The Film Festival Ain’t All That’s Happening in Movies This Week

A very long listings section this week—thanks MSPIFF! But there's plenty else going on, including the opening of the much-buzzed-about ecoterrorist drama How to Blow Up a Pipeline.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, April 13

Beautiful Disaster (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/Bloomington 13 at Mall of America

Can a studious college freshman and a campus stud find love with one another? I'll believe it when I see it! $16.11. 7 p.m. More info here.

Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek/Showplace ICON

Remember when we thought this was the end? Also Sunday. $12.50. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Lost Weekend: A Love Story (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

A look at the 18 months John Lennon and May Pang spent together. $12.50. 7:40 p.m. More info here.

Metallica: 72 Seasons (2023)

Emagine Willow Creek

A "worldwide listening party" for the rockers' new album. $20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Solaris (1972)

Grandview 1 & 2

Tarkovsky's grand, poetic head-scratcher of a sci-fi ghost story. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Rebecca (1945)

The Heights

The only Hitchcock film to win a Best Picture Oscar. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Houria (2022)

The Main

After a promoter assaults her, a dancer struggles to join Algeria’s National Ballet. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Joyland (2022)

The Main

A married Pakistani man falls in love with a trans dancer. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Mamacruz (2023)

The Main

An older woman’s life is changed when she discovers internet porn. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. Sunday 3:30 p.m. More info here.

Gods of Mexico (2022)

The Main

A dialogue-free portrait of indigenous people in Mexico. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:40 p.m. Sunday 11:05 a.m. Monday 3 p.m. More info here.

Tori and Lokita (2022)

The Main

The latest from Belgium’s Dardenne brothers follows two African migrants, 11 and 16, as they grapple with European bureaucracy and dangerous life on the streets. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:45 p.m. Wednesday 4:40 p.m. More info here.

Dreamin’ Wild (2022)

The Main

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival’s opening night film is Bill Pohlad’s documentary of a musical brother act. $15. 7 & 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Blue Jean (2022)

The Main

A closeted lesbian teacher navigates life in Thatcher’s Britain. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Fishbowl (2023)

The Main

Dying of cancer, a woman returns home to Puerto Rico to endure Hurricane Irma with her mother. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:40 p.m. Wednesday 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Starring Jerry as Himself (2023)

The Main

When your dad tells you he’s a Chinese spy, you make a movie about it. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:45 p.m. Monday 5:15 p.m. More info here.

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Parkway Theater

Hey, it happens. With pre-show beat poetry contest. $9/$12. Contest at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

Friday, April 14

Two Trains Running (2016)

Capri Theater

A doc that tells two parallel stories of people who went south in 1964: the students who participated in Freedom Summer and the music collectors who searched for Delta bluesmen. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 5 p.m. More info here.

Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes (2023)

Capri Theater

Deep archives were culled for this likely definitive look at the jazz great. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. Sunday 7:20 p.m. More info here.

We Are Still Here (2022)

The Main

A series of short films by Indigenous filmmakers in response to the 250th anniversary of James Cook’s second landing in Australia. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1 p.m. Tuesday 4:40 p.m. More info here.



My Sailor, My Love (2022)

The Main

An old sea captain and a widow fall in love. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:15 p.m. Sunday 1:10 p.m. More info here.

The Hamlet Syndrome (2022)

The Main

Young Ukrainians stage a searching version of Hamlet. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:30 p.m. Tuesday 3 p.m. More info here.

Beautiful Beings (2022)

The Main

Icelandic teen boys start out as bullies, and just get nastier from there. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:40 p.m. Tuesday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Alam (2022)

The Main

An Arab teen in Israel has a political awakening. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:45 p.m. Wednesday 4:20 p.m. More info here.

The Happiest Man in the World (2022)

The Main

Participants in a day-long speed-dating event at the Sarajevo Holiday Inn confront their pasts. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 3 p.m. Sunday 7:35 p.m. Tuesday 1 p.m. More info here.

Cairo Conspiracy (2022)

The Main

In this thriller, a student is caught in political and religious intrigue in Egypt. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4 p.m. Monday 1:10 p.m. More info here.

Octopus Skin (2022)

The Main

A teen leaves her isolated island home for the mainland. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:10 p.m. More info here.

The Ordinaries (2022)

The Main

Paula lives in a world divided into three classes—Leads, Supporting Characters, and Outtakes. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:20 p.m. More info here.

Nayola (2022)

The Main

An animated film about how the Angolan Civil War affected three generations of women. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. Monday 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Mini-Zlatan and Uncle Darling (2022)

The Main

A young girl gets jealous when her favorite uncle finds a boyfriend. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 5:10 p.m. More info here.

End of the Rope (2023)

The Main

After a family vanishes in 1931 North Dakota, suspicion settles on a farmhand. But is he really guilty? Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Showing Up (2022)

The Main

In Kelly Reichert’s latest, Michelle Williams is a sullen sculptor beset by distractions as she prepares for a show. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Deep Rising (2023)

The Main

A documentary look at the organizations mining the ocean floor for green energy components. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:10 p.m. More info here.

Before, Now & Then (2022)

The Main

A woman seeks love and security in ’60s Indonesia. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Other People’s Children (2022)

The Main

A woman loves her boyfriend’s four-year-old daughter, but still longs for a child of her own. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:10 p.m. Monday 4:40 p.m. More info here.

Love According to Dalva (2022)

The Main

A 12-year-old girl is freed after being held captive by her sexually abusive father. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:25 p.m. More info here.

Blackberry (2023)

The Main

How the phone took over the market—and then failed entirely. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:30 p.m. Wednesday 7:05 p.m. More info here.

Melchior the Apothecary (2022)

The Main

A medieval apothecary is also a skilled amateur detective. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:40 p.m. Tuesday 3:10 p.m. More info here.

Kokomo CIty (2023)

The Main

Four Black trans sex workers speak their minds. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:45 p.m. Wednesday 9:55 p.m. More info here.



World War III (2022)

The Main

A homeless Iranian man is cast as Hitler in a movie, despite his protests. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:50 p.m. Wednesday 1:30 p.m. More info here.

The Dream Life (1972)

Trylon

The first feature film ever directed by a woman in Quebec, never released in the U.S. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, April 15

Selena (1997)

Alamo Drafthouse

How J-Lo became a star. $15. 6 p.m. More info here.

Der Rosenkavalier

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

Strauss's comic opera, live from the Met. $26.50. 11 a.m. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (2023)

Capri Theater

A modern take on Frankenstein. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 6:30 p.m .More info here.

Totem (2022)

Capri Theater

The daughter of Senegalese immigrants in Rotterdam worries that she might be deported to a country she never knew. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4 p.m. More info here.

The Damned Don’t Cry (2022)

The Main

A sex worker and her son move to Tangier in a film that’s getting comparisons to Sirk and Fassbinder. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11 a.m. More info here.

Riceboy Sleeps (2022)

The Main

A Korean woman and her son move to suburban Vancouver in the ’90s. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:05 a.m. Wednesday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Black Pharaoh, the Savage, and the Princess (2022)

The Main

Three animated stories from the past. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:10 a.m. More info here.

Two Tickets to Greece (2022)

The Main

Three women take a vacation—and nothing goes as planned. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:30 a.m. More info here.

Rise and Rebuild: A Tale of Three Cities (2022)

The Main

The cities are Atlanta, Chicago, and Wilmington, North Carolina. This documentary looks at the economic justice programs in place in each. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:40 p.m. Monday 1 p.m. More info here.

Dancing Queen (2023)

The Main

A shy, clumsy girl decides to join a hip-hop dance crew. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:15 p.m. Tuesday 7:10 p.m. More info here.

Lakota Nation vs. United States (2022)

The Main

A documentary about the centuries-long clash between the natives of the Black Hills and the settler state. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Daughter of Rage (2022)

The Main

A woman and her daughter struggle for survival near Nicaragua’s largest landfill. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:40 p.m. Monday 1:20 p.m. More info here.

Burning Days (2022)

The Main

A young prosecutor in rural Turkey is compromised by his corrupt foes. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:45 p.m. More info here.

The Harvest (2023)

The Main

A Hmong man returns home to his family in California when his father falls ill. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2 p.m. Sunday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Hilma (2022)

The Main

A Hilma af Klint biopic. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2 p.m. Tuesday 1:10 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Program 01: Sense of Self

The Main

Eight short character-based films. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 3:30 p.m. More info here.

The Beasts (2022)

The Main

Things get tense when a French family in Spain refuses to vote for a wind farm. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 3:50 p.m. More info here.

Greener Pastures (2022)

The Main

A documentary about the struggle of American family farmers. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:30 p.m. Monday 4:30 p.m. More info here.

The Night of the 12th (2022)

The Main

A Finnish police procedural about the dangers of being obsessed by a case. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:35 p.m. Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

MInnesota Mean (2023)

The Main

A documentary about the Minnesota Roller Derby. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:45 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. More info here.

To Kill a Tiger (2022)

The Main

A farmer seeks justice after his thirteen-year-old daughter is gang-raped. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 6:30 p.m. Sunday 1:30 p.m. More info here.

40 Below: The Toughest Race in the World (2023)

The Main

Minnesota filmmaker Marius Anderson documents the brutal Arrowhead 135 competition. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 6:45 p.m. Sunday 11:30 a.m. More info here.

Ajooma (2022)

The Main

An elderly widowed soap opera fan visits Seoul all on her own. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:05 p.m. Sunday 2:20 p.m. More info here.

I Like Movies (2022)

The Main

A young movie obsessive dreams big but lives a lonely suburban ordinary life. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:10 p.m. Wednesday 9:50 p.m. More info here.

Somewhere in Queens (2022)

The Main

Oh hey, what’s up Ray Romano? Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:15 p.m. Monday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Polite Society (2023)

The Main

A woman uses her budding martial arts skills to protect her sister from an ill-advised marriage. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:30 p.m. Tuesday 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Birth/Rebirth (2023)

The Main

Another modern take on Frankenstein. Must be a new trend. $15. 9:30 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

The Origin of Evil (2022)

The Main

A black comic thriller about a wealthy family battling over its fortune. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:40 p.m. Wednesday 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Ashkal: The Tunisian Investigation (2022)

The Main

A murder investigation takes a horrific turn. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:45 p.m. More info here.

Stone Turtle (2022)

The Main

A researcher has a run-in with a woman who sells turtle eggs illegally on a Malaysian island. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 9:50 p.m. Tuesday 1:15 p.m. More info here.

The Dark Crystal (1982)

Parkway

Jim Henson really went off with this one. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, April 16

Superman (1978)

Alamo Drafthouse

I always liked this story about how director Richard Donner tricked Gene Hackman into shaving off his mustache. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

AMC Rosedale 14/ AMC Southdale 16/ Emagine Willow Creek

Its fans can be so annoying that you forget how actually funny it is. $15. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Dusty and Stones (2022)

Capri Theater

A southern African country duo travel to Nashville to record. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2 p.m. Monday 5 p.m. at The Main. More info here.

Selena (1997)

Emagine Willow Creek

In case you missed it yesterday. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:10 & 6:10 p.m. More info here.

Four Winters (2022)

Landmark Center

A documentary look at the Jews who took to the woods and fought back against the Nazis. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2:20 p.m. Wednesday 4:30 p.m. at The Main. More info here.

See You Friday, Robinson (2022)

The Main

Iranian filmmaker Mitra Farahani brokers a friendship between her countryman, Ebrahim Golestan, and Jean-Luc Godard. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11 a.m. More info here.

Tora’s Husband (2022)

The Main

An Indian man struggles to keep his restaurant open during the COVID lockdown. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11 a.m. Monday 1:15 p.m. More info here.

Where Life Begins (2022)

The Main

An ultra-Orthodox young woman and an Italian farmer fall in love. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 11:10 a.m. Wednesday 1:40 p.m. More info here.

My Robot Brother (2022)

The Main

At a time when all kids have robot pals, Alberte’s life is changed when he gets a new, top-of-the-line model. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:20 p.m. More info here.

A Still Small Voice (2023)

The Main

A documentary about a chaplain at New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital during the early pandemic. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 2:20 p.m. Wednesday 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kind of Left Out (2023)

The Main

I mean, I think the title says it all. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 3:20 p.m. More info here.

Judy Blume Forever (2023)

The Main

A close look at the beloved children’s author. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:40 p.m. Monday 7:10 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Program 02: Art Heals

The Main

Eight films about the restorative power of art. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Concerned Citizen (2022)

The Main

Events disturb a gay Tel Aviv architect’s sense of himself as an enlightened progressive. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 5:10 p.m. Tuesday 1:20 p.m. More info here.

L'Immensità (2022)

The Main

A family struggles to raise a gender dysphoric 12-year-old in 1970s Rome. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 5:10 p.m. More info here.

Losing Grip (2023)

The Main

A Minnesota gymnast seems headed to the Olympics—then the U cuts his program. Named for the Avril Lavigne song? Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 5:25 p.m. Tuesday 5:20 p.m. More info here.

A Compassionate Spy (2022)

The Main

A documentary about Ted Hall, the young physicist who shared atomic secrets with the Soviet Union. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Chevalier (2022)

The Main

The story of half-African French composer Joseph Bologne comes complete with Marie Antoinette feud. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Monica (2022)

The Main

Trace Lysette is a woman trying to reconcile with her mother (Patricia Clarkson), who she hasn’t seen since she was a teen. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Emperor of the North (1973)

Trylon

A crazed Ernest Borgnine is determined to keep all hobos off his train. Defiant hobo Lee Marvin decides to challenge him. $8. 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, April 17

Silent Madness in 3D (1984)

Emagine Willow Creek

Remember the short-lived 3D revival of the '80s? $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Stonewalling (2022)

The Main

A directionless young pregnant woman tries to get ahead in contemporary China’s hustle culture. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4 p.m. Wednesday 1:10 p.m. More info here.

Victim (2022)

The Main

An immigrant woman in the Czech Republic suspects that her son is lying about the assault that put him in the hospital. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:20 p.m. More info here.

The Blue Caftan (2022)

The Main

A closeted (and married) tailor falls in love with his young apprentice. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:05 p.m. More info here.

Golden Years (2022)

The Main

As a couple begins retirement, the death of their friend upends their plans. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, April 18

Belly (1998)

Alamo Drafthouse

Hype Williams. Nas. DMX. $7. 6 p.m. More info here.

Everybody Wants to Be Loved (2022)

The Main

A psychotherapist distracts herself from her own problems by focusing on others. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1:05 p.m. More info here.

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) (2023)

The Main

A documentary look at Storm and Po, the guys who designed some of the ’70s wildest album covers. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Shorts Program 03: Fabulous Fiction

The Main

Seven fiction short films. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:20 p.m. More info here.

20 Days in Mariupol (2023)

The Main

Associated Press photographers document the destruction of an Ukrainian city by Russian forces. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 7:05 p.m .More info here.

Wednesday, April 19

Mandy (2018)

Alamo Drafthouse

Over the top bloody violence even by Nic Cage standards. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.



Never Too Young to Die (1986)

Emagine Willow Creek

John Stamos and Vanity team up to avenge his dad (George Lazenby), who has been murdered by Gene Simmons. Wow. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Dune (1984)

Grandview 1 & 2

Gotta be real here. I haven’t thought about Villeneuve’s Dune for months now. But I think of Alicia Witt saying “And how can this be? For he is the Kwisatz Haderach!” on the regular. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

When the Waves Are Gone (2022)

The Main

Philippine director Lav Diaz’s latest epic is a revenge story—slow cinema style. Part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Festival. $15. 1 p.m. More info here.

Demon Queen (1987)

Trylon

An evil vampire lady rips out hearts! $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Might be useful information.

Mafia Mamma

Toni Collette is an ordinary suburban mom who inherits a mafia empire. Wacky!

The Pope's Exorcist

The trailer is such perfect camp hilarity it's a shame they had to make a whole movie.

Renfield

I do admire Tony from Skins's commitment to being a weirdo.

Suzume

A Japanese teen with magical powers fights to prevent the apocalypse.

Sweetwater

A biopic of Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton, who helped break the NBA color barrier.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Air

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

Creed III

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

His Only Son

John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)

The Lost King

Paint

Scream VI

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

A Thousand and One