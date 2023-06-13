Summer Guide 2023: Pontoons, Kayaks, Paddleboards, and Those Fancy Swan Paddleboats

Do you want to get tipsy on a pontoon this summer? You don’t have to be rich to make that dream come true. All you need is some friends who are willing to pool some cash together and BYOB.
Or maybe you’d like to take a break from biking or jogging, and would like to spend some time using your body to get around via a kayak, paddleboard, or slow-moving paddleboat. (No really; those swan thingies are a workout.)
Anyway, what I am saying is: You’ve got options, and those options are listed below.
Choose from two-person swan-shaped paddleboats (they light up at night!), kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards via Wheel Fun Rentals. 1360 N. Lexington Pkwy., St. Paul; 651-487-8046; wheelfunrentals.com/mn/st-paul/lake-como.
Rent one of those paddleboats that seats 5 and looks like a swan, or be boring and go for a kayak, canoe, or a standup paddleboard via Wheel Fun Rentals. 5022 W. Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-729-1127; wheelfunrentals.com/mn/minneapolis/lake-nokomis.
Mississippi River Paddle Share
Summer recreation program featuring self-serve kayak rentals along the Mississippi River featuring a variety of routes, from nature-bound to city views. Entry points include Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, River Park, North Mississippi Regional Park, Bohemian Flats Park, Lilydale Regional Park; exit stops include North Mississippi Regional Park, Boom Island Regional Park, and Minneapolis Rowing Club/Lake Street Bridge. Find more info at Paddleshare.org.
North Country Canoe Outfitters
Guided canoe adventures in the Boundary Waters and Quetico. 474 Kawishiwi Tr., Ely, 218-365-5581; boundarywaters.com.
Seagull Canoe Outfitters
Boundary Waters tours, rentals, and outfitting. 12208 Gunflint Tr., Grand Marais, 218-388-2216; seagulloutfitters.com.
Pontoon, fishing boat, paddleboard, canoe, and kayak rentals. They also offer a variety of food, wine, and beer boat tours. 4441 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake; 651-429-2633; tallysdockside.com.
Taylors Falls Canoe & Kayak Rentals
Wild mountain provides canoe and kayak equipment for exploring scenic Taylors Falls. MN Interstate State Park, 307 Miltown Rd., Taylors Falls; 651-465-1080; taylorsfallscanoe.com/canoe-and-kayak.
Voyageur Canoe Outfitters
Tours and equipment for your next Boundary Waters adventure. 189 Sag Lake Tr., Grand Marais, 888-226-6348; canoeit.com.
Wild River Outfitters Canoe and Kayak RentalCanoe and kayak rentals and advice for exploring the Upper St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers. 15177 State Rd. 70, Grantsburg, WI, 715-463-2254; wildriverpaddling.com.