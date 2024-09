The Fests Just Keep on Comin’ in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Sept. 24-30

The Breeders haven’t exactly retired from recording. They released an album as recently as 2018, All Nerve, and I remember it being worth hearing even if I haven’t replayed it since, oh, early 2019. And Kim Deal has a new solo effort on the horizon . But you’ll be there for the oldies, even if you weren’t around for them back in the ’90s. The show is 15+, and though I doubt the Breeders’ opening stint for Olivia Rodrigo has sucked in too many youngsters, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bunch of teens and 20-somethings who grew up on their parents’ copies of Last Splash in attendance—with those same parents. That kind of familial bonding will never not seem weird to me (kids should rebel at least a little, just to keep up appearances) but I can’t think of a band I’d rather see bridge the generations. Last time I saw the Breeders was opening for Arcade Fire at the Xcel in 2017; I have never seen a band so winningly casual about playing a hockey arena.