 20s, from guys whose beds don’t have headboards to “When I'm drunk at the club I wanna be felt up” to “Don’t go back to his ass/That shit is a trap.” So why’s she keep at it? Like the lady says, “Sue me/I want to be wanted.” With pop-star imitators a given, I’ll take Xeroxed Olivia over carbon copy Taylor when it comes to second-stringers, because jokes that try a little too hard are easier to get across than strained candor.

L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse

Mary Strand and the Garage @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Something Meets Boys, the Ugly Cowboys, the Carhearts, Far Faraway @ Memory Lanes

Free Community Concert @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Minnesota Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

Avenged Sevenfold, Good Charlotte @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Metal Mondays @ Schooner Tavern

LSD and the Search for God, Total Wife @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

The Midnight Movers @ White Squirrel

Willingdone @ White Squirrel

Jonger, Argo & The Violet Queens, One Big Quilt @ Zhora Darling