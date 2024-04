Taxes Are Done, Time to Check out Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 16-22

One of my biggest “music guy” pet peeves is a tendency for knee-jerk exaltation when a favorite artist does… literally anything. Annoying levels of fandom often lead to critical blinders, which is why I constantly check my impulse to say Waxahatchee mastermind Katie Cruchtfield just keeps leveling up. With that self-conscious throat clearing out of the way, yes, I do believe the 34-year-old Alabama native is at the top of her astonishing career. The trajectory should be well-known to anyone reading this far: Crutchfield began with scratchy, lo-fi confessions, graduated to roaring indie rock, and, with 2020’s Saint Cloud, made an obvious-yet-skilled pivot to warm country-rock. No matter the arrangements, everything is undergirded by generational songwriting talent and a voice that merges Lucinda’s personality with Patsy’s technical beauty. Tigers Blood, the sixth Waxa LP that arrived last month, seems cut from similar cloth, and all three advance singles have been (I swear I’m checking myself!) breathtaking; hot-shit guitarist MJ Lenderman and one of indie's safest producer bets, Brad Cook, helped make sure of that. What an absolute treat to grow up with this discography and watch it grow. (Update: Now that I’ve heard all of Tigers Blood, since the original publication of this blurb, I regret to inform you that it’s simply pretty good—rock-solid songcraft, but not a whole lot to say.)