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Tell Us About Your Unusual Hobby in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:39 AM CDT on July 17, 2026

Photo by Ross Sneddon on Unsplash
21Comments

Despite no conscious effort on our part, this week sort of shaped up into a "people with notable hobbies and skills" week here at Racket. Jugglers, yo-yo artists, rollercoaster fanatics. Just good summer fun, y'all!

How about you? Do you have any niche or unusual hobbies you'd like to tell us about? Please define "niche" or "unusual" as broadly as you like. Me, I quite boringly read and write and watch movies and listen to music. And I get paid for all that, so you can't even really call those activities hobbies.

Do you windsurf? Make fermented foods? Refurbish junk furniture you find in the alley? Remove buckthorn? Are you... a Ren Fest person? We want to hear about it.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

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