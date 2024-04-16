Taxes Are Done, Time to Check out Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 16-22

In addition to the shows listed below, keep in mind that Saturday is also Record Store Day, and many local shops will be throwing parties.

Tuesday, April 16

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Capri Glee! Choir @ Capri Theater

Jon McLaughlin with Chris Peters @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Uli Jon Roth @ Granada

Obi Original & The Black Atlantics (Residency) feat. Brandyn Lee Tulloch and Mack OC @ Green Room—Nigerian-born singer, guitarist, and bandleader Obi Original is as much at home with West African highlife as he is with modern Afrobeats, not to mention good old American funk, and he's lined up some terrific local acts for this five-week residency. Night three serves up Brandyn Lee Tulloch and Mack OC, while night four brings us Miloe and Klon Rose. Finishing things off on April 30 will be Bouchet Boyz and Bigg Kiaa. Good stuff.

Night Club with Rosegarden Funeral Party and DJ Set by JPEG@ Icehouse

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grooves feat. DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer's

New Band Night @ Palmer's

Kiernan Tollefson, Chase Rabideau, Jack Swagger @ Pilllar Forum

All Nighter Tuesdays @ ROK Music Lounge

Celtic Woman @ State Theatre

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

April Conspiracy Series feat. Dan Schwartz and Nick Salisbury @ 331 Club

The Bros. Landreth @ Turf Club

The Staves @ Varsity Theater

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Lulu & the Shoe (Residency) with Jonger, Atomic Lights @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, April 17

Wain McFarlane @ Acadia

Skrizzly Adams @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Adam Harder Nussbaum Quintet @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Cathedral Bells, Leaving Time, Rew @ Cloudland

Maggie's Wednesday: Linda Peterson @ Crooners

Albert Cummings @ Dakota

Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Blue October @ Fillmore

Nascar Aloe with Walt!, DIRTYBUTT and Emotional Xan @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Burning Blue Rain (Residency) with Pierre Lewis and Nikki Lemire @ Green Room

Erik Koskinen (Album Release/Residency) with Dandy L. Freleng @ Icehouse

JCS: Creative Collaborations @ Jazz Central

Korpiklaani with Visions of Atlantis and Illumishade @ The Lyric

Steve Daly, League of Extraordinary Gentlemen @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Mortiholics + The Stondest, Railroad Island, Bobcat One Man Band, Neon Suns @ Mortimer's

Cole Diamond Presents Whiskey Wednesdays @ Palmer's

MURF, Baumgardner, Sleeper Cell @ Pilllar Forum

Dance Church Open Deacks @ ROK Music Lounge

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

ThxSoMch with SWEET SPINE @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with The Neighborhood Quartet @ 331 Club

Stephanie Was, The What-Have-Yous @ 331 Club

Slothrust with Weakened Friends @ Turf Club

Orchid Club, Luddgang, TV for Dogs @ Underground Music Venue

Todd Rundgren @ Uptown Theater

Spanish Love Songs & Oso Oso @ Varsity Theater

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

AJR @ Xcel Energy Center

Enumclaw @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, April 18

Mike Walter @ Acadia

Oak Pantheon with Silva, Nekrotisk, & RAHVN @ Amsterdam

Diane @ Aster Cafe

The Icicles @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Little Lebowski Urban Achievers, Night of Joy, Raygun Youth @ Cloudland

Tim Sparks (Album Release) @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Al Di Meola @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

El Panasueco, Noslo, Tarias and the Sound @ Eagles 34

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Shane Cox & the Funky Spuds with Trumpet Band @ Icehouse

Dark Click featuring Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJs @ Mortimer's

April Music & Mindfulness @ Orchestra Hall

Beethoven and Tchaikovsky @ Orchestra Hall

Riddim Driven with DJ I Roach @ Palmer's

The Weight Band @ The Parkway

Jules Quinn, Amateur Hour, Dark Bunny, Emily Rhea @ Pilllar Forum

Screaming Hours, New Confusion, Scatter @ ROK Music Lounge

Mubbla Buggs, the Rodents @ Schooner Tavern

First to Eleven with Daytona Beach 2000 and Brooke Surgener @ 7th St Entry

Awful Offal @ 331 Club

Josh Teed with DMTree @ Turf Club

Sweetalk, VIN, Neighbor Dog, Feegee @ Underground Music Venue

Devaney and Friends @ White Squirrel

Friday, April 19

Lars Nelson, Sampica @ Acadia

MMYYKK, Reiki, Xina, Zora @ Amsterdam—As part of its Minnesota Music Month celebration, The Current is presenting a great roundup of local Black musicians, all of whom deserve to be experienced live. Take in singer and keyboardist MMYYKK's spacey soul-jazz, Reiki's hard-hitting rock, Xina's arty eclecticism, and Zora's inventive dance-pop—all in one night. As part of its Minnesota Music Month celebration, The Current is presenting a great roundup of local Black musicians, all of whom deserve to be experienced live. Take in singer and keyboardist MMYYKK's spacey soul-jazz, Reiki's hard-hitting rock, Xina's arty eclecticism, and Zora's inventive dance-pop—all in one night.

The Long Goodbyes with Brad McLemore @ Aster Cafe

Dale Alexander/Dan Carpel @ Berlin

Derecho @ Berlin—Been meaning to check out Alan Sparhawk's funk band? Why not now, when the weather's so warm even a New Yorker contributor from Portland couldn't complain

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunkers

Kiernan Tollefson @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Qwanqwa with Abinnet Berhanu’s Ahndenet አንድነት feat. Genet Abate @ Cedar Cultural Center

Gay Witch Abortion, Upright Forms, Oliver Phibes @ Cloudland

Travis Anderson Trio @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Rick Carlson and Charmin Michelle @ Crooners

Al Di Meola @ Dakota

Flowstate @ Eagles 34

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Swingin' On A Star, plus Miss Shannon's dance lessons @ Eagles 34

Taylor Album Release Dance Party with DJ Onya @ Fine Line

NOCHE DE VERANO SIN TI with DJ Cristian Baca @ First Avenue

Jake Simon + Anderson Daniels @ Green Room

Hurrey and Waite @ Ginkgo

Blu Kanu @ Granada

Stage Fright: A Tribute to Bob Dylan and the Band @ Hook and Ladder

VERSKOTZI (Album Release) with Chris Koza + Beemer @ Icehouse

Atlantis Quartet @ Jazz Central

Infekt with Automhate & Mad Dubz @ The Loft

Double Band Night @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juice! @ Modist Brewing

The Virgin Whores @ Mortimer's

Beethoven and Tchaikovsky @ Orchestra Hall

Mandy Patinkin @ Ordway

Waxahatchee with Good Morning @ Palace Theatre—One of my biggest "music guy" pet peeves is a tendency for knee-jerk exaltation when a favorite artist does… literally anything. Annoying levels of fandom often lead to critical blinders, which is why I constantly check my impulse to say Waxahatchee mastermind Katie Cruchtfield just keeps leveling up. With that self-conscious throat clearing out of the way, yes, I do believe the 34-year-old Alabama native is at the top of her astonishing career. The trajectory should be well-known to anyone reading this far: Crutchfield began with scratchy, lo-fi confessions, graduated to roaring indie rock, and, with 2020's Saint Cloud, made an obvious-yet-skilled pivot to warm country-rock. No matter the arrangements, everything is undergirded by generational songwriting talent and a voice that merges Lucinda's personality with Patsy's technical beauty. Tigers Blood, the sixth Waxa LP that arrived last month, seems cut from similar cloth, and all three advance singles have been (I swear I'm checking myself!) breathtaking; hot-shit guitarist MJ Lenderman and one of indie's safest producer bets, Brad Cook, helped make sure of that. What an absolute treat to grow up with this discography and watch it grow. (Update: Now that I've heard all of Tigers Blood, since the original publication of this blurb, I regret to inform you that it's simply pretty good—rock-solid songcraft, but not a whole lot to say.)—Jay Boller

Wish Wash, Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves, and Flatwound @ Palmer's

Tiger Blue, Linus, My Kid Banana @ Pilllar Forum

Peter Miller & Bethany Larson and the Bee's Knees @ ROK Music Lounge

Rich Mattson & the North Stars, Rob the Carpenter @ Schooner Tavern

Meatbodies with Population II @ 7th St Entry

Afrobeats to the World @ Studio B

Marsgarb, Colonel Mustard’s Or-chestre Mecanique @ 331 Club

Kane Brown with Tyler Hubbard & Parmalee @ Target Center

Bongzilla with Ruin Dweller and Tubal Cain @ Turf Club

Ray Gun Youth and Friends @ Underground Music Venue

Slippery People: The Music of Talking Heads with DJ Elsewhere @ Uptown VFW

Sigcell, Radiator Girl, Sunset Over Flowers, Majoon Travelers @ White Rock Lounge

Luke Callen with Old Pup @ White Squirrel

Saturday, April 20

Ghostlands @ Acadia

Golden Garters @ Amsterdam

Emily Haavik + Andy Ulseth @ Aster Cafe

Dale Alexander/Dan Carpel @ Berlin

Devin Gray/Russ Johnson/Mark Feldman @ Berlin

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers

Strongly Disagree @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Leslie & the Lys with Neon & Nude and Friends of the Yarn House @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Customers, Cindy Lawson, Tim Casey and the Martyrs @ Cloudland

Remembering Doris Day with Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Sinatra – My Way with Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra @ Dakota

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's

Valentine Lowry-Ortega @ Eagles 34

Larry Wish + Rupert Angeleyes (Double Album Release) @ Eagles 34

Smallpools and Grayscale with Moody Joody and The Romance @ Fine Line

Caroline Rose with Ian Sweet @ First Avenue

Vs Self, Knumears, Lovescare @ The Garage

Ryan Picone and Ben Abrahamson @ Granada

The Rolling Stoners @ Green Room

The BIG Zen20 with Jesse Ventura Farms, Nicholas David, Mary Jane's Songbook, Social AF Stoner Bingo @ Hook and Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

Joey Van Phillips Trio @ Icehouse

Take That Back featuring Joan Hutton and Sue Orfield @ Jazz Central

Valentine Khan @ The Loft

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Crush Scene, Black Widows, Gay Witch Abortion @ Modist Brewing—For its eighth b-day party, North Loop brewhall Modist is leaning heavily into the 4/20 holiday by appealing to the inner stoner skater kid inside all of us (you know he’s in there!). In the taproom, folks will find a selection of arcade games, special beer and THC releases, and tunes from Mike Davis and Boombox. Starting around 5 p.m. it’s a skater gathering in their new(ish) event space. —Jessica Armbruster For its eighth b-day party, North Loop brewhall Modist is leaning heavily into the 4/20 holiday by appealing to the inner stoner skater kid inside all of us (you know he’s in there!). In the taproom, folks will find a selection of arcade games, special beer and THC releases, and tunes from Mike Davis and Boombox. Starting around 5 p.m. it’s a skater gathering in their new(ish) event space. After Hours Skate Shop will be setting up with skate videos and a killer live music lineup featuring Crush Scene, Black Widows, and Gay Witch Abortion. Outside and in the warehouse? Well, that’s where you’ll find a THC market of sorts, with glass-blowing demos and local companies selling their wares. Other things on wheels at this party: food trucks and a beer truck offering even more beer.

The Assortment with DJ Michael Grey @ Mortimer's

Beethoven Symphony No. 8 @ Orchestra Hall

The Silent Treatment, Petty Larcenists, and The Reach Outs @ Palmer's

The Shabby Road Orchestra @ The Parkway

Gramma, Killusonline, Anita Velveeta, Mystery Meat @ Pilllar Forum

St. Dominic's Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Ethan Bortnick with ivri @ 7th St Entry

HAZY PHASE, Littleton, WAAR Party @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Is thing On?, Lazy Scorsese, Grand Couriers @ 331 Club

William Elliott Whitmore with Sug Daniels @ Turf Club

Spring Jam 2024 @ U of M Lot 37—Gather 'round as I regale you with the tale of Spring Jam '09. Back then, the University of Minnesota would book major national headliners—in that year's case, poorly aged rapper Talib Kweli—to perform the annual boozy springtime blowout. But Mr. Kweli didn't show which, combined with all that aforementioned booze, resulted in Dinkytown rioting, making national headlines. With that memory resurfaced, we'll note that maybe this year's lower-key affair is the correct way to ring in Spring Jam. This year will resemble something approximating a block party, with a trio of rising young music acts: locally launched rockers Why Not, plus L.A. hip-hop twosome Flyana Boss and L.A. indie-pop band Between Friends. The parking lot party will feature a battle of the bands, carnival rides, beer garden, food trucks, lawn and arcade games, and a whole lot more. Spring Jam obviously skews toward college students, though the general public is welcome to attend and feel impossibly old.—Jay Boller

2Gether: Celebrating the Life and Music of Prince @ Uptown Theater

Milkshake: 2000s Dance Party with DJ Dimitry Killstorm & Host Gym Kang @ Uptown VFW

Damon Locks's Black Monument Ensemble @ Walker Art Center

Cedric & Linus Kangas @ White Rock Lounge

Mammoth Moth with Railroad Island @ White Squirrel

Pop Wagner Tavern Trio @ White Squirrel

Altruit with Lo Mismo, Jason Probst @ White Squirrel

Tim McGraw @ Xcel Energy Center

Chastity, Andthecanaryfell, Gnaw @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, April 21

Fairy Boat @ Acadia

Wind Rose with Xandria @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Sylvee & The Sea @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

I Honestly Love You: Tribute to Olivia Newton-John and Anne Murray @ Crooners

The Brian Grivna Quartet @ Crooners

Spyro Gyra @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Liquid Lunch, Oyster World, and Balaclava, Hot Pursuit @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

The Paul Stewart Show @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

The Arcadian Wild with Friend Dog @ Fine Line

Saint Motel with GIBBZ @ First Avenue

Alexander Natalie with Liam Bauman, Emma Jeanne, Anna Devine @ Green Room

Darnell Davis & the Remnant @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with Ben Abrahamson & Laura Horn @ Icehouse

Ghost Kichen + Foxy + Fumbler @ Mortimer's

Mandy Patinkin @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Fundraiser for the 19 Bar @ Palmer's

Leslie Odom Jr. @ Pantages Theatre

May Erlewine with Packy Lundholm @ The Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Berhana with Asha Imuno @ 7th St Entry

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

Switchyward @ 331 Club

Coco with Sima Cunningham @ Turf Club

Thy Art is Murder @ Varsity Theater

The Bad Companions @ White Squirrel

Morning Sex and The Good Weed with Wally Neal @ White Squirrel

Monday, April 22

Only Every Monday @ Acadia

Jake Baldwin/Zacc Harris/Pete Henning @ Berlin

Graham Parker @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monday @ Eagles 34

Jeremy Ylvisaker @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Greta Titelman @ The Parkway

Your Neighbors with dreamfone @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

The Dans: Dan Lowinger, Dan Newton with Lauren Asheim, Vaughn Asselstine @ White Squirrel

The Gated Community & Paperbacks @ White Squirrel