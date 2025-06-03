The Air Is Unbreathable But There’s Still Music: Your Concert Calendar: June 3-9

I'm hard at work right now writing up some concerts you should see for our annual Summer Guide, so I didn't get to blurb as many shows here as usual. But I'm sure you can spot some good ones on your own.
Tuesday, June 3
Johnny Lied & George McKelvey @ Aster Cafe
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Liliana Rindal @ Father Hennepin Park
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Janelle and Simply Fusion @ Loring Park
The Thomas & James Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Volk, Mullet, Whiskey Rock n Roll, Tannins @ Mortimer’s
Palmer’s Songwriters Showcase @ Palmer’s
Drillbit with Defiled Sacrament, and Mortura @ Pilllar Forum
June Conspiracy Series featuring John Magnuson Trio+, TC Dust Rhinos @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Creekbed Carter Hogan @ 331 Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Sawtooth Witch (Residency) with Akebono @ White Squirrel
Dutch Interior with Poor Image & Harlow @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, June 4
Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia
Dan Tedesco & Eva Markham @ Aster Cafe
The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin @ Berlin
Psychostick with Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre @ Cabooze
Alejandro Brittes with Havana Quartet @ Cedar Cultural Center
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Martin Kember and the Unit @ Green Room
Linden Hill Chamber Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Karaoke Crime Scene! @ Palmer’s
West 22nd with Pretty Jane and Daphne Jane @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe
Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Kinda Fonda Wanda @ 331 Club
Enemy of Fate @ Underground Music Venue
The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel
Fuchsia, Jake Baldwin Quartet, & Green Line Quartet @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, June 5
Agony in the Living Room @ Acadia
Spiderlily, Skeleton Crew, Pity Party, Weeklong Weekend @ Amsterdam
John Magnuson Trio with Billy Dankert @ Aster Cafe
Matthew Mallinger & IE @ Berlin
The Rose Academy of Burlesque: Roses & Thorns @ Black Hart
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Pierre Lewis & Burning Blue Rain @ Cabooze
Sanctuary Strings @ The Commons
Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim @ Dakota
3 Guys Who Used to Work Together @ Driftwood
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Prince Celebration Kick-Off DJ Dance Party @ First Avenue
TC Gumbo Jam feat. Eddie Christmas, Demitrious Rallis, Nicholas David, Maxaphone, & Dan Ristrom @ Hook and Ladder
Molly:||:Molly & The Scarlet Goodbye @ Icehouse
Señor Blues @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Good Time Willy with Hurricane Harold and Steve Clarke @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Fei Xie Plays Jolivet @ Orchestra Hall
Thee Sacred Souls with Tré Burt @ Palace Theatre
Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer’s
Absolutely Yours with Juliet Farmer and Ahem @ Pilllar Forum
Heavy Sixers, the Customers @ Schooner Tavern
The Dregs with Fanaka Nation, King Swank, Yuh-Huh Go @ 7th St Entry
Northeast Invitation @ 331 Club
Rotundos, Quail, & Serpents of Serenity @ Underground Music Venue
Emmy Woods with Cottonwood Shivers @ White Squirrel
Queen Jeanne with Porcupine, The Audacity @ White Squirrel
Friday, June 6
Pierce the Veil, Sleeping with Sirens @ Armory
Clawhammer Mike, Shotgun Johnny @ Barely Brothers Records
Twins Perform the Music of Thelonious Monk @ Berlin
Transcendence Cabaret @ Black Hart
Eric Johanson + Trent Romens Band @ Cabooze
Little Lebowski Urban Achievers, Dingus, Atomic Lights @ Cloudland
Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials @ Dakota
Heed the Warning (EP Release) @ Day Block Brewing
Jenny & the Bets, the Dauggers, Cindervein @ Driftwood
Dead History, Daisy Cutter, The Great Went @ Eagles 34
Honey Revenge with Daisy Grenade, Vana, and Nightlife @ Fine Line
Samia with Raffaella and Ava Levy @ First Avenue
Birdlaw, Vow, Mold, Eyes of Sorrow, Collective Fate @ Flying V
Not That Innocent: 2000s Dance Party @ Granada
- VIAL with Rat Bath and Virginia’s Basement @ Hook and Ladder—We're longtime VIAL fans in these parts, and that's why we're excited to sponsor tonight's show. We'll have a table, so stop over and give us a holler. And stick around after for "Twinflame: A VIAL afterparty" by glitterdark with 3125, Byzarra, girlblunt, and shepherdess.
McNasty Brass Band with Rhythm Nation feat: JT Bates & Eddie Christmas @ Icehouse
Brian Handeland Quartet @ Jazz Central
The Brilliant Colors Jazz Trio @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Malos Pasos @ Minnehaha Bandstand
The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Fei Xie Plays Jolivet @ Orchestra Hall
Cassie Pilgrim Plays Bach’s Oboe d’Amore Concerto @ Ordway
Ryan Picone Quartet @ Padraigs
Bermuda Squares, The Slow Death, Sparrowhawk, American Muscle, and Neo Neos @ Palmer’s
Elour, Greater Goods @ Schooner Tavern
Ruben, Mid Death Calm @ 331 Club
HELL YEAH 3!!! ⏤ The Dirtbag Prom ft. DJ Mary Lucia with DJ Lori Barbero and Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club MPLS @ Turf Club
Soulkeeper, Rx Cowboy, Popstar, The Motion Mosaic @ Underground Music Venue
Lakeside Effects, Ghostlands, & M.A.Y. @ Underground Music Cafe
Anchorhead, The Vibro Champs, El Drifte, Lazy Ike, Cadillac Kolstad, Clay Williams @ Uptown VFW
Kaatwalk with Nina Luna @ White Squirrel
Andrew Kneeland @ White Squirrel
Drouth, Nothingness @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, June 7
Video Game Movie Night @ Amsterdam
One OK Rock, Stand Atlantic @ Armory
Chris Rawlins with Wren & Wilde @ Aster Cafe
Jumpsuit! Funk and Disco Dance Party @ Black Hart
Curated Highlife Day Party: Shades of Pastel @ Cabooze
Echobass with Nuzumi, Athereal Rose, & Night Ryder @ Can Can Wonderland
TaikoGroove: A Taiko Dance Concert @ Cedar Cultural Center
Joust, Heavy Lag, Bad Crime, TV Cop @ Cloudland
Handsome Midnight, Logan Vagle, Venus Yevu, Ambient Toad, Daniel Sousa @ Day Block Brewing
Stock Market Cinema, Honey Please. Garden Glow, Two Weeks Past Never @ Day Block Brewing
Alien Road Trip, New to Human @ Driftwood
Brasszilla, Hot Press, Edith Head @ Dusty’s
Mommy Log Balls, YUHH, Crush Card, High Tiny Hairs @ Eagles 34
Annie DiRusso with Daffo @ Fine Line
Panchiko with Alison’s Halo @ First Avenue
pfoser’s pfiftieth pfest with KARMA SLUTS, PEAL, Devil’s Kettle, Skedydah, CJG @ Granada
- Lake Street – ROOTS, ROCK, & DEEP BLUES XII @ Hook and Ladder—For a few years, Covid and its aftermath caused the Hook to scale back its marquee event a bit. But this year it’s a full block party again, with neighbors Moon Palace Books and Arbeiter Brewing Co. joining in the festivities. Both will offer music stages and food; in addition, Moon Palace is teaming up with Bench Pressed to host an art market. Musical highlights include Memphis blues-rocker Cedric Burnside (R.L.’s grandson), Indiana hillbilly punks Left Lane Cruiser, and metal-tinged bluegrass stompers Dig Deep, as well as familiar locals Cornbread Harris, Erin McCawley, and Corey Medina. All in all, there will be nine-and-a-half hours of music spread over seven stages. Whew.
Rootstock featuring Poetic Roots, BakkwoodDrift, SoulFlower @ Icehouse
Rootstock Afterparty feat: DJ Lemony, Sasha Bangzz, DJ McShellen @ Icehouse
Paul Silbergleit Trio @ Jazz Central
Tim Fest @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
PhaseOne with Badklaat @ The Loft
The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Prince Listening Party @ Padraigs
Dog Gamn (Record Release) with Din-Din, Full Catholic, Girdle of Judith, Ghosting Merit, and Watches! @ Palmer’s
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Beastface (EP Release) with God Came From Space, Tiger Blue, The Stonedest @ Studio B
OVRFWRD, Steve Blexrud @ 331 Club
Petty Treason’s Big Queer Burlesque Bonanza @ Turf Club
Johnny Manchild and The Poor Bastards, Fake Shark @ Underground Music Cafe
The LIFT Presented by Borinqueña Bonita & Del The Funky Homosexual @ Uptown VFW
BIG LOVE 3: Michael Grey, Akko, Jocko 69 @ Uptown VFW
Gasolina Reggaeton Party @ Varsity
Runner and Bobby, Silverware House, & Call Me Fritz @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, June 8
TOTF MothaMaeHymm/Afro~Deity @ Acadia
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Sundays With Nona (feat. Molly Raben & Nat Harvie) @ Berlin
MacPhail Community Youth Choir @ Capri
One World: The Best of Sting & The Police @ Dakota
North Star Jazz Community Jam Session @ Dual Citizen
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Popcicle Stick, Trash Boyardee, No Regard @ Eagles 34
10 Minute Recess @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Robbinsdale City Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Cabaret with Jen BB'n Friends @ Metronome Brewery
Almost A Band, featuring Colton Warren, Bentley Gilman and D.C. Leonhardt @ Metronome Brewery
Bach to Rock: Battle of the Bands @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
NOBRO, Bad Waitress, Gen and the Degenerates, Big Salt @ 7th St Entry
CAAMP @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
Emmy Woods, Adam Bohanan @ 331 Club
Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club
Chickaboom & Troglodyte with Dan Israel & Mike Lane, Keith Johnson @ White Squirrel
West 7th Band with Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Record Prophets with Aftergreens & Pencilneck @ White Squirrel
Jesus Son, Toilet Rats, Garf, & Despondent @ Zhora Darling
Monday, June 9
Annabelle Nicholson, Avery Seed, Sylvia Dieken @ Amsterdam
Caroline Rose @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
Eden Prairie Community Band @ Lake Harriet Band
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Mei Semones with John Roseboro @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Mudfoot Barker & Dick Williams Folk @ 331 Club
Anna Devine, Hyer, sandalwood, & Macy Moose @ Underground Music Cafe
Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel