Summer Guide 2025: Camping Spots and Hiking Trails

Kingswood Park

Hiking

Afton State Park

Trails feature river views, ferns, hike-in campsites, overlooks, and former railway bridges on 20 miles turf; 4 miles paved; .75 miles self-guided. Avoid the water this year, though: There’s a blue-green algae warning. 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings; 651-436-5391; dnr.state.mn.us.

Anderson Lakes

This 2.1-mile walk/bike trail is described on its site as “gentle.” There’s also a dog-friendly trail. 9800 Anderson Lakes Lakes Pkwy., Eden Prairie; threeriversparks.org.

Baker Park Reserve

Take a cruise around Lake Independence. This park features 19.8 miles total, paved and unpaved, with some specifically dog-friendly trails. 2309 Baker Park Rd., Maple Plain; 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Banning State Park

Featuring overlooks, the badass-sounding Hell’s Gate Trail, historic buildings, and other cool things to discover on 17 miles turf; 1 mile paved; 1.8 miles self-guided. The (questionably named?) Skunk Cabbage Trail is still closed in 2025; the bridges along it need to be replaced. (Hwy. 23 and I-35), Sandstone; 320-245-2668; dnr.state.mn.us.

Bassett Creek Regional Trail

This 7-mile paved trail will take you to French Regional Park in Plymouth, Theodore Wirth Regional Park, and the Scenic Byway System in Minneapolis with nice stops in Plymouth (watch out for a few detours in 2025), New Hope, Crystal, and Golden Valley; threeriversparks.org.

Big Rivers Regional Trail

Featuring a 6-mile paved trail and free parking. Hwy. 55 to Mendota Heights Rd., west 1/2 mi. on the road to trailhead, Mendota Heights; 952-891-7000; co.dakota.mn.us.

Bryant Lake Regional Park

With 4.4 miles of paved trails, with connection to Minnesota River Bluff LRT Regional trails. Important info for dogs: They have an off-leash area and a 2-mile dog-friendly trail. 6800 Rowland Rd., Eden Prairie; 763-694-7764; threeriversparks.org.

Carver Park Reserve

Travel through the forest and marshes on 9 miles of paved dog-friendly trails on top of 25.7 miles that take you to Lowry Nature Center and the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail. 7400 Grimm Rd. (Lowry Nature Center), Victoria; 763-694-7650; threeriversparks.org.

Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

Featuring Pike Creek overlook, prairie trails, river trails, and fun footbridges along 7 miles of turf. 1615 Lindbergh Dr. S., Little Falls; 320-616-2525; dnr.state.mn.us.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

This quiet, recently repaved scenic 5.9-mile hiking path connects to Big Woods Regional Trail. 18106 Texas Ave., Prior Lake; threeriversparks.org.

Clifton E. French Regional Park

This paved 10.4-mile trail loops between the visitor center and the beach. The trail also connects to Medicine Lake and Bassett Creek Regional Trails. 12605 Rockford Rd., Plymouth; 763-694-7750; threeriversparks.org.

Crane Lake

Vermilion Gorge Trail is a 3-mile out-and-back route with mossy cliffs, pines, and a set of rapids loud enough to drown out your thoughts. You can camp nearby and head deeper into Voyageurs National Park. visitcranelake.com/outdoor-activities/trails.

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

This restored prairie trail features tons of nature, including trumpeter swans and bald eagles along 18 miles of turf, plus 10 miles designated for dogs. 12595 Park Dr., Hanover; 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Crystal Lake Regional Trail

This 8.6-mile, Jason Voorhees-free paved trail will take you through downtown Robbinsdale, and will connect you to the Grand Rounds Trail near Lowry Avenue. Threeriversparks.org.

Dakota Rail Regional Trail

This 13.5-mile paved trail offers Lake Minnetonka views and follows the former Dakota Rail Corridor through St. Bonifacius, Minnetrista, Mound, Spring Park, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, and Wayzata. Threeriversparks.org.

Eagle Lake Regional Park

Enjoy 1.8 miles of paved trail, which connects to adjoining municipal trails. 11000 Bass Lake Rd., Plymouth; 763-694-7695; threeriversparks.org.

Elm Creek Park Reserve

Over 50 miles of hiking trails, both paved and unpaved. Watch out for beavers, bald eagles, and other cool creatures. 12400 James Deanne Pkwy., Maple Grove; 763-694-7894; threeriversparks.org.

Fish Lake Regional Park

3.3 miles of hiking trails, both paved and unpaved, plus dog-friendly options. 14900 Bass Lake Rd., Maple Grove; 763-694-7818, threeriversparks.org.

Fort Snelling State Park

So many trails! Check out nature, history, and everything in between at this historic site featuring 18-miles total. 101 Snelling Lake Rd., St. Paul; 612-279-3550; dnr.state.mn.us.

Gale Woods Farm

3.5 miles of crushed limestone trails with lake views, forests, and pastures with cows, sheep, and pigs. 7210 County Rd. 110 W., Minnetrista; 763-694-2001; threeriversparks.org.

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Enjoy a shady 6.7 miles of paved trails next to the Mississippi River. 1313 Hidden Falls Dr., St. Paul; 651-632-5111; stpaul.gov.

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

17.8 miles of trails, both paved and unpaved. Check online for park entrance news, as East Bush Lake Road will be closed for two weeks for construction; detours and other entrances will be available.10145 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington; 763-694-7687, threeriversparks.org.

Interstate State Park

4 miles turf; 3 miles self-guided; .5 miles wheelchair-accessible. 307 Milltown Rd., Taylors Falls; 651-465-5711; dnr.state.mn.us.

Kingswood Park

This park is open for interim use this summer, and offers pristine nature so don’t be a disgusting human and mess it up: 1.3 miles of turf trails. 7301 Kingswood Rd., Minnetrista; 763-694-7754; threeriversparks.org/location/kingswood-park.

Lake Independence Regional Trail

This 15.9-mile paved trail connects Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, Baker Park Reserve, and the Luce Line State Trail and is 10 feet wide. Dang! Check online for reroutes and closures near Baker Park Reserve, as a landslide has made some sections unusable. Threeriversparks.org.

Lake Maria State Park

Trails include the Big Woods Loop, with 14 miles turf, 2 miles self-guided. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello; 763-878-2325; dnr.state.mn.us.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park

This 3.5-mile paved trail connects to other community trails. 4610 Cty. Rd. 44, Minnetrista; 763-694-7754; threeriversparks.org.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

This epic 15.8 miles of aggregate trail runs between Hopkins and Carver Park Reserve, with scenic views of Lake Minnetonka along the way, passing through Minnetonka, Deephaven, Greenwood, Excelsior, Shorewood, and Victoria. Threeriversparks.org.

Lake Rebecca Park Reserve

This 15.6 miles of paved trail loops around the entire park reserve. 9831 Rebecca Park Trail, Rockford; 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Luce Line Regional Trail

Go from Minneapolis to the prairie. This connector trail will take you through the ‘burbs to all kinds of urban city routes. Threeriversparks.org

Medicine Lake Regional Trail

Walk along 20.7 miles of paved trail connecting to Bassett Creek and Luce Line Regional Trails, as well as many community trails. Threeriversparks.org.

Minnesota River Bluffs LRT Regional Trail

This 9.2-mile aggregate trail follows an old railroad route from downtown Hopkins to Chanhassen and downtown Chaska. Threeriversparks.org.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

Featuring historic trails, lake trails, and more, with 47 miles turf; 6 miles paved; 4.5 miles self-guided. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan; 952-254-5774; dnr.state.mn.us.

Mississippi Gateway Regional Park

Walk over the river on this one-mile path! 10360 W. River Rd., Brooklyn Park. Threeriversparks.org.

Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

Designated an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society, this 21.4 miles trail, both paved and unpaved, features the hiking-only Wood Duck trail. 15501 Murphy Lake Rd. (Cty. Rd. 75), Savage; 763-694-7777; threeriversparks.org.

Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail

This 15.3-mile paved trail features a mile of wooden boardwalk and connects Hopkins and the Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail with Edina, Minnetonka, and Richfield. In 2025, segments will be closed in Richfield on weekdays between June 16 and July 3 for resurfacing. Threeriversparks.org.

Noerenberg Memorial Gardens

Do you like flowers? This is the walk for you. They even have an extensive bloom schedule on their website. 2865 Northshore Dr., Wayzata; 763-559-6700; threeriversparks.org.

Nokomis-Minnesota River Regional Trail

Starting at Lake Nokomis, this 5-mile paved trail connects the Minneapolis Grand Rounds Scenic Byway System with the Minnesota River, passing through Richfield and Bloomington, with many connections to other trails. Threeriversparks.org.

North Cedar Lake Regional Trail

This 4.4-mile paved trail begins in Hopkins and passes through neighborhoods in St. Louis Park before connecting to trails around Cedar Lake in Minneapolis. Threeriversparks.org.

Mississippi River State Water Trail at Fort Snelling State Park Minnesota State Parks and Trails

North Mississippi Regional Park

1.6 miles of paved trails with views of the Mississippi River and its wooded shoreline. 5700 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 763-694-7790; threeriversparks.org.

Rush Creek Regional Trail

This 9.9-mile paved trail links Elm Creek Park Reserve to Mississippi Gateway Regional Park. threeriversparks.org.

Shingle Creek Regional Trail

This 8.4-mile paved trail traverses parks and wetlands through most of Brooklyn Center, and provides access to Brooklyn Center City Hall/Community Center, the Brookdale Library, and nearby businesses. Threeriversparks.org.

Sochacki Park

This 1.3-mile paved trail is described as “meandering” and features picnic areas. 3500 June Ave. N., Robbinsdale; threeriversparks.org.

Spring Lake Regional Park

According to the website, “Every day, eagles readily soar in the sky.” Also here: 4.5 miles of trail. 15851 Skuya Dr. NW, Prior Lake; 763-694-7777; threeriversparks.org.

Tierney Woods

Wooded, 1.8-mile turf trails. 8200 W. Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington; 763-694-7687; threeriversparks.org.

University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Featuring lots of flowers, cool events throughout the year, and seasonal offerings on this 6 miles paved; 8.25 miles turf. Getting there: Always check online for nearby road closures. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, 952-443-1400; arboretum.umn.edu.

West Mississippi River Regional Trail

This 10.4-mile paved trail links the communities of north Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, and Brooklyn Park, and will eventually extend north through Champlain and Dayton and connect to Medicine Lake Regional Trail as well as the Crow River and Wright County. Watch for detours in 2025 near the Mississippi Gateway Regional Park. Threeriversparks.org.

Willard Munger State Trail

This trail runs 70 miles from Hinckley to Duluth. The paved 18.3 mile Gateway state trail traverses Phalen Park. Bring water! 651-296-6157; dnr.state.mn.us.

Tettegouche State Park

Camping

Sleeping in nature? It can be a lot of fun! This list includes all kinds of options, whether you prefer more of a glamping experience via log cabins with running water or you want to stay in a tiny tent on a forested gravel lot. Also, yurts. Yes indeed, there are yurts.

Afton State Park

Guys, they have yurts here. You can rent a yurt. The park also has 28 all-season backpack camping sites, lodges, and more. Bad news: No swimming in 2025, as there’s a blue-green algae situation this summer. Good news: The goats are having a good time grazing. 6959 S. Peller Ave., Hastings; 651-436-5391; dnr.state.mn.us.

Baker Park Reserve

More than 200 public campgrounds and group campsites, electrical hookups are available at some sites, though some campsites may be unavailable some weeks as electrical updates and expansions are planned through mid-summer 2026. 2309 Cty. Rd. 19, Maple Plain; 763-694-7662; threeriversparks.org.

Banning State Park

Featuring 33 drive-in campsites, 11 electric, and one cabin. With canoeing and trails for hiking. It’s gonna be extra rustic this year: The campground shower/restrooms building is still closed in 2025 and only “outhouse style toilets” are available. Hwy. 23 and I-35, Sandstone; 320-245-2668; dnr.state.mn.us.

Charles A. Lindbergh State Park

Featuring 38 drive-in sites and 15 electric sites. With wildflowers, picnic areas. No reservations necessary. 1615 Lindbergh Dr. S., Little Falls; 320-616-2525; dnr.state.mn.us.

Cleary Lake Regional Park

Public campground includes 20 tent sites, plus two RV sites with full hookups. 18107 Texas Ave., Prior Lake; 763-694-7777; threeriversparks.org.

Crane Lake

Featuring cabins, RV parks, and more with easy access to lakes, forests, and Voyageurs National. From Crane Lake’s Tourism Bureau: “This spot feels like a mix of Minnesota and Canada, in the best possible way.” visitcranelake.com/lodging

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

Group campsites that also accommodate the horse buddies in your life. 12595 Park Dr., Hanover; 763-694-7860; threeriversparks.org.

Interstate State Park

Featuring backpack campsites, accessible campsites, horse campsites, water campsites, and all kinds of other options. 1275 State Hwy. 35, St. Croix Falls, WI; 715-483-3747; dnr.wisconsin.gov.

Lake Auburn Campground Promo

Lake Auburn Campground

This 57-site “rustic” campground features a beach, play equipment, miles of trails, and other park amenities. Check the website for road construction impacting certain park entrances during this year. 7290 Victoria Dr., Victoria; 763-694-1112; threeriversparks.org.

Lake Maria State Park

Lake Maria features three heated log cabins and 17 secluded backpack sites, available year-round. While the Zumbrunnen Trail is closed for the time being, Sand Dunes State Forest Recreation Area, Ann Lake Campground, Bob Dunn Horse Camp, and Ann Lake Day Use Area are open for the 2025 season. 11411 Clementa Ave. NW, Monticello; 763-878-2325; dnr.state.mn.us.

Minnesota Valley State Recreational Area

With hiking, horse trails, 25 drive-in campsites, eight walk-in sites. This park links Fort Snelling State Park with the Minnesota Valley Wildlife Refuge. 19825 Park Blvd., Jordan; 952-259-5774; dnr.state.mn.us.

Sakatah Lake State Park

With hiking, biking, and more than 60 drive-in and RV campsites, 14 with electricity. 50499 Sakatah Lake State Pk. Rd., Waterville; 507-362-4438; dnr.state.mn.us.

Temperance River State Park

With rock climbing, hiking, and fishing. 52 drive-in sites, 18 with electricity, and six cart-in sites. 7620 West, MN-61, Schroder; 218-663-7476; dnr.state.mn.us.

Tettegouche State Park

With scenic waterfalls, hiking, rock climbing. More than 25 drive-in and RV sites, 13 cart-in sites, and six walk-in sites. This year, the High Falls Bridge is closed due to flood damage and is being replaced, and campsites and trailheads in the area are closed. Also portions of some trails this year are closed or have detours due to wind and flood damage and an impromptu peregrine falcon nest. 5702 Hwy. 61, Silver Bay; 218-353-8800; dnr.state.mn.us.

Wild River State Park

Canoeing, self-guided trails, hiking, with 96 drive-in and RV sites (34 with electricity), seven backpack sites, six heated camping cabins with screened porches and electricity, and one guest house (currently closed for renovations) are located on 6,000 acres of state park. 39797 Park Tr., Center City; 651-583-2925; dnr.state.mn.us.

Wilderness Campground goes hard for pool floaties.

Wilderness Campgrounds

With canoe and boat rentals, fishing, bike trails, and more. Also: They have spring break-style floaties in the lake, minus the spring breakers. 1499 State Hwy 22, Montello, WI; 608-297-2002; wildernesscampground.com.

William O’Brien State Park

Featuring 120 drive-in sites, 77 electric. The park features trails for hiking and bird-watching. 16821 N. O’Brien Tr., Marine-on-St. Croix; 651-433-0500; dnr.state.mn.us.