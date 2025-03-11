St. Paddy’s Day and More in Your Concert Calendar: March 11-17

Plenty of options here for folks out to celebrate their (real or imagined) Irish roots, and plenty of alternatives for folks who ain't as well.

Tuesday, March 11

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Jason Anderson, Laura Hugo, Paul Baribeau @ Cloudland

Sarah Morris + Dylan Hicks & Small Screens @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

BBNO$ @ Fillmore

Emily and The Space Butterflies, Finick, Duck Bomb, Flores de Olivio @ Green Room

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Joel Shapira, Karl Koopmann, Jackson Peters @ Metronome Brewing

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Timeless Tuesday X KRSM @ Mortimer’s

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Zen Open Jam @ Palmer’s

The Steel Wheels with Greg Loftus @ Parkway

LØLØ with GUS @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Aaron Kaplan

Ally the Piper @ Underground Music Venue

Spencer Sutherland @ Varsity

DL4 @ White Squirrel

YUHH (Tuesday Residency) with Quail, In Solid Air @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, March 12

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents Bible Study @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

MC Lyte @ Dakota—The Dakota has been booking more legacy hip hop lately, which is a terrific development—middle-aged rap artists deserve an opportunity to perform in settings other than poorly promoted package tours. (I personally promise myself I will catch GZA next time he passes through the Dakota.) MC Lyte is certainly maturing into a solid representative of her era. Released last September, 1 of 1 is Lyte’s first album in nearly a decade, and it offers a taste of what you might expect from tonight’s show: throwback beats and career reminiscences, with skills undiminished.—Keith Harrris The Dakota has been booking more legacy hip hop lately, which is a terrific development—middle-aged rap artists deserve an opportunity to perform in settings other than poorly promoted package tours. (I personally promise myself I will catch GZA next time he passes through the Dakota.) MC Lyte is certainly maturing into a solid representative of her era. Released last September, 1 of 1 is Lyte’s first album in nearly a decade, and it offers a taste of what you might expect from tonight’s show: throwback beats and career reminiscences, with skills undiminished.

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy @ First Avenue—It seemed too unlikely to work when gruff character actor Shannon and indie rock veteran Narducy formed an R.E.M. cover band. Or maybe it seemed too unlikely not to work. In either case, they not only drew raves with their initial tour, performing the band’s debut full-length, Murmur, in full, but all four members of R.E.M. shared the stage with them in Athens, Georgia. (I am of course demographically required to consider Murmur one of the greatest albums of all time but also I’m right.) Since I personally believe Reckoning > Fables Of The Reconstruction, I’m a little bummed that Shannon and Narducy leapfrogged past the band’s second album to its third for this tour, but they play an extended second set of miscellaneous R.E.M. songs, so that doesn’t really matter.—Keith Harris It seemed too unlikely to work when gruff character actor Shannon and indie rock veteran Narducy formed an R.E.M. cover band. Or maybe it seemed too unlikely not to work. In either case, they not only drew raves with their initial tour, performing the band’s debut full-length, Murmur, in full, but all four members of R.E.M. shared the stage with them in Athens, Georgia. (I am of course demographically required to consider Murmur one of the greatest albums of all time but also I’m right.) Since I personally believe Reckoning > Fables Of The Reconstruction, I’m a little bummed that Shannon and Narducy leapfrogged past the band’s second album to its third for this tour, but they play an extended second set of miscellaneous R.E.M. songs, so that doesn’t really matter.

Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Marijuana Death Squads @ Icehouse

Minnesota Youth Big Band @ Jazz Central

Big Woods Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics Residency @ Mortimer’s

Better Mistakes @ Palmer’s

KILLUSONLINE with Oath, fallingwithscissors, and Popstar @ Pilllar Forum

Thomas Sticha @ Schooner Tavern

Orions Belte with Vinyl Williams @ 7th St Entry

Uncle Kenny @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Swamp Kings @ 331 Club

Tae & the Neighborly, St. Anthony Mann @ Underground Music Venue

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Lords Of The Universe with Thomas Richey, Ego Truck @ White Squirrel

Thursday, March 13

Clayton Ryan & Samantha Grimes @ Aster Cafe

Ari Hoenig Trio @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Sunna Girl @ Cabooze

Colton Warren @ Can Can Wonderland

Jolie Holland with Willows @ Cedar Cultural Center

Dusty Forever, Dot Operator, Big Strong @ Cloudland

Hard Bop Past and Present @ Crooners

Wizard of Oz Singalong @ Crooners

Rosie Daze Band, Giant Valley String Band, Last Pick’d String Band @ Day Block Brewing

Bruce Nygren & the Mumblebuggs, Jazz Outlaws @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Soccer Mommy with Hana Vu @ First Avenue—If you’re anything like us, you could relisten to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, then a surging Democratic presidential candidate, saying “Socca Mummy” —Jay Boller If you’re anything like us, you could relisten to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, then a surging Democratic presidential candidate, saying “Socca Mummy” over and over again . Well before that political nod, Sophia Allison, still just 27, was at the forefront of mining '90s indie-rock sounds for a new generation of fans. The Swiss-born, Nashville-raised singer-songwriter debuted in 2018 with Clean, an album that cleaned up with an impressive array of year-end list finishes. The crunch, the slack, the sneaky hooks—Allison felt like a Gen Z Malkmus, the Pavement-fronting indie icon for whom she’d later open. Subsequent albums mellowed, veering into darker and shoegazier directions, but last year’s Evergreen is being heralded as an ambitious return to her *Bernie voice* Soccer Mommy roots.

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Brent Fuqua & Friends (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

SaltyDog @ Hook and Ladder

Lighter Co. Residency (Volume II) @ Icehouse

Son Reis Project @ Metronome Brewery

Hill of Crosses, Parkers Picnic, Murder Curious @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Erin Keefe Plays Beethoven @ Orchestra Hall

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Dead by 50 with Ecphosis and Dennis Asher @ Pilllar Forum

Edie Rae Band, the Beavers @ Schooner Tavern

Oliver Hazard with Kahrin @ 7th St Entry

Laura Hugo, Admiral Fox, Emmy Woods @ 331 Club

The Ike Reilly Assassination @ Turf Club

Pullstring, Motherwind, Scorched Waves, Dark Sun @ Underground Music Venue

The Dollyrots @ Uptown VFW

Billy Johnson @ White Squirrel

The Customers with Edith Head, Modern Wildlife @ White Squirrel

Friday, March 14

Mizere @ Acadia

Luke LeBlanc @ Aster Cafe

Jessica Baio with Ni/Co @ Amsterdam

Nudie Nubies Burlesque @ Black Hart

Tim Sparks & Ben Abrahamson @ Berlin

Mississippi Hot Club @ Berlin

DJ Wicked @ Berlin

GB Leighton @ Bunker’s

Grey Beat (Album Release), Night Ryder, Zero, Color in Reverse @ Can Can Wonderland

Yuasa-Exide, the Thirsty Giants, Pleasure Cube @ Cloudland

Katie Gearty with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Closer to Indigo - A Tribute To the Indigo Girls @ Crooners

Pam Linton @ Crooners

St. Paul & the Mpls Funk All-Stars @ Dakota

The Dissenters, Pibon @ Driftwood

Sheli Stein and the Purim Players Present Purim 5785 @ Eagles 34

The Thirsty River @ 56 Brewing

Emei with Haiden Henderson and Ashley Mehta @ Fine Line

JoJo with Emmy Meli @ First Avenue

In Loving Memory, Valeska Suratt, All of God’s Children, Mold, Reticent @ Flying V

Walker Brothers with Gigiat Amal @ GInkgo Coffee

Feed The Dog, Useful Jenkins, Buffalo Galaxy, Heatbox @ Green Room

Ignite, Death By Stereo, The Slow Death, Powerdam @ Hook and Ladder

tanzklub vol. 5. @ Hook and Ladder

Edie Carey & Sarah Sample @ Icehouse

Starlight Vinyl Night Featuring Katie Thornton @ Icehouse

Trish Hurd-Paczkowski @ Jazz Central

Oppidan @ The Loft

Cloverpalooza Birthday Extravaganza @ Mortimer’s

Ancia Saxophone Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Erin Keefe Plays Beethoven @ Orchestra Hall

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Presents Haydn’s Drum Roll Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Irish Diplomacy @ Padraigs

Peter Hayward, Zander, *Splash!*, and Joe Kelly @ Palmer’s

Lúnasa @ Pantages Theatre

Magic Friends Super Show with Ira Haze & the Straze, Lost Island Society, Junior Choir, and Izzy Cruz @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

MACSEAL with Carly Cosgrove, buffchick, and Keep For Cheap @ 7th St Entry

Shoot 4 Ya Dreams @ Terminal Bar

Jazz Is Dead ft. Adrian Younge @ Turf Club

Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Party @ Uptown VFW

Armor for Sleep @ Varsity

Pretend Friend @ White Squirrel

The 241s @ White Squirrel

Saturday, March 15

In Solid Air @ Acadia

Maud Latour @ Amsterdam

Teague & the Paddy Wagon @ Aster Cafe

The Abinnet Berhanu Three feat. Godbout & Carpel @ Berlin

Jacob Pavek & Laurels String Quartet @ Berlin

D. Untethered @ Berlin

Fusion Cabaret @ Black Hart

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunker’s

Songversations @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Strictly R&B: Where My Girls At @ Cabooze

Called Out Music @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jeffrey Robert Lawson, Ditchweed, Former Crush @ Cloudland

Katie Gearty with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Trailer Trash @ Crooners

Tony London @ Crooners

Suzanne Vega @ Dakota

St. George’s Folly @ Day Block Brewing

The Long Honeymoon, Zipper Merge @ Driftwood

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Daily Bread @ Fillmore

Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Kris Lager @ Fine Line

Marc Broussard with Kendra Morris @ Fitzgerald Theatre

Dan Israel @ Gambit Brewing

Burning Blue Rain, Dilly Dally Alley, Vinny Franco, Pierre Lewis @ Green Room

Flatfoot 56 with Something To Do, Loss Leader, & Virgin Whores @ Hook and Ladder

vinyl + vibes vol. 4 @ Hook and Ladder

The Dollys @ Icehouse

StoLyette and Jacob Mullis (Double Album Release) with Kiernan @ Icehouse

JC Sanford’s EQ @ Jazz Central

Lil Texas with Yosuf @ The Loft

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Assortment @ Mortimer’s

Trilogy Tribute Fest @ Myth Live

Beloved Beethoven @ Orchestra Hall

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Presents Haydn’s Drum Roll Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Release the Craicen @ Padraigs

Tyler Herwig @ Padraigs

Greensky Bluegrass @ Palace Theatre

Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club MPLS Presents The First Annual Winter Rock & Whiskey Warm-Up MPLS Mini-Festival @ Palmer’s

Odds of an Afterthought with Neck Wrung and Unfit @ Pilllar Forum

Enigma @ Red Sea

The SERFs @ Schooner Tavern

Chutes with Lana Leone and Mike Kota @ 7th St Entry

Caster Volor with Killing Rapunzel, Trigger Armada, Chad Erickson @ Studio B

Prime & PM, Professor Fresh @ Terminal Bar

Oceanographer, Ghosting Merit, Calla McDermott, CAUSE & CONTROL @ 331 Club

Skeggs @ Turf Club

North Country Singers @ White Squirrel

Legacy of Lilith Fair @ Woman’s Club

Stranger Gallery with Lovely Dark & Full Catholic @ Zhora Darlin

Sunday, March 16

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

The Violet Press, Matcha Fever, Bloodline, & pity party @ Amsterdam

Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

BRAINGIVER & Channy Leaneagh @ Berlin

Songversations @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Steve Solkela's "Overpopulated" 24 Piece One-Man Band @ Can Can Wonderland

Absolutely Yours, Honeybee, Waking Hours @ Cloudland

STAND! Songs of Struggle, Strength, and Hope @ Crooners

A Miles Davis Tribute with The Solomon Parham Quintet @ Crooners

Suzanne Vega @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Imminence @ Fillmore

Playing House @ Green Room

Never Miss a Sunday Brunch @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Ghost Kitchen + Think Date + Chairman Chair & The Chairman + Sapiosexual Moodlight @ Mortimer’s

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Presents Haydn’s Drum Roll Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Ray Bull with Tyler Berrier @ 7th St Entry

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Sand County @ 331 Club

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

The Belfast Cowboys @ Turf Club

The Teskey Brothers @ Uptown Theater

Math Emergency with The Janey Winterbauer Trio, Meanest Genus @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Mary J. Blige with Ne-Yo and Mario @ Xcel Energy Center—Today has been the first day of the rest of Mary J. Blige’s life for more than 30 years now. Whether pioneering her soon-to-be-dominant rap/R&B hybrid on What’s the 411? or gliding along to throwback beats on her latest, Gratitude, Blige has consistently pledged herself to overcoming drama, treating herself better, and staying true to her vision of herself. (Though clearly she’s done some backsliding along the way, or she wouldn’t always be recommitting to those goals.) There’s no more human a diva, grasping for the beauty a Whitney or a Bey assumes effortlessly and, when through sheer will she approximates it, retaining that edge of Yonkers grit to remind us who she is. That makes her my kind of diva, and ensures that she’s a treat live, where she flaunts the too-much imperfections of her voice—in fact, the 1998 live album The Tour is where I still go when I want to hear her early hits get roughed up a little.—Keith Harris Today has been the first day of the rest of Mary J. Blige’s life for more than 30 years now. Whether pioneering her soon-to-be-dominant rap/R&B hybrid on What’s the 411? or gliding along to throwback beats on her latest, Gratitude, Blige has consistently pledged herself to overcoming drama, treating herself better, and staying true to her vision of herself. (Though clearly she’s done some backsliding along the way, or she wouldn’t always be recommitting to those goals.) There’s no more human a diva, grasping for the beauty a Whitney or a Bey assumes effortlessly and, when through sheer will she approximates it, retaining that edge of Yonkers grit to remind us who she is. That makes her my kind of diva, and ensures that she’s a treat live, where she flaunts the too-much imperfections of her voice—in fact, the 1998 live album The Tour is where I still go when I want to hear her early hits get roughed up a little.

Father Paranoia (Album Release), $iah, Visa Card, Uh Uh Uh @ Zhora Darling

Monday, March 17

Nerd4King @ Acadia

DJ Izzy P @ Amsterdam

Erik Fratzke/Nathan Hanson @ Berlin

Ladysmith Black Mambazo @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Alcest with MONO and Kælan Mikla @ Fine Line

No Limits: The B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Beneath Green with Green Line and Matcha Fever @ Pilllar Forum

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic Music @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Womenfolk Presents @ Emmy Woods

The Belfast Cowboys @ Turf Club

Lesser Care @ Uptown VFW

Sparrow Catcher @ White Squirrel

Ait Ait @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken & Judi Vinar @ Woman’s Club