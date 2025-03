St. Paddy’s Day and More in Your Concert Calendar: March 11-17

Today has been the first day of the rest of Mary J. Blige’s life for more than 30 years now. Whether pioneering her soon-to-be-dominant rap/R&B hybrid on What’s the 411? or gliding along to throwback beats on her latest, Gratitude, Blige has consistently pledged herself to overcoming drama, treating herself better, and staying true to her vision of herself. (Though clearly she’s done some backsliding along the way, or she wouldn’t always be recommitting to those goals.) There’s no more human a diva, grasping for the beauty a Whitney or a Bey assumes effortlessly and, when through sheer will she approximates it, retaining that edge of Yonkers grit to remind us who she is. That makes her my kind of diva, and ensures that she’s a treat live, where she flaunts the too-much imperfections of her voice—in fact, the 1998 live album The Tour is where I still go when I want to hear her early hits get roughed up a little.