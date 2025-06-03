Skip to Content
Music

The Air Is Unbreathable But There’s Still Music: Your Concert Calendar: June 3-9

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

3:24 PM CDT on June 3, 2025

Provided; Grahan Tolbert|

Vial; Samia

1Comments

I'm hard at work right now writing up some concerts you should see for our annual Summer Guide, so I didn't get to blurb as many shows here as usual. But I'm sure you can spot some good ones on your own.

Tuesday, June 3

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Johnny Lied & George McKelvey @ Aster Cafe

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Adrian Crutchfield @ Capri

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Liliana Rindal @ Father Hennepin Park

Accordo @ Icehouse

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Janelle and Simply Fusion @ Loring Park

The Thomas & James Band @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Volk, Mullet, Whiskey Rock n Roll, Tannins @ Mortimer’s

Palmer’s Songwriters Showcase @ Palmer’s

Drillbit with Defiled Sacrament, and Mortura @ Pilllar Forum

June Conspiracy Series featuring John Magnuson Trio+, TC Dust Rhinos @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Creekbed Carter Hogan @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Sawtooth Witch (Residency) with Akebono @ White Squirrel

Dutch Interior with Poor Image & Harlow @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, June 4

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Dan Tedesco & Eva Markham @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study at Berlin @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Psychostick with Texas Toast Chainsaw Massacre @ Cabooze

Alejandro Brittes with Havana Quartet @ Cedar Cultural Center

Matteo Mancuso @ Dakota

Side Door @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Martin Kember and the Unit @ Green Room

Ice Horse @ Icehouse

Linden Hill Chamber Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Karaoke Blast with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Karaoke Crime Scene! @ Palmer’s

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Parkway

RuDeGirl @ Schooner Tavern

West 22nd with Pretty Jane and Daphne Jane @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Kinda Fonda Wanda @ 331 Club

Robyn Hitchcock @ Turf Club

Enemy of Fate @ Underground Music Venue

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Hunny Bear @ White Squirrel

Fuchsia, Jake Baldwin Quartet, & Green Line Quartet @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, June 5

Agony in the Living Room @ Acadia

Spiderlily, Skeleton Crew, Pity Party, Weeklong Weekend @ Amsterdam

John Magnuson Trio with Billy Dankert @ Aster Cafe

Matthew Mallinger & IE @ Berlin

Bennett Johnson @ Berlin

The Rose Academy of Burlesque: Roses & Thorns @ Black Hart

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Pierre Lewis & Burning Blue Rain @ Cabooze

Sanctuary Strings @ The Commons

Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim @ Dakota

3 Guys Who Used to Work Together @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Backyard Band @ Eagles 34

Open Mic Night @ 56 Brewing

Geordie Kiefer @ Fine Line

Prince Celebration Kick-Off DJ Dance Party @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

TC Gumbo Jam feat. Eddie Christmas, Demitrious Rallis, Nicholas David, Maxaphone, & Dan Ristrom @ Hook and Ladder

Molly:||:Molly & The Scarlet Goodbye @ Icehouse

DJ Blue Funk @ Icehouse

Señor Blues @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Good Time Willy with Hurricane Harold and Steve Clarke @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Fei Xie Plays Jolivet @ Orchestra Hall

Thee Sacred Souls with Tré Burt @ Palace Theatre

Throwback Thursdays with DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer’s

Absolutely Yours with Juliet Farmer and Ahem @ Pilllar Forum

Heavy Sixers, the Customers @ Schooner Tavern

The Dregs with Fanaka Nation, King Swank, Yuh-Huh Go @ 7th St Entry

Terminal Three @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitation @ 331 Club

Rotundos, Quail, & Serpents of Serenity @ Underground Music Venue

Emmy Woods with Cottonwood Shivers @ White Squirrel

Queen Jeanne with Porcupine, The Audacity @ White Squirrel

Friday, June 6

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Pierce the Veil, Sleeping with Sirens @ Armory

Becky & The 48s @ Aster Cafe

Clawhammer Mike, Shotgun Johnny @ Barely Brothers Records

Twins Perform the Music of Thelonious Monk @ Berlin

Atlas Tango Project @ Berlin

Akko @ Berlin

Transcendence Cabaret @ Black Hart

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunker’s

Eric Johanson + Trent Romens Band @ Cabooze 

Little Lebowski Urban Achievers, Dingus, Atomic Lights @ Cloudland

Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials @ Dakota

Heed the Warning (EP Release) @ Day Block Brewing

Jenny & the Bets, the Dauggers, Cindervein @ Driftwood

The Outcats @ Eagles 34

Dead History, Daisy Cutter, The Great Went @ Eagles 34

Honey Revenge with Daisy Grenade, Vana, and Nightlife @ Fine Line

Samia with Raffaella and Ava Levy @ First Avenue

Birdlaw, Vow, Mold, Eyes of Sorrow, Collective Fate @ Flying V

Will Durie @ Ginkgo Coffee

Not That Innocent: 2000s Dance Party @ Granada

Club K-Pop @ Green Room

McNasty Brass Band with Rhythm Nation feat: JT Bates & Eddie Christmas @ Icehouse

Papersleeves DJ @ Icehouse

Brian Handeland Quartet @ Jazz Central

The Brilliant Colors Jazz Trio @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Ghostdragon @ The Loft

Malos Pasos @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Fei Xie Plays Jolivet @ Orchestra Hall

Cassie Pilgrim Plays Bach’s Oboe d’Amore Concerto @ Ordway

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Padraigs

Bermuda Squares, The Slow Death, Sparrowhawk, American Muscle, and Neo Neos @ Palmer’s

Elour, Greater Goods @ Schooner Tavern

Ally Venable @ 7th St Entry

Billy Johnson @ 318 Cafe

Ruben, Mid Death Calm @ 331 Club

HELL YEAH 3!!! ⏤ The Dirtbag Prom ft. DJ Mary Lucia with DJ Lori Barbero and Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club MPLS @ Turf Club

Soulkeeper, Rx Cowboy, Popstar, The Motion Mosaic @ Underground Music Venue

Lakeside Effects, Ghostlands, & M.A.Y. @ Underground Music Cafe

Anchorhead, The Vibro Champs, El Drifte, Lazy Ike, Cadillac Kolstad, Clay Williams @ Uptown VFW

Kaatwalk with Nina Luna @ White Squirrel

Andrew Kneeland @ White Squirrel

Drouth, Nothingness @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, June 7

Poundgame Addison @ Acadia

Video Game Movie Night @ Amsterdam

One OK Rock, Stand Atlantic @ Armory

Chris Rawlins with Wren & Wilde @ Aster Cafe

Jumpsuit! Funk and Disco Dance Party @ Black Hart

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Curated Highlife Day Party: Shades of Pastel @ Cabooze

The Biggest Bash @ Cabooze

Echobass with Nuzumi, Athereal Rose, & Night Ryder @ Can Can Wonderland

Arias in Paradise @ Capri

TaikoGroove: A Taiko Dance Concert @ Cedar Cultural Center

Joust, Heavy Lag, Bad Crime, TV Cop @ Cloudland

The Rolling Stoners @ Dakota

Handsome Midnight, Logan Vagle, Venus Yevu, Ambient Toad, Daniel Sousa @ Day Block Brewing

Stock Market Cinema, Honey Please. Garden Glow, Two Weeks Past Never @ Day Block Brewing

Alien Road Trip, New to Human @ Driftwood

Brasszilla, Hot Press, Edith Head @ Dusty’s

Mommy Log Balls, YUHH, Crush Card, High Tiny Hairs @ Eagles 34

Shrek XXL @ Fillmore

Annie DiRusso with Daffo @ Fine Line

Panchiko with Alison’s Halo @ First Avenue

pfoser’s pfiftieth pfest with KARMA SLUTS, PEAL, Devil’s Kettle, Skedydah, CJG @ Granada

Momentum @ Green Room

  • Lake Street – ROOTS, ROCK, & DEEP BLUES XII @ Hook and LadderFor a few years, Covid and its aftermath caused the Hook to scale back its marquee event a bit. But this year it’s a full block party again, with neighbors Moon Palace Books and Arbeiter Brewing Co. joining in the festivities. Both will offer music stages and food; in addition, Moon Palace is teaming up with Bench Pressed to host an art market. Musical highlights include Memphis blues-rocker Cedric Burnside (R.L.’s grandson), Indiana hillbilly punks Left Lane Cruiser, and metal-tinged bluegrass stompers Dig Deep, as well as familiar locals Cornbread Harris, Erin McCawley, and Corey Medina. All in all, there will be nine-and-a-half hours of music spread over seven stages. Whew.

Rootstock featuring Poetic Roots, BakkwoodDrift, SoulFlower @ Icehouse

Rootstock Afterparty feat: DJ Lemony, Sasha Bangzz, DJ McShellen @ Icehouse

Paul Silbergleit Trio @ Jazz Central

Tim Fest @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

PhaseOne with Badklaat @ The Loft

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Prince Listening Party @ Padraigs

Dog Gamn (Record Release) with Din-Din, Full Catholic, Girdle of Judith, Ghosting Merit, and Watches! @ Palmer’s

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Naethan Apollo @ 7th St Entry

Beastface (EP Release) with God Came From Space, Tiger Blue, The Stonedest @ Studio B

Keri Noble @ 318 Cafe

OVRFWRD, Steve Blexrud @ 331 Club

Petty Treason’s Big Queer Burlesque Bonanza @ Turf Club

Johnny Manchild and The Poor Bastards, Fake Shark @ Underground Music Cafe

The LIFT Presented by Borinqueña Bonita & Del The Funky Homosexual @ Uptown VFW

BIG LOVE 3: Michael Grey, Akko, Jocko 69 @ Uptown VFW

Gasolina Reggaeton Party @ Varsity

Iojo Rosso @ Water Works

Kev Fest @ White Squirrel

Runner and Bobby, Silverware House, & Call Me Fritz @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, June 8

TOTF MothaMaeHymm/Afro~Deity @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Sundays With Nona (feat. Molly Raben & Nat Harvie) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

MacPhail Community Youth Choir @ Capri

Honky Tonk Jump @ Crooners

BluLuna @ Crooners

One World: The Best of Sting & The Police @ Dakota

North Star Jazz Community Jam Session @ Dual Citizen

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Popcicle Stick, Trash Boyardee, No Regard @ Eagles 34

Dylan Salfer @ Hewing Rooftop

Dead on the Block @ Icehouse

10 Minute Recess @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Robbinsdale City Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Cabaret with Jen BB'n Friends @ Metronome Brewery

Almost A Band, featuring Colton Warren, Bentley Gilman and D.C. Leonhardt @ Metronome Brewery

Bach to Rock: Battle of the Bands @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

NOBRO, Bad Waitress, Gen and the Degenerates, Big Salt @ 7th St Entry

CAAMP @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Keri Noble @ 318 Cafe

Emmy Woods, Adam Bohanan @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Chickaboom & Troglodyte with Dan Israel & Mike Lane, Keith Johnson @ White Squirrel

West 7th Band with Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Record Prophets with Aftergreens & Pencilneck @ White Squirrel

Jesus Son, Toilet Rats, Garf, & Despondent @ Zhora Darling

Monday, June 9

Annabelle Nicholson, Avery Seed, Sylvia Dieken @ Amsterdam

Caroline Rose @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Cafe Accordion Orchestra @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Blonde Redhead @ Fillmore

Eden Prairie Community Band @ Lake Harriet Band

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Mei Semones with John Roseboro @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Mudfoot Barker & Dick Williams Folk @ 331 Club

Anna Devine, Hyer, sandalwood, & Macy Moose @ Underground Music Cafe

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel 

Neo-Soul Night @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

