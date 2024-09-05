Teenage Wunderkind Aidan Thibault Wins Acme’s Funniest Person Contest

When I think about what I was like at 19, one word jumps to mind: hilarious. But, in reality, I was probably just annoying and vulgar and just quoting Will Ferrell movies. But Aidan Thibault? He's different.

On Wednesday night in Minneapolis, the 19-year-old Duluth native proved his comedy chops when he was named the winner of Acme Comedy Co.’s 32nd annual Funniest Person Contest.

“I’ve always loved comedy,” Thibault said moments after his big win. “My parents and I would watch comedy together when I was younger. When I was 17, I said I wanted to try it.”

Less than two years later, following a summer-long competition that saw 125-ish other would-be funny people take the stage, Thibault beat out four other comics in the finals in front of a packed Acme crowd that included his parents and a panel of celebrity judges, including yours truly, proving that the world “celebrity” really doesn’t mean much anymore.

From reflecting on the realization that he’s Gen Z as opposed to a millennial (“I just learned recently that they’re, like, 40?”) to self-burns about his masculinity (“If someone sees a big guy with tools they’re like, ‘He’s going to fix something.’ If you see me with tools you’re like, ‘Oh he’s bringing those to someone else’”), Thibault leaned into observations that managed to connect with the old-ass millennials in the audience.

“I think you’re always trying to find your voice,” he said of performing. “I think I’ve started to find mine a little bit.”

For over three decades, the Acme Funniest Person Contest has served as the top comedy contest in the Twin Cities, launching the careers of future stars like Nick Swardson, Mary Mack, Pete Lee, and Bryan Miller, the latter of whom acted as host last night.

While Thibault's family made the trip to Duluth to support him during his big moment, he isn’t taking time off to bask in the glow of his big win. Tonight he’ll be right back on his grind, performing at Zhora Darling restaurant in northeast Minneapolis, as part of the free weekly Darlings Comedy showcase. “I don’t think I’ve taken a break that’s longer than two weeks since I started,” he said.

As for how he plans to use the $1,000 he scored for winning the contest, Thibault says that, in true comic fashion, he plans to blow it almost immediately.

“I should be financially responsible but I’m not gonna do that,” he explains without hesitation. “I like shoes, and I like tattoos. I’ll either spend it on those, or I might a buy a suit. That would be cool. I have no use for it, so I would just bust I out on a random Monday. But I think that would be really fun.”