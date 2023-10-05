Talking Goats, Annoying Guys You Can’t See, and Slashers Gal(g)ore on the Big Screen This Week

The scary, gory movies keep coming this week, of course. In addition, the annual Cine Latino festival begins at the Main Cinema on Wednesday—we'll have the bulk of its screenings in next week's listings.

Thursday, October 5

Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Alamo Drafthouse

An over-the-top slasher cult classic. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Mother Theresa & Me (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale/Showplace ICON

A hardboiled nun and a scrappy street kid team up to solve a series of mysterious crimes in Calcutta. OK, not really, but... what if? $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

Capri Theater

A 13-year-old and a 9-year-old team up to survive in the Brooklyn projects. Free for North Side residents, $5 otherwise. 7 p.m. More info here.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Grandview 1&2

Not to be pedantic, but there are actually several nightmares. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

The Heights

KHAAAAAAAAAAAAN!!! $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

The Parkway

What if the humans are more dangerous than the zombies? You ever thought of that? $9/$12. Pre-show music from The Very Bad Days at 7 p.m. Screening at 8 p.m. More info here.

The Exorcists (2023)

Trylon

Why settle for just one exorcist? $8. 1 p.m. More info here.

Friday, October 6

Possession (1981)

Alamo Drafthouse

Isabelle Adjani, she's just so pale. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway

This seems to sell out in advance every month now. Totally deserved success. $13/$19. 8 p.m. More info here.

Scream (1996)

Trylon

In case you're in the mood to watch Drew Barrymore suffer. $8. Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 9:30. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Scream 2 (1997)

Trylon

What could be more meta than a sequel? $8. Friday 9:15 p.m. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, October 7

Frankenstein (1931) & The Invisible Man (1933)

Alamo Drafthouse

OK, we all know Karloff's Frankenstein is great, but don't sleep on Claude Rains's The Invisible Man. For 70 minutes, the world's most annoying person pushes over baby carriages, derails trains, and rants about how he's gonna rule the world. $13. 3 p.m. More info here.

Goosebumps (2015)

Emagine Willow Creek

Uh oh, the monsters have broken loose from R.L. Stine's books. $3.03. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

The Addams Family (2019)

Emagine Willow Creek

The cartoon version. $3.03. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Departed (2006)

Lagoon Cinema

The rat is funny. Get over it. $5. 1:30 p.m. Sunday 4:10 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

The Parkway

Is it a classic or did you see it when you were seven? $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, October 8

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Alamo Drafthouse

When exactly did Tim Burton lose it? Maybe earlier than you think. $10. 12:05 p.m. More info here.

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

*Rapture voice* HOUSE OF/A THOUSAND CORPSES. Also Wednesday. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Knife + Heart (2018)

Emagine Willow Creek

I don't have to tell you what that equals. $10.85. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Twilight Sage: Eclipse (2010)

Emagine Willow Creek

Well, I'm glad Rob and Kristen got paid. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 3:30 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

¡Hola Cine!

Mia

A selection of family-friendly Latinx short films. Part of Cine Latino. Free. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Cure (1997)

Trylon

Very creepy. Very Japanese. $8. 7:45 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, October 9

The Craft (1999)

Alamo Drafthouse

Teen witches gone wild! $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The House of the Devil (2009)

Emagine Willow Creek

Early Ti West, with a pre-directorial Greta Gerwig. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

The Heights

Still wild that women walked out of a movie about Satanic impregnation saying "I want that haircut." $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, October 10

Dicks: The Musical (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse

Shoulda kept the Broadway title: Fucking Identical Twins. An advance screening. $13.50. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

Sorcerer (1977)

Alamo Drafthouse

RIP William Friedkin. $7. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Slumber Party Massacre (1982)

Alamo Drafthouse

A feminist commentary on slasher sexism. $7. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

What Rhymes With Reason (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Season. Treason. Pleasin'. Silesian. $16.35. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, October 11

Dark Harvest (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse

If I lived in a rural town where the youth had to battle an evil creature every Halloween, I would simply move. $13.50. 7:25 p.m. More info here.

The Thing (1982)

Alamo Drafthouse

What kind of a thing, Mr. Carpenter? Can you be more specific? $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

A local notable picks a movie, and you find out what it is when the lights go down. $10.09. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Witch (2015)

Grandview 1&2

Maybe the only good talking animal movie. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Radical (2023)

The Main

An inspirational teacher works with struggling students at a Mexican school. Part of Cine Latino. $20. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

The Parkway

In case you missed Monday's screening at The Heights. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Ghosts of the Chelsea Hotel (and Other Rock & Roll Stories) (2023)

Trylon

A look at the longstanding cultural significance of the New York hotel. Presented by Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

