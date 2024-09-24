The Fests Just Keep on Comin’ in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 24-30

As we close out this September's music listings, there remains no shortage of fests, musical and otherwise, as folks enjoy this freaky warm fall weather.

Tuesday, September 24

Byte Night @ Acadia

Shovels & Rope with Al Olender @ Amsterdam

Megadeth with Mudvayne + All That Remains @ Armory

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Global Roots Festival: Ustad Noor Bakhsh, Ramon Chicharron @ Cedar Cultural Center—The Global Roots Festival is the Cedar's opportunity to get even more Cedary than ever. The annual event kicked off on Monday with artists from and Sweden and Catalonia. Tonight Ustad Noor Bakhsh, whose ragas apparently have a West African feel, will wow you on his zither-like Balochi Benju and Colombian bandleader Ramon Chicharron will fuse cumbia, champeta, and dembow. The Global Roots Festival is the Cedar's opportunity to get even more Cedary than ever. The annual event kicked off on Monday with artists from and Sweden and Catalonia. Tonight Ustad Noor Bakhsh, whose ragas apparently have a West African feel, will wow you on his zither-like Balochi Benju and Colombian bandleader Ramon Chicharron will fuse cumbia, champeta, and dembow.

Will Effertz and Pete Whiteman @ Dark Horse

Yemen Blues @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Flogging Molly @ Fillmore

The Wldlfe with Young Culture @ Fine Line

Emerging Artist Night @ The Garage

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Punk Rock Princess with DJ Hot Topic Fanclub and Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer's

Soul Coughing @ Palace Theatre

Emily Haavik @ Peavey Plaza

Former Crush with True Lust @ Pilllar Forum

Noah Floersch with HAFFWAY @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Fred Again @ Target Center

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Southside Aces and The Riffin’ Trio @ Turf Club

September Conspiracy Series featuring Triple Fiddle, Rachel Felicia Calvert @ 331 Club

Candy, Divebomb, Taraneh @ Underground Music Cafe

The Breeders @ Uptown Theater—The Breeders haven’t exactly retired from recording. They released an album as recently as 2018, All Nerve, and I remember it being worth hearing even if I haven’t replayed it since, oh, early 2019. And Kim Deal has a new solo effort The Breeders haven’t exactly retired from recording. They released an album as recently as 2018, All Nerve, and I remember it being worth hearing even if I haven’t replayed it since, oh, early 2019. And Kim Deal has a new solo effort on the horizon . But you’ll be there for the oldies, even if you weren’t around for them back in the ’90s. The show is 15+, and though I doubt the Breeders’ opening stint for Olivia Rodrigo has sucked in too many youngsters, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bunch of teens and 20-somethings who grew up on their parents’ copies of Last Splash in attendance—with those same parents. That kind of familial bonding will never not seem weird to me (kids should rebel at least a little, just to keep up appearances) but I can’t think of a band I’d rather see bridge the generations. Last time I saw the Breeders was opening for Arcade Fire at the Xcel in 2017; I have never seen a band so winningly casual about playing a hockey arena.

CupcakKe @ Varsity—“I was so scared, you guys,” the gleefully obscene Chicago rapper told the crowd at St. Paul’s Amsterdam Bar & Hall last summer, recalling the moment when her plane landed at MSP International Airport. “I was like, ‘This is in the middle of nowhere.’” She went on to spit an energetic, foul-mouthed set full of references to bodily fluids and orifices, with a largely femme crowd shouting along to every word. On June’s Dauntless Manifesto, CupcakKe begins by telling you to “suck a dick through a toilet seat” and dubs herself “Whora the Explorer.” I can guarantee pure filth. Or impure filth, I guess. You know what I mean. “I was so scared, you guys,” the gleefully obscene Chicago rapper told the crowd at St. Paul’s Amsterdam Bar & Hall last summer, recalling the moment when her plane landed at MSP International Airport. “I was like, ‘This is in the middle of nowhere.’” She went on to spit an energetic, foul-mouthed set full of references to bodily fluids and orifices, with a largely femme crowd shouting along to every word. On June’s Dauntless Manifesto, CupcakKe begins by telling you to “suck a dick through a toilet seat” and dubs herself “Whora the Explorer.” I can guarantee pure filth. Or impure filth, I guess. You know what I mean.

Wednesday, September 25

Big Wiz @ Acadia

Foxing @ Amsterdam

Gracie Abrams with Role Model @ Armory—A.O. Scott once called J.J. Abrams "perhaps the most consistent B student in modern popular culture," and though the director's musical kid may not be quite on dad's level of middling adequacy, she may just get there yet. A.O. Scott once called J.J. Abrams "perhaps the most consistent B student in modern popular culture," and though the director's musical kid may not be quite on dad's level of middling adequacy, she may just get there yet.

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Pick-a-Rib Three @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Twine @ Cabooze

Retrofizz @ Can Can Wonderland

Global Roots Festival: Mona Miari, Kobo Town @ Cedar Cultural Center—Global Roots wraps up with Palestinian singer Miari and dancehall/calypso fusionists Kobo Town. Global Roots wraps up with Palestinian singer Miari and dancehall/calypso fusionists Kobo Town.

Colleen Raye @ Crooners

Brandee Younger @ Dakota

Songwriter's Street, 15 Min of Fame @ Driftwood

Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Mavi with Pink Siifu, MESSIAH! and Ahmir @ Fine Line

Novo Amor @ First Avenue

Rummage! with Eric Mayson + Toby Ramaswamy @ Icehouse

JCS @ JCS: Creative Collaborations @ Jazz Central

Maurice Jacox & the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Elour & Mortiholics (September Residency) @ Mortimer's

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer's

Doll Chaser with Ciemme and Hot Bagels @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Glass Eyed Brother @ Terminal Bar

WHY? with NNAMDÏ @ Turf Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Gullywashers @ 331 Club

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Adam Zahler's Sick Eagle, Spaceport, Jump Loop @ Underground Music Venue

Sarah Morris and the Sometimes Guys @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, September 26

Groovetronix @ Acadia

Josh Ross with Brandon Wisham @ Amsterdam

Allison Eykholt + Wyatt Avery @ Aster Cafe

Paul Snell Trio @ Berlin

Devin Gray Trio @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

The Strum Brothers @ Can Can Wonderland

Tom Paxton and the Don Juans @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Boot R&B, The Rebel Set, Oliver Phibes @ Cloudland

The Jake Baldwin Quartet @ Crooners

The Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Crooners

Richard Bona @ Dakota

Airship Caravan, in Plain Air, the Cameras @ Day Block Brewing

Alibi @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

BC Collective @ Eagles 34

Jonah Marais with Colin Bracewell and Gina Miles @ Fine Line

Thievery Corporation @ First Avenue

Crash Cuddle, MPLS Drew, Stunt Horse Drama @ The Garage

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

RicX, Lewiee Blaze, Jimmie & Essjay @ Hook and Ladder

Mary Bue (Single Release) with Superior Siren @ Icehouse

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess Presents Male Tears @ Mortimer's

Testament, Creator @ Myth Live

Søndergård, Josefowicz and Ravel @ Orchestra Hall

The Bellrays, Monica LaPlante, and Sparrowhawk @ Palmer's

Paul Thorn @ Parkway

Eric Julio Carranza @ Peavey Plaza

Tonal Whiplash with Critterthing, 1947 @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern

BIG DELICIOUS (Album Release) with Kate Malanaphy, d'Lakes and Greentop @ 7th St Entry

Polaris, blessthefall, Thousand Below, and Nerv @ Skyway Theatre

Slipjig @ 331 Club

The Holdup with Noah Richardson and Dylan Reese @ Turf Club

Dashboard Confessional @ Uptown Theater

Fancy Clam Anniversary Party @ White Squirrel

Half Past Midnight @ White Squirrel

Godsmack, Chevelle, Wage War, Nothing More, and Sleep Theory @ Xcel Energy Center

Friday, September 27

Record Prophets @ Acadia

The Rare Occasions @ Amsterdam

Matt Caflisch with John Ewing @ Aster Cafe

RAWTWHYLAH & Beck @ Berlin

Josh Johnson @ Berlin

James Taylor (Vinyl DJ Set) @ Berlin

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Bunker's

Don’t Kill The Kids, Troll Foot, SweatHeartzzz @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Patti Peterson & Tommy Barbarella @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Geoff Jones and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers @ Crooners

Alpha Consumer & Martin Dosh @ Dakota

Afters, Car Microwave, Bryn Battani @ Day Block Brewing

Via, Dead Amsterdam @ Day Block Brewing

Alien Roadtrip with Matthew Email @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon's 4th Friday Sock Hop @ Eagles 34

Marcus King @ Fillmore

Griff with Stephen Dawes @ First Avenue

J-RAA, Ninjicky, Liam Goude, sebbyrotten, M0ntazz @ The Garage

Alex Hughes @ Ginkgo Coffee

Xina, DJ Jupiter, Destiny Spike, ZORA, Euphoria's Room @ Green Room

Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder

The Mighty Mofos, Fret Rattles, The Silverteens @ Hook and Ladder

Ozone Creations Presents Afrodisia @ Icehouse

The Freier Department @ Jazz Central

BDU @ The Lyric

Julia Wheaton: Whitney Houston Tribute @ Metronome

R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Jus Justice, Buried Animals, Arvell Genius, Infinty Suite @ Mortimer's

Søndergård, Josefowicz and Ravel @ Orchestra Hall

Kyu-Young Kim Plays Vivaldi’s Four Seasons @ Ordway

Irish Diplomacy @ Padraigs

Cloud Cult with David Huckfelt @ Palace Theatre

The Customers, Unattractive Giant Monster, Spit Takes, and Trash Catties @ Palmer's

Junior Choir with Linus And Havana Sleeve @ Pilllar Forum

Hurricane Harold's All Star Review @ Schooner Tavern

Previous Industries (feat. Open Mike Eagle, STILL RIFT, and Video Dave) with Denmark Vessey @ 7th St Entry—Could underground rap stalwart Mike Eagle and his pals have picked a drabber name for their trio? But don't be dissuaded. Their debut, Service Merchandise, is an old-time hang-out record with juiced-up Middle-School beats—three Chicago transplants in L.A., enjoying the fact they can do this together. And though it's a fairly equal partnership, Mike's the one with the most quotable assertions, including "I like David Lee Roth and not the other guy" and "Indie rappers deserve government subsidies." Could underground rap stalwart Mike Eagle and his pals have picked a drabber name for their trio? But don't be dissuaded. Their debut, Service Merchandise, is an old-time hang-out record with juiced-up Middle-School beats—three Chicago transplants in L.A., enjoying the fact they can do this together. And though it's a fairly equal partnership, Mike's the one with the most quotable assertions, including "I like David Lee Roth and not the other guy" and "Indie rappers deserve government subsidies."

Crankdat with Perry Wayne B2B Celo, & Louiejayxx @ Skyway Theatre

Modern Dads, Deep Dark Lake, RRRL @ 331 Club

Hometeam Quarterback @ Terminal Bar

Moon Hooch with Cofresi @ Turf Club

Baumgardner, TV for Dogs, & New Confusion @ Underground Music Cafe

Nero @ Uptown Theater

GLORIA, Toilet Rats, Jordan Carr & The Boys, & Portside Dive @ Uptown VFW

Connie Evingson & Mary Louise Knutson @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Goodbye Mordecai with Cut Rate Clones, Atomic Lights @ White Squirrel

Madame Reaper, Timisarocker, Rhino Shrine @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, September 28

Sassafras @ Acadia

Porter Robinson with ericdoa @ Armory

Cassandra Cole (Single Release) with Jennifer Marie @ Aster Cafe

Phil Aaron Trio @ Berlin

Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim Present @ Berlin

Borough Block Party @ Borough—This one’s pretty easy to wrap your head around: For the 11th year, Borough restaurant will shut down the block for a pup- and kiddo-friendly North Loop party—a block party, if you will—that’ll combine food, booze, and live music. You’ll get to hear Private Oates, Lighter Co., Show Me Your Hits, Mae Simpson, and headliners Viva Knievel, a genre-sprawling cover band made up of eight seasoned pros. Make sense? Good! Let’s have fun.—Jay Boller This one’s pretty easy to wrap your head around: For the 11th year, Borough restaurant will shut down the block for a pup- and kiddo-friendly North Loop party—a block party, if you will—that’ll combine food, booze, and live music. You’ll get to hear Private Oates, Lighter Co., Show Me Your Hits, Mae Simpson, and headliners Viva Knievel, a genre-sprawling cover band made up of eight seasoned pros. Make sense? Good! Let’s have fun.

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunker's

Dark Tranquillity with Amorphis @ Cabooze

Virginia's Basement, Dad Bods, Squirm @ Can Can Wonderland

Call Me Fritz, Nice and Blue, Sidedoors @ Can Can Wonderland

Loadie, Lykoi Fel, Red Vinter @ Caydence Records & Coffee

The Spits, The Urinals, Bermuda Squares, Kapital, and Texture Freq.@ Cedar Cultural Center

Ratas En Zelo, Fierro, Butter Boys @ Cloudland

Jearlyn Steele @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Geoff Jones with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Love TKO: A Teddy Pendergrass Tribute @ Crooners

Ruthie Foster (Album Release) @ Dakota

Fever Pitch, Bring Your Mom, Nic Open Streets @ Driftwood

DJ K-Priest @ Dual Citizen

Despondant, Jesus Son, Magic Castles @ Dusty's

Hellseher, Son/Boy, Threads Electric @ Eagles 34

Choices 09.28.24 @ 56 Brewing

Marcos Valle @ Fitzgerald Theater

Sunny Day Real Estate @ Fillmore—Sunny Day Real Estate get touted as emo forbearers and, sure, things like Jeremy Enigk enunciating “sin-cer-it-y” in four beats on hit track “In Circles” fit the bill. But to me, Diary, the celebrated SDR debut which dropped 30 years ago via Sub Pop, sounds a lot more grunge and alt-rock indebted than the post-hardcore scene that, by the mid-’90s, had spawned emo’s second wave. That’s my extremely roundabout way of saying: Diary is great, and Sunny Day Real Estate have reunited once again to perform it in its entirety on this anniversary tour. You didn’t really have to worry about the Seattle band sticking to the hits, however; they’ve not released an album since 2000’s The Rising Tide. But! This year Enigk & Co. dropped their first new track in a decade, “Novum Vetus,” a soupy, swirling rocker with vocals that recall Zeppelin at their most hobbitty. Seems like Sunny Day Real Estate really are back in business.—Jay Boller Sunny Day Real Estate get touted as emo forbearers and, sure, things like Jeremy Enigk enunciating “sin-cer-it-y” in four beats on hit track “In Circles” fit the bill. But to me, Diary, the celebrated SDR debut which dropped 30 years ago via Sub Pop, sounds a lot more grunge and alt-rock indebted than the post-hardcore scene that, by the mid-’90s, had spawned emo’s second wave. That’s my extremely roundabout way of saying: Diary is great, and Sunny Day Real Estate have reunited once again to perform it in its entirety on this anniversary tour. You didn’t really have to worry about the Seattle band sticking to the hits, however; they’ve not released an album since 2000’s The Rising Tide. But! This year Enigk & Co. dropped their first new track in a decade, “Novum Vetus,” a soupy, swirling rocker with vocals that recall Zeppelin at their most hobbitty. Seems like Sunny Day Real Estate really are back in business.

Summer Salt with The Symposium and Harmless @ Fine Line

No Scrubs 90s Dance Party with Mike 2600 @ First Avenue

Dan Israel @ Gambit Brewing

Waar Party, Moonlit Mushroom, Christmas on Neptune @ The Garage

Adam Paddock, Allison Eide, Colin Bracewell @ Green Room

Sean Anonymous @ Icehouse

Nancy Bierma: The Music of Keith Jarrett @ Jazz Central

Reaper @ The Loft

Vintage Starfruit @ Metronome

In a Funk @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Alexis Rose @ Modist Brewing

The Pretty Metal Metal Joe Metal Show @ Modist Brewing

Y2K: Now That's What I Call 2000s with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Mortimers

Søndergård, Josefowicz and Ravel @ Orchestra Hall

Glam Jam: A Star-Studded Benefit Concert @ Ordway

Release the Craicen @ Padraigs

Re'Unique @ Papa Legba Lounge

Cloud Cult with David Huckfelt @ Palace Theatre

Palmtoberfest 2024 @ Palmer's—Is this an Oktoberfest? Kinda! The event is put on by Schell’s Brewery, so you can certainly enjoy and celebrate beer at this thing. But really, this is a tribute to tribute bands. And it’s a lotta fun for 20 bucks. During the day and into the night, there will be groups paying homage to Queens of the Stone Age (Monsters in Your Parasol), Thin Lizzie (Jailbreak), the Killers (Smile Like You Mean It), and U2 (Rattle and Hum). Intriguingly, the night closes with a band called (Inside) Skylab, which says it’s a tribute to early ’00s space rockers Manplanet. Yet all four original members will be jamming, making this… a tribute to themselves? What a power move!—Jessica Armbruster Is this an Oktoberfest? Kinda! The event is put on by Schell’s Brewery, so you can certainly enjoy and celebrate beer at this thing. But really, this is a tribute to tribute bands. And it’s a lotta fun for 20 bucks. During the day and into the night, there will be groups paying homage to Queens of the Stone Age (Monsters in Your Parasol), Thin Lizzie (Jailbreak), the Killers (Smile Like You Mean It), and U2 (Rattle and Hum). Intriguingly, the night closes with a band called (Inside) Skylab, which says it’s a tribute to early ’00s space rockers Manplanet. Yet all four original members will be jamming, making this… a tribute to themselves? What a power move!

Do Re #MeToo: Sexist Songs Reclaimed by Righteous Feminists @ Parkway—In 1971, rock critic Ellen Willis set out to prove that Cat Stevens's "Wild World" was more sexist than the Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb" with this One Weird Trick: Ask yourself if you could imagine a woman singing that song to a man. If you couldn’t, that song was sexist. (Or sexist-er, I guess; it’s also entirely possible that Stones die hard Willis was just looking for a way to defend her boys against her most doctrinaire feminist friends.) Well, tonight we'll find out how well Willis’s exercise works as a bunch of the Twin Cities’ most powerful female vocalists tear into some of the nastiest classic songs about women, backed by a band of all women as well. (There are too many big names to list without leaving someone out, but just click on that link above to check 'em out.) It’s a benefit for In 1971, rock critic Ellen Willis set out to prove that Cat Stevens's "Wild World" was more sexist than the Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb" with this One Weird Trick: Ask yourself if you could imagine a woman singing that song to a man. If you couldn’t, that song was sexist. (Or sexist-er, I guess; it’s also entirely possible that Stones die hard Willis was just looking for a way to defend her boys against her most doctrinaire feminist friends.) Well, tonight we'll find out how well Willis’s exercise works as a bunch of the Twin Cities’ most powerful female vocalists tear into some of the nastiest classic songs about women, backed by a band of all women as well. (There are too many big names to list without leaving someone out, but just click on that link above to check 'em out.) It’s a benefit for Abortion Access Front , which could certainly use the help at a moment when women face far greater enemies than even Cat Stevens. (I really do hope they don't play "Wild World.” “Under My Thumb” would rock though.)

New Confusion with Atomic Nun, Headwar, Mold @ Pilllar Forum

Scent Reality, Chemistry Set @ Schooner Tavern

French Police with Wisteria and Ex Lover @ 7th St Entry

Soulja Boy @ Skyway Theatre—He's gotta be a Soulja Man by now. Someone should tell him! He's gotta be a Soulja Man by now. Someone should tell him!

11 Year Anniversary Party @ Sociable Cider Werks—What do Sociable Cider Werks and Millie Bobby Brown’s character in Stranger Things have in common? They’re both eleven! But seriously folks, 11 years is a good run for a brewery (or cidery), and Sociable’s ciders have become a standard during the last decade-plus, while their food trailer has helped launch culinary heavyweights like —Em Cassel What do Sociable Cider Werks and Millie Bobby Brown’s character in Stranger Things have in common? They’re both eleven! But seriously folks, 11 years is a good run for a brewery (or cidery), and Sociable’s ciders have become a standard during the last decade-plus, while their food trailer has helped launch culinary heavyweights like Union Hmong Kitchen and vegan burger joint Francis . It’s a legacy worth celebrating, which they’ll do this weekend with live music from locals Machinery Hill, Rhino Shrine, Keep for Cheap, and others today.

Lake Street Dive @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Meat Raffle Ska @ Terminal Bar

Lords of the Universe, Dog Gamn, Los Pinches Güeys @ 331 Club

La Luz with Mia Joy @ Turf Club

Fog Lake with Foxes in Fiction @ Underground Music Cafe

Ballentine’s Burlesque @ Uptown VFW

DecaDance @ Uptown VFW

Two Feet @ Varsity

Kinda Fonda Wanda with J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Naptaker with Wish Wash, Grape Whales @ White Squirrel

Sunday, September 29

Silvertone @ Acadia

Emarosa with Laur Elle and Val Astaire @ Amsterdam

Rainbow Kitten Surprise with Ethan Regan @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Andrew Broder & PEOPLE (feat. Circuit des Yeux, Dave King, & Effygasm) @ Berlin—Does anyone in the Twin Cities music community have better taste than Andrew Broder? Sure, his projects are often great, but he's just as vital as a catalyst, bringing together unexpected collaborators, and this monthlong Berlin residency will showcase that gift. Does anyone in the Twin Cities music community have better taste than Andrew Broder? Sure, his projects are often great, but he's just as vital as a catalyst, bringing together unexpected collaborators, and this monthlong Berlin residency will showcase that gift.

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunker's

Pig @ Cabooze

Rudy de Anda, the Jack Moves, DJ Miguel Vargas @ Cedar Cultural Center

Dynamic Duos of the 60s @ Crooners

Olivia Newton-John and Anne Murray Tribute @ Crooners

Kate Beahen and Friends @ Crooners

A Tribute to Anita Baker @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

New Riverside Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Two Door Cinema Club @ Fillmore

Evan Honer with Thomas Rowland @ Fine Line

Tori Kelly with Maisy Kay @ First Avenue

Nobody's Favorite, Gradience, The Waterworks, Third Degree @ The Garage

Patty Peterson Present Jazz Women All Stars @ Loring Park

NxGen Jazz Series @ Metronome

Center for Irish Music: Student Session @ Metronome

Kaatwalk @ Metronome

Rival Sons, Clutch @ Myth Live

A Tribute to Frankie Beverly & Maze @ Papa Legba Lounge

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Jimmy Webb with Pete Mancini @ Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Cole Chaney with Charlie Overman @ 7th St Entry

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 @ 331 Club

Little Stranger with Wax, Jarv and Damn Skippy @ Turf Club

Source & Sons of Ra @ Underground Music Cafe

Show Me the Body @ Varsity

Scott Hefte & The Bury 'Em Deep with Shawn Neary, Aaron James @ White Squirrel

Schmilco @ White Squirrel

In Solid Air with Galleon, The Grieving Pines @ White Squirrel

Monday, September 30

Shady Baby's Open Mic @ Acadia

SunShip @ Berlin

Faulty Cognitions, Visual Learner, Hard Feelings @ Cloudland

Cowboy Junkies @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Point North with Nevertel, elijah and Rivals @ Fine Line

September Mondays with Eli Awada @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Elliott Blaufuss @ Parkway

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS with Cam Kahin and Blush @ Turf Club

Watershed & the Comebacks @ Underground Music Cafe

Palaye Royale @ Varsity

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Devil Dodger with Bedpan Bambalam @ White Squirrel

Jeff Lynne's ELO @ Xcel Energy Center