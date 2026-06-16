Summer Guide 2026: Hiking and Camping

Nature stuff: We love it. The following is a list of all the cool Minnesota hiking trails and camping options you can enjoy this summer.

Mississippi River State Water Trail at Fort Snelling State Park Minnesota State Parks and Trails

HIKING TRAILS

Afton State Park

Trails feature river views, hike-in campsites, overlooks, and former railway bridges on 20 miles turf; 4 miles paved; .75 miles self-guided. Bring your own water; total coliform bacteria has been detected in the well water, and be on the lookout for goat gangs that are once again spending the summer grazing through patches of invasive species. Cute! 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings; 651-436-5391; more info here.

Anderson Lakes

This 2.1-mile walk/bike trail is described on its site as “gentle,” with a mix of grassland and forest. There’s also a dog-friendly trail. 9800 Anderson Lakes Lakes Parkway, Eden Prairie; more info here.

Baker Park Reserve

Take a cruise around Lake Independence. This park features 19.8 miles total, paved and unpaved, with some specifically dog-friendly trails. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain; 763-694-7860; more info here.

Banning State Park

Featuring overlooks, the bad-ass sounding Hell’s Gate Trail, historic buildings, and other cool things to discover on 17 miles turf; 1 mile paved; 1.8 miles self-guided. The (questionably named?) Skunk Cabbage Trail is still closed in 2026; the bridges along it need to be replaced. Hwy. 23 and I-35W, Sandstone; 320-245-2668; more info here.

Bassett Creek Regional Trail

This 7-mile paved trail will take you to French Regional Park in Plymouth, Theodore Wirth Regional Park, and the Scenic Byway System in Minneapolis with nice stops in Plymouth, New Hope, Crystal, and Golden Valley. Check online for scheduled construction in 2026, mostly along legs of the Golden Valley trail. Find more info here.

Big Rivers Regional Trail

Featuring a 6-mile paved trail and free parking, plus on-leash dog trails. Hwy. 55 to Mendota Heights Rd., west 1/2 mile on the road to trailhead, Mendota Heights; 952-891-7000; more info here.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

Bryant Lake Regional Park

With 4.4 miles of paved trails, and connection to Minnesota River Bluff LRT Regional trails. Important info for dogs: They have an off-leash area and a two-mile dog-friendly trail. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie; 763-694-7764; more info here.

Carver Park Reserve

Travel through the forest and marshes on 9-miles of paved dog-friendly trails on top of 25.7 miles that take you to Lowry Nature Center and the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail. 7400 Grimm Rd., Victoria; 763-694-7650; more info here.

Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

Featuring Pike Creek overlook, prairie trails, river trails, and fun footbridges along 7 miles of turf. 1615 Lindbergh Dr. S., Little Falls; 320-616-2525; more info here.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

This quiet, scenic 5.9-mile hiking path connects to Big Woods Regional Trail. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake; more info here.

Clifton E. French Regional Park

This paved 10.4-mile trail loops between the visitor center and the beach. The trail also connects to Medicine Lake and Bassett Creek Regional Trails. 12605 Rockford Rd., Plymouth; 763-694-7750; more info here.

Crane Lake

Vermilion Gorge Trail is a 3-mile out-and-back route with mossy cliffs, pines, and a set of rapids loud enough to drown out your thoughts. You can camp nearby and head deeper into Voyageurs National Park. Find more info here.

Good times. Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

This restored prairie trail features tons of nature, including trumpeter swans and bald eagles along 18 miles of turf, plus 10 miles designated for dogs. 12595 Park Dr., Hanover; 763-694-7860; more info here.

Crystal Lake Regional Trail

This 8.6-mile, Jason Voorhees-free paved trail will take you through downtown Robbinsdale, and will connect you to the Grand Rounds Trail near Lowry Avenue. Find more info here.

Dakota Rail Regional Trail

This 13.5-mile paved trail offers Lake Minnetonka views and follows the former Dakota Rail Corridor through St. Bonifacius, Minnetrista, Mound, Spring Park, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, and Wayzata. Find more info here.

Eagle Lake Regional Park

Enjoy 1.8 miles of paved trail, which connects to adjoining municipal trails. 11000 Bass Lake Rd., Plymouth; 763-694-7695; more info here.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

Over 50 miles of hiking trails, both paved and unpaved. Watch out for beavers, bald eagles, and other cool creatures. Good to know: The trailhead parking lot on Elm Creek Road near Fernbrook Lane is no more. However! The bathrooms were renovated in early 2026. 12400 James Deanne Parkway, Maple Grove; 763-694-7894; find more info here.

Fish Lake Regional Park

3.3 miles of hiking trails, both paved and unpaved, plus dog-friendly options. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove; 763-694-7818, more info here.

Fort Snelling State Park

So many trails! Check out nature, history, and everything in-between at this historic site featuring 18-miles total. Picnic and Pike Islands are also open for the season. 101 Snelling Lake Rd., St. Paul; 612-279-3550; find more info here.

Gale Woods Farm

3.5 miles of crushed limestone trails with lake views, forests, and pastures with cows, sheep, and pigs. No dogs here, please. 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista; 763-694-2001; find more info here.

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Enjoy a shady 6.7 miles of paved trails next to the Mississippi River. 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul; 651-632-5111; more info here.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

17.8 miles of trails, both paved and unpaved featuring lake and prairie views. 10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington; 763-694-7687; more info here.

Interstate Park

4 miles turf; 3 miles self-guided; .5 miles wheelchair-accessible. This park also features the world’s deepest explored glacial potholes. Neato! 307 Milltown Rd., Taylors Falls; 651-465-5711; find more info here.

Kingswood Park

Kingswood Park

1.3 miles of turf trails. This park is open for interim use, and offers pristine nature—so don’t be a disgusting human and mess it up. 7301 Kingswood Rd., Minnetrista; 763-694-7754; more info here.

Lake Independence Regional Trail

This 15.9-mile paved trail connects Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, Baker Park Reserve, and the Luce Line State Trail and is 10-feet-wide. Find more info here.

Lake Maria State Park

Trails include the Big Woods Loop, with 14 miles of turf, 2 miles self-guided. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello; 763-878-2325; find more info here.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park

This 3.5-mile paved trail connects to other community trails. 4610 Cty. Rd. 44, Minnetrista; 763-694-7754; find more info here.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

This epic 15.8 miles of aggregate trail runs between Hopkins and Carver Park Reserve, with scenic views of Lake Minnetonka along the way, passing through Minnetonka, Deephaven, Greenwood, Excelsior, Shorewood, and Victoria. Be mindful of road construction this year in Hopkins where the trail crosses 12th Avenue. Find more info here.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

This 15.6 miles of paved trail loops around the entire park reserve. 9831 Rebecca Park Trail, Rockford; 763-694-7860; more info here.

Luce Line Regional Trail

Luce Line Regional Trail

Go from Minneapolis to the prairie. This connector trail will take you through the ‘burbs to all kinds of urban city routes. Note for 2026: Expect construction on a few boardwalks in Plymouth and Medicine Lake areas. Find more info here.

Medicine Lake Regional Trail

Walk along 20.7 miles of paved trail connecting to Bassett Creek and Luce Line Regional Trails, as well as many community trails. Check this map for resurfacing projects planned in Maple Grove this year. Find more info here.

Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail

This 9.2-mile aggregate trail follows an old railroad route from downtown Hopkins to Chanhassen and downtown Chaska. Be prepared for detours near Pioneer Trail as it’s being reconstructed this summer. Find more info here.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

Featuring historic trails, lake trails, and more, with 47 miles turf; 6 miles paved; 4.5 miles self-guided. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan; 952-254-5774; more info here.

Mississippi Gateway Regional Park

Walk over the river on this one-mile path! 10360 W. River Rd., Brooklyn Park. Find more info here.

Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

Designated an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society, this 21.4 miles trail, both paved and unpaved, features the hiking-only Wood Duck trail. 15501 Murphy Lake Rd. (Cty. Rd. 75), Savage; 763-694-7777; more info here.

Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail

This 15.3-mile paved trail features a mile of wooden boardwalk and connects Hopkins and the Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail with Edina, Minnetonka, and Richfield. Find more info here.

Noerenberg Memorial Gardens

Noerenberg Memorial Gardens

Do you like flowers? This is the walk for you. There's even an extensive bloom schedule on the website. 2865 Northshore Dr., Wayzata; 763-559-6700; find more info here.

Nokomis-Minnesota River Regional Trail

Starting at Lake Nokomis, this 5-mile paved trail connects the Minneapolis Grand Rounds Scenic Byway System with the Minnesota River, passing through Richfield and Bloomington, with many connections to other trails. Check online for route options around the trail/pedestrian bridge over Interstate 494 at 12th Ave. S., which is being rebuilt in 2026. Find more info here.

North Cedar Lake Regional Trail

This 4.4-mile paved trail begins in Hopkins and passes through neighborhoods in St. Louis Park before connecting to trails around Cedar Lake in Minneapolis. More info here.

North Mississippi Regional Park

1.6 miles of paved trails with views of the Mississippi River and its wooded shoreline. 5700 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 763-694-7790; more info here.

Rush Creek Regional Trail

This 9.9-mile paved trail links Elm Creek Park Reserve to Mississippi Gateway Regional Park. More info here.

Shingle Creek Regional Trail

This 8.4-mile paved trail traverses parks and wetlands through most of Brooklyn Center, and provides access to Brooklyn Center City Hall/Community Center, the Brookdale Library, and nearby businesses. More info here.

Sochacki Park

Sochacki Park

This 1.3-mile paved trail is described as “meandering” and features picnic areas. 3500 June Ave. N., Robbinsdale; find more info here.

Spring Lake Regional Park

According to the website: “Every day, eagles readily soar in the sky.” Also here: 4.5 miles of trail. 15851 Skuya Dr. NW, Prior Lake; 763-694-7777; more info here.

Tierney Woods

Wooded, 1.8-mile turf trails. 8200 W. Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington; 763-694-7687; more info here.

University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Featuring lots of flowers, cool events throughout the year, and seasonal offerings on this 6 miles paved; 8.25 miles turf. Getting there: Always check online for nearby road closures. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, 952-443-1400; find more info here.

West Mississippi River Regional Trail

This 10.4-mile paved trail links the communities of north Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, and Brooklyn Park, and will eventually extend north through Champlain and Dayton and connect to Medicine Lake Regional Trail as well as the Crow River and Wright County. Watch for detours in 2025 near the Mississippi Gateway Regional Park. More info here.

Willard Munger State Trail

This trail runs 70 miles from Hinckley to Duluth. The paved 18.3 mile Gateway state trail traverses Phalen Park. Good to know: The first mile of the trail, between Pulaski St. and Riverwest Dr. in Duluth, is closed to the public until July, 2026. 651-296-6157; more info here.

Yep, that's a yurt at Afton State Park

CAMPING

Sleeping in nature? It can be a lot of fun! This list includes all kinds of options, whether you prefer more of a glamping experience via log cabins with running water or you want to stay in a tiny tent from home. Also: yurts. Yes, there are yurts.

Afton State Park

Guys, they have yurts here. You can rent a yurt. The park also has 28 all-season backpack camping sites, lodges, and more. Bad news: The well water is looking kinda iffy. Good news: The goats are back and having a good time grazing. 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings; 651-436-5391; more info here.

Baker Park Reserve

More than 200 public campgrounds and group campsites, electrical hookups are available at some sites, though some campsites may be unavailable some weeks as electrical updates and expansions are planned through mid-summer 2026. Also, check online for info on road closures that may impede you getting to the park. 2309 Cty. Rd. 19, Maple Plain; 763-694-7662; find more info here.

Banning State Park

Featuring 33 drive-in campsites, 11 electric, and one cabin. With canoeing and trails for hiking. It’s still gonna be extra rustic for the foreseeable future: The campground shower/restrooms building won’t be operational until 2027 and flushable toilets are also on hiatus. Hwy. 23 and I-35, Sandstone; 320-245-2668; more info here.

Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

Featuring 38 drive-in sites and 15 electric sites. With wildflowers, picnic areas. No reservations necessary. Also: This place has showers and flushing toilets. 1615 Lindbergh Dr. S., Little Falls; 320-616-2525; find more info here.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Cleary Lake Regional Park

The public campground includes 20 tent sites, plus two RV sites with full hookups. 18107 Texas Ave., Prior Lake; 763-694-7777; more info here.

Crane Lake

Featuring year-round cabins, RV parks, and more with easy access to lakes, forests, and Voyageurs National Park. From Crane Lake’s Tourism Bureau: “This spot feels like a mix of Minnesota and Canada, in the best possible way.” Find more info here.

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

Group campsites that also accommodate the horse buddies in your life. 12595 Park Dr., Hanover; 763-694-7860; more info here.

Interstate State Park

Featuring backpack campsites, accessible campsites, horse campsites, water campsites, and all kinds of other options. 1275 State Hwy. 35, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin; 715-483-3747; more info here.

Lake Auburn Campground

This 57-site “rustic” campground features a beach, play equipment, miles of trails, and other park amenities. 7290 Victoria Dr., Victoria; 763-694-1112; more info here.

Lake Maria State Park

Lake Maria features three heated log cabins; 17 secluded backpack sites, available year-round. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello; 763-878-2325; more info here.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

With hiking, horse trails, 25 drive-in campsites, eight walk-in sites. This park links Fort Snelling State Park with the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan; 952-259-5774; find more info here.

Sakatah Lake State Park

Sakatah Lake State Park

With hiking, biking. More than 60 drive-in and RV campsites, 14 with electricity. The adorable named Timberdoodle Trail is temporarily closed this year while the park clears trees in the area. 50499 Sakatah Lake State Pk. Rd., Waterville; 507-362-4438; find more info here.

Temperance River State Park

With rock climbing, hiking, and fishing. 52 drive-in sites, 18 with electricity, and six cart-in sites. 7620 West, MN-61, Schroder; 218-663-7476; more info here.

Tettegouche State Park

With scenic waterfalls, hiking, rock climbing. More than 25 drive-in and RV sites, 13 cart-in sites, and six walk-in sites. Due to flooding only the first half-mile of Cascade Trail is walkable, meaning the Cascade Falls are no longer accessible. 5702 Hwy. 61, Silver Bay; 218-353-8800; find more info here.

Wild River State Park

Canoeing, self-guided trails, hiking, with 96 drive-in and RV sites (34 with electricity), seven backpack sites, six heated camping cabins with screened porches and electricity, and one guest house (currently closed for renovations through November) are located on 6,000 acres of state park. Good to know: Sunrise Trail is partially closed this year, and some electric sites will be closed in late summer for gravel work. 39797 Park Trail, Center City; 651-583-2925; find more info here.

Wilderness Campground goes hard for pool floaties.

Wilderness Campgrounds

With canoe and boat rentals, fishing, bike trails, and more. Also: They have spring break-style floaties in the lake, minus the spring breakers. 1499 State Hwy 22, Montello, Wisconsin; 608-297-2002; find more info here.

William O’Brien State Park

Featuring 120 drive-in sites, 77 electric. The park features trails for hiking and bird-watching. The Alice Lake Beach and fishing pier are closed until fall 2027. 16821 N. O’Brien Trail, Marine-on-St. Croix; 651-433-0500; dnr.state.mn.us.